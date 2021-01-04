Opinion
Addressing Nigeria’s Security Challenges
In Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona, we hear that: “By penitence the Eternal’s Wrath’s appeared”. So wisely is everything arranged in the scheme of things that no imbalance can be caused without an attendant restitution or penalty visiting the source of such imbalance.
The security situation and spate of bloodshed in Nigeria have become disturbingly embarrassing that they should be addressed with realism rather than subterfuge and blusters. Specifically, there is no way that the enigma can be addressed realistically without looking at possible causal factors. For a few honest Nigerians who knew what happened in the last six months of 1966, there is a need to speak out.
Much acts of brutality, bestiality and vengeful bloodshed took place in Northern Nigeria, ostensibly as a reaction to the military coup of January 15, 1966, which was wrongly interpreted as an affront to the Northerners. Hardly would anyone doubt the fact that the dying declarations of people killed agonizingly in cold blood can have toxic effects if after many years no penitence is shown. Rather, public lynching was a celebrated festival, wielding weapons of blood.
Specifically, December 15, 1966, a woman in labour was dragged out from a hiding place and a baby ripped out from her womb before she was lynched in a most inhuman manner. Her last cry of agony or an invocation was that the generations of those participating in the deed and those turning away from her plea, would have no peace. She added more frightful imprecations as she died.
The snag of the public lynching of that period was that security personnel passing by or called upon to intervene looked the other way and did nothing to help those they were meant to protect. It is now 54 years since the ominous curse of a woman lynched during labour. There were quite several such acts of bestiality, taking place in several towns and communities across Northern Nigeria. Nobody should ask for video coverage!
The snag was that several months before the obviously organized and coordinated public lynching and mayhem, there were security reports and alert which no authority acted upon. There were even statements by several persons instigating the lynching mob and also saying that: “this would serve your people as a lesson”. There is symbolism in 54 as a period of time, i.e. between December 1966 and now – long enough of a time for penitence, to turn aside wrath of vengeance.
One 84-year old Kabuga of Rwanda was arrested in France 2020, over war crime, in that he used his enormous wealth and influence to instigate genocide in Rwanda. In Nigeria, there were several wealthy and influential people who used their wealth and positions to spread the falsehood that the January 15, 1966 military coup was a “domination project”. Even some foreigners in Nigeria participated in that calumny.
Fifty four years should be a long time enough to let bye-gone be bye-gone, but since everyone puts on the air of innocence, with no penitence on the part of those who promoted the lynching festivals, it is needful to recall the imprecations of 1966.
While some naïve or ill-disposed commentators placed emphases on the Nigeria Civil War and the rebellion of Biafra, little or nothing is said about the counter coup of July 1966, which was an attempt to get even and punish “those who sought to dominate”. Everything was wrong in the way that Nigeria was managed prior to 1966, which accounted for the intervention of the military, or a section thereof. But that intervention project was given misleading interpretations. Politics at work!
Those who had something to hide and saw opportunities for some sectional agenda, saw to it that the lynching festival of the last six months of 1966, was not subject to any public inquiries. What is vital here is the curse placed on the lynching mob by a woman in labour who was murdered in a most agonizing manner. Children born at and after the ominous curse would surely be adults now, 50 years and above. The baby, ripped out of the woman’s womb would also have become a parent now.
It is quite possible that the spate of senseless murders and brigandage attributed to “bandits” in Northern Nigeria, can be a part of the curse laid upon that zone by those killed in cold blood in 1966. Whether the rampaging hoodlums are in partnership with Boko Haram brigands does not matter. Rather, what is vital here is the fact that there is a similar state of helplessness, non-challance on the part of security agencies and secrecy, as there were during the 1966 era of public lynching. Moreover, is it not possible that the unstoppable hoodlums have some sponsors? Old game!
Let it be said clearly and for the benefit of those who may not know the truth, that no one gets away with any act of injustice in which ever form it may take. Individually and collectively, those who participate in any act of injustice get the penalty, if after some period of grace the imbalance is not atoned for through penitence and a total change for the better. It is necessary to add that individuals and groups can, through attitude of recalcitrance and a vengeful disposition, make themselves to become channels of flow of destructive radiations.
Obviously there are many destructive radiations floating in space and capable of infecting minds that are open for them to flow into. This mechanism accounts for such horrible deeds that take place on earth, especially acts of bestiality by a madding crowd. Bitter, vengeful, ignorant and idle minds become easy prey for the infiltration of destructive radiations that hover around zones which offer them access. With the availability of arms, sponsors, and narcotic substances, weak and bitter minds become means of security challenges in society.
Origins of “destructive radiations” mentioned here include curses and invocations pronounced by persons who had suffered unjust and bestial acts from “hoodlums”. Thus, there is strong psychic power in human words uttered in a state of deep trauma. It is needful that leaders in the zones where acts of criminality and bestiality reign should meet and seek to avert a deterioration of security situations. Those who murder sleep hardly sleep anymore!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Before Kukah Is Crucified
Many years ago, my uncle made an impressionable comment that has helped me during some challenging moments. He was a well-known and respected member of the community. Though not a chief (because he refused to take any chieftaincy title), he was always invited to gatherings of top ranking members of the community where very important issues were discussed.
On this fateful day, the local government chairman was visiting the community. As usual, my uncle and other notable people in the area were invited to welcome him. The community has been crying of marginalization and the coming of the chairman was considered as an opportunity for the people to pour out their mind and request for some developmental projects, employment, scholarship and other things that had eluded them for decades.
Shockingly, when it was time for some comments after the chairman’s “powerful speech”, virtually everyone started dragging their feet. Nobody wanted to throw the chairman’s sins to his face so as to remain in his good books. Though they all knew that the chairman had displayed high level of nepotism, sectionalism and bias in all that he had been doing since he came into office which was contrary to his campaign promise of carrying everybody and every community along, not many were courageous enough to bell the cat so as not to be tagged “not loyal” and for other selfish considerations. They chose to sing praises of the chairman.
It was my bold and fearless uncle who stood up, took the microphone, eulogized the local chairman boss for his effort in piloting the affairs of the Council and went straight to tell him that our community was not happy to have been neglected in all ramifications and appealed for a better treatment. He went ahead to point out some flaws of his administration and suggested ways of moving the LGA forward.
Typical of sycophants and political jobbers who see any criticism, no matter how constructive, as a pull-him-down syndrome, some men rushed and collected the microphone from him, started lambasting him for being audacious to speak to the chairman the way he did. They pleaded with the chairman not to take offence.
Later, I asked my uncle why he did not keep silent like every other person, knowing that the chairman and his praise singers will not be comfortable with the truth and he said, “at my age and status, if I cannot look at anybody, no matter how highly placed, and tell him the truth, if l cannot speak up against injustice done to my people or anybody elsewhere, if I choose to remain silent when things go wrong in the society because I may not be directly affected, then I am finished. I am useless to the society”.
The current ordeal of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, is not far from that of my uncle. In his now famous Christmas message, “A nation in search of vindication”, he pointed out some of the issues bedeviling the nation and asked the suffering citizens to be hopeful for a better Nigeria in the nearest future.
The outspoken cleric accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately sacrificing the dreams of Nigeria to institutionalize northern hegemony. He said, “the government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hog-tied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country”.
He went further to reiterate a hidden truth which is that “every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or would have been at war. The president may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions”.
Just as it was with my uncle, some northern groups and individuals who claim to love Buhari more than he loves himself have been raising unnecessary dust, calling for the head of Kukah, terming his well thought-out message, “open invitation to military coup against a democratically elected government.”
The questions these people and every other Nigerian need to ask are, Is there truth in what the Bishop said? What percentage of the plum positions in the military, paramilitary, civil service and other appointments are allocated to people from other parts of the country and religion other than northern Muslims? Efforts towards addressing sensitive issues of inequality and ethnic domination gave birth to the federal character principle aimed at ensuring the equitable representation of different groups in all tiers of government, and the formation of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to monitor and enforce its implementation.
Yet in recent years we have lopsided appointments into many key positions of the federal government. Appointments have been sectionalized rather than nationalized. Some major regions of the country have been crying of marginalization, especially in the appointments, all to no avail.
It is a known fact that Bishop Kukah is a northerner and the Christmas message was that of a man pained by the unending insecurity, terrorism and banditry that has made life hellish for the people in the area for many years now. And if he, the shepherd of the God’s flock who is close to the people and daily hear their tales of woe and misery, cannot call government to action, who will?
I think it is high time we changed the attitude of seeing critics of leaders both on the federal and state levels as enemies of government. These people are in power because we put them there and if they are not living up to expectation, every citizen has the right to query them and call them to order. We have become a nation where no one can talk against government and go free and, if care is not taken, that might be our doom.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Tackling Fear Of Exams Failure
The desperate clamour for admission into institutions of higher learning by post-primary students has reached a feverish height, mainly due to the high premium placed on paper qualification today.
Every year, millions register for the UTME examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) but out of the lot, very few are given admission to the universities based on their performances.
This writer’s concern is not who applies for admission but who gets admitted in the end and what they do with the opportunity, especially their approach to studies and how they perceive the university community.
The learning structure and style was perfectly put together by academic experts to mould and prepare the lives of students for the advancement and development of a nation’s economy. Hence, the concept of re-writing of failed courses.
But today, the fear of failing has become the root of all corrupt practices amongst students and lecturers alike. My question is: Is failing a course the student’s fault?
In the class one Monday morning, for instance, I overheard a girl complaining to her friend that one of her lecturers failed her. The choice of words used to describe the lecturer’s alleged attitude was so insulting and demeaning that I was forced to eavesdrop. The girl said she did ‘everything’ to pass the course but the lecturer still ‘failed’ her. But after carefully listening to her criticism, I figured that the truth of the matter was that she did ‘everything’ to pass the said lecturer’s course, except ‘reading’.
In all my years in the university, I have come to understand that students believe that they cannot fail and on no account should an “F” be reflected in their result. Yet, the rate at which students fail is alarming.
This failure is usually attributed to the lecturers who they believe must have done it to ‘victimise’ the student for one ‘sin’ committed or another. This may be true in some cases, but the question is: How many students read not just to pass but to acquire knowledge?
Clearly, if a student reads merely to pass a course, he or she would just be 30 per cent sure of avoiding failure. That is not a good grade, hence not good enough. But that is what most students do, and in the end, claim to have been failed by the lecturer.
Many well-meaning Nigerians complain that the reading culture in the country is declining drastically. Why would it not be so when students now pursue education not for academic freedom but only as a meal ticket, using the wealth of their families or the level of their ‘hustling’ as the means to an end?
You will agree with me that both our schools and the post-graduate lot today are full of half-baked products that paid their way into the universities, hopeful that they could also pay their way through their academic pursuits, a reason that explains why many graduates are rejected by employers every year.
If the ultimate reason for going to university is to pass examinations and acquire certificate without properly learning and acquiring academic knowledge through the formal process, how can one prove himself or herself in any chosen career? Does that make one truly educated? I think that adequate study and assimilation of what has been learnt over a period of time helps in preparing the student for the task of defending his or her certificate.
Therefore, re-writing a course does not necessarily mean that a student is a failure. No! It simply means that for all mistakes, there is always a second chance to give it another shot. Thus, Mary Rickford’s view of failure which reads: “If you have made mistakes (failing a course), even serious ones (in the organization you’d find yourself), there is always another chance for you. What we call failure is not the falling down but the staying down.”
If the average Nigerian student would understand this principle, face it with all sincerity and apply it in all life’s endeavours, then, the university community would be filled with positive minds that believe in the concept of ‘perseverance’ which will foster creativity, keeping the monopolistic market at advantage because her labour force will be effective.
I think students need to strive to be educated and not just passing a given course. I know it is hard but it can be achieved if all students can devote a minimum of two hours daily to reading instead of loafing about until examinations timetable is released. This can be achieved through the construction of a personal timetable that allows for the reading of a course every day.
Now, if this is done, then there would be no need for name-calling, and ‘victimisation’ of students would be reduced (sometimes, students are victimized because they cannot hold their ground academically. In other words, we give the lecturers reason to victimize us). Students should not forget that they have to give a much better account of themselves tomorrow than they ever did yesterday.
Therefore, let us as students resist the familiar tendency to waste away precious time in the hope that we will buy our way through every examination and, in our failure, blame the lecturers. Instead, students should prepare for that task today by doing what is right at the right time so when they graduate, they would have no fear over how to face the seemingly difficult yet enduring monopolistic market by putting smiles on the faces of employers of labour via their charisma and confidence while trudging on in the most fascinating ‘city’ in the world, the ‘university’.
Perhaps, the words of Carl Bard, “though no one can go back and make a new start, anyone can start from now and make a new end.” Good luck in the quest for academic freedom should be the source of strength students require to do it right; the fear of failing is no option!
West writes from Port Harcourt.
