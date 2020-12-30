Opinion
Complying With COVID-19 Protocols
Coronavirus, which is co-named COVID-19 pandemic originated from a city called Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.
The first case of the pandemic was reported in December, 2019.
Experts say it can be transmitted from person to person but not a death sentence.
China, where it started from recorded thousands of deaths within very short period.
Italy, Spain, United States of America, Canada among other Western countries recorded high level of death associated with COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian government swung into action and set up presidential task force while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic before it came to Nigeria.
In March this year, when the number of infected persons started increasing by the day across the nation, the Federal Government announced the closure of schools at every level. Both domestic and international airports and motor parks were shut down.
Eateries, clubs, event centres were not left out. Business organisations generally suffered setback as some of them operated half hours of the day.
Persons who contracted the virus were quarantined, treated, and survivors were discharged. Although deaths were recorded.Subsequently, people who texted positive to the virus went into self isolation, which is still practised now.
In Rivers State, huge success was recorded as the government made serious effort in the prevention of the spread of the disease, although a few cases were quarantined and discharged after treatment.
Initially, partial lockdown was imposed and when reported cases became high, there was a total lockdown.
In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, the Government at every level restricted the number of the work force and directed that Grade Levels 01-12 should stay at home.
Those whose duties were so crucial performed their jobs on-line. Meetings involving large number of persons were held via zoom and other media platforms.
Subsequently, major markets and shop owners were also directed to shut down with either partial or total lockdown on some states according to the number of emergencies recorded each day, week and month.
While the lockdown lasted, government at every level in many states provided palliatives to cushion the effect since people were issued stay-at-home order.
After a couple of months of its existence, when there were no new cases, the Federal Government relaxed the lockdown and announced the compulsory use of face masks while people go about their normal businesses.
Law enforcement agents were directed to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols through the use of nose masks by citizens.
Aside that, social distancing was another measure by government. Churches were directed not to engage more than 50 persons during worship. Financial institutions also regulated the number of persons into their banking halls in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), federal and state ministries of health through the media took time to create awareness and campaigns on the need for people to wash their hands regularly to prevent the infections.
But a lot of people neglected the use of nose masks claiming that they were uncomfortable and some ladies said it would clean up their make-up – lipstick.
One of the problems associated with the outbreak of the disease is non-chalant attitude exhibited by Nigerian citizens. Some persons believe it never and still does not exist and accused authorities concerned of using it to siphon funds from international financial donors.
Even the nation’s economy deflated and recorded low income as some of the country’s establishments and public enterprises were not operating at full capacity due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown by the Federal Government. This also led to recession according to the Federal Government.
A shop owner who deals on parastals lamented how she lost not less than N.5m within the period, because she said her distributors who were supplying from Aba, Onitsha and Lagos could not because of the lockdown.
Academic activities was affected as pupils and students spent longer time at home. Federal and state governments announced the resumption of schools and completion of third term before the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session lately.
Although there was no deprivation of right to education, but beginners’ rights to education were threatened as no one knew when it would end.
At the tertiary level, academic calendar of those who were not involved in the universities ASUU strike were also affected.
Prices of food stuff skyrocketed since there was less production and scarcity of food. Little items like table water (pure water), loaves of bread rose as a result of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.
It greatly influenced daily life all over the world as peoples freedom of movement was restricted.
Some medical personnel lost their lives while attending to infected persons.
Lately, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and across the globe. People are not abiding to some of the protocols, they are reckless and think that the disease is gone or does not exist. Even in the United States of America and the European Nations where preventive measures were relaxed are going back to precautionary measures.
The Nigerian government last week announced that schools that should have resumed on the 4th of January, 2021 will reopen on the 18th due to the news and fear of the 2nd wave of the pandemic.
What is worrisome to me is that some persons refuse to wear their face masks in public places until they view the presence of a law enforcement agent and quickly remove as soon as they get out from his sight. Are you wearing it for the policeman? Let’s be serious and observe preventive health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus again.
I call on both Federal and State ministries of information to continue to enlighten people who are negligent on the need to comply with COVID-19 protocols through the media. Ministry of health as a matter of fact, has to intensify efforts in awareness creation as regards the reality of second wave of the pandemic.
The Inquisitive Cat
It is not quite a delightful activity to have to proof-read and edit a sensitive research material full of horrific details of unresolved 45 murder cases in Nigeria. One had to undertake such task recently with the intention of informing the public about aspects of the work which are of interest to Nigerians. Between the researcher and the proof-reader some agreements were reached, including a change in the title of the work and a permission to publish some aspects of it.
The Inquisitive Cat is meant to be a depiction of the hazards and dangers which journalists face in the course of their tasks of informing, educating, conscientising and transforming the public and society, for the better. Beginning with known and little-known details about the murder of Mr. Dele Giwa, journalist and founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch magazine on October 19, 1986, the work examined controversial murder cases up to 2009.
Being a post-graduate research journalist that one had taught at the undergraduate level, the researcher spent some space to deal with an old lecture material on Social Impact model of news reporting and writing. Styles of presentation ranged from precision, investigative, predictive, interpretative, to the advocacy one, which were taken from a 2005 lecture on Hermeneutic theory of journalism.
Under literature review the researcher took quite some commendable pains to dig out details and materials from various newspapers and journals over a period of about 30 years. Apart from Dele Giwa, another unresolved murder case was that of Engr. Adesoji Dina in September 1998. Before then, there was in 1994 the controversial murder of Vice Admiral Babatunde Elegbede (rtd). In 1995, three unresolved murders involved Pa Alfred Rewane (October 6), Mr Lekan Owolabi, in March, and Captain Tunde Ashafa on June 11. Dr. Obi Wali’s case did not feature.
In 1996 alone, there were eight unresolved and highly controversial murder cases involving the following persons: Mr Bagauda Kaltho (January 18); Mrs Tajudeen Abiola (February 9); Admiral O. Omotehinwa (May 22); Mrs Kudirat Abiola (June 4); Chief Adejola Balogun (June 15); Mrs. Esther Tejuoso (Sept 19); Madam Suliat Adedeji (November 14), and Mr Toyin Onagoruwa.
Mr Tunde Oladapo, assistant news editor of The Guardian newspaper was murdered February 28, 1998, while two persons: Mr. Kola Tokumbo and Mr. Patrick Okoye, went down, January 31, 1999. There were four unresolved murder cases in 2000: Mr. Igwe Francis Nwankwo (February 15); Mr. Idowu Braimoh (November 5); Mr. Joseph Osayande (December 4) and Chief Layi Balogun (December 10). Two persons went down unresolved in 2001: Mr. Odunayo Olagbaju (December 20) and Chief Bola Ige (SAN) former Justice Minister – December 23.
In 2002, there were seven controversial and unresolved murder cases, namely: Mr. S. A Awoniyi, confidential secretary to a Chief Justice (January 7), Mr. Eyo Eyo (April); Barrister Barnabas Igwe, chairman, Anambra State branch of the NBA and his wife, Abigail Amaka (Sept. 1); Mr. Ifeanyi Igbokwe (April 18); Mr. Christopher Ogbonna (May 26) ; and Mrs Maria – Theresa Nsa (June 11).
Of the six unresolved murder cases in 2003, that of Chief Marshall Harry of ANPP on the 5th of March, was the most controversial one. On 17th of the same month one Mallam Bala Mai-Haice went down. Mr. Ogbonnaya Uche, an Imo State ANPP senatorial candidate was murdered on February 8; Mr. E. Emenike, February 13; Mr. T. Agwatu, principal secretary to Imo State Governor (Feb. 22) and then Mr. Ajibola Olanipekun (June 21).
The year 2004 witnessed the controversial murder of Chief Aminasoari Dikibo, chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Zone, on February 6. July 16 2005 witnessed the murder of another PDP member, Alhaji Lateef Olaniyan, and another PDP Chieftain Mr. Peter Eboigbe on the 11th August. Mr. Anthony Olufunsho Williams, a Lagos State governorship aspirant, went down July 27, 2006, and another governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Daramola, on August 14, 2006. Same 2006 witnessed the murder of Mr. Godwin Agboroko, chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers Limited, on December 23. The death of Agboroko raised an issue of insurance cover for journalists.
One case of unresolved murder in 2007 was that of Mr. Daniel Ekugbe Iriri, on December 30. There was similarly one such case on August 17, 2008, involving another journalist, Mr. Abayomi Ogundeji of ThisDay Newspaper’s Editorial Board. Mr. Bayo Ohu, another assistant news editor of The Guardian newspaper was murdered, September 20, 2009.
Although the research journalist did not use “The Inquisitive Cat” as title for his work, he did place emphasis on the fact that controversial deaths and murders of journalists can be linked with their “nosiness” and inquisitiveness. There was a recall from one of the Jame Bond books about how inquisitiveness killed the cat. On the humorous side, some of the exploits of Jack Bauer in the popular film series “24”, featured in the research material.
Some of the recommendations made by the researcher are quite vital, one of which has to do with insurance cover for journalists. Quite a number of Nigerian journalists are taking on the task of private investigations for rich clients. Similarly, current training programmes in investigative journalism veer into tracking and undercover activities. What is of vital importance is that journalists should not die a dusty death.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
A Reason To Rejoice
It’s Christmas, a commemoration of the nativity of Jesus Christ, Christians’ acclaimed Messiah, Saviour and Redeemer. On the third Sunday of advent, when Christians waited patiently and expectantly for this day, Prophet Isaiah told the people of God to rejoice because of the coming of the servant of God, who will bring glad tidings to the poor, heal the broken hearted, proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners and ultimately announce a year of favour from the Lord and a day of vindication by God (Is 61:1-11).
For many people, that was a major take-home, going by all the challenges facing people in different parts of the world and particularly, our nation this period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant financial problem, kidnappings, killings, increased poverty, loss of jobs and many others. People of God were asked not to lose hope in the midst of all these problems but rather, they should wait and prepare themselves for the coming of the son of God, Emmanuel, whose coming will bring joy, hope and a whole lot of good things.
Today’s celebration of Christmas should therefore rekindle our hope and trust in the Lord for a better tomorrow. We are also expected to be like Christ. Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, for Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God his father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.
Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now, as people have turned the Yuletide season to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. Traders, transporters, hair dressers, tailors in Nigeria, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money, hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships, are broken over material needs for Christmas.
Perhaps, the most worrisome is increased crime rate across the country during the festive period. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operation during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from various parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.
Amid vices and fears, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we all imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth, in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. No doubt, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch, worthy of annual commemoration.
Sometimes one wonders, what a peaceful world we’ll have if mankind imbibe the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher. Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remold our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and above all rebrand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?
In a recent sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Etukudoh, advised that for Christmas celebration to impact positively on our lives, we should go beyond materials,physical preparations but rather concentrate more on preparing our souls to welcome the Lord on the great sacred day.
Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity, and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practice contentment, love, sacrifice, justice which Jesus Christ lived and died for.
Exchange of gifts is a major aspect of Christmas celebration. Let us, therefore, reach out to the less privileged members of our communities and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things.
Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone. Only through such genuine acts of love and charity can we make the celebration worthwhile.
It is our prayer that as God made it possible for a virgin, Mary, to conceive and bear a son, Jesus, He will better our disturbing situations both as individuals and as a nation; for with God, all things are possible.
By: Calista Ezeaku
