Opinion
NYSC Camps And COVID-19 Protocols
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established by the Federal Government largely because of its commitment to the youth population of the country as the future generation.
This programme ensures that every Nigerian graduate under 30 years undergoes a mandatory one year service to his or her fatherland and I think is like giving back to the government and society, what one has gained.
Even those who schooled abroad also undergo this once they return to Nigeria.
Another reason for establishing this noble programme was to ensure cohesion among youths who may have come from different ethnic backgrounds, know the different cultures of different ethnic groups in Nigeria.
The programme really serves as a relief to many employers of labour who may be searching for middle manpower to fill in short-term vacancies (jobs) in their organisations. In fact, in recent time, some states governments directed that corp members except those in professions like medicine and a few others, must be posted to teach in schools.
Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMSE) recruited many corp members to work for them even till date.
Last year, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government directed that orientation camps be shut down on November 10th, 2020.
Presently, Batch B, Stream 11 had commenced it’s orientation camp. The Federal Government, NYSC Directorate, NCDC and all the stakeholders have given directives on how corp members and officials can be free from community transmission while in camp.
Reports from various camps have shown how corps members are being tested and allowed into the camps for orientation. If there is any serious case, it will be taken care of definitely.
But some persons have kicked against it imagining how 2000 to 3000 corp members can lodge for three weeks without the spread of the deadly disease in various camps in the country.
Like the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said on Monday in Abuja, during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 and safety of corp members while in camps, that on a yearly basis, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there used to be about 300,000 to 320,000 corp members in orientation camps across 36 states of the federation and Abuja.
He said that it was no longer possible but it was important as declared by Mr. President to ensure that as public life was opened, the youth of the country must not be shut down.
Instead of having about 2,800 to 3,000 in each orientation camp, it has been reduced to about 800 or 820.
The minister said before reopening the orientation camps, there were series of meetings between the PTF technical committee, the NYSC, youth and sports and the health ministries to work out modalities necessary to bring back youths to orientation camps across the country.
He said before corp members returned to camp, two conditions of availability and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols were spelt out.
The most important thing is that the NCDC team and the medical team are working, prospective corps members are tested as soon as they arrive without compromise, and if any is found positive, will be immediately isolated and necessary protocols followed.
After all, medical experts say it is not a death sentence.
For me, if necessary precautions are taken, non-pharmaceutical measures are taken and all protocols relating to COVID-19 are complied with, there will be success.
Orientation camps can also hold bearing in mind that all prospective corp members are graduates above 20 years.
It is even this class of persons that can cope with the measures put in place in all the orientation camps nationwide. They will be able to know the dos and don’ts of COVID-19 protocols.
On arrival to their places of primary assignment, they will carry out campaigns and create intensive awareness to the various communities about the dangers of the pandemic.
In fact, this no doubt will form part of their duties of sensitising the populace that it is real so that those who have doubts will be serious especially in the rural areas.
We are not unaware that COVID-19 is real and that the crowd in orientation camps are large but the role of corp members in national development can never be overemphasised. The youths are the most productive age of this nation so must move on.
There are medical doctors and relevant human resources among them saddled with the responsibility of providing certain services on camp and outside orientation camps.
Generally, if people comply with all the non-pharmaceutical protocols, the rate of contamination will be minimal. There is more awareness now than last year during the outbreak. If Nigeria continues to lockdown institutions, how can we move forward recalling the effects of last year when different sectors of the economy suffered setback.
Nowadays NYSC usually have backlog of prospective corps members, coupled with incessant strike that is experienced through the activities of ASUU, there is going to be more batches on the queue of national service.
NYSC discharge certificates serve as evidence of having graduated from the University aside degree certificates and if camps are put on hold, those who may have immediate employment opportunities may loose them.
The money I saved from my monthly stipend and allowances from both NYSC and my place of primary assignment sustained me for about a year before I secured a job. At least I was able to buy my dresses and shoes for work without relying on my parents.
That one year mandatory service is useful in the sense that it prepares one on how to manage the wages and financial resources when you finally secures a job.
Many corps members secure jobs during their year of service and make contacts which help them in future.
Host community usually contribute food items and distribute to members during visits to traditional rulers and traditional dances displayed for entertainment. In orientation camps, there are also lectures, seminars, workshops on skill acquisition for both males and females.
Very often, corps members have built schools for their host communities which serve as Community Development Service (CDS).
In most cases, state governments where these happen recognise the corps members at the end of the service year either by offering automatic employment or reward in cash.
I think orientation camps should not be shut down since necessary precautionary measures have and are still being put in place by the relevant authorities in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
Opinion
Our Faulty Foundation
The founding fathers of this nation built a strong foundation on which they erected three floors. Given the economic enablement of that substructure, the nation thrived and achieved landmarks that put the French behind us in television broadcasting and we led Africa in other areas of human development; we were the reference point for African development.
It was such that, at Independence, the colonial masters adjudged Nigeria as one of the developing economies the world should watch. They rated Nigeria at par with India in terms of development capacities and prospects of emerging as a great nation. Then the founding fathers put one more floor and it was okay because the foundation was strong and had the load-bearing capacity to carry such superstructure.
In 1966, a group of misguided and ill-informed men in uniform took over the reins of state and, in response to centrifugal forces, they extended the floors to twelve and, rather unfortunately, they dealt the nation a mortal blow by weakening the foundation; that singular act added the concepts of “commonwealth” and “national cake” to the lexicon of Nigerian politics and heralded the slide down a slippery economic slope. Thus, Nigeria degenerated into a “baaabiyalla” (beggarly) federation.
Consequently, heightened disintegrative nationalism took the center-stage of our national discourse all in the quest for a share of the national cake and, in response to this, we further increased the structure bit-by-bit to 36 floors and a penthouse on the same faulty foundation; and that is why we are where we are today. At a point, we even toyed with the idea of furthering the floors to 54. This was a product of having idiots and tribesmen instead of citizens (in the Greek sense of these words) at the helm of affairs.
Departing from the metaphor of an engineering structure, the truth remains that Nigerians were systematically dispossessed of their land through a string of ill-conceived land use acts. Having been so dispossessed of their basic capital and therefore incapacitated, the people streamed in their droves into government, which became the highest employer of labour and the only thriving subsector of the national economy. Resultantly, the private sector became comatose and the nation degenerated into a government-driven economy. It was only a matter of time before Nigeria acquired the ignominious status of poverty capital of the world.
Now that the youths who are the major stakeholders in Nigeria’s future have woken up from their slumber and docility, It is time to review the foundation of this nation. Decisive and progressive steps must be taken to burrow beneath the faulty foundation and strengthen it such that it is able to carry the humongous superstructure we hoisted on it as a result of disarticulated and narrow-minded leadership that yielded to unremitting disintegrative nationalism.
As a Niger Deltan, I feel pained to the marrows by the double standards of vesting the rights to the gold in Zamfara State in the state while the oil in the Niger Delta is vested in the Federal Government; this is an insult and assault on the psyche of the oil-bearing communities of the Niger Delta. However, as a patriotic citizen (in the Greek tradition) of Nigeria, I think that that is a step in the right direction though it stopped short of hitting the necessary target; it is, therefore, a half measure.
Unbridled kleptomania and squandermania coupled with government’s obvious inability to punish culprits since they all live in glass houses indicates that vesting the resources in the state (federal, state or local government) is modus vivendi; that would simply move the point of profligate pilfering from the national treasury to the state treasury. The French economist, statesman and author, Frederic Bastiat (1801-1850), averred thus: “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time, they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”
The above statement is a very apt assessment of contemporary Nigeria; it is as relevant to the recent show of shame in NDDC as it is to every sector of the Nigerian economy. Malfeasance and maladministration are entrenched in every sector and segment of our national life; nepotism, cronyism and the resultant mediocrity have become the order of the day; the new norm. Go to NNPC, the four refineries, Ajaokuta Steel Company, you name it, the story is the same if not more mindboggling.
Government should give back to the people their land, which it stole through dispossession laws. The land owners in Zamfara State should be empowered to mine their gold; the people of Igbeti should harness their marble; the people of the Niger Delta should extract their oil and the peoples of various communities in this prodigiously endowed nation should be allowed to harness the resources of their land and pay tax to the various levels of government, which should concentrate on its regulatory role.
At this, government will become lean and unattractive for bounty hunters while attracting only those who desire to serve their community and the nation; do-or-die politics will be a thing of the past and the political firmament will become cool. Granted that this thesis has the propensity of creating systemic imbalances and socioeconomic disparities, these can be ameliorated through instituting a discriminatory tax regime such that the agricultural sector pays minimally while the other sectors pay carefully and objectively determined and graded percentages.
I travelled to every continent of the world except Australia before I turned twenty-eight years. Coming home in 1980, I travelled by road and low-altitude aircraft throughout Nigeria. What I saw was (as it still is) a massive mosaic so richly endowed that it has no business with poverty; it was on that I averred that no nation on earth is more endowed than Nigeria. This nation is so amazingly gifted it can be what London and Rome are for Caucasians, what Mecca and Medina are for Moslems, what Jerusalem is for the Jews and much more. Nigeria has abundance of natural and human resources to lead Black Africa if only it had citizens at the helm of its affairs.
In his 1776 economic classic titled Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith offered that the wealth of the nations lies in building the capacities of the people and positively engaging them in economic activities; this is the kernel of this thesis.
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Our Bullion Van Democracy
The process of decline and degeneration of human societies usually follow certain patterns, one of which is the hysteria and clamour of the masses who are often myopic. Mass hysteria usually comes about through working up sentiments and passions of the “madding crowd” by some interest groups. Mischief mongers know this psychology of mass hysteria and then use it as a means of causing social derailment. This pattern of social mischief is not new but an ancient one, ranging from the clamour for “crucify Him”, to a Nazi war cry: “Fuhrer, command, we will follow you”. Hysteria bears little or no conviction!
The doctrine of social and cultural dynamics, propounded by Professor Sorokin, states that the rise and fall of nations and power structures follow some definite patterns. One of Sorokin’s theories is that getting to the top of might and power is easier than sustaining the status and position; rather, hubris is an indicator that a sad decline would follow. Hubris is not just great and unreasonable pride, but it takes various clever guises, including clownish humility or obsessive paranoia. The pressure of positions of power usually bring about some strange mental aberrations.
Power is not usually an individual affair, even in a monarchy. In the modern times, getting to power demands the utilisation of mass hysteria as well as the building up of a power structure, via the aid of a cabal or influence peddlers. What political parties do in a democracy is usually the building up of some power structure and buying the support or loyalty of the masses, even if it is fake and hypocritical.
In a polity devoid of strong ideologies, exploitation of mass hysteria is usually the strategy which serves as gateway to power. One of the ready strategies used to create a crowd ready for exploitation is a political economy which institutionalises mass hunger, want and social deprivations. Thus “stomach infrastructure” has come to be a common political slogan in the service of political power game. Thanks to “money bags and godfathers”, the politics of stomach infrastructure has come to be a common practice in Nigeria.
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, was recently quoted as congratulating the people of Edo State for rejecting what he called bullion van democracy. The Tide newspaper of Monday, September 21, 2020, captioned that news as “Obaseki’s Victory: Edo People Rejected Bullion Van Democracy- Bode George”. Obviously, the idea of bullion van has to do with delivery of large sums of money, but in relation to democracy, it is not delivery to or from banks, but to influence elections. According to Chief George, Edo people were “bold and brave” enough to reject “bullion van democracy and outside interlopers”. Bullion van democracy is an exclusive cult of money-bags.
By “outside interlopers” Chief George meant “undemocratic forces” whose dark schemes and intrigues pervert democracy via the use of “bullion van” strategy. Such outside interlopers or undemocratic forces succeed in their schemes through the use of the malleable crowd as well as other agencies via the use of the “good soldier” that money is. Bullion van is synonymous with money while interlopers may include powerful godfathers.
Sorokin’s theories of social and cultural dynamics included the fact that money, apart from being a good soldier, is also a lubricant which makes the decline of a society possible. Money as a lubricant usually facilitates corrupt practices and consequently the fall and decay of kingdoms and power structures. Therefore, bullion van democracy is an idiom in Nigeria’s political economy, the same way “stomach infrastructure” points towards the use of hunger and poverty as means of making the hungry masses politically malleable.
Maslow’s theory of the hierarchy of human needs recognizes the prepotency of lower or basic needs which are usually of greater concern to the masses. There is no way that a poor and hungry man would show great concern on abstract ideals of democracy when a bullion van democracy addresses his stomach infrastructural need. So, power-hustlers and wheeler-dealers in god-father politics are expert psychologists in dealing with the poor and hungry masses. Coupled with the level of illiteracy and ignorance in Nigeria, it is doubtful if the masses can hold strong personal convictions and commitments on ideologies of democracy.
Higher needs having to do with self actualisation and nobler strivings and values, often come after basic needs of survival in a hostile world have been satisfied. Higher demands of an ideal life which democracy seeks to facilitate, are not the prepotent needs or concerns of the poor masses. This is where the doctrines of stomach infrastructure and bullion van democracy come in, which provide ample strategies for the patrons of politics of gangsterism -a do-or-die activity of money bags.
Bullion van democracy is the politics of the stomach, whose patrons are power merchants and whose foot soldiers are the hungry masses. Politics of the stomach represents politics of anti-democratic forces whose concern is crude power, fired by greed, avarice and material goals. Its strategy is the use of money to buy the crowd, via the use of gangsters. It is obvious that in an environment where a larger majority of the population are poor and ignorant, the use of gangsters and money can subvert the ideals and choices of a minority class of articulate citizens.
Masters of this strategy of using force, money and cunning to grab political power in a democracy are the anti-democratic forces who are usually powerful and rich persons. They include godfathers or sponsors of political aspirants, influence peddlers who also constitute a cabal or faceless powers behind the official power holders, and men of brute force who can be hired to carry out gangsterist operations. There are usually mercenaries in every society and in every sphere of human activities who can carry out dirty and dangerous jobs for a fee, without any obtrusion of the conscience.
Bullion van democracy as an idiom goes further to serve as an indictment on the political class and power merchants. One of the antics of politicians is to point fingers at the malfeasance of their rivals even when they engage in worse practices. Even though “Bullion van democracy” was coined with reference to the last Edo State election, it is obvious that the practice had been there long before now.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
