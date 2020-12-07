Editorial
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
While presenting his 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would put an end to the payment of pensions to his predecessors and former deputy governors of the state. He said the law had to be repealed to free the state government of the legal obligations and reduce the cost of governance.
Lagos blazed the trail in 2007 when its then governor, Ahmed Tinubu, at the twilight of his tenure, signed into law a bill earlier passed to provide pensions and other welfare benefits to former governors and their deputies beyond what was approved for former political officeholders nationwide by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMAFC).
The Lagos State Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law stipulates that former governors who completed two terms consecutively are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice in Lagos and Abuja. They are also entitled to six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the basic salary of the serving governor (N7.7 million per annum), free healthcare for himself and members of his family and furniture allowance, which is 300 per cent of their annual basic salary (N23.3 million). The law further states that deputy governors are beneficiaries of vehicles, fully-paid vacation, medical insurance and other juicy perks.
While some states pay N300 million as gratuity, others pay as low as N2.2 million annually as a pension. Also, some states pay 300 per cent of annual basic salary every four years as furniture allowance. Free medical trips for ex-governors and their family members are provided in many states. Some states also provide two houses (one in their state and another in Abuja) for former governors.
Soon after Sanwo-Olu’s laudable decision, his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, on November 13, 2020, made a similar pronouncement via his Twitter handle. The governor said his administration would send a bill to the state House of Assembly to abolish pensions for former governors and their deputies. He said the decision was in line with his campaign promise.
Zamfara State had earlier repealed its public office holders pension law in November 2019 after former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari allegedly requested his N10 million ‘monthly upkeep’, which he said had not been paid for some months then. The Zamfara State House of Assembly thereafter abolished the law that allowed the payment of pensions and other allowances to the state’s former governors and their deputies. Imo State is set to repeal theirs accordingly.
At the last count, about 26 states have approved this life pension law for their former governors and their deputies. Ironically, according to reliable sources, states paying former governors and their deputies jumbo pensions top the list of states with the highest domestic and external debts in the country.
Information on the website of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), had it that the 26 states which have the pension laws for their ex-governors owe a total of N3,920,194,580,284.72 (about N4tn), comprising N2,906,789,725,341.46 domestic debts and $3,311,780,571.71 (N1,013,404,854,943.26) foreign debts as of June 30, 2019.
It is mind-boggling that former governors and their deputies and in some cases former speakers and their deputies are living large, existing in obscene opulence while most of their citizens wallow in abject poverty. To rub salt upon a festering injury, many of these former governors have taken “permanent seats” as either senators or ministers after their tour of duty as governors.
Following the obnoxious pension laws, many former governors now draw billions of naira as retirement allowances from their respective state governments. This is even as some governors have refused to pay pension arrears and gratuities of retired workers in their states and these debts have continued to mount.
In approving those bogus pensions, state governors failed to consider the severe economic impacts the huge payments would have on the states. We find it extremely unreasonable for a pension to be paid a public office holder who quits office after a maximum of eight years while the civil servant who labours for 35 years or attain 60 years of age to retire is denied his or her legitimate benefits and left to suffer hardship. We opine that not only governors should be denied this largesse, former presidents and heads of state who are currently placed on life pension should also cease from enjoying it.
In a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP), Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had in a judgement ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly, and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to challenge the legality of state pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect such pensions.
In another suit filed by the Taraba State Government against Mr. Garba Umar, a former acting governor of the state, the National Industrial Court declared as null and void, the payment of the controversial jumbo pension and gratuity to former governors and deputies not in harmony with what is approved by RMAFC. These laudable judgements should be enforced immediately.
Like many other retired public officers, government support for governors and their deputies should be based on recommendations of the RMAFC for severance allowances, be modest and within the limit of what is reasonably required for their upkeep and sustenance after leaving office. Former governors and their deputies should be assets, not liabilities to their respective states.
It is hoped that all the remaining states still paying life pension to their former governors will follow the good examples of Zamfara, Lagos and Kwara States. It is even more desirable now that Nigeria is in its worst economic recession in the last 36 years.
Editorial
Bravo, The Tide At 49!
Today, December 4, 2020, marks the 49th anniversary of The Tide newspaper (Then Nigerian Tide),
the flagship product of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation published by the Rivers State Government. The first edition of the tabloid was marketed on December 4, 1971, after its launch in Lagos, December 1, 1971, by the Military Governor of Old Rivers State, then Navy Commander Alfred Papapriye Diete-Spiff and established by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Edict No 11 of 1971. Dr. G. I. G Okara was the first General Manager while Mr. Athanesius Woluchem was the first Chairman, Board of Directors.
Since then, The Tide has been on circulation despite difficulties of a terminal kind, the same that accounted for the extinction of countless other public and private newspapers in the land. The paper initially published bi-weekly with effect from May 24, 1974, and later became a daily publication with the inclusion of the Sunday Tide. Under The Tide stable was a magazine like the Business Tide and the African Tide Magazine. Other sub-titles like The Midweek Tide and The Weekend Tide were introduced much later. Today, the tabloid has on its stable the daily paper which is The Tide.
The founding fathers of Rivers State articulated and developed a vision on the need for a newspaper. Being a people from a minority area of the country, these stakeholders desperately wanted a voice for the people of the state and indeed a viable channel to educate, inform and socially engineer the people towards properly appreciating government’s plans, projects and actions. The challenges that informed the establishment of The Tide 49 years ago persist to this day.
For The Tide to effectively perform its task of being the voice and protecting the interest of the people and government of Rivers State, the corporation was supported with a well equipped commercial printing press to ensure that it was not hindered by lack of finance. That department remains operational to date.
Known as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”, The Tide, in its 49 years of existence, has gone through rosy and difficult times, without compromising its core mandate of acting as the voice of Rivers people. Being one of the first state-owned newspapers in Nigeria, The Tide has stayed afloat in defiance of challenges. However, the paper had experienced a few shutdowns due to sundry matters. In April 2020, it had a lull following the global economic crunch occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Categorically, it is a newspaper with a penetrating reach in the Niger Delta, complemented by the most sophisticated, global readership through the internet address: www.thetidenewsonline.com. So, management and staff of the corporation must utilise this occasion to celebrate the sustenance of the newspaper and thank God for His grace through the years. The corporation, and especially the Rivers State Government, must take this time to re-equip and turn around the newspaper for the future.
Although quite some persons and organisations have been partnering with the tabloid from inception, The Tide would want to draw courage and inspiration from the solidarity of a grateful state government. There are many reasons why the government and people of the state should celebrate The Tide. It is heart-warming that till date, the state newspaper is the most authoritative voice in the South-South region and one of the major African newspapers on the internet. Further, it is perhaps the first Nigerian newspaper to attain strong archival capability on the internet.
Bearing a motto: “A Commitment To Truth”, The Tide has, in addition to keeping faith with its mandate, facilitated the training of high-level manpower in the media industry, including students of higher institutions on industrial attachment. It is the first state newspaper to go daily on colour. This newspaper excels despite obvious inhibitions. It has operated for many years without a rotary machine.
May be, one area the newspaper needs to be always appreciated is the fact that it serves as the link between the government and the governed, on the one hand, then, the people and the rest of the world. This tabloid has in no small measure contributed to good governance by advising, promoting government’s programmes and policies and holding the authorities accountable.
It is also indulging that quite many institutions, corporate bodies and individuals mostly patronise the paper and regard it as their first choice. The dissemination of information through timely and accurate news, features, opinion articles, business, sports, press interviews, advertisements, among others, has constantly kept the doors of the newspaper open. We dare say that we serve the menu hot and fresh in these areas.
That The Tide still flows and keeps afloat is a testament of the resilience, hard work, focus, never-say-die spirit and industry of the staff and management on one hand and the support of successive governments, on the other. It, therefore, requires all the backing it can get to carry on.
This time next year, the Rivers State-owned newspaper will attain the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee). The question is: what is the plan of the government for the paper? What does the government think about this newspaper that has promoted its programmes and policies diligently for 49 years? The universal truth is that for any newspaper, private or public, to survive, it must be well-capitalised and professionalised.
That is why there is every reason for the Rivers State Government to reposition The Tide that has proved an invaluable resource to the state by furnishing the corporation with functional machines, computers, generating plants, rotary machinery, additional staff, circulation vans, and replace all decaying infrastructure to enable it to function better and be able to withstand future challenges. The lucrative business of exercise book production needs to be restored.
Fortunately, early this year, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, magnanimously announced plans for a massive renovation of The Tide Newspaper premises to give it a more modern outlook as well as the provision of state-of-the art printing machines. We dare say that with the pragmatic and fatherly disposition of our Governor, this will surely soon come to fruition.
At 49, The Tide is a full-grown adult and no longer a youngster; its network, experience and even service have increased a thousandfold. Its plan for the future has become even more demanding. This is one of the issues the anniversary will shape and colour in the actual interest of the least Rivers person.
As can be seen, The Tide family has to return adulation to God and gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for keeping the publication alive. This is an opportunity for the stable to commemorate itself. Thus, all staff of the corporation (past and present), as well as those who have sprinted on the pages of this great newspaper, must be grateful to God and remain more positive than ever. Bravo, The Tide at 49!
Editorial
Beyond The S’ South Demands
After a last-minute cancellation of a meeting between the Presidency and stakeholders of the
South-South zone scheduled for November 17, 2020, representatives of the geo-political region recently met in Port Harcourt with a presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and demanded a restructuring of the country to ensure true federalism and devolution of powers to the states as well as resource control.
Other demands included the relocation of the headquarters of all subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the region, revitalisation of the region’s Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri ports, immediate privatisation of the three refineries in the region to make them functional and boost the economy of the zone, create and manage their police and security architecture under a federal structure.
The regional leaders also called for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region. Also, they requested the immediate implementation of the consent judgement entered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the zone get its share of $55 billion shortfalls of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.
The governors and stakeholders equally expressed concerns about the rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency was its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments, especially on project location, development and execution.
None of the demands by the South-South regional leaders is new as they have always been at our fingertips. Rather, we find it curious that the #EndSARS protests which unfortunately were limited to Southern Nigeria, and Abuja, the nation’s capital, have triggered a presidential stakeholders meeting.
Gambari is busy junketing across geo-political zones, all in the name of gathering information as to what could have been responsible for the anger that assailed the land. Interestingly, the South-South meeting took place only just recently after an initial failed meeting that drew heavy condemnations from leaders of the zone.
It is unclear what the stakeholders’ meeting was meant to achieve. If the meeting was designed for the presidential team to get information on the grievances that could have precipitated such widespread protests, that is enough proof that the Presidency is deaf to the lamentations across the land. This is, however, not strange for a government that renounced all it promised Nigerians that graciously voted it into power.
While The Tide salutes the governors and stakeholders of the region for making bold to ask for, particularly restructuring (a word the president and his Northern cliques hate to listen to), every other demand that was presented before the presidential team is in the public domain.
The clamour for restructuring has never been louder at any other time than this moment in our history. Some sectional groups which used to stand firmly against it have joined the call to remodel the political and administrative architecture of the country. The only group that continues to ask questions about the true intentions behind the clamour is the Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF).
Nigerians know the country suffers badly over the refusal of the political leaders to agree on the need for fiscal federalism. No one can deny the fact that the economy is solely dependent on oil from the Niger Delta, and that the northern cabal in power sees this as a goldmine. Perhaps, they are waiting for the oil in the delta to be depleted after which they would rely on their resources and allow for resource control.
The controversy over the Zamfara gold which is not appropriated as a national resource like oil is probably a pointer of what could happen in the future. Surprisingly, this critical issue was not presented at the meeting. No law of the country permits Zamfara or any state government to control and manage gold or any other mineral deposits in the state. We cannot as a nation apply laws discriminately. If people are allowed to process their solid minerals, others should also be allowed to do the same for their oil.
If President Muhammadu Buhari seeks to understand the gravity of the anger of the #EndSARS protesters, his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, handed him a gift on the assumption of office. Buhari had often been asked to act on the constitutional conference materials as a blueprint to restructure the country. Even the decisions of the restructuring panel headed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State which the All Progressives Congress (APC), constituted contains enough information for the president to act with and accomplish the demands of the South-South leaders.
As requests are constantly made for the development of the zone, past and some present governors from the area need to answer the question of what they have done so far with the over N50 trillion they have received from the Federal Government as 13 per cent derivation fund through the Federation Accounts all these years without any tangible, meaningful, and people-oriented human capital development to address the plights of the Niger Delta people. That would be fair to the entire Niger Delta struggle.
The seven-point demand of restructuring, true federalism, resource control, state police and others should be taken seriously by the federal authorities as we call for a deliberate understanding of the predicament and challenges of the region by our leaders, especially in terms of the degradation of the environment and waters. While we urge leaders of the region to articulate their positions and forward same to the National Assembly for necessary constitutional amendments, we ask the Federal Government to be disposed to the agitations or cease from developing other parts of the country with resources from the area. This is only fair in the interest of true federalism.
