Opinion
Avoiding Road Accidents In Ember Months
Road accident is an unintended event in the form of collision which can cause damage or death. The collision can be between one vehicle and another, causing damage to valuable property. It can also occur between a vehicle and a person thereby leading to death or injury.
On a daily basis, accidents occur on our roads despite necessary measures put in place by the government and stakeholders in the road transport sector to reduce accidents to the bearest minimum.
Sometimes this is due largely to negligence on the parts of both motorists and pedestrians.
Some motorists are so careless to the extent that life does not mean anything to them, especially those trailer drivers. Once they are on the steering, they feel on top of the world. Most times when they involve in accidents, it is the smaller vehicles and their occupants that sustain injuries or even die. They are usually unhurt.
Recently in Anambra State, a school bus loaded with school children on their way back from school was smashed by a trailer. We have also heard about other similar incidents.
From time to time, especially during the “EMBER” months, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) organises seminars and programmes aimed at sensitising road users and creating awareness on the need for motorists and pedestrians to be cautious while they commute their various destinations.
Last week, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, tasked proprietors and instructors of driving schools on the need to comply with best global practices in the training and retraining of drivers to ensure safety on the highways.
Represented by the Deputy Corps Marshall, Mr. Shehu Zaki, he gave the charge during a workshop for proprietors and instructors of driving schools in Oyo, Ondo and Osun States in Oshogbo.
With the theme: “Drivers’ Education and Training Dynamics: Aligning with Global Best Practices”, he said that the training would help drivers, instructors, driving school operators and driver-testers in achieving the desired behavioural change through acquisition of higher skills and risk taking behaviours.
According to him, this knowledge will help reduce the rate of accidents on the highways and loss of valuable properties.
He said: “Immediately after this programme, we shall introduce a computer-based test(CBT) for those who wish to obtain fresh driver’s licence”.
This initiative by the FRSC is, indeed, a welcome development.
One of the causes of road accident is overspeeding by the driver, be it a commercial vehicle driver or that of a private car. When a driver is on a very slow speed, he can easily control the steering when there is danger unlike when he is on high speed. What does someone driving above 180km/h think for himself and other road users?
Driving while drunk is another factor contributing to road accidents. If you take a walk to the motor parks and see how alcoholics are displayed for consumption, you wonder if it is food. A driver that is leaving Port Harcourt for Calabar, will drink alcohol and smoke to feel high on the way. The truth is that he won’t concentrate as he becomes intoxicated. The NDLEA should visit the motor parks to check the use of other prohibited drugs consumed by drivers.
Overtaking from the wrong side of the road according to driving school instructors is also responsible for road accident. Non- adherence to lane driving and overtaking from the wrong side is a big challenge.
Some motorists exhibit bad driving habits, especially commercial vehicle drivers who intentionally stop and pick passengers thereby causing obstruction to others. When other drivers try to correct such situation, they often get insulted.
There is also illiteracy on the part of pedestrians who cannot read and identify the signs on the traffic light. There is zebra crossing sign, a mark on the road showing when a pedestrian should cross an expressway while the vehicles are obeying the traffic light. Pedestrians should use the walkway to avoid being hit by moving vehicles and avoid the use of carriageways.
A driver should be able to know when his vehicle is overloaded. Although the loading is done by the Agberos whose interest is to get commission at the end of the day. Sometimes, luggage fall off from a moving vehicle which an oncoming one can climb without knowing. They will say: “Nothing concern Agbero with overload”. FRSC should ensure that vehicles carry moderate luggage.
Drivers who do not take cognizance of potholes, diversion and junctions are likely to cause accidents. Illegal speed breakers can be dangerous while driving. Building of speed breakers should be supervised by civil engineers to ensure that quality work is done. There are streets and avenues where you see inscriptions on sign posts indicating 20km/h, to show that motorists should not go beyond such limits because people, especially school children, may be crossing the roads.
The use of cellphone while driving can contribute to loss of concentration on the part of the driver. Imagine where a driver is dialing a number or answering a call, he definitely will not be able to control his steering.
Teenagers should be discouraged from driving. Immaturity and lack of experience is a big problem here. They tend to avoid the use of seat belts and play loud music while driving. Their level of obedience to road signs is low because of one form of distraction or the other.
Use of helmets by motorcyclists is something that should be encouraged by the FRSC. If there is collision between a vehicle driver and a motorcyclist without wearing a helmet, he can sustain head injury.
Maintenance of vehicle is a problem to some motorists. Use of bad tyres, poor headlights, broken trafficators can never make for good driving. Brake failure and steering lock resulting from poor vehicle maintenance can lead to accident. The use of second-hand tyres should be discouraged by FRSC during routine checks on the highways.
During heavy rainfall, motorists should drive at minimal speed limits to avoid tyres skidding off the lanes. Car glasses are not always bright during rainfall, motorists should ensure their wipers are working to clean the front and back windscreens.
After driving for a number of hours, especially in this festive period, a driver needs rest to avoid sleeping while driving. Fatigue or tiredness is an issue that can cause accident. While the driver is sleeping, the vehicle may veer off into the bush which will endanger the lives of its occupants.
Sensitisation and awareness creation should continuously be carried out by the FRSC. Educating commercial motorists at various motor parks will make them realise that life is precious.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Avoiding Road Accidents In Ember Months
Road accident is an unintended event in the form of collision which can cause damage or death. The collision can be between one vehicle and another, causing damage to valuable property. It can also occur between a vehicle and a person thereby leading to death or injury.
On a daily basis, accidents occur on our roads despite necessary measures put in place by the government and stakeholders in the road transport sector to reduce accidents to the bearest minimum.
Sometimes this is due largely to negligence on the parts of both motorists and pedestrians.
Some motorists are so careless to the extent that life does not mean anything to them, especially those trailer drivers. Once they are on the steering, they feel on top of the world. Most times when they involve in accidents, it is the smaller vehicles and their occupants that sustain injuries or even die. They are usually unhurt.
Recently in Anambra State, a school bus loaded with school children on their way back from school was smashed by a trailer. We have also heard about other similar incidents.
From time to time, especially during the “EMBER” months, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) organises seminars and programmes aimed at sensitising road users and creating awareness on the need for motorists and pedestrians to be cautious while they commute their various destinations.
Last week, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, tasked proprietors and instructors of driving schools on the need to comply with best global practices in the training and retraining of drivers to ensure safety on the highways.
Represented by the Deputy Corps Marshall, Mr. Shehu Zaki, he gave the charge during a workshop for proprietors and instructors of driving schools in Oyo, Ondo and Osun States in Oshogbo.
With the theme: “Drivers’ Education and Training Dynamics: Aligning with Global Best Practices”, he said that the training would help drivers, instructors, driving school operators and driver-testers in achieving the desired behavioural change through acquisition of higher skills and risk taking behaviours.
According to him, this knowledge will help reduce the rate of accidents on the highways and loss of valuable properties.
He said: “Immediately after this programme, we shall introduce a computer-based test(CBT) for those who wish to obtain fresh driver’s licence”.
This initiative by the FRSC is, indeed, a welcome development.
One of the causes of road accident is overspeeding by the driver, be it a commercial vehicle driver or that of a private car. When a driver is on a very slow speed, he can easily control the steering when there is danger unlike when he is on high speed. What does someone driving above 180km/h think for himself and other road users?
Driving while drunk is another factor contributing to road accidents. If you take a walk to the motor parks and see how alcoholics are displayed for consumption, you wonder if it is food. A driver that is leaving Port Harcourt for Calabar, will drink alcohol and smoke to feel high on the way. The truth is that he won’t concentrate as he becomes intoxicated. The NDLEA should visit the motor parks to check the use of other prohibited drugs consumed by drivers.
Overtaking from the wrong side of the road according to driving school instructors is also responsible for road accident. Non- adherence to lane driving and overtaking from the wrong side is a big challenge.
Some motorists exhibit bad driving habits, especially commercial vehicle drivers who intentionally stop and pick passengers thereby causing obstruction to others. When other drivers try to correct such situation, they often get insulted.
There is also illiteracy on the part of pedestrians who cannot read and identify the signs on the traffic light. There is zebra crossing sign, a mark on the road showing when a pedestrian should cross an expressway while the vehicles are obeying the traffic light. Pedestrians should use the walkway to avoid being hit by moving vehicles and avoid the use of carriageways.
A driver should be able to know when his vehicle is overloaded. Although the loading is done by the Agberos whose interest is to get commission at the end of the day. Sometimes, luggage fall off from a moving vehicle which an oncoming one can climb without knowing. They will say: “Nothing concern Agbero with overload”. FRSC should ensure that vehicles carry moderate luggage.
Drivers who do not take cognizance of potholes, diversion and junctions are likely to cause accidents. Illegal speed breakers can be dangerous while driving. Building of speed breakers should be supervised by civil engineers to ensure that quality work is done. There are streets and avenues where you see inscriptions on sign posts indicating 20km/h, to show that motorists should not go beyond such limits because people, especially school children, may be crossing the roads.
The use of cellphone while driving can contribute to loss of concentration on the part of the driver. Imagine where a driver is dialing a number or answering a call, he definitely will not be able to control his steering.
Teenagers should be discouraged from driving. Immaturity and lack of experience is a big problem here. They tend to avoid the use of seat belts and play loud music while driving. Their level of obedience to road signs is low because of one form of distraction or the other.
Use of helmets by motorcyclists is something that should be encouraged by the FRSC. If there is collision between a vehicle driver and a motorcyclist without wearing a helmet, he can sustain head injury.
Maintenance of vehicle is a problem to some motorists. Use of bad tyres, poor headlights, broken trafficators can never make for good driving. Brake failure and steering lock resulting from poor vehicle maintenance can lead to accident. The use of second-hand tyres should be discouraged by FRSC during routine checks on the highways.
During heavy rainfall, motorists should drive at minimal speed limits to avoid tyres skidding off the lanes. Car glasses are not always bright during rainfall, motorists should ensure their wipers are working to clean the front and back windscreens.
After driving for a number of hours, especially in this festive period, a driver needs rest to avoid sleeping while driving. Fatigue or tiredness is an issue that can cause accident. While the driver is sleeping, the vehicle may veer off into the bush which will endanger the lives of its occupants.
Sensitisation and awareness creation should continuously be carried out by the FRSC. Educating commercial motorists at various motor parks will make them realise that life is precious.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Quotarization Of Military
The Tide newspaper of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, carried an item: “Periscoping America’s Rescue Operation in Nigeria”, written by one Chidi Enyie.
Barrister Enyie must be congratulated for writing such a thoughtful and insightful material, for there are many issues portrayed in that write-up. That an American citizen was kidnapped in Niger Republic and taken to the kidnappers’ criminal hideout in Northern Nigeria, necessitated the American rescue operation in Nigeria.
That the US military can fly over 7000 kilometres to Nigeria to rescue one American citizen demonstrates both responsible governance and professionalism, borne of patriotism. A long time ago, Israeli forces demonstrated similar act of professionalism in a rescue operation at Entebbe airport in Uganda which lasted for 90 minutes.
Enyie would tell us that “the rescue operation has proven that security in the North-East could be contained or ended if the Federal Government exercises the will and determination to do so”. Then, why not!
Did that swift American rescue operation in Nigeria not expose the weakness of the Nigerian military? Did that operation not require intelligence, commitment and modern technology to make it successful? Were there much noise-making and fury before, during and after the operation, enough to create panic in the operational zone? The Nigerian military should learn from the way the American forces handled the operation.
Whatever that necessitated the kidnapping of the American citizen in Niger Republic before being taken to a hideout in Northern Nigeria, the relevant issue is that there is a coordinated network of terrorism. Could such terrorist act not be associated with the Boko Haram or other sister groups? If American forces could carry out such a swift and successful rescue operation, the Nigerian military can also deal decisively with the Boko Haram terrorists. It would be relevant to ask why the Boko Haram scourge in Northern Nigeria cannot be ended. Why was it necessary for someone to suggest a dialogue with the terrorists?
Apart from the speculation that “the fight against Boko Haram is with kid gloves”, there is also a suspicion that the Boko Haram terrorists serve as “bargaining chip”. Since there are militants in the Niger Delta, IPOB in the South-East, then “why not Boko Haram in the North”, as a countervailing force? Since quota system is a common policy in Nigeria, must it begin and end with employments and sharing of resources alone? Does it matter that Boko Haram is the worst terrorist group in Nigeria?
It is worrisome to hear Enyie say that “a military chief who fought Boko Haram to a standstill was removed for being thorough with his job”. A vital question which many Nigerians have asked is what exactly is the demand of the Boko Haram terrorists, for which they must be engaged in dialogue? Niger Delta militants are asking for resource control while IPOB are demanding for a referendum
Is it a rational demand that Nigeria should do away with Western education and lifestyle? If the grouse of the Boko Haram terrorists is that Western education is unacceptable, then IPOB with a demand for a referendum, provides a rational and violent-free solution. Let us sit down in peace and agree which way each group wants to associate with others, rather than a situation where some groups feel that they are more Nigerian than others. Such glaring arrogance tends to fuel the use of militancy as a “bargaining chip”.
There is a valid suspicion that insurgency in the Northeast is pampered by the present administration “with a handful of high ranking soldiers sabotaging the efforts of the Nigerian military”. With the large number of people killed and displaced and property destroyed as a result of the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, can the Nigerian government earn a pass mark in its responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and property? If the American government can approve the recent rescue operation in Nigeria because of one American citizen, then why would the lives of Nigerians not matter!
There are very many lessons that the federal government can and should learn from the American rescue operation in Nigeria. One of such lessons is that a citizens’ life is important and if such life can be protected by a government, then patriotism can grow and be sustained. The nation would be better and those who govern can be seen as people-friendly.
It is unfortunate but quite true that a large number of Nigerians feel alienated and unhappy with the attitude of government towards its citizens. It is needful to ask why some people should, by utterances and actions, give the impression that they have a superior citizenship than others. Or, can anyone deny that this is not the posture of some Nigerians? If we take the actions, threats and utterances of some Fulanis as examples, it would become clear why some Southerners feel that Nigeria is a divided country.
Why would any herdsman grazing cattle in my farmland threaten me for asking him to leave my farmland? Such act of impunity has become so common that some people feel that herdsmen are being set up deliberately to push some sections of the country to the wall. Even among military officials, do we not find acts and utterances which give the impression that the nation is being held hostage. Does power lie in gun and money?
A nation divided against itself would hardly stand a long time. Therefore, the demand for a thorough national dialogue is a vital means of reducing the growing tension in the land. But there is a fear that those who benefit from the current system would cleverly sabotage such moves. Like every country, Nigeria has its problems which cannot be addressed by subterfuge and blusters.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
What Face For PH City?
Across the world, cities have been known to design, build and decorate their important public edifices and other structures in forms and patterns that serve to mark them out from what is generally available. In some cases, such stand-out buildings have become so uniquely iconic that they are selected to be the symbol by which their host cities are easily identified. Call it the Face of the City.
For example, the presence of the Statue of Liberty in the background of any photograph is enough to suggest New York City as the object’s geolocation. The same is true of the White House in Washington, DC; Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco; the sky-piercing Space Needle in Seattle; and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; all in America.
In Europe, such structures will include the Big Ben clock tower in London; Eiffel Tower in Paris; Brandenberg Gate in Berlin; and Red Square in Moscow.
Elsewhere on the globe, mention will hardly skip the Sydney Opera House in Australia; Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro; Acropolis in Athens; the palatial Taj Mahal in Agra (India); and the Arabian sail-boat shaped Burj Khalifa Hotel (former Burj al Arab) in Dubai; among a few others.
Much as these buildings have been listed for their respective cities, they are by no means the only unique symbols by which some of these beautiful cities can be readily identified in any collection of some panoramic world-city pictures. Given this, therefore, the City of New York can still boast of its concrete jungle of exquisite skyscrapers, the long yellow taxis, and the flag-studded United Nations Headquarters building. Washington will also be wont to showcase its popular Monument and The Pentagon building.
For London, its legendary bridge across River Thames, the red double-decker buses, Westminster parliament building, and the expansive offshore plantation of wind turbines known as the London Array, are some necessary additions.
Now, let’s come back home to Nigeria where there is hardly any human settlement in the class of the cities mentioned above. Expectedly, our examples here will be far less sophisticated and magnificent. They include the National Assembly Complex, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and Central Bank Headquarters building in Abuja; National Arts Theatre in Lagos; Cocoa House in Ibadan; Tinapa Complex in Calabar; and Abia Tower in Umuahia.
Let me hasten to add that this was probably what the former Imo State Governor and now Senator, Rochas Okorocha, had aimed to achieve with his controversial ‘Aka Chukwu’ monument in Owerri.
In the case of Port Harcourt, it is not clear if any project had ever been purposely conceived, designed and built to serve as the city’s symbolic image. To the best of my knowledge, the closest any previous regime had come to attempting anything in this regard was in the early 1990s when the Rufus Ada-George administration mounted an artwork atop the Point Block building at the State Secretariat Complex.
It was essentially a cast of two giant hands holding up to the sky an equally crafted map of the Old Rivers State in apparent demonstration of the state’s initial slogan — A Dedication To God And The Nation. And, lest it skips me, no one should bother to go looking for this piece of art because it’s long been dismantled.
Even though the city has some architecturally remarkable edifices of its own, among which are Hotel Presidential, NDDC Head Office building, Point Block, the renovated Old Brick House building within the Government House court, and the newly built Pleasure Park, I still think that none of these structures attempts to tell the story of Port Harcourt and its people.
Frankly, my idea of an iconic symbol for the Rivers State capital will have nothing to do with the city’s status as the hub of Nigeria’s petroleum industry. Already, the state’s current official sobriquet — Treasure Base Of The Nation — has taken care of that. Instead, I would prefer to see (on the same Point Block building) the giant sculpture of a fisherman casting his net from a canoe with his feet maintaining that trademark delicate balance that forces the uninitiated observer to cringe while holding their breath.
And, for a tinge of rarity, his canoe should be steered by a woman as only little else can serve to symbolise the increasing role of our women in the daily execution of this manly economic chore.
My insistence on the use of the Point Block is because, apart from its surrounding ambience, the 17-storey building is currently the tallest available and arguably the most visible from more sections of the town. Again, this would also make it easier for fun seekers who may wish to deliberately bomb their photographs with such iconic structure, even from afar.
Whatever is the eventual choice symbol, the government (especially State and PHALGA) should strive to deliberately promote it; even if the task requires displaying close-up pictures of the lucky object on some Welcome and Goodbye billboards at strategic points on the city’s fringes.
Port Harcourt deserves a famous architectural or sculptural landmark. The need to raise one had never been more expedient than now, especially going by the city’s rapidly rising profile as an international community and the ongoing impressive attempt to regenerate the place.
Let us, therefore, ensure that we get an iconic symbol befitting of Nigeria’s Garden City. Something any Rivers person can easily identify in a picture and proudly say, This is Port Harcourt.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?