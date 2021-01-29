Connect with us

NDLEA: As Marwa Takes Charge…

14 hours ago

It is always interesting seeing the zeal with which newly appointed people approach their jobs. Their first meeting with their subordinates is usually filled with orders, warnings and commands. They create the impression that they want to prove to the president, governor, chairman or whoever appointed them that no mistake was made in assigning them the responsibility and that they can deliver.
So, it was not strange hearing the newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), dish out marching orders to the state commanders of the Agency at a meeting with them on Monday. His mandate:   “All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes and, so, all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music. I need results from now on. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad guys…”It is not going to be business as usual. It is a moving train. Please, let nobody stand in its front, the train will crush any such person.”
The former Military Administrator of Lagos State also hinted at his intention to seek government’s approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.
 While it may be said that given his track record as a renowned administrator, he will do everything possible to leave an indelible mark at the end of his stay in NDLEA, it is doubtful how some of his intending approaches will aid in making his desired success story a reality. Like in many other countries, the menace of drug abuse is very alarming. The illegal and unlawful use of drugs and other substances by men, women, old and young with its devastating effects on human beings, the society and the economy is quite disturbing; people of all walks of life, educated and uneducated, gainfully employed and jobless now abuse drugs. Some secondary school students now take hard drugs openly. Some of them who call themselves Malians take all manner of substances to get high.
It is, therefore, imperative that efforts be made towards stemming and preventing drug abuse in Nigeria. But in doing so, we need to adopt some realistic approaches. Over the years, the arrest-and- throw-into-prison approach has been used which has not helped in solving the problem. And now we say we are adopting the compulsory/ random testing approach? How effective can that be? What’s the purpose of such testing? Is it to arrest and incarcerate those who test positive or to send them to rehabilitation centers?  How many of such facilities do we have in the country? And what is the unacceptable quantity of drugs that shouldn’t be found in a person’s system?  How will we get the resources and all it takes to carry out the compulsory/random  testing when, for over one year, we have not been able to test up to two million people in the country for COVID-19 due to lack of resources and capacity to scale up the exercise. Will the testing approach not result in increased stigmatisation which has been identified as a major barrier to treatment of drug abuse related cases?
Already, some Civil Society Organisations are raising the issue of legality/illegality of the testing approach. According to them, drug abuse is a public health and human rights issue. Therefore, random testing or compulsory testing is a violation of peoples’ rights. The fact that one is a drug user does not strip him of his human right, they said.
Some people have also described drug abuse as a developmental issue and as such, the nation needs to invest heavily in evidence based demand and supply reduction and harm reduction strategy.
Indeed, as the Co-executive Director and Advocacy manager of YouthRISE Nigeria advocacy group stated during a recent program, a balanced, multi-sectoral response to drug responses is what Nigeria needs now. This approach, according to the expert, entails realizing that drug abuse is a public health, human right and developmental issue which means that the proper approach should be to first of all understand why people use drugs, address the root cause of drug abuse, aim at healing not treatment, empower them, build their capacity, give them the right information, and educate them. “Until you are able to address the root cause of drug use, you may not be able to make a lot of progress in treatment or come up with an effective intervention”, he said.
Our neighboring country, Ghana, adopted this humane drug policy in 2020 with the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill into law by the country’s parliament. By this law, drug use and dependence are treated as a public health issue. The new law also converted the prison term for drug possession for personal use into a fine of between 200-500 penalty units (translating to GHC 2,400 – 6,000). It means that instead of sending people to prison for up to 10 years for simple possession of drugs for personal use, they will offer alternatives to incarceration.
This is the approach Marwa should root for in order to make a difference in the dealing with drug use issue in the country. it will not only lead to a drastic reduction in drug use cases, it will result in the decongestion of the correctional centers and saving of fund and other resources and ultimately lead to crime reduction in the country
It is also advised that while the NDLEA Chairman goes tough on “unbending drug crime perpetrators”, he should not forget to look into the alleged high corruption rate among some NDLEA staff and other law enforcement agents  who are accused of jeopardizing efforts at fighting drug crimes through some sharp practices.
 He should also pay attention to the issue of the supply chain.  If you ask me, the people in this category are doing more harm than others in the entire chain. Some of them knowingly and selfishly supply these illicit drugs to the citizens who use them for all wrong reasons. On the other hand, many of the illicit drugs are sold in the open markets. Unless something is done to check these, our dream of winning the drug war in Nigeria might just be a mirage.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Upclose With Rex Lawson

14 hours ago

January 29, 2021

“A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.” (Mark, 6:4)  
The story of Rex and I eloquently captures the essence of this
biblical statement by Jesus, the Man from Galilee.
I was cofounder and bassist of The Blackstones, which is the first rock band formed in Rivers State after the Civil War. Rex and I lived and performed in the core of Port Harcourt Township. Rex lived at No. 35 Aggrey Road by Sokoto Street and The Blackstones lived at No. 33. Ludo Nite Club was located at Hospital Road by Sokoto Street and Hilsom Inn sat at Bernard Carr Street by Sokoto Street.
Rex was the undisputed global king of the highlife genre and I was a provincial personification of rock music. At the time, rock music with its earthy and heavy underground sound had evolved from pop and was sufficiently threatening the continued existence of highlife with extinction. This was a by-product of the widely prevalent colonial mentality syndrome (colomentasyn), which placed high premium on any and everything foreign over homegrown alternatives, especially amongst the youth. This struggle for social spotlight was exacerbated by the fact that Berepele Davies, a dashing gentleman from Bakana and publisher of Flash Magazine, put my photograph (with my bass guitar in hand) on the cover of the magazine for six months; at the time, Flash was one of the only two monthly magazines in Nigeria. Beyond the difference in music, I was a teetotaler while Rex smoked the biggest wrap of weed I ever saw and could empty a bottle of gin in one fell swoop straight from the bottle. So, we were dealing with the dual difference of music genre and lifestyle. I must confess, we were on common grounds regarding the Third W, if you know what I mean.
That was the setting when Rex had the contract to tour England. With the advent bass guitar venturing into the highlife genre in place of the fiddle bass, Rex sent Francis Oviebo, his alto saxophonist, to poach me from The Blackstones for the trip. While the prospect of travelling to Europe had a compelling allure for me, I could not imagine being a bassist in a highlife band; so, I turned down the offer.
Rex returned from the tour with only three of the nine members of his band. Without a band of his own, Rex showed up during one of our gigs at Romeo Star Hotel on Victoria Street, Port Harcourt and requested to perform with us. He spotted a two-piece deep brown velvet safari suit that complimented his colour and his radiantly glowing skin. Irrespective of  the contagious sociability and  superimposing personality he exuded, I objected to his proposition but was out-voted by the other members of the band. So it came to pass that the first post-British tour public performance of Rex Lawson was with The Blackstones.
Shortly into the performance, Amakiri Photos came to take pictures of us and I moved off the camera-way to avoid being captured in a photo with Rex. However, the camera caught the machine head of my Egmond bass guitar. At the end of the show, Rex requested a group photograph with the band and I refused to be part of it. Peter Brown, Gee Richards, Tammy Evans, Sam Mathews and Johnnie Fibbs, our manager, joined him. That photograph is on page 12b of Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson: The Legend by Sopriala Hutchinson Bobmanuel. This sums up the silent rift between Rex and I before his demise.
As a result of family and societal pressure and the general perception of musicians as school dropouts and ne’er do wells, Peter Brown (lead guitar/keyboards), Gee Richards (rhythm guitar) and I decided to go back to school; this decision was buoyed by the liberal education policy of Governor Alfred Diete-Spiff. Resultantly, Peter Brown went to Manchester University to study Metallurgy, Gee Richards went to Buckingham University to study Law and I enrolled at Murray State University (MSU), Murray, Kentucky, USA to study Radio/TV Broadcasting.
In August 1974, Emmanuel “Iyo” Atonkiri Dokubo (King Emmanuel Dokubo-Spiff, now a traditional ruler) brought an album of Rex to MSU preparatory for Fall Semester 1974. During Christmas break, I was assigned to manage the university Radio/TV station, WKMS, during the break. In the US tradition of hands-on education, I opened, managed and closed the station every day for two weeks. In the early hours of one morning, I played Rex Lawson’s So Ala Temem on WKMS. Shortly thereafter, my head of department, Professor Bob Howard, stormed out of the elevators at the 11th floor of Nathan Stubblefield Building that housed my department. His questions and exclamations reflected a combination of fear and fury. Howard reminded me of the regulations of Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which stipulates that no record of foreign language be played on US radio stations.
On the first day of class the next semester, Howard brought up the issue in class and emphasized the need for students to obey FCC rules. Just as he was about to go into the business of the day, a student requested the privilege of listening to the music in African language. Other students echoed the view and I was asked to bring the record on the next day of class.
On D-Day, I brought the album and Howard brought a turntable. I was asked to introduce the song; so I talked about the highlife genre, its predominance in the West African music scene of yesteryears and its waning popularity, especially amongst the youth given the potent threat from rock. I also discussed the dominance of Rex in the artform especially his being crowned King of Highlife and the fact that he and I come from the same State and I played with him. Thereafter, So Ala Temem was played and, at the request of the students, it was encored three times. Then the reactions followed.
One after the other, the students discussed the song: the sonority of the velvet-smooth voice, the uncanny combination of lamentation and supplication in the delivery of the vocals; the balanced sound engineering; the brevity of the song, which they considered unfortunate and the tightness of the music with one instrument ushering in another in a perfectly coordinated orchestration etc. I folded my arms in total awe. “All these about Rex?” I soliloquized.  Thereafter, I spent many days listening to Akaso Inyingi, Berebote, Ibinabo, Suzana Pango (with the compelling tenor saxophone intro by Tony Obs), Sobebo Ibina, Mekine Wabote, Ayemuba Udeaja and, of course, So Ala Temem, which reconciled Rex and I, albeit post-humously.  Listening to these songs, I heard the music of Rex from the perspective of the comments of my classmates. Jesus was right; Rex was without honour in his country, amongst his kin and in his home.
Ever since, I became an avid disciple of Cardinal Rex Lawson. He was a master of spontaneity, which yields the best in creativity. As a conscience-mending conciliatory gesture, I have published tributes to him in Thisday, Guardian, The Tide etc every January since I returned. Rex deserves to be honoured with a heroic epic movie, which will burn his legend into the psyche of the youth with special reference to the productive potency of focus and tenacity in one’s chosen field of endeavor.
Adieu, Erekosima
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
14 hours ago

January 29, 2021

NYSC Camps And COVID-19 Protocols

3 days ago

January 27, 2021

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established by the Federal Government largely because of its commitment to the youth population of the country as the future generation.
This programme  ensures that every Nigerian graduate under 30 years undergoes a mandatory one year service to his or her fatherland and I think is like giving back to the government and society, what one has gained.
Even those who schooled abroad also undergo this once they return to Nigeria.
Another reason for establishing this noble programme was to ensure cohesion among youths who may have come from different ethnic backgrounds, know the different cultures of different ethnic groups in Nigeria.
The programme really serves as a relief to many employers of labour who may be searching for middle manpower to fill in short-term vacancies (jobs) in their organisations. In fact, in recent time, some states governments directed that corp members except those in professions like medicine and a few others, must be posted to teach in schools.
Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMSE) recruited many corp members to work for them even till date.
Last year, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government directed that orientation camps be shut down on November 10th, 2020.
Presently, Batch B, Stream 11 had commenced it’s orientation camp. The Federal Government, NYSC Directorate, NCDC and all the stakeholders have given directives on how corp members and officials can be free from community transmission while in camp.
Reports from various camps have shown how corps members are being tested and  allowed into the camps for orientation. If there is any serious case, it will be taken care of definitely.
But some persons have kicked against it imagining how 2000 to 3000 corp members can lodge for  three weeks without the spread of the deadly disease in various camps in the country.
Like the Minister of Sports  and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said on Monday in Abuja, during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 and safety of corp members while in camps, that on a yearly basis, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there used to be about 300,000 to 320,000 corp members in orientation camps across 36 states of the federation and Abuja.
He said that it was no longer possible but it was important as declared by Mr. President to ensure that as public life was opened, the youth of the country must not be shut down.
Instead of having about 2,800 to 3,000 in each orientation camp, it has been reduced to about 800 or 820.
The minister said before reopening the orientation camps, there were series of meetings between the PTF technical committee,  the NYSC, youth and sports and the health ministries to work out modalities necessary to bring back youths to orientation camps across the country.
He said before corp members returned to camp, two conditions of availability and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols were spelt out.
The most important thing is that the NCDC team and the medical team are working, prospective corps members are tested as soon as they arrive without compromise, and if any is found positive, will be immediately isolated and necessary protocols followed.
After all, medical experts say it is not a death sentence.
For me, if necessary precautions are taken, non-pharmaceutical measures are taken and all protocols relating to COVID-19 are complied with, there will be success.
Orientation camps can also hold bearing in mind that all prospective corp members are graduates above 20 years.
It is even this class of persons that can cope with the measures put in place in all the orientation camps nationwide.  They will be able to know the dos and don’ts of COVID-19 protocols.
On arrival to their places of primary assignment, they will carry out campaigns and create intensive awareness to the various communities about the dangers of the pandemic.
In fact, this no doubt will form part of their duties of sensitising the populace that it is real so that those who have doubts will be serious especially in the rural areas.
We are not unaware that COVID-19 is real and that the crowd in orientation camps are large but the role of corp members in national development can never be overemphasised. The youths are the most productive age of this nation so must move on.
There are medical doctors and relevant human resources among them saddled with the responsibility of providing certain services on camp and outside orientation camps.
Generally, if people comply with all the non-pharmaceutical protocols, the rate of contamination will be minimal. There is more awareness now than last year during the outbreak.  If Nigeria continues to lockdown institutions, how can we move forward recalling the effects of last year when different sectors of the economy suffered setback.
Nowadays NYSC usually have backlog of prospective corps members, coupled with incessant strike that is experienced through the activities of ASUU, there is going to be more batches on the queue of national service.
NYSC discharge certificates serve as evidence of having graduated from the University aside degree certificates and if camps are put on hold, those who may have immediate employment opportunities may loose them.
The money I  saved from my monthly stipend and allowances from both NYSC and my place of primary assignment sustained me for about a year before I secured a job. At least I was able to buy my dresses and shoes for work without relying on my parents.
That one year mandatory service is useful in the sense that it prepares one on how to manage the wages and financial resources when you finally secures a job.
Many corps members secure jobs during their year of service and make contacts which help them in future.
Host community usually contribute food items and distribute to members during visits to traditional rulers and traditional dances displayed for entertainment. In orientation camps, there are also lectures, seminars, workshops on skill acquisition for both males and females.
Very often, corps members have built schools for their host communities which serve as Community Development Service (CDS).
In most cases, state governments where these happen recognise the corps members at the end of the service year either by offering automatic employment or reward in cash.
I think orientation camps should not be shut down since necessary precautionary measures have and are still being put in place by the relevant authorities in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

