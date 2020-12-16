Opinion
Consequences Of High Bride Price
Bride price is payment made by a groom or his kin to the family of the bride in order to ratify a marriage. It is paid by the family of the groom to their future in-laws at the start of the marriage usually in cash and materials.
Bride price in Nigeria varies from one ethnic group to another. What obtains as bride price in Rivers State may be different from Kogi State in terms of cash and materials required by the bride’s family. Although there are a few similarities in the list of items to be provided by the groom in Nigeria.
It also varies from family to family. Some families collect as low as N5,000 while others collect as high as N1,000,000.
There are criticisms that this African tradition of paying bride price to the bride’s family before marriage degrades a woman by putting a required monetary value on a wife.But those who support the tradition uphold it as a cherished cultural and religious symbol of marriage.
Some families see bride price as symbolic, hence they ask for less. I have seen a situation where the mother of the bride collected N30,000 and later gave it back to the couple, asking them to put it in their bank account so that it will serve as a “starter pack”. This shows that she wasn’t really giving her out for money.
In our local setting, a marriage is recognised only when bride price and gift items have been presented to the bride’s family. It is important because it validates marriage to give a woman respectable status in the society as a wife.
The importance of bride price can never be over-emphasised. It is one of the highest honours confirming a bride’s value and womanhood, giving a husband the full rights to the economic and reproductive powers of his wife. It is an honour bestowed on the parents that their daughter is getting married.
I see nothing wrong in payment of bride price but in recent time, the issue of high bride price seems to be competitive among families whose daughters are ripe for marriage.It is alarming and heart-breaking how newly-wedded couples end up paying debts years after marriage. When demanding for high bride price, some parents do not realise the fact that the yet-to-be couple will plan for church and court (Registry). The Registry requires little token. Although, the clergy will not ask, but the couple need to settle one or two things in church.
More worrisome is the fact that some parents demand a live cow from an in-law as if the lady is to be exchanged. I know of a culture where cow must be provided to her kinsmen by the surviving husband or children before a late woman must be buried. The claim is that the man didn’t complete the marriage rites before the death if the woman. This is just to extort money from the late woman’s children.
A young man was mandated to pay about N2million to the wife’s kins after losing her during child birth, simply because he never completed marriage rites. What about the welfare of the surviving child?
A situation where a basin of fish that costs over N200,000 must be presented in the name of bride price for a traditional marriage to be contracted gave me concern.
A father also demanded about N1million as dowry for his daughter. For Christ’s sake, no amount of money collected as bride price can pay all the expenses from birth to University level of a lady as this is the dream of greater percentage of our parents nowadays. No amount of money can buy a woman. “Her value is inestimable”.
High bride price can cause disharmony between husband and his in-laws. A young man was lamenting that after his marriage, his in-laws can never be allowed into his family. This is as a result of whatever high bride price they would have charged.
High bride price can cause a man to exhibit violent behaviours when he remembers how much he paid. He gets angry at every little thing the wife does which can lead to domestic violence. The implication is that the woman will suffer in silence with the fear that the man may demand for the high bride price if she leaves the marriage.
Income from her job or personal business is seen by the man as his. She is being denied freedom on using her income and often leads to a situation where the husband must be consulted before any monetary transaction in the family. This leads to hostile marital environment and can destabilise the marriage.
Man dominates the woman in terms of decision-making. The woman has little say or nothing when issues come up in the home. He can say: “Don’t talk, I paid heavily”.
One of the consequences of high bride price is that if perhaps divorce occurs, the bride and the family, according to customary norms, have to return the dowry. If the dowry were very expensive to the tune of N1million, they may not be able to pay back.
High bride price encourages gender inequality. It reduces the power and prestige of the woman with the perception that she was paid for.
High bride price leads to poverty. A couple may have been forced to incur debts in the course of marriage. These are young men and women who are starting life perhaps after graduation and have not made enough savings. Paying back debts incurred during weddings for two to three years should be discouraged.
For many young men, withdrawal syndrome sets in when they remember that they have to provide as much as N1million to marry a wife. You see someone going to marry at the age 50 because he didn’t have enough. Even the ladies are also affected here. Some men get scared of going into such families or ethnic groups for marriage. When will they train their children?
No matter the status of the groom, minimal amount should be fixed for dowry to avoid certain consequences in future. Family of the bride should take cognizance of the fact that their daughter deserves some comfort in her new home.
It is high time the traditional institutions worked through their subjects in the various communities to create awareness on the dangers of high bride price in our society.
Community heads who are saddled with the responsibility of marriage functions and rites should be advised to cut down some of the items and reduce the costs of available ones.
I call on local government councils to work with traditional rulers, community and family
heads as well as women leaders to come out with minimum and maximum amount of money and other items needed as bride price and dowry.
It should be domesticated in the by-laws of the local councils across Nigeria.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Saving A Dying Nation
A classic and well-researched newspaper opinion article titled: “The Geography Of Illiteracy”, written by Dr Babatunde Ahonsi, and published in The Guardian of June 2011, unearthed the worrisome figures that should keep every good Nigerian busy with a thought on where we went amiss in our education sector. The figures Ahonsi released were chilling, to say the least. They show how depleted our education had gone.
Thank you, Dr Ahonsi. I believe and accept every part of your work and research. It can even be worse. Your article was balanced – problem stated and solutions proffered. This piece is to sound the warning louder, state where we got it wrong and highlight some other solutions with examples to the ones you proffered.
Illiteracy must occur in a place where parents, students and the society alike do not give a hoot on how academic success came about but concentrate more on the ‘success’ itself. They will always quote the clandestine adage, “the end justifies the means”. Yes, the end has not only killed our education but is also killing our society. The break down will lend credence to this assertion.
The North East and North West as well as South South are the worst hit, and that answers the mayhem that has characterized those places. But this is just the secondary cause. The family is failing as an agent of socialization in Nigeria, and this failure cum corruption in our society is the bane of our education system.
Academic success in our country now is not viewed in the number of work put in, but seen from the paper a child presents to their parents. The parents are far too busy with wealth accumulation or trying to survive in a harsh economic environment. They forgo salient aspects of their duty in the child’s life like helping out in homework, teaching the child the rudiments of hard work. The lack of moral upbringing that is evident in our generation is contributing too.
So, like opportunity cost in economics, the parents search for money and forgo knowledge and morality. Can we eat our cake and have it? Geography of illiteracy is what we ask for! Abraham Lincoln was not a fool when he pleaded with his son’s teacher to “teach him that a dollar earned is far more valuable than five pounds I had not earned.” Morality is what he was advocating.
Why are we experiencing this geography of illiteracy? This is the focus of this piece. Outside the ones enumerated above, corruption caused by low moral rectitude is another. The paper is more important than what is upstairs. The parents encourage this; corrupt teachers and education policy makers aid them. Parents pay money for examination malpractice for their children, some schools, mainly private ones encourage this to swell their number – runaway, that is the economics of private schools in Nigeria. The policy makers draw up mediocre education policy. I will visit that later!
I was severely punished in my senior secondary school one (SSS 1) for reporting a teacher who gave an “A” to my classmate who could hardly read then in Bible Knowledge because the said teacher was given an envelope by the student. So, we asked for it and it is very much with us – the geography of illiteracy.
What is the way forward should concern us now, and not really the past. But the past is necessary in order to correct the present and get the future right. That was why Jesus always used stories to teach, and it was highly effective. One thing that needs urgent attention is our education policy: Standard Six system; primary, junior secondary, senior secondary, and higher institution (aka 6-3- 3-4), and Universal Basic Education (UBE) are all good if given adequate care and attention.
Our learning and evaluation modes are chaotic, to say the least. Pupils are taught from September to December, only to be given hordes of tests a week before examinations. For instance, a child covers all the chapters for test and examinations. How bizarre!
This is because the time the teacher was supposed to use for the test must have been used for farming (in the rural areas) and trading (in the urban centres) by the teacher, to augment his pay for enhanced living condition. This has a distance relation – poor pay. But the world standard is for homework to be given to a student from every topic and quiz as well as test to be administered at the end of every chapter.
In fact, in countries like the United States, South Korea, and England, the pupil might not write an examination since they must have been tested in all chapters, and to me, that is thorough compared to the kangaroo examinations we conduct here. That is the true test of knowledge! If the child did not do well – a euphemism for failure – they will enroll for summer school, and it is only when the child fails again that he repeats the class. Compare this to our education system, and you will see that our education policies are flawed.
Teachers’ remuneration is another issue. Teachers are so poorly paid that they look for other things to do in order to supplement. Do I blame them? They have a reason! “Man must whack”.Some of them are owed months of salaries and allowances. The effect is beyond this. Poor pay has driven away intelligent people from teaching. Go to a school and ask the top 15 students what career choice they would like to pursue after school and you will understand the danger facing education. You will hear medicine, law, journalism, accountancy, petrochemical and petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, among others. Teaching will rarely or never be mentioned.
Reading materials are of immense contribution to teaching and learning. Our textbooks should always be critically examined before they are recommended. What we see are watery texts that are not helpful. Most of the books are not explanatory; they smack of carelessness, and lack detailed analysis.
For instance, what kind of Mathematics textbook will just state a ten-step solving problem, only to scribble it down as a four-step? Some English textbooks draw sketches in a writing topic without scripting an example. Does that not smack of misinformation? They are part of the geography of illiteracy!
Scholarships and educational aids like free books and good laboratory equipment are necessary but they are neglected in our country. The oil companies give pseudo scholarships; schools and churches do not deem that necessary; federal, state and local governments have since forgotten about it. Temple, a public affairs analyst, writes from Port Harcourt.
By: Uwalaka Temple
Opinion
On Immortalising Our Heroes Past
Reading Ibelema Jumbo’s WriteAngle: ‘We Need PHIA No More’ (The Tide, Monday 23/11/2020), was quite instructive. It is a reminder of an ancient culture that has refused to fade away: Hero Worship. A common example: Roman Emperor Nero who ordered the killing of whoever would not bow and tremble at the mention of his name. That was A.D. 54-68, but in 2020, UK Parliamentarians raised an issue of a Nigerian hero who had half of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) in his pocket. Humans would quickly change their perception of true heroes if they have a glimpse of the records of custodians of global security dozzier.
Jumbo would tell us that “the naming of airports after the towns and cities in which they are located is fast going out of fashion”. Rather, he would ask: “who said that naming Omagwa airport for Alfred Diete-Spiff, Melford Okilo or even former President Goodluck Jonathan … would be indigenously incorrect?”. It is truly said that “Lives of great men remind us, we can make our own lives sublime”. But heroism is a different issue.
Historically, at the founding stage of Christianity many zealots engaged in acts of fanatical martyrdom solely to be immortalized or called “saints”. At the Council of Constantinople, 553 A D there was almost a fight as church leaders presumed to decide what would be allowed to be true. That was how the issue of reincarnation was expunged from Christian creeds by the belligerent posturing of a small but powerful group of clerics. Not only that power wins arguments but political heroism is a commercial commodity.
As an experienced journalist, Ibelema Jumbo should know how arm-twisting tactics can turn truth into falsehood by power holders. He would also know how ‘WriteAngle’ audacity in journalism can be dangerous. With late Dele Giwa as an example, it is easy to know how jittery power-holders can be with inquisitive cats who have damaging records. Let him also learn from Shakespeare that “the merit of service is rarely attributed to the true and exact performer “. The intelligent class in a society should be able to see beyond hypocritical and mundane posturing and grand-standing common in Africa.
When Great Britain ruled the waves, great pirates were given national honours for acts of brigandage and plunder which brought cash into the nation’s coffers. Similarly, the founding of America, Australia and New Zealand, involved acts of unspeakable inhumanity against aborigines. Matabele Land in South Africa was called Rhodesia after the hero who plundered the gold of the land. Human history is full of such plight where might is right.
The world of politics and economics are full of intrigues, whereby fair can be foul and foul fair, Ibelema Jumbo must have heard the old cliché that “behind every great wealth, there is usually a crime”. Neither is he unaware of what sociologists call elitism and its driving ideology. There are numerous crooked ways, including the rigging of elections, by which great ones become great. A school pupil once asked a history teacher why someone was called Alexander the Great, and the teacher said that it was because he killed many people.
Obviously some people are born great and do great deeds, for the benefit of humanity. Neither is it indigenously incorrect to honour folk heroes. Rather, it is the politicization and commercialization of national honours which breed the culture of hero-worship and other abuses. Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s immortal statement of his ambition not worth the blood of anyone, marked his greatness and nobility of soul. Neither would naming any national monument after him do him more credit than the nobility of his character had already depicted. Sponsors of immortalization projects are usually praise singers.
Late Professor Tam David-West sought to be given a cremation burial as a symbol of what he stood for. He would say that greatness lies in unassumingness and that peoples’ works and the values contained therein should speak for them. Similarly, Francis Bacon of Britain, disgraced in office for bribe-taking through conspiracy, gave humanity the true meaning of greatness. David-West had a similar experience with a cup of tea and a gold wristwatch as the bribe that he took from foreign oil buccaneers.
Great and knowing ones like Bacon, using Shakespeare as a medium, would tell us that “men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water”. Same sublime truth is repeated: “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones”. It is more human to bloat the wrongs of others rather than give them credit for their virtues. The other political extreme is immortalization as window-dressing.
Nigerian currency notes bearing faces of Nigerian heroes by the present devalued status of the naira, is a symbolic testimony of the error of immortalization. Similarly, Nigeria’s National Honours lists bear names of heroes and patriots. The likelihood is that unsung and unknown heroes live and die with happier memories, rather than have wrong human assessment.
During the Vietnam War, Mandarin system featured as a form of corruption. It had to do with influence-peddling whereby a high public official uses his position and power for personal good. Thus greatness and heroism become idle impositions. The history of elitism has to do with the Mandarin culture whereby power and wealth determine who the great and beautiful ones are. Those excluded from the club are nobody’s heroes. Wheeler-dealer game!
There was an ancient mockery whereby name and place of origin determined the worth and value of an individual. That was how the question arose: “can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” while acts of heroic patriotism should be appreciated and valued, hero worship must be discouraged as well as image laundering.
.Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
