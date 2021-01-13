Opinion
Check Activities At Eleme Junction
Eleme junction connects the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, East-West (from Eleme), Oyigbo and Igbo-Etche roads.
It houses many motor parks through which people travel to and from the state – through Igbo-Etche to Abia, through Eleme to Bori, then to some riverine communities like Andoni, Opobo, among others. Cross River and Akwa Ibom states also use the motor parks as well as people travelling to other parts of Nigeria.
The popular Wednesday Oil Mill market, the Fruit and Vegetables market, the newly built Air Force market by Igbo-Etche junction, Wazobia market and the Phone market opposite Oil Mill market are all sited there.
Banks, petrol stations and other genuine businesses go on at Eleme junction.
Vehicular and pedestrian movements are very high.
Despite the lockdown of Oil Mill market by the Rivers State Government due to COVID-19 pandemic, the area has remained busy.
Since the flyover bridge was built, the usual vehicular traffic had disappeared making motorists comfortable while driving from one destination to another. But below the bridges have become a home for many hoodlums. Unknown persons have continued to make the place uncomfortable for others.
On daily basis, different groups of young men emerge from unknown routes harassing innocent passersby, defrauding them of their personal belongings. They snatch ladies’ bags, hand phones, including men. They go as far as snatching from moving vehicles in traffic.
Most early mornings, they search and collect huge sums of money from market women as they are going to purchase what they will sell.
At the end of the day, they go back home empty handed.
These same people are engaged in Agberoo jobs which they do on behalf of their principals. Both registered and unregistered touting take place there. Sometimes they also harass private vehicle owners who may wish to render assistance to pedestrians.
These group of people are not of the same tribe. They are made up of different tribes, speaking different languages. Always smoking and looking rough in their dressing.
They may also be the same people terrorising commuters at the bad spot on Igbo-Etche road. Hardly any day passes without a record of burgling of passengers’ belongings or kidnappings.
The worrisome thing is that these group of people lose control at any little provocation. During the #ENDSARS protest last year, it was these unknown persons who hijacked the protest.
On that Tuesday night, 20th of October, 2020, when the Lekki Toll Gate massacre occurred, they were busy setting used vehicle tyres ablaze. Eleme junction was full of smoke fire late that night so much that people found it difficult to get to their destinations.
Even postings on social media that night showed how the fire was as high as the flyover bridge. The next morning was a Wednesday when the problem became more pronounced. What was seen as a peaceful protest turned to something else. Between 9 and 10am that Wednesday morning, they had blocked the top of the flyover leading to Aba road and there was no movement from Oyigbo either. The down part of the bridge was also on fire with thick smoke preventing movement from Eleme to East-West road. The other part of Igbo-Etche road was not left out.
Within an hour, a clash occurred between them and Hausa boys who deal on fruits at Eleme junction. They dealt with Hausa boys and spoilt all their fruits. Different groups carrying various clubs against each other injuring themselves.
As an eyewitness, I ran for my dear life holding my slippers in my hands. Other women were running helter skelter until we escaped through “Nkoro way”. Even policemen on duty around Eleme junction all took off. Those that were still around there undressed immediately.
This and other disturbances led to the lockdown of that area by the Rivers State Government subsequently. In fact, I commend the government for that bold initiative concerning Eleme junction otherwise nobody knew what would have happened.
Within few days, most shops in the area were looted during the lockdown as the owners obeyed the lockdown order by government. The Rumuokwurusi phone market, opposite Oil Mill market was set ablaze and the merchants counted their losses. Till today, I’m not sure it can be traceable to anyone.
Prior the Yuletide, police authorities had warned that use of fireworks wouldn’t be tolerated including burning of tyres. During the New Year eve, Eleme junction witnessed burning of vehicle tyres so much that all the adjoining roads now wear dark looks. Debris of burnt tyres litter everywhere. Passersby try to cover their noses to avoid inhaling the dark dust while vehicles move on them. As if they are above the law in that area.
The question I am asking is, who are these unknown persons? What tribe are they? Who do the Agberoos remit their collections to? Because they collect N50 or N100 from commercial vehicles at every loading point. Once they refuse to give to them, they use harmful objects on their vehicles. Do these money get to government? If not their activities must be checked.
Although this may not concern Eleme junction alone, other places are also involved. I know that members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) usually put on reflective jackets of white and green colours. But these ones do not. So who do they work for?
I’m not unaware that police men and women are posted at strategic points on official duty at Eleme junction. I think the security agencies should extend their patrol to the bridges which serve as hiding places for some of them when they carry out one or two nefarious acts.
The police should not feel that it is not their duty to chase hoodlums whose identities are unknown. Then if a mini police post can be built there, better.
Government should as a matter of fact check through appropriate ministries and Obio/Akpor Local Government Council to ascertain the identity of those hoodlums whose operation is posing challenge to passersby and those who carry out their daily businesses genuinely.
Eleme junction also belongs to a host community. The landlords through the community development committee (CDC) should carry out a thorough investigation about the area. This will help curtail their nefarious activities.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Check Activities At Eleme Junction
Eleme junction connects the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, East-West (from Eleme), Oyigbo and Igbo-Etche roads.
It houses many motor parks through which people travel to and from the state – through Igbo-Etche to Abia, through Eleme to Bori, then to some riverine communities like Andoni, Opobo, among others. Cross River and Akwa Ibom states also use the motor parks as well as people travelling to other parts of Nigeria.
The popular Wednesday Oil Mill market, the Fruit and Vegetables market, the newly built Air Force market by Igbo-Etche junction, Wazobia market and the Phone market opposite Oil Mill market are all sited there.
Banks, petrol stations and other genuine businesses go on at Eleme junction.
Vehicular and pedestrian movements are very high.
Despite the lockdown of Oil Mill market by the Rivers State Government due to COVID-19 pandemic, the area has remained busy.
Since the flyover bridge was built, the usual vehicular traffic had disappeared making motorists comfortable while driving from one destination to another. But below the bridges have become a home for many hoodlums. Unknown persons have continued to make the place uncomfortable for others.
On daily basis, different groups of young men emerge from unknown routes harassing innocent passersby, defrauding them of their personal belongings. They snatch ladies’ bags, hand phones, including men. They go as far as snatching from moving vehicles in traffic.
Most early mornings, they search and collect huge sums of money from market women as they are going to purchase what they will sell.
At the end of the day, they go back home empty handed.
These same people are engaged in Agberoo jobs which they do on behalf of their principals. Both registered and unregistered touting take place there. Sometimes they also harass private vehicle owners who may wish to render assistance to pedestrians.
These group of people are not of the same tribe. They are made up of different tribes, speaking different languages. Always smoking and looking rough in their dressing.
They may also be the same people terrorising commuters at the bad spot on Igbo-Etche road. Hardly any day passes without a record of burgling of passengers’ belongings or kidnappings.
The worrisome thing is that these group of people lose control at any little provocation. During the #ENDSARS protest last year, it was these unknown persons who hijacked the protest.
On that Tuesday night, 20th of October, 2020, when the Lekki Toll Gate massacre occurred, they were busy setting used vehicle tyres ablaze. Eleme junction was full of smoke fire late that night so much that people found it difficult to get to their destinations.
Even postings on social media that night showed how the fire was as high as the flyover bridge. The next morning was a Wednesday when the problem became more pronounced. What was seen as a peaceful protest turned to something else. Between 9 and 10am that Wednesday morning, they had blocked the top of the flyover leading to Aba road and there was no movement from Oyigbo either. The down part of the bridge was also on fire with thick smoke preventing movement from Eleme to East-West road. The other part of Igbo-Etche road was not left out.
Within an hour, a clash occurred between them and Hausa boys who deal on fruits at Eleme junction. They dealt with Hausa boys and spoilt all their fruits. Different groups carrying various clubs against each other injuring themselves.
As an eyewitness, I ran for my dear life holding my slippers in my hands. Other women were running helter skelter until we escaped through “Nkoro way”. Even policemen on duty around Eleme junction all took off. Those that were still around there undressed immediately.
This and other disturbances led to the lockdown of that area by the Rivers State Government subsequently. In fact, I commend the government for that bold initiative concerning Eleme junction otherwise nobody knew what would have happened.
Within few days, most shops in the area were looted during the lockdown as the owners obeyed the lockdown order by government. The Rumuokwurusi phone market, opposite Oil Mill market was set ablaze and the merchants counted their losses. Till today, I’m not sure it can be traceable to anyone.
Prior the Yuletide, police authorities had warned that use of fireworks wouldn’t be tolerated including burning of tyres. During the New Year eve, Eleme junction witnessed burning of vehicle tyres so much that all the adjoining roads now wear dark looks. Debris of burnt tyres litter everywhere. Passersby try to cover their noses to avoid inhaling the dark dust while vehicles move on them. As if they are above the law in that area.
The question I am asking is, who are these unknown persons? What tribe are they? Who do the Agberoos remit their collections to? Because they collect N50 or N100 from commercial vehicles at every loading point. Once they refuse to give to them, they use harmful objects on their vehicles. Do these money get to government? If not their activities must be checked.
Although this may not concern Eleme junction alone, other places are also involved. I know that members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) usually put on reflective jackets of white and green colours. But these ones do not. So who do they work for?
I’m not unaware that police men and women are posted at strategic points on official duty at Eleme junction. I think the security agencies should extend their patrol to the bridges which serve as hiding places for some of them when they carry out one or two nefarious acts.
The police should not feel that it is not their duty to chase hoodlums whose identities are unknown. Then if a mini police post can be built there, better.
Government should as a matter of fact check through appropriate ministries and Obio/Akpor Local Government Council to ascertain the identity of those hoodlums whose operation is posing challenge to passersby and those who carry out their daily businesses genuinely.
Eleme junction also belongs to a host community. The landlords through the community development committee (CDC) should carry out a thorough investigation about the area. This will help curtail their nefarious activities.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Still On Our Endangered Milieu
The idea of establishing a University of Environmental Technology in Sakpenwa, Rivers State, by the Federal Government, may not have been a whimsical decision. Rather, it was an act of premonition, in view of foreseeable future trends of human conditions and shape of things to come. Usually, before serious global changes, a few people are permitted to have a glimpse of coming events. Like a farmland under cultivation, the earth is subject to some environmental laws of cosmic metabolism and cyclic periodicity.
Not quite many people saw the distant implications of climate change and global warming whose gradual effects would bring about some stress on human environments. Consequently, a number of conditions which humans had taken as fixed would experience some drastic alterations. One part of the human body where fundamental change would anchor and serve as a control post, would be the human brain. Already brain scientists and researchers are observing some alarming but subtle phenomenon with regards to an enlargement of the frontal lobe of the brain.
The frontal lobe of the brain is the seat of intellectual or sensory perception and the gradual enlargement of that part of the brain did not come by accident. Rather, the intellectual or sensory part of the brain had experienced more demand for its function than the back lobe of the brain whose function has to do with intuitive perception. By a functional law of ecology, the human system adapts to demands or pressure, and then gets external environment and circumstances to reflect and show-case such trends.
That was how a disproportional development of the mechanism of human perception took place, following the ecological law of adaptation. The excessive pressure on the intellectual brain and non-exploration and utilization of the intuitive portion of the brain account for much of human failures. The human volition, as a rudder in the navigation of life’s experiences, moulds human destinies with the fabrics of ecological laws of adaptation. Thus man is the architect of his own destiny and the collective destiny of humanity generally, and also follows the same law of ecological adaptation.
The mechanism of brain-power is not difficult to observe: it is contained in the cliché that what you seek is what you would find. Humans have sought the fruits of intellectual sagacity as the gateway to the issues of life and have invested heavily therein. By the laws of adaptation and competition (survival of the fittest), people with smarter brain-power take the leading position in every environment. Brain-power or intellectual sagacity is, indeed, characterised by brute force, with little or no recourse to the conscience. Power wins!
It can be said that the earth has been ruled for a very long time by macho-men, who can also be called people with smart brain. It can also be said, truly, that a smart brain is a crippled brain, because, a normal brain is one that has a healthy and balanced development. Such balanced development has Value Added Conscience.
Without the value added component of brain development, a smart brain is a crippled brain, because, the development is one-sided. Having separated the functions of the brain into two unequal parts and with no synergy, humans are like servants serving two masters. Neither can they serve the two with equal devotion and loyalty. Based on this sad situation, humans are divided, with a majority as using the sensory medium and a few having some access to intuitive guidance; at least occasionally.
With the foregoing preamble into an emerging field of brain study, observable features of an endangered human environment can briefly be examined. Firstly, women are the first and easier point of poisoning when any environment begins to degenerate. From wearing of long, artificial eye-lashes, to other forms of meretriciousness, the lifestyle and longing of women expose them to some psychic pollutants. Not only do they give in easily to avoidable temptations, but women’s lifestyles also give access to an influx of inferior souls in society.
Social values and orientations incline more towards ostentation and outward show of might and wealth, rather than unassuming lifestyles. In the angle of governance, there is an increase in obtuseness, profligacy and intimidation whereby the masses become more and more alienated from their leaders. Apart from the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few people, there would be an increasing state of decay in the society. Such state of decay can be observed in worsening economic, health and security situations. Yet a few people would be living in obscene opulence in the midst of hunger.
Situations would become so frustrating that a number of people would pray for death. Death wish can be expressed in various ways, including engaging in daring acts of terrorism and suicide attacks. Increasing acts of desperation can result in situations that would become overwhelming to political leaders and law enforcement agencies. One such example is the idea of hiring mercenaries to deal with Boko Haram insurgency. Expectedly, such hired foreign mercenaries would have to be paid heavily by state authorities that hire them. Then what are the sources of finances? Oil!
Reading The Tide Editorial comment of Monday, December 7, 2020, would make anyone weep for a nation where “some states pay N300 million as gratuity, others pay as low as N2.2 million annually as pension” to ex-governors. Does it not indicate an absence of a healthy conscience where “former governors who completed two terms consecutively are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice and in Abuja”? They are also entitled to six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of their basic salary of N7.7 million per annum. Yet, such ex-governors can hold other positions!
It is a crippled rather than a normal brain which can design such remuneration package for political office holders, in a country where over 80% of the people are very poor and hungry. A major feature of an endangered environment is the corrupting influence of the caterpillars of the commonwealth. Those who cannot beat or join them, perish and fade away.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
HURIWA And Gates’ Prediction
The Tide newspaper of Monday December 7, 2020, carried on its back page, a significant alert which must not be swept aside: “High Rate of Child Poverty. Result of Govts’ Failure, HURIWA Laments”.
HURIWA is an abbreviation for Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria. The issue is not just “the rise in the number of children as young as four who roam around traffic lights and supermarkets in Enugu, Owerri and Aba”.
Issues of mass poverty, hunger, destitution, child labour and abuses etc, are lamentable plight common not only in Igbo-speaking areas, but a national blight.
According to HURIWA, “We have observed the sudden upsurge in the presence of huge number of children looking obviously malnourished, abused dehumanized and criminally exploited, who are usually seen around traffic lights and are constantly running after motorists to beg for money, alms and food to eat”.
Is there any Nigerian who has not seen destitute children and adults in urban towns all over Nigeria? Would our politicians, lawmakers and defenders of the establishment claim to be ignorant of increasing destitution in Nigeria?
Street begging is common in many countries across the globe and the issue of poverty or destitution is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Rather, it is needful that a responsible and people-oriented governance should rise up to such social plight and take steps to reduce rather than promote or ignore dehumanizing social plight. Responsibility or greatness shows its character in the degree of attention given to the less-privileged.
It may be true to say that no form of government owes all citizens of any nation a living. Rather, it is true to say that the difference between responsible and irresponsible governance lies in the policies, programmes and exemplary leadership that a government is able to put in place and maintain. Responsible governance builds on strong and corruption-free institutions and policies, rather than a buccaneer operational mechanism where individuals matter.
What HURIWA called “mathematical fraud” is an example of how bad governance can use false or distorted population statistics for purposes of revenue allocation. One of such fraud portrays that “there are more poor children in the North than anywhere else”. The result of such distorted statistics reflects in the dispensing of recovered “Abacha loots” to the poorest of the poor, and the feeding of school children at the cost of over N700 million each day. This is why HURIWA lamented that the high rate of child poverty is a result of government’s failure. Failure of credibility! Of deep concern!
Without putting all the blames on government alone, it can rightly be said that the issue of procreation is a personal responsibility. Natural urge to “multiply and replenish the earth” has been carried too far, resulting in producing more children than couples can cater for. Therefore, the issue of birth control and reduction of world population become ethical, such that sentiment should not distort such necessity. For example, in view of the prevailing economic reality, does it make any sense for couples to have more children than they can cater for adequately?
Apart from reproduction through legitimate unions, there are several irresponsible ways that the Earth gets over-populated. Apart from rape and other forms of abuses, the status of women, especially in Africa, is an issue which accounts for an influx of inferior souls, born as babies who increase the number of destitute children on the streets. Many women, as a result of economic circumstances, fall prey to various temptations and abuses, such that abandonment and sale of babies become common experiences. There are legal, ethical and other issues and questions involved in this plight.
It is right to say that some men and women are more responsible than others in the uses and abuses of the procreative and generative power. But the issue is that mass enlightenment is called for now, so that some check should be placed on the amative appetite.
Some countries take organized steps through appropriate policies to ensure that couples do not raise more children than they can take adequate care of. Through family planning jingles and clinical advice there can be some enlightenment on this issue. But there is a need for some more articulate programmes in the regime of birth control and population reduction.
There had been suspicions across the globe about the use of genetic modification techniques to enforce reduction of unwanted pregnancies. There has also been the suspicion that the Black race is targeted for global population reduction programmes. What is considered reprehensible and unacceptable is the secrecy involved in such experiments in genetic engineering. Moreover, to mix genetic research with health delivery programmes can create suspicion.
Some time ago, Bill Gates of America and his wife, Melinda, were seen as among persons who seek to enforce the reduction of world population through philanthropic means. Even the HIV/AIDS scourge was seen in some quarters as being a deliberately designed genetic enigma intended to facilitate a global population reduction programme. But not everybody would buy the idea that human population should be reduced or controlled, be it through approval of abortion law or war.
There are two major issues involved in the controversy about human population. The first issue is that quality is better than quantity, meaning that the living standard and quality of humans would be better than populating a nation with inferior people. There are lots of ethical and moral issues involved, with regards to who and what determines superior and inferior human beings. Then the second issue has to do with a nation’s political economy. It is a true fact that the affairs of a nation can be so handled and manipulated that less than 10% of the population can control and enjoy 90% of the resources of the nation, while 90% of the population scramble over 10% of the resources.
We live in a world where money, power and cunning can talk with swagger and act with impunity, whereas those who lack such commodities can be described as inferior humans. Those who know the dynamics of life would say that all humans are meant to experience all facets of life’s conditions to be able to have a balanced maturity and perspectives of earth-life. This reflects in the cliché that no condition is permanent. Rich and powerful people also lament!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education3 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports3 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance
- Sports3 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch