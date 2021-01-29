NDLEA: As Marwa Takes Charge…

It is always interesting seeing the zeal with which newly appointed people approach their jobs. Their first meeting with their subordinates is usually filled with orders, warnings and commands. They create the impression that they want to prove to the president, governor, chairman or whoever appointed them that no mistake was made in assigning them the responsibility and that they can deliver.

So, it was not strange hearing the newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), dish out marching orders to the state commanders of the Agency at a meeting with them on Monday. His mandate: “All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes and, so, all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music. I need results from now on. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad guys…”It is not going to be business as usual. It is a moving train. Please, let nobody stand in its front, the train will crush any such person.”

The former Military Administrator of Lagos State also hinted at his intention to seek government’s approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.

While it may be said that given his track record as a renowned administrator, he will do everything possible to leave an indelible mark at the end of his stay in NDLEA, it is doubtful how some of his intending approaches will aid in making his desired success story a reality. Like in many other countries, the menace of drug abuse is very alarming. The illegal and unlawful use of drugs and other substances by men, women, old and young with its devastating effects on human beings, the society and the economy is quite disturbing; people of all walks of life, educated and uneducated, gainfully employed and jobless now abuse drugs. Some secondary school students now take hard drugs openly. Some of them who call themselves Malians take all manner of substances to get high.

It is, therefore, imperative that efforts be made towards stemming and preventing drug abuse in Nigeria. But in doing so, we need to adopt some realistic approaches. Over the years, the arrest-and- throw-into-prison approach has been used which has not helped in solving the problem. And now we say we are adopting the compulsory/ random testing approach? How effective can that be? What’s the purpose of such testing? Is it to arrest and incarcerate those who test positive or to send them to rehabilitation centers? How many of such facilities do we have in the country? And what is the unacceptable quantity of drugs that shouldn’t be found in a person’s system? How will we get the resources and all it takes to carry out the compulsory/random testing when, for over one year, we have not been able to test up to two million people in the country for COVID-19 due to lack of resources and capacity to scale up the exercise. Will the testing approach not result in increased stigmatisation which has been identified as a major barrier to treatment of drug abuse related cases?

Already, some Civil Society Organisations are raising the issue of legality/illegality of the testing approach. According to them, drug abuse is a public health and human rights issue. Therefore, random testing or compulsory testing is a violation of peoples’ rights. The fact that one is a drug user does not strip him of his human right, they said.

Some people have also described drug abuse as a developmental issue and as such, the nation needs to invest heavily in evidence based demand and supply reduction and harm reduction strategy.

Indeed, as the Co-executive Director and Advocacy manager of YouthRISE Nigeria advocacy group stated during a recent program, a balanced, multi-sectoral response to drug responses is what Nigeria needs now. This approach, according to the expert, entails realizing that drug abuse is a public health, human right and developmental issue which means that the proper approach should be to first of all understand why people use drugs, address the root cause of drug abuse, aim at healing not treatment, empower them, build their capacity, give them the right information, and educate them. “Until you are able to address the root cause of drug use, you may not be able to make a lot of progress in treatment or come up with an effective intervention”, he said.

Our neighboring country, Ghana, adopted this humane drug policy in 2020 with the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill into law by the country’s parliament. By this law, drug use and dependence are treated as a public health issue. The new law also converted the prison term for drug possession for personal use into a fine of between 200-500 penalty units (translating to GHC 2,400 – 6,000). It means that instead of sending people to prison for up to 10 years for simple possession of drugs for personal use, they will offer alternatives to incarceration.

This is the approach Marwa should root for in order to make a difference in the dealing with drug use issue in the country. it will not only lead to a drastic reduction in drug use cases, it will result in the decongestion of the correctional centers and saving of fund and other resources and ultimately lead to crime reduction in the country

It is also advised that while the NDLEA Chairman goes tough on “unbending drug crime perpetrators”, he should not forget to look into the alleged high corruption rate among some NDLEA staff and other law enforcement agents who are accused of jeopardizing efforts at fighting drug crimes through some sharp practices.

He should also pay attention to the issue of the supply chain. If you ask me, the people in this category are doing more harm than others in the entire chain. Some of them knowingly and selfishly supply these illicit drugs to the citizens who use them for all wrong reasons. On the other hand, many of the illicit drugs are sold in the open markets. Unless something is done to check these, our dream of winning the drug war in Nigeria might just be a mirage.

By: Calista Ezeaku