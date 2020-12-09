Avoiding Road Accidents In Ember Months

Road accident is an unintended event in the form of collision which can cause damage or death. The collision can be between one vehicle and another, causing damage to valuable property. It can also occur between a vehicle and a person thereby leading to death or injury.

On a daily basis, accidents occur on our roads despite necessary measures put in place by the government and stakeholders in the road transport sector to reduce accidents to the bearest minimum.

Sometimes this is due largely to negligence on the parts of both motorists and pedestrians.

Some motorists are so careless to the extent that life does not mean anything to them, especially those trailer drivers. Once they are on the steering, they feel on top of the world. Most times when they involve in accidents, it is the smaller vehicles and their occupants that sustain injuries or even die. They are usually unhurt.

Recently in Anambra State, a school bus loaded with school children on their way back from school was smashed by a trailer. We have also heard about other similar incidents.

From time to time, especially during the “EMBER” months, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) organises seminars and programmes aimed at sensitising road users and creating awareness on the need for motorists and pedestrians to be cautious while they commute their various destinations.

Last week, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, tasked proprietors and instructors of driving schools on the need to comply with best global practices in the training and retraining of drivers to ensure safety on the highways.

Represented by the Deputy Corps Marshall, Mr. Shehu Zaki, he gave the charge during a workshop for proprietors and instructors of driving schools in Oyo, Ondo and Osun States in Oshogbo.

With the theme: “Drivers’ Education and Training Dynamics: Aligning with Global Best Practices”, he said that the training would help drivers, instructors, driving school operators and driver-testers in achieving the desired behavioural change through acquisition of higher skills and risk taking behaviours.

According to him, this knowledge will help reduce the rate of accidents on the highways and loss of valuable properties.

He said: “Immediately after this programme, we shall introduce a computer-based test(CBT) for those who wish to obtain fresh driver’s licence”.

This initiative by the FRSC is, indeed, a welcome development.

One of the causes of road accident is overspeeding by the driver, be it a commercial vehicle driver or that of a private car. When a driver is on a very slow speed, he can easily control the steering when there is danger unlike when he is on high speed. What does someone driving above 180km/h think for himself and other road users?

Driving while drunk is another factor contributing to road accidents. If you take a walk to the motor parks and see how alcoholics are displayed for consumption, you wonder if it is food. A driver that is leaving Port Harcourt for Calabar, will drink alcohol and smoke to feel high on the way. The truth is that he won’t concentrate as he becomes intoxicated. The NDLEA should visit the motor parks to check the use of other prohibited drugs consumed by drivers.

Overtaking from the wrong side of the road according to driving school instructors is also responsible for road accident. Non- adherence to lane driving and overtaking from the wrong side is a big challenge.

Some motorists exhibit bad driving habits, especially commercial vehicle drivers who intentionally stop and pick passengers thereby causing obstruction to others. When other drivers try to correct such situation, they often get insulted.

There is also illiteracy on the part of pedestrians who cannot read and identify the signs on the traffic light. There is zebra crossing sign, a mark on the road showing when a pedestrian should cross an expressway while the vehicles are obeying the traffic light. Pedestrians should use the walkway to avoid being hit by moving vehicles and avoid the use of carriageways.

A driver should be able to know when his vehicle is overloaded. Although the loading is done by the Agberos whose interest is to get commission at the end of the day. Sometimes, luggage fall off from a moving vehicle which an oncoming one can climb without knowing. They will say: “Nothing concern Agbero with overload”. FRSC should ensure that vehicles carry moderate luggage.

Drivers who do not take cognizance of potholes, diversion and junctions are likely to cause accidents. Illegal speed breakers can be dangerous while driving. Building of speed breakers should be supervised by civil engineers to ensure that quality work is done. There are streets and avenues where you see inscriptions on sign posts indicating 20km/h, to show that motorists should not go beyond such limits because people, especially school children, may be crossing the roads.

The use of cellphone while driving can contribute to loss of concentration on the part of the driver. Imagine where a driver is dialing a number or answering a call, he definitely will not be able to control his steering.

Teenagers should be discouraged from driving. Immaturity and lack of experience is a big problem here. They tend to avoid the use of seat belts and play loud music while driving. Their level of obedience to road signs is low because of one form of distraction or the other.

Use of helmets by motorcyclists is something that should be encouraged by the FRSC. If there is collision between a vehicle driver and a motorcyclist without wearing a helmet, he can sustain head injury.

Maintenance of vehicle is a problem to some motorists. Use of bad tyres, poor headlights, broken trafficators can never make for good driving. Brake failure and steering lock resulting from poor vehicle maintenance can lead to accident. The use of second-hand tyres should be discouraged by FRSC during routine checks on the highways.

During heavy rainfall, motorists should drive at minimal speed limits to avoid tyres skidding off the lanes. Car glasses are not always bright during rainfall, motorists should ensure their wipers are working to clean the front and back windscreens.

After driving for a number of hours, especially in this festive period, a driver needs rest to avoid sleeping while driving. Fatigue or tiredness is an issue that can cause accident. While the driver is sleeping, the vehicle may veer off into the bush which will endanger the lives of its occupants.

Sensitisation and awareness creation should continuously be carried out by the FRSC. Educating commercial motorists at various motor parks will make them realise that life is precious.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode