Opinion
A Reason To Rejoice
It’s Christmas, a commemoration of the nativity of Jesus Christ, Christians’ acclaimed Messiah, Saviour and Redeemer. On the third Sunday of advent, when Christians waited patiently and expectantly for this day, Prophet Isaiah told the people of God to rejoice because of the coming of the servant of God, who will bring glad tidings to the poor, heal the broken hearted, proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners and ultimately announce a year of favour from the Lord and a day of vindication by God (Is 61:1-11).
For many people, that was a major take-home, going by all the challenges facing people in different parts of the world and particularly, our nation this period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant financial problem, kidnappings, killings, increased poverty, loss of jobs and many others. People of God were asked not to lose hope in the midst of all these problems but rather, they should wait and prepare themselves for the coming of the son of God, Emmanuel, whose coming will bring joy, hope and a whole lot of good things.
Today’s celebration of Christmas should therefore rekindle our hope and trust in the Lord for a better tomorrow. We are also expected to be like Christ. Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, for Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God his father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.
Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now, as people have turned the Yuletide season to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. Traders, transporters, hair dressers, tailors in Nigeria, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money, hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships, are broken over material needs for Christmas.
Perhaps, the most worrisome is increased crime rate across the country during the festive period. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operation during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from various parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.
Amid vices and fears, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we all imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth, in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. No doubt, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch, worthy of annual commemoration.
Sometimes one wonders, what a peaceful world we’ll have if mankind imbibe the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher. Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remold our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and above all rebrand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?
In a recent sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Etukudoh, advised that for Christmas celebration to impact positively on our lives, we should go beyond materials,physical preparations but rather concentrate more on preparing our souls to welcome the Lord on the great sacred day.
Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity, and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practice contentment, love, sacrifice, justice which Jesus Christ lived and died for.
Exchange of gifts is a major aspect of Christmas celebration. Let us, therefore, reach out to the less privileged members of our communities and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things.
Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone. Only through such genuine acts of love and charity can we make the celebration worthwhile.
It is our prayer that as God made it possible for a virgin, Mary, to conceive and bear a son, Jesus, He will better our disturbing situations both as individuals and as a nation; for with God, all things are possible.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Revisiting Bayelsa Law School
Booker T. Washington of the late 19th and early 20th Century once said that “No man who continuously adds something to the material, intellectual and moral well-being of the place in which he lives, is left long without proper reward”. Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, is perhaps aware of this postulate, when he started adding value to existing and non-existing infrastructure “of the place in which he lives”.
For instance, the Pleasure Park, the road projects and multiple fly-over network among others are testimonies. As if this is not enough, on August 29, 2020 he announced his resolve to’ build two hostels and a 1,500 capacity auditorium for the law school in Bayelsa. Yes, it is in conformity with “adding something to the material, intellectual and moral “well-being” of the law school as juxtaposed by the foremost African American multiple United States’ President’s adviser, Booker T. Washington. .
Simply put, the law school in Bayelsa State which is for the South South zone according to Governor Wike, was initially proposed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. However, “the former administration rejected the offer. You know also that Baysela was created out of Rivers State, hence we are still the same and whatever I can do in Rivers State, I can also do it in Bayelsa State”.
This argumentative pronouncements sound logical especially when viewed from the background that over 85 per cent of Governor Wike’s attainment in life is anchored on the fact that he is a lawyer. So he is not left long without proper reward as earlier presented by Washington.
For the records, the Niger Delta campus of the Nigeria Law School is sited at Agudama-Epie. It is a community and local government area which is some distance away from Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. The school started with about 252 students in 2011 and has presently multiplied in geometric progression. The existing infrastructure has been overstretched while there is total absence of quality accommodation for both students and lecturers among other non-existing facilities. , ‘
Thus, the two hostels expected to accommodate 1800 (one thousand eight hundred) students promised by Governor Wike would not only set the law school campus in Bayelsa ahead of other zonal campuses of the Nigerian law school in the country but will attract more postings and increase legal education output and productivity. The 1,500 capacity Rivers Auditorium when completed by Mr Projects would not just be a place for law students but a hub for multi-purpose events, socio-economic integration and litegal interaction, capable of spreading politically to the wider society. All of this is equal to quality project construction and timely delivery.
Nevertheless, the benevolence of the Rivers State Government in building this massive infrastructure in Bayelsa State should ordinarily not be contested. Be that as it may, a Chinese proverb says, “If you tell me I will forget, show me I will remember but if you involve me I will understand”. This means that the Government and people of Rivers State need to be involved so as to understand. Rivers State Government needs to extract concrete commitments not only from the law school authority but also from the Government and people of Bayelsa State.
This is significant when viewed from the perspective of the July 2010 protest made by the people, particularly women of Agudama-Epie, against siting of the law school in their land. Ask former Governor Timipre Silver, now Minister of State for Petroleum, and he will tell you that it took time and resources to quell and quench that community demonstration and protest against the law school location. The scars of injuries inflicted that period, if subjected to scientific and moral evaluations, are still having negative impact on the survival of the legal institute till date.
To a large extent, the Agudama-Epie community challenge, among other related factors, are critical as why the people and Government of Rivers State must take cognisance not to lose at the roundabout on what we intended to gain at the swing. Rivers people need not to be reminded of the 2002 to 2005 experience when its government built some hostels at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka only for the same University community rebuffing a simple request of naming a unit of one of the hostels after our revered nationalist, Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye.
In building the three gigantic projects by Mr Projects, specific consideration might be necessary. One is that Ahoada West, particularly Engenni axis, embracing Mbiama communities of Rivers State are very near, so close and even share boundaries with Agudama-Epi where the Iaw school is located. It would not be out of place if the two hostels were sited in Ahoada West.
Secondly, the policy of Rivers State Government on job creation for our youths is strategic. A magnificent multi-purpose hall and two imposing high-rise buildings as hotels by the Rivers State Government have the potential of creating short and long-term employment. “After all, Rivers people want the best and I will give the best to Rivers people”, Governor Wike said.
Besides, the Governor is a promise keeper and his avowed commitment in fulfilling his promises speaks volumes. This is why he is committed to the commencement and completion of the high capacity multi-purpose auditorium and the two hostels of 900 (Nine Hundred) students each. As a legal luminary, who had passed through the law school, he would, for sure, leverage on this project by immortalising our legal luminaries. Justice Karibi-White, Mary Odili, Suzzette Eberechi-Wike, Iche Ndu, O.C.J Okocha, Okey Wali, Nabo Graham-Douglas, Cyrus Nunieh, B. M. Wifa, Ledum Mitee, among others, are such legal minds that even heaven opens at their mention. Students and generations at the South South campus of the law school should at least know more of them.
Again, the topography of the law school campus in Bayelsa, in addition to the present size of the campus, is a critical engineering challenge. It means that cost efficiency, transportation and a whole lot of logistics management, among other adjoining facilities handling, will require due diligence.
Summarily, in as much as the decision of contributing to building structures for the growth of legal education is unarguably correct, it is pertinent to acknowledge and factor some of these contending variables into the project. Issues of this nature, though little, could be so compelling to say, “had I known” tomorrow.
Remember that the hand is one, but we can separate its fingers, particularly in our social contracts.
Lilybox writes on contemporary issues.
By: Kubi Lilybox
Opinion
Lift Ban On Rice Importation
It was cheering news last week when President Muhammadu
Buhari, announced the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders.
It was reported that ban on importation of rice and poultry products is yet to be lifted until December 31, 2020.
Recall that last year, Federal Government placed restriction on land borders movement as well as ban on importation of foods.
Some of the prohibited items included rice, poultry, wheat, milk, sugar, exotic foods among others.
The president also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to issue foreign exchange for importation of food into the country because the Federal Government reasoned that foreign reserve would be conserved and utilised for diversification of Nigeria’s economy instead of encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.
The Federal Government felt that there was steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of food security.
Although critics and experts condemned the idea and saw it as a wrong approach.
I see this policy as a good one in the sense that our local industries have to be protected. Jobs will be created when more rice mills and industries are established.
But the truth is that Nigeria is not producing enough food especially rice to serve the masses.
Experts say that Nigeria requires about eight million tonnes of rice annually but that it is producing less than four million tones, that is below capacity.
Now that the pains of ban on importation for over a year now has been felt by many households, Federal Government should take a second look and put many factors into consideration to alleviate the hardship.
It was really difficult for many families to purchase a Custard rubber of rice. The price of rice skyrocketed.
It is true that Nigeria does not import yam, beans, maize, cassava as some of our staple food which can grow in our local farms. Production of rice is quite different from others.
Experts in soil science and agricultural engineers must advise on which type of soil and locations for rice plantation.
Processes in rice production can take longer time and incurs more expenses. Rice mills have to be established and more machines for selecting shafts and stones made available.
The truth is that a lot of people do not eat locally manufactured rice due to some complaints.
Unlike the foreign rice where any cook will just wash and boil, the local rice must be selected, blown to remove shafts, parboiled and washed twice or more times before you get a standard you may want.
Although the local rice tastes better than the foreign one. Imagine a mother who will go to work or private business and needs to prepare rice for her family as early as 5.00am, especially children’s (lunch box) will start selecting stones and shaft.
In Nigeria today, there is no doubt that there is shortage of food generally. The case of onions calls for concern. For three months now, the price of onions rose to the extent that the average house wife could not lay hands on it.
The high cost of rice both, foreign and local, affected the prices of garri, beans, yam, noodles, among others. The attainment and satisfaction of other basic needs have been threatened and compromised due to high cost of food.
The looting of COVID-19 palliatives by hoodlums who allegedly hijacked the #EndSARS protests in many parts of the country shows the extent to which hunger exists in the land. Women, men and even children were also involved in the looting.
By right, adequate food ought to be accessible to everyone including the vulnerable individuals such as infants and young children, elderly, physically challenge, people with terminal ailment and mentally retarded. The unemployed in the society also need food.
This initiative by the Federal Government to reopen land borders shows a high level of sympathy for her citizens.
The advantages and disadvantages of international trade cannot be overemphasised.
The law of comparative advantage also comes in here. A country which can import a commodity at a cheaper rate instead of producing it at a higher cost can do so.
We are not unaware that one of the factors responsible for restriction of imported goods is to protect local industries. But if our local industries are producing below capacity, importation can make Nigeria have more to feed the populace and not to suffer when it is produced locally, then better for us.
Subsidising food import is a little thing the Federal Government can do for her citizens. More funds should be channeled into the agricultural sector to boost food production. When this is done, then we beat our chests and say, we have achieved food security and sufficiency.
Let us assume that this is the first phase of government’s initiative on reducing foreign exchange on food imports, before the next phase, the Federal Government should involve a multi-sectoral engagement of farmers, food processors, banking, transport, electricity among other sectors to brianstorm on the possible ways of achieving food security and sufficiency before taking such decision.
There should be a gradual process with long-term planning, putting in place incentives and measurable targets that will enhance mass production of rice that will feed the nation.
For now, Government should allow importation from neighbouring countries to complement what is being produced locally.
Rice farmers should be provided with loans to enable them meet up the challenges of production. Provision of machines and equipment for selecting and filtering of stones and shafts becomes very necessary. The quality of local rice should be equal to that of foreign so that the standard required by the people will be met and free seeds of the varieties to farmers.
Government should consider issues regarding production and processing by buying some of the medium scale processing mills and giving them to cooperative society groups with discounts.
It is important that Federal Government partners with relevant stakeholders to ensure that land degradation and climate change mitigation safeguards are put in place to ensure effective massive farming activities.
When incentives are provided, they will go a long way in assisting the country to meet the required target of rice production and consumption in the next four to five years before Nigeria can think of banning importation of rice.
While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for reopening of Nigeria’s land borders, we await the lifting of ban on rice importation.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
