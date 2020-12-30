Complying With COVID-19 Protocols

Coronavirus, which is co-named COVID-19 pandemic originated from a city called Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.

The first case of the pandemic was reported in December, 2019.

Experts say it can be transmitted from person to person but not a death sentence.

China, where it started from recorded thousands of deaths within very short period.

Italy, Spain, United States of America, Canada among other Western countries recorded high level of death associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian government swung into action and set up presidential task force while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic before it came to Nigeria.

In March this year, when the number of infected persons started increasing by the day across the nation, the Federal Government announced the closure of schools at every level. Both domestic and international airports and motor parks were shut down.

Eateries, clubs, event centres were not left out. Business organisations generally suffered setback as some of them operated half hours of the day.

Persons who contracted the virus were quarantined, treated, and survivors were discharged. Although deaths were recorded.Subsequently, people who texted positive to the virus went into self isolation, which is still practised now.

In Rivers State, huge success was recorded as the government made serious effort in the prevention of the spread of the disease, although a few cases were quarantined and discharged after treatment.

Initially, partial lockdown was imposed and when reported cases became high, there was a total lockdown.

In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, the Government at every level restricted the number of the work force and directed that Grade Levels 01-12 should stay at home.

Those whose duties were so crucial performed their jobs on-line. Meetings involving large number of persons were held via zoom and other media platforms.

Subsequently, major markets and shop owners were also directed to shut down with either partial or total lockdown on some states according to the number of emergencies recorded each day, week and month.

While the lockdown lasted, government at every level in many states provided palliatives to cushion the effect since people were issued stay-at-home order.

After a couple of months of its existence, when there were no new cases, the Federal Government relaxed the lockdown and announced the compulsory use of face masks while people go about their normal businesses.

Law enforcement agents were directed to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols through the use of nose masks by citizens.

Aside that, social distancing was another measure by government. Churches were directed not to engage more than 50 persons during worship. Financial institutions also regulated the number of persons into their banking halls in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), federal and state ministries of health through the media took time to create awareness and campaigns on the need for people to wash their hands regularly to prevent the infections.

But a lot of people neglected the use of nose masks claiming that they were uncomfortable and some ladies said it would clean up their make-up – lipstick.

One of the problems associated with the outbreak of the disease is non-chalant attitude exhibited by Nigerian citizens. Some persons believe it never and still does not exist and accused authorities concerned of using it to siphon funds from international financial donors.

Even the nation’s economy deflated and recorded low income as some of the country’s establishments and public enterprises were not operating at full capacity due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown by the Federal Government. This also led to recession according to the Federal Government.

A shop owner who deals on parastals lamented how she lost not less than N.5m within the period, because she said her distributors who were supplying from Aba, Onitsha and Lagos could not because of the lockdown.

Academic activities was affected as pupils and students spent longer time at home. Federal and state governments announced the resumption of schools and completion of third term before the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session lately.

Although there was no deprivation of right to education, but beginners’ rights to education were threatened as no one knew when it would end.

At the tertiary level, academic calendar of those who were not involved in the universities ASUU strike were also affected.

Prices of food stuff skyrocketed since there was less production and scarcity of food. Little items like table water (pure water), loaves of bread rose as a result of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

It greatly influenced daily life all over the world as peoples freedom of movement was restricted.

Some medical personnel lost their lives while attending to infected persons.

Lately, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and across the globe. People are not abiding to some of the protocols, they are reckless and think that the disease is gone or does not exist. Even in the United States of America and the European Nations where preventive measures were relaxed are going back to precautionary measures.

The Nigerian government last week announced that schools that should have resumed on the 4th of January, 2021 will reopen on the 18th due to the news and fear of the 2nd wave of the pandemic.

What is worrisome to me is that some persons refuse to wear their face masks in public places until they view the presence of a law enforcement agent and quickly remove as soon as they get out from his sight. Are you wearing it for the policeman? Let’s be serious and observe preventive health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus again.

I call on both Federal and State ministries of information to continue to enlighten people who are negligent on the need to comply with COVID-19 protocols through the media. Ministry of health as a matter of fact, has to intensify efforts in awareness creation as regards the reality of second wave of the pandemic.