Kano: 12 Political Parties Present Candidates For LG Polls
No fewer than 12 political parties have presented candidates ahead of the January 16, local government council election in Kano State.
The Chairman, Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba-Sheka, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Saturday.
Garba-Sheka said the commission had completed all necessary arrangements to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise in accordance with electoral provisions.
He said the election would be conducted into the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions in the 44 local government areas of the state.
He said the commission had met with leadership of the parties and relevant stakeholders to promote active engagement in its preparations for the election.
“We have so far distributed non-sensitive materials to our offices in the local government areas, and we are gradually taking delivery of the sensitive materials.
“The commission also trained electoral officers and other personnel to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.
“Success of the election is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. We, therefore, solicit the support of all to enable us conduct a hitch free exercise,” he said.
Garba-Sheka, therefore, urged political parties and other stakeholders to cooperate with the commission in ensuring effective monitoring during the pre and post-election processes.
According to him, more than 200 observer groups have indicated interest to participate in monitoring the election.
Garba-Sheka said the commission was working in close collaboration with the forum of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to facilitate effective deployment of the election monitors and observers in all the 484 wards in the state.
“Election monitors and observer groups are expected to operate based on the guidelines set out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said.
According to him, the commission is also collaborating with the police, security agencies and other para-military organisations to ensure free, fair, and credible election in the state.
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has extolled Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as he attained the age of 55, describing him as an outstanding nationalist, democrat and excellent administrator.
The PDP Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja said Tambuwal had continued to demonstrate an unmatched patriotism and commitment toward stability and growth of Nigeria and the party.
Tambuwal is also the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly proud of Tambuwal for his selflessness in service, leading to his excellent performance when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
He noted that the party was also proud of him now as Governor of Sokoto State, where he had elevated the quality of life of his people through landmark infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in all spheres of life.
“Our party appreciates Tambuwal’s loyalty, humility and sacrificial contributions to the stability, growth and success of our party.
“We particularly appreciate his performance as the Chairman, PDP Governor’s Forum, where he has brought his experience and administrative skills to bear in strengthening the unity and oneness of purpose in our fold,” he said.
The publicity secretary said that the PDP family heartily celebrated Tambuwal, on the auspicious milestone in his life
He prayed that the Almighty Allah would continue to bless him with many more years in good health and wisdom.
He added that the nation would continue to benefit from his patriotic service to his fatherland and humanity at large.
RSG To Build N10.1bn New Assembly Quarters
Last week, the Rivers State Executive Council gave approval for the construction of a new House of Assembly Quarters. Disclosing this in a press briefing after the state exco meeting held last Friday, the state Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie , said the new quarters which would be built at the same old site of the former Assembly Quarters would cost the state Ten Billion, One Hundred Million Naira (N10. 1bn).
According to Tasie, the project which comprises of 32 number of four-bedroom duplexes with two rooms boys quarters attached to each of the duplexes as well as other modern features, is to be handled by an indigenous firm, Lubriks Construction company and to be completed within the duration of 16 months.
The Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval for the project is a further demonstration of the government’s determination to ensure that the legislative arm in the state enjoys decent accommodation and to also boost the synergy that exists between the two arms of government.
Through out last week, it was projects inauguration galore as the state government commissioned one project after the other from Monday till Saturday.
Top national political leaders across leading political parties graced the events with all eulogising the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his infrastructural revolution in the state.
Among notable personalities that were in the state to commission the projects were the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, the Enugu State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Ali Ndume.
Governor Wike accused APC- led Federal Government of playing politics of deceit with the Ogoni- environment remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).
Speaking Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Saakpenwa-Bori Highway in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Gov. Wike said when elections draw nearer, Federal Government would come up with one pretext of the programme only to relax after the election.
He noted that Ogoni played a vital role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country, therefore, deserves a better treatment than what the Federal Government currently offers the area.
After the non-stop inauguration of projects last week which involved about seven local government areas of the state, the state government has again announced that more five legacy projects executed by the Gov. Wike- led government would be unveiled this week in four local government areas of the state.
This has proved critics wrong who allege that Gov. Wike executes only projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas at the detriment of other local government areas in the state.
According to a release by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Monday, January 11, 2021 Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Oha Awuse Road, in Emohua Local Government Area would be commissioned.
On Tuesday January 12, Rumuekini-Alu Road in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas will be commissioned, while on Wednesday January 13, the phase two of Isiokpo Internal Roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area would be commissioned.
The release further stated that on Thursday, January 14, the Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area will be commissioned and inauguration activities for the week will round off Saturday with the commissioning of Bolo Internal Roads in Ogu/ Bolo Local Government Area.
The Rivers State Taskforce on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks swung into action Monday last week. The streets of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas particularly were very orderly, as street traders and operators of illegal motor parks observed the state government’s ban.
The new coordinator of the Taskforce, DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd) stated that his team commenced operations last Monday by first patrolling the streets of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor aocal government areas to sensitise the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic work places .
Another event last week in Brick House was the Juma’at Special Prayer held Friday at the Central Mosque, NNS Pathfinder, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, as part of events marking the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.
Gov Wike reassured the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies of the continued support of the state government in their mandate of protecting lives and property.
The Rivers State Chief Executive who was represented by his Special Assistant on Schools Sports, Chief Aribitonye Mohammed Okiri recalled the numerous support of the state government to ex- serviceman and reiterated his administration’s determination to sustain the support.
He enjoined other members of the public to give support to the families of our brave soldiers who died in the course of defending the nation.
By: Chris Oluoh
Anambra Guber Poll: Group Endorses Senator Ubah
A pressure group, South-East Concern Group (SECG) has endorsed Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, saying the senator would take the state to greater heights if elected governor.
Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently, SECG National Coordinator, Mazi Paul Eze, said Senator Ubah has all it takes to bring about development in Anambra State. According to him, “ it is indeed politically wise to invest in a leader whose attributes are well known, a man who understands and embodies the core values and aspiration of his people.”
He noted that the group’s support for Senator Ubah was premised on the outcome of an in-depth survey conducted by the group recently on the capability, capacity and popularity, amongst others, of the long lists of those seeking to contest in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.
“When we looked at the long list of aspirants seeking for the governorship seat in Anambra State, our group immediately embarked on an in-depth study and research to ascertain the capability, capacity, popularity and antecedents, amongst other parameters, of these candidates. Interestingly, after a long and exhaustive search, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah came tops above other candidates, hence the decision of our group to strongly and sincerely endorse, support and campaign for his overwhelming victory at the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he said.
Speaking further, the leader of SECG stated that given the passion and vision the senator has for the people, he was fully confident that Ubah would bring visible and people oriented socio-economic and infrastructure development across all parts of the state, including fixing the problems facing the society. Eze further disclosed that there will be a public presentation of a book in honour of Senator Ubah, titled: “Let us reshape the future”.
According to him, “in partnership with Civic Research Publishers International, our organisation will be unveiling, ‘Let us reshape the future’, a book in honour of Senator Ubah.”
Throwing more light on this, the group’s Project Director, Barr. Chudi Nweke, noted that the book was a gesture to encourage creative, innovative and people oriented leadership aimed at uplifting the standard of living of the citizenry, as well as boosting socio-economic and infrastructure development across the state.
He noted that,” the book is a measure of our modest and devoted support in his bid to become the executive governor of Anambra State come 2021.”
Nweke counseled the people of Anambra that the yardstick for the choice of the governor of the state should be based on practical and physical antecedents of the candidate, and not theories, noting: “The choice must be the one who has the magic wand, capacity and capability to make things work. Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is a business icon, a sports enthusiast and promoter, as well as a renowned philanthropist, who is roundly positioned to take Anambra State, and its teeming citizenry to greater heights.”
