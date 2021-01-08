Nation
Adeola Commiserates With Lagos Deputy Gov Over Brother’s Death
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola, yesterday commiserated with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, over the death of his younger brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat.
Adeola, in a condolence message to Hamzat, said Wednesday’s death of Haroun, a medical doctor, at a young age of 37, was not just a loss to the entire Hamzat family but also to the nation.
According to the senator, the death of Haroun is particularly painful especially as Nigeria is in dire need of frontline personnel to fight COVID-19.
“It is a sad development that we have lost such a skilled young man at a time when his services to the people are needed”, he said.
Adeola prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.
He also urged all Nigerians to continue to abide by prescribed COVID-19 protocols in view of the resurgence of the pandemic.
Nation
NCC Debunks Speculations Of Impending Mass Disconnection Of Telephone Subscribers
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cleared the air on speculations of impending mass disconnection of telephone subscribers.
The NCC said the speculations arose as a result of numerous publications in both the print and electronic media on the ongoing linkage of SIM registration records with the National Identity Number (NIN).
NCC Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, made the clarification in a statement he issued late Wednesday in Abuja.
“Most of these publications are based on the erroneous assumption that for every network or SIM connection, there is one unique human subscriber.
“However, with the advent of social media and App-driven digital environment, network subscription went beyond human subscribers to include machines like PoS, Routers, WiFi devices, electricity meters, CCTV, tracking devices etc,” he said.
Adinde recalled that a recent survey conducted in Nigeria showed that there were approximately four to five SIMs to every human subscriber.
“This explains the basis of allowing the linkage of up to seven SIMs to one unique NIN in the recently launched Federal Government Portal.
“Thus, if there are 43 million Nigerians with NINs, this could account for about 172 million SIMs already linked to NINs.
“It is very important to emphasise that the current exercise of linking NIN to SIMs is for the common good of all Nigerians, as it has far reaching benefits.
“Apart from enhancing our general safety, this will help in such vital exercises like national budgeting, policy planning, social intervention programmes and many more” the statement said.
The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had said that the Federal Government would continue to review the exercise in the light of experiences, to ensure its smooth implementation.
Nation
COVID-19: NAPST Begs FG Over Schools Closure Beyond Jan 18
The National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST) has appealed to the Federal Government not to close down schools beyond Jan. 18 as a result of the second wave of the COVID-19.
The National President of the association, Mr Olumhense Akhigbe, made the call at a news conference on the plight of private school teachers in the country Thursday in Abuja.
Akhigbe said that if ultimately schools would remain closed as a result of the second wave of coronavirus, there was need for government to come to the aid of the teachers.
“If schools must be closed, then all private school teachers must as a matter of urgency be paid a monthly stipend for the time being.
“This support will go a long way to save our lives, our jobs and the future of millions of Nigerian children in private schools, he said.
According to him, already most schools were supposed to resume on Jan. 4 but by government directive through the PTF, resumption was delayed till January 18.
“Recall that, that was the same way it was done and we stayed six months without any pay in 2020. They kept on adding two weeks.
“So as an association, we are calling on government to `do the needful’, allow schools to operate but just monitor and ensure adherence to the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” he said.
Akhigbe further said that the association would be forced to embark on nationwide protest if schools were closed beyond Jan. 18 and no adequate provision for private school teachers to ameliorate the effects.
He, therefore, commended the initiative of the survival fund introduced by the government to pay 10 teachers in each school.
He noted that this gesture was laudable but also solicited for more to be done as large numbers of teachers were domiciled in the private schools.
“We commend greatly the initiative of the survival fund but unfortunately just as we said when it was introduced that it does not tackle the challenges of the private schools in Nigeria.
“The fund is requesting for the account details of only 10 employees with their BVN and an average school in Nigeria has between 50 and 150 staff or more.
“So, asking for only 10 members of staff does not tackle the problems private schools are facing,” he said.
Also, Mrs Risqiyah Abubakar, Director of Finance, NAPST, called for urgent need for the government to compel private school owners to take into cognisance the welfare of the teachers in the period of the pandemic.
Abubakar said that the payment of 10 teachers from each school was not enough, saying that couples who are teachers in private schools may not have benefited and their survival may be difficult.
In the same vein, Mr Peter, Adejobi, FCT Organising Secretary, Socialist Workers and Youth League, said 70 per cent of youths teaches in private schools and as such the need to look at their plight.
Adejobi also called on private school owners to be humane in the treatment of private school teachers in such a way that the environment would be conducive for them to discharge their duties for national development.
He also called on the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria to also come to the aids of teachers in the area of their welfare and
