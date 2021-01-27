NYSC Camps And COVID-19 Protocols

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established by the Federal Government largely because of its commitment to the youth population of the country as the future generation.

This programme ensures that every Nigerian graduate under 30 years undergoes a mandatory one year service to his or her fatherland and I think is like giving back to the government and society, what one has gained.

Even those who schooled abroad also undergo this once they return to Nigeria.

Another reason for establishing this noble programme was to ensure cohesion among youths who may have come from different ethnic backgrounds, know the different cultures of different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The programme really serves as a relief to many employers of labour who may be searching for middle manpower to fill in short-term vacancies (jobs) in their organisations. In fact, in recent time, some states governments directed that corp members except those in professions like medicine and a few others, must be posted to teach in schools.

Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMSE) recruited many corp members to work for them even till date.

Last year, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government directed that orientation camps be shut down on November 10th, 2020.

Presently, Batch B, Stream 11 had commenced it’s orientation camp. The Federal Government, NYSC Directorate, NCDC and all the stakeholders have given directives on how corp members and officials can be free from community transmission while in camp.

Reports from various camps have shown how corps members are being tested and allowed into the camps for orientation. If there is any serious case, it will be taken care of definitely.

But some persons have kicked against it imagining how 2000 to 3000 corp members can lodge for three weeks without the spread of the deadly disease in various camps in the country.

Like the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said on Monday in Abuja, during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 and safety of corp members while in camps, that on a yearly basis, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there used to be about 300,000 to 320,000 corp members in orientation camps across 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

He said that it was no longer possible but it was important as declared by Mr. President to ensure that as public life was opened, the youth of the country must not be shut down.

Instead of having about 2,800 to 3,000 in each orientation camp, it has been reduced to about 800 or 820.

The minister said before reopening the orientation camps, there were series of meetings between the PTF technical committee, the NYSC, youth and sports and the health ministries to work out modalities necessary to bring back youths to orientation camps across the country.

He said before corp members returned to camp, two conditions of availability and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols were spelt out.

The most important thing is that the NCDC team and the medical team are working, prospective corps members are tested as soon as they arrive without compromise, and if any is found positive, will be immediately isolated and necessary protocols followed.

After all, medical experts say it is not a death sentence.

For me, if necessary precautions are taken, non-pharmaceutical measures are taken and all protocols relating to COVID-19 are complied with, there will be success.

Orientation camps can also hold bearing in mind that all prospective corp members are graduates above 20 years.

It is even this class of persons that can cope with the measures put in place in all the orientation camps nationwide. They will be able to know the dos and don’ts of COVID-19 protocols.

On arrival to their places of primary assignment, they will carry out campaigns and create intensive awareness to the various communities about the dangers of the pandemic.

In fact, this no doubt will form part of their duties of sensitising the populace that it is real so that those who have doubts will be serious especially in the rural areas.

We are not unaware that COVID-19 is real and that the crowd in orientation camps are large but the role of corp members in national development can never be overemphasised. The youths are the most productive age of this nation so must move on.

There are medical doctors and relevant human resources among them saddled with the responsibility of providing certain services on camp and outside orientation camps.

Generally, if people comply with all the non-pharmaceutical protocols, the rate of contamination will be minimal. There is more awareness now than last year during the outbreak. If Nigeria continues to lockdown institutions, how can we move forward recalling the effects of last year when different sectors of the economy suffered setback.

Nowadays NYSC usually have backlog of prospective corps members, coupled with incessant strike that is experienced through the activities of ASUU, there is going to be more batches on the queue of national service.

NYSC discharge certificates serve as evidence of having graduated from the University aside degree certificates and if camps are put on hold, those who may have immediate employment opportunities may loose them.

The money I saved from my monthly stipend and allowances from both NYSC and my place of primary assignment sustained me for about a year before I secured a job. At least I was able to buy my dresses and shoes for work without relying on my parents.

That one year mandatory service is useful in the sense that it prepares one on how to manage the wages and financial resources when you finally secures a job.

Many corps members secure jobs during their year of service and make contacts which help them in future.

Host community usually contribute food items and distribute to members during visits to traditional rulers and traditional dances displayed for entertainment. In orientation camps, there are also lectures, seminars, workshops on skill acquisition for both males and females.

Very often, corps members have built schools for their host communities which serve as Community Development Service (CDS).

In most cases, state governments where these happen recognise the corps members at the end of the service year either by offering automatic employment or reward in cash.

I think orientation camps should not be shut down since necessary precautionary measures have and are still being put in place by the relevant authorities in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.