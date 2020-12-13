News
‘Kankara School Abduction, Sad Reminder Of Dapchi, Chibok Episodes’
A peace advocacy group, Coalition for Peace and National Security (CPNS) has condemned yesterday’s bandits’ attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, where, at least, 600 out of 800 students of the school are reportedly missing.
The group described the action of the bandits against innocent school children as unacceptable, tasking security agencies to immediately swing into action with a view not only to rescuing the missing students but also apprehend the perpetrators and made them face the consequences of their actions.
It also described the development as a sad reminder of the terrorists’ attacks on Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014, where 276 girls writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC), were abducted; and another attack on February 19, 2018, at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State left some students dead and others missing.
In a statement, yesterday by its National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Maigoro, and National Secretary, Barrister Tunde Funsho, respectively, the Coalition for Peace and National Security said the attack on innocent school children was not only cowardly but also callous and a crime against humanity, prohibited under international humanitarian law.
The group noted with regret that the action of the bandits totally affects Nigeria’s effort towards the enhancement of a child’s education and development.
While commiserating with parents of the children and victims of the incessant killings in the North in particular and the country in general, the coalition called on the bandits to lay down their arms and release those in their custody.
According to the group, the attack on the school was a further confirmation that the security situation in the country was not getting better, hence the need to immediately rejig the nation’s security architecture beginning with the sack of service chiefs.
The coalition commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his avowed commitment to addressing security challenges in the country.
It, however, tasked the president to immediately rejig the security architecture of the country beginning with the sack of service chiefs who it noted, had become exhausted to face the increasingly worsening security situation.
“We received the news of yesterday’s attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, where at least 600 out of 800 students of the school are reportedly missing with shock.”
This latest action by bandits is a sad reminder of the past similar ones on Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014, where 276 girls writing West African Examination Council, WAEC, were abducted and another attack on February 19, 2018, at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State that left some students dead and others missing.
“This attack on innocent school children is not only cowardly but also callous and a crime against humanity, prohibited under the international humanitarian law.
“We urge the security agencies to immediately swing into action in not only rescuing the missing students but also apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the group said.
It added: “This latest development is a yet another confirmation that the country is porous without security and given this dad situation, we wish to without any hesitation join the clarion call on our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately rejig the nation’s security architecture beginning with the sack of service chiefs who apart from overstaying in office, have become exhausted to face the increasingly worsening security situation of our country.
“There is no indication anywhere that they are capable of turning the tide against terrorists, insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers anymore, given the daily ugly security developments in the country.
“The president should at this moment be more concerned about the security of Nigerians who he swore an oath to protect by listening to the increasing calls by well-meaning Nigerians including the National Assembly that he changes the service chiefs and completely overhaul the security architecture for efficiency.
“We call on him to be more concerned about this than regime protection as everyone has embraced democracy with no one reasoning along that line anymore.
“Many people have been mauled down unjustly with an unquantifiable number of public and private assets destroyed in the past few months and this development should be a thing of great concern to a president that swore a sacred oath to protect his people and the country”, it stressed.
Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that over 200 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were rescued from gunmen who attacked the school last Friday night.
The command, however, did not specify the number of students abducted by the bandits.
A statement by the spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed that a police inspector was injured during attempts to rescue the students.
The statement partly read, “The DPO rescued over 200 students back into the school compound. The Police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to finding and/or rescuing the missing students.
“It will be too early to say at this particular moment the actual number of students that have been kidnapped or missing.”
The incident happened, last Friday night, barely a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura in his home state of Katsina for a week-long private visit.
Parents of wards have rushed to the school to know the fate of their children while security operatives were seen in strategic locations in the Kankara area of the state.
Nyesom Wike: Celebrating A Trail Blazer
“The leader sets an example. Whether in the army or in civilian life; the other people in the organization take their cue from the leader not from what the leader says, but what the leader does.” – Collin Powell
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has no doubt become one of the most admired and referenced political figure in the country today.
His charismatic mien and outspoken advocacy in the face of perceived marginalization and criticism of even some activities in his own political party, have positioned him as a true champion of the people.
Fearless, courageous, pragmatic, articulate and very conscious of his rights and constitutional authority in every situation and circumstance, he has emerged over the years, as a modern leader whose all round capacity and dynamism has astounded many.
His tactical audacity has often flummoxed adversaries, his strategic acumen has wrong-footed opponents. He always seems to anticipate measures and counter measures before they unfold and his administrative astuteness has set him apart as a visionary leader whose navigational compass has already configured futuristic challenges.
Today, he has put in motion, a developmental blueprint that is pointing Rivers State in the right direction and positioning her to embrace the future with assured preparedness.
There is a saying that nothing good comes easy and the journey of life is not for the feeble-minded. It takes only men and women of great determination to reach and attain their goals and this succinctly defines Nyesom Wike’s academic and political accomplishments. Five years into his tenure, the urban renewal programme in the capital city and indeed the interconnectivity across the length and breadth of the State is progressing amazingly.
In addition, the brilliant economic module of strategically concessioning major government-owned assets to willing and capable private investors, which had already started with the Afam Cassava processing plant, is a critical futuristic component that is already on stream and will create massive jobs for the youths and unemployed.
By a combination of unshakable commitment and an unwavering visionary drive to ensure the delivery of excellent legacy projects, the infrastructural development of Rivers State is inclusively holistic.
Contrary to the notions and misleading opinions of critics, who have not traversed the State to actually see things for themselves, a transformational and aesthetic metamorphosis is actually taking place all over Rivers State, which will unravel fully with time.
Governor Wike has already confirmed that his administration will not leave any abandoned project when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.
In the political arena, Governor Wike has also transformed Rivers State into the political headquarters of the South South geo-political zone. Port Harcourt, the capital city hosted two very successful Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congresses and has been the home for the reconciliation of many internal party conflicts.
He has also contained the opposition with deft and political brinkmanship and the way he has astutely supervised the affairs of the PDP has ensured that all the elections and Congresses in the state have been smooth, peaceful and rancour free.
There is definitely no contesting the fact that Governor Wike is a trail blazer who is building for the future and actually leading from the front. He is a promise keeper and he has kept his promises, worked hard and achieved so much more with far less resources, while providing first-class socio-economic infrastructure.
He has also kept the State and businesses safe and secure, despite the unexpected outbreak of Covid-19 and the contrived attempts to frustrate and create diversionary situations, both by internal and external forces.
His administration has remained firm and focused on this progressive trajectory, with a constant pledge to recommit to work harder and deliver greater development to Rivers people.
Like Governor Wike himself said in his inaugural second term address to Rivers people on May 29, 2020: “We know it is not going to be easy given the very poor state of the national economy and the spinoff effects on ours. But, tough times like this call for unity of thought, unity of purpose and unity of actions; believing in ourselves and in our ability to overcome all the challenges that confront us as a State and as a people.”
Indeed, the story of Nyesom Wike, is the unfolding narrative of a man who, in the last half a century and counting, has not only become one of the iconic living legends of Rivers State, but is today, the Dike Ohna Ikwerre, a title reserved only for heroes, warriors and patriots of the great Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.
Governor Nyesom Wike is a devout Christian and is happily married to Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike. They are blessed with children.
There is no doubt that as he celebrates his birthday today, even his critics will agree that he is indeed a trail blazer in every sense of the word.
Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.
Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State, wrote this comment from Port Harcourt.
Buhari Sacks NDDC IMC, Appoints Akwa Interim Admin
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He also approved Mr Effiong Akwa as the interim administrator of the commission.
Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a tweet, yesterday evening.
Adesina said the development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
“President Buhari approves interim administrator for the NDDC. He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.”
The dissolved interim committee, which had been characterised by one corruption allegation to the other, was inaugurated in February 2020 by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
The Interim Management Committee was made up of Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, Acting Managing Director; Ibanga Bassey Etang, Acting Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Acting Executive Director (Projects); Caroline Nagbo (member) and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide (member).
Account For 600 Abducted Katsina Students, PDP Charges Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to go all out to secure freedom for the about 600 students allegedly kidnapped by gunmen at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
The party stated this, yesterday, at a news conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.
The publicity secretary urged the First Citizen as the commander-in-chief, “who promised to lead from the front, to account for the abducted students, as the large-scale abduction happened a few hours after the President and his security machinery took over the state.”
He said: “Our party holds as perplexing that at a time the people of Katsina should have heaved a sigh of relief because of his presence, the abduction happened right under Mr. President’s nose; in his home state, where he had gone holidaying.
“This development has further exposed the failure of President Buhari to manage high level security intelligence that ought to accompany a presidential visit.
“The PDP notes as distressing that President Buhari, who refused to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives for a collective deliberation on security, could abandon his duty post for a holiday, leaving our national flanks open for terrorists, bandits, vandals, and insurgents.
“The time of the attack buttresses the fact that President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, is totally incapable of securing our nation; the very reason there have been widespread calls by patriotic Nigerians that he should resign.
“This insolence of Mr. President towards issues of national security compelled our caucus in the House of Representatives to demand for his impeachment.
“Our party believes that if President Buhari had listened to wise counsel as proffered by the PDP and other patriotic Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly to rejig the nation’s security architecture, our situation would not have deteriorated to this sorry state.
“Moreover, this particular abduction in the President’s home state, under his watch, raises further serious questions over this government’s capacity to fight insurgency.
“This is more worrisome as the state government had been known to have established contacts with, as well as pampering bandits, which Mr. President had not condemned.
“The PDP demands that President Buhari should immediately quit his needless holidaying in Daura and go in search of, and rescue the abducted students, particularly having earlier admitted that issue of security is his exclusive responsibility.
“Our party sympathizes with the people of Katsina State, particularly the parents of the kidnapped students, who have been subjected to harrowing experience occasioned by the incompetence of the Buhari administration.
“The PDP, working in concert with other patriotic Nigerians will not rest until President Buhari finds and returns each of these students.
“The PDP urges Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through this nightmare under an insensitive, inept and uncoordinated administration.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari revealed, yesterday, that the bandits who attacked students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School have been located.
He said they have been located at their hideout at Zango-Paula Forest in the area, and an operation was apace to free the abducted students.
According to a briefing he received from Katsina State Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, and the Army Chief of Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power, has located the bandits’ enclave.
“There has been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation”, Buhari said in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu.
Buhari, who arrived Katsina on a weeklong visit, strongly condemned the attack on the school.
He charged the Army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed, Shehu quoted the president as saying.
The President urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.
Parents who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards were also required to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.
