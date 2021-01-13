Check Activities At Eleme Junction

The Tide newspaper of Monday December 7, 2020, carried on its back page, a significant alert which must not be swept aside: “High Rate of Child Poverty. Result of Govts’ Failure, HURIWA Laments”.

HURIWA is an abbreviation for Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria. The issue is not just “the rise in the number of children as young as four who roam around traffic lights and supermarkets in Enugu, Owerri and Aba”.

Issues of mass poverty, hunger, destitution, child labour and abuses etc, are lamentable plight common not only in Igbo-speaking areas, but a national blight.

According to HURIWA, “We have observed the sudden upsurge in the presence of huge number of children looking obviously malnourished, abused dehumanized and criminally exploited, who are usually seen around traffic lights and are constantly running after motorists to beg for money, alms and food to eat”.

Is there any Nigerian who has not seen destitute children and adults in urban towns all over Nigeria? Would our politicians, lawmakers and defenders of the establishment claim to be ignorant of increasing destitution in Nigeria?

Street begging is common in many countries across the globe and the issue of poverty or destitution is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Rather, it is needful that a responsible and people-oriented governance should rise up to such social plight and take steps to reduce rather than promote or ignore dehumanizing social plight. Responsibility or greatness shows its character in the degree of attention given to the less-privileged.

It may be true to say that no form of government owes all citizens of any nation a living. Rather, it is true to say that the difference between responsible and irresponsible governance lies in the policies, programmes and exemplary leadership that a government is able to put in place and maintain. Responsible governance builds on strong and corruption-free institutions and policies, rather than a buccaneer operational mechanism where individuals matter.

What HURIWA called “mathematical fraud” is an example of how bad governance can use false or distorted population statistics for purposes of revenue allocation. One of such fraud portrays that “there are more poor children in the North than anywhere else”. The result of such distorted statistics reflects in the dispensing of recovered “Abacha loots” to the poorest of the poor, and the feeding of school children at the cost of over N700 million each day. This is why HURIWA lamented that the high rate of child poverty is a result of government’s failure. Failure of credibility! Of deep concern!

Without putting all the blames on government alone, it can rightly be said that the issue of procreation is a personal responsibility. Natural urge to “multiply and replenish the earth” has been carried too far, resulting in producing more children than couples can cater for. Therefore, the issue of birth control and reduction of world population become ethical, such that sentiment should not distort such necessity. For example, in view of the prevailing economic reality, does it make any sense for couples to have more children than they can cater for adequately?

Apart from reproduction through legitimate unions, there are several irresponsible ways that the Earth gets over-populated. Apart from rape and other forms of abuses, the status of women, especially in Africa, is an issue which accounts for an influx of inferior souls, born as babies who increase the number of destitute children on the streets. Many women, as a result of economic circumstances, fall prey to various temptations and abuses, such that abandonment and sale of babies become common experiences. There are legal, ethical and other issues and questions involved in this plight.

It is right to say that some men and women are more responsible than others in the uses and abuses of the procreative and generative power. But the issue is that mass enlightenment is called for now, so that some check should be placed on the amative appetite.

Some countries take organized steps through appropriate policies to ensure that couples do not raise more children than they can take adequate care of. Through family planning jingles and clinical advice there can be some enlightenment on this issue. But there is a need for some more articulate programmes in the regime of birth control and population reduction.

There had been suspicions across the globe about the use of genetic modification techniques to enforce reduction of unwanted pregnancies. There has also been the suspicion that the Black race is targeted for global population reduction programmes. What is considered reprehensible and unacceptable is the secrecy involved in such experiments in genetic engineering. Moreover, to mix genetic research with health delivery programmes can create suspicion.

Some time ago, Bill Gates of America and his wife, Melinda, were seen as among persons who seek to enforce the reduction of world population through philanthropic means. Even the HIV/AIDS scourge was seen in some quarters as being a deliberately designed genetic enigma intended to facilitate a global population reduction programme. But not everybody would buy the idea that human population should be reduced or controlled, be it through approval of abortion law or war.

There are two major issues involved in the controversy about human population. The first issue is that quality is better than quantity, meaning that the living standard and quality of humans would be better than populating a nation with inferior people. There are lots of ethical and moral issues involved, with regards to who and what determines superior and inferior human beings. Then the second issue has to do with a nation’s political economy. It is a true fact that the affairs of a nation can be so handled and manipulated that less than 10% of the population can control and enjoy 90% of the resources of the nation, while 90% of the population scramble over 10% of the resources.

We live in a world where money, power and cunning can talk with swagger and act with impunity, whereas those who lack such commodities can be described as inferior humans. Those who know the dynamics of life would say that all humans are meant to experience all facets of life’s conditions to be able to have a balanced maturity and perspectives of earth-life. This reflects in the cliché that no condition is permanent. Rich and powerful people also lament!

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.