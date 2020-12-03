Opinion
Still On Insecurity, Agric In Nigeria
Appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend her ministry’s budget for 2021 recently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, requested the National Assembly’s approval for the government to borrow $1.2bn from Brazil to finance agriculture.
The loan, she said, will be used to acquire 100,000 hectares of land in each state for food production, build roads in such locations to provide access for farmers to move farm produce to markets and reduce post-harvest losses and issues in the agriculture value chain in Nigeria. Many found such request ridiculous not only because of the country the loan is coming from but that what is needed for the agricultural sector in the country to thrive is adequate tackling of insecurity that has been the lot of the country for many years, not endless loans.
The unfortunate event that took place in Borno State last weekend where over 40 rice farmers were slaughtered in their farm by members of Boko Haram Islamist group is a clear testimony that no amount of loan from any country be it Europe, America or if we like, Benin, will make agriculture a viable option for many, except measures to secure people’s lives and property especially in the villages are put in place.
With the drastic reduction in oil price in the international market recently and its attendant consequences, there had been calls for the nation to go back to agriculture. Diversification of the economy became the talk of the day. Not a few individuals, both private and corporate heeded to this call as more and more people began to invest in agriculture. In Anambra State, for instance, renowned businessmen went into massive production of rice, tomatoes and many more. Governments at both federal and state levels have also shown readiness to diversify the economy and invest hugely in agriculture.
Incidentally, with the endless menace of herdsmen across the country, particularly in North Central, South East and South South zones, the idea of revamping the agricultural sector might just be a mirage.
Virtually every day, we hear stories of the brutal attack by the herdsmen who would not spare any community that dares question the destruction of their farmlands and crops by their cattle. Apart from the destruction of crops, they engage in armed robbery, abduction, raping and killing. The loss of lives and massive destruction of property that usually attend the attacks are indications of how heavily armed the cattle rearers are. From a group of stick – wielding pastoralists, living essentially nomadic life, the Fulani herdsmen have metamorphosed into arms bearing fighting force. Yet we are in a country that criminalizes illegal possession of arms.
Not even a recent anti-open grazing law of Benue State could deter them as the leaders of a Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, had not only kicked against the law, but vowed to mobilize their members to resist its implementation. Nor are they bothered by the presence of policemen. Recall how about 15 policemen drafted to the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),Chief Olu Falae, narrowly escaped death when suspected herdsmen allegedly opened fire on them in the farm. It was gathered that the herdsmen stormed the farm in Akure and destroyed it. That prompted Falae to invite the police, only for the herdsmen to attack the policemen.
Why both current and past governments have not taken any concrete action to stop this barbaric act is still a puzzle to many. Of course, the Federal Government would always order an investigation into some major attacks or send a “high powered delegation” to the affected state, the National Assembly would equally assure to look into the matter, but what has been the outcome of these? Has anybody or group ever been made to account for their deadly acts?
No doubt, the failure to address this problem all these past years has emboldened the herdsmen to carry on with the unbridled trampling on the rights of other Nigerians peacefully living in their communities. It has continued to flame the ember of hatred among various communities, religions and tribes. One wonders how we can revamp agricultural sector and achieve food security under the prevailing circumstance.
At this critical time when people are being encouraged to go into farming to ensure availability of food in the country and to curtail food importation, herdsmen should not be allowed to empty their cattle into cultivated farmlands and destroy crops and farmlands.
Most importantly, Nigeria should toe the line of the developed countries who keep their animals in ranches. In no advanced country can you see cattle roaming freely on the properties of other people and causing problem for their countries. Both federal, state, local government even cattle owners who make money from this business, can join hands in establishing ranches and grazing reserves across the country and adopt other strategies to enable herdsmen settle to modern systems of livestock farming.
We are glad that President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation’s chief security officer, has accepted the invitation of the federal law makers to brief them on the security situation in the country. Probably he will be able to tell the nation why crime and insecurity issues continue unabated despite his promise to tackle them head on. Nigerians also await his answers on why the security chiefs continue to stay in office in spite of repeated calls for their sack by many Nigerians including the law makers based on their long expired tenure in office and apparent exhaustion of ideas on how to deal with the painful security situation in the country.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Limits Of Sanctimony
The Tide Editorial Comment of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, contained the following statement: “We have been encumbered with irresponsible leadership and governments down the ages till date; people who have neither the capacity, will, nor passion to give Nigerians good governance…” In situations of “carry-go, privatised or buccaneer governance, resort to mendacity, cryptocracy and bamboozlement feature prominently. This is also coupled with brazen intimidation and use of hired agents to cause mayhem and get away unpunished.
There were public protests across the country over acts of intimidation and unprofessional conducts of personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Police, which were justifiable reactions of the Nigerian Public. One of the responses to the protests was to inject hired agents to engage in counter protests of solidarity with the establishment. Thus, peaceful and legitimate protests turned hostile and violent, resulting in calling out armed troops to bring peace and stability.
In the first place, members of the profession of violence denied being at the scene of violence in Lagos, then followed by a public testimony that “live – bullets were never used and soldiers fired into the air only”. Then anyone talking about “massacre” is given the challenge of producing dead bodies, to prove that anyone was killed. This is similar to a head of government asking any citizen with complaints about corruption to present such cases in “chapters and verses” before such complaints can be considered credible. He who alleges must prove beyond all doubts!!
Damage-control antics of issuing threats to those who make complaints that tarnish the good image of the establishment, should at least wear the cloak of credibility. Apart from such threat of sanction to the CNN on its report on what happened in Lagos during EndSARS Protects, damage-control antics also include diverting attention away from the key issue at stake. Let us not make an ass of ourselves as a nation in our dealing with the international community. We have already been known as wearing the cloak of sanctimony on resorting to aggression when confronted with our real image. We rarely go wrong!
There are many examples of how we stand logic or credibility on its head, when defending the integrity of the government in power. Taking the defection of Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, from PDP to APC, as one of such examples, there is the obvious truth that such defection bears neither patriotism nor service as ultimate goal. Past cases of similar actions indicate the search for greener pastures as a political culture without personal conviction, or an artful means of dodging possible corruption allegations. Governors of Southern parts of Nigeria appear to be fruitful targets!
Attitude of the establishment towards national security provides us another example, with special reference to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) being given the tag of a terrorist group, while Boko Haram is free from such label. The same attitude, depictive of double standards, also plays out in Zamfara gold being private mineral resource, while the oil and gas of the Niger Delta zone are public resources. Political interpretations and implications of these and other issues have far-reaching consequences.
Fears arising from intimidation and tolerance of social injustices may have very wide elasticity, but they also have some safe limits which should not be abused or glossed over. Abuse of power through intimidation and suppression come in the range of political obtuseness and insensitiveness. Experiences of the Nazi regime and the defunct Soviet Union provide ample learning opportunity with regards to how abuses of power and the wearing of the cloak of sanctimony end in ignominy. Individuals and humanity generally grow wiser through experiences, especially very painful ones.
Another example of the use of damage-control antics to maintain the air of sanctimony, is the hide-and-seek politics of the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The Federal Government used Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a trump card in a 2009 agreement or pact which went far beyond payroll matters. In place of IPPIS, ASUU designed a home-grown University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), but the strategy of chasing shadow rather than confront substance came to an end, thanks to ASUU stubbornness.
The real issue that kept university lecturers on strike since March 23, 2020, was a 2009 pact with the Federal Government which had not be implemented fully. A similar failure on the part government in the past gave rise to a legal theory of Imperfect Obligation, but this time around IPPIS provided an excuse for failure to fulfill an obligation. The real issue is Sustainability of Public Universities in Nigeria through adequate funding so that tertiary education is not debased in Nigeria.
Nigerian university lecturers had raised alarm long ago that paying Nigerian Senators four times the remuneration of the President of USA, would run this nation aground eventually. ASUU had warned long ago that the political structure foisted on Nigerians by the military was a time-bomb that should be redressed. Nigeria’s political economy took its present turn because of clandestine arrangements to turn oil and gas mineral resources into a game of monopoly. Non-sustainability of the prevailing arrangements can be recognized easily by anyone who is not compromised or bamboozled.
Another looming danger is the growing national debts facilitated by borrowing and lavish spending. Anybody who is perceptive enough would know that the oil and gas resources of the Niger Delta zone, provide collateral for current borrowing. Is the future of some geo-political zones not being mortgaged indirectly? What is the pattern of the utilization of the loans being taken now, vis-à-vis the transparency of benefits to various sectors to the nation? What has made it so hard for Nigerian Refineries to be functional? No accountability?
A study of nations that mismanaged their resources, the goodwill and confidence of their citizens and then resort to sanctimony rather than penitence, would show that sustainability dwindles gradually. The limits of sanctimony become clearly visible as the masses groan in silence and hunger, in the midst of obscene opulence. It is not too late yet to put things in order, if the sincere will to do so is there. Mafia Managers don’t get off the tiger’s back!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Teach Boys Home Economics In School
Before now, Home Economics was only about cooking food, making clothes and sanitation. It was seen as a subject for only girls and women. Boys were given little thought about it. It has gone beyond housekeeping and dress making.
Home Economics in the present school curriculum includes family relations, human relations, consumer education, child development, hotel management, event management, in-door and out-door services.
Some scholars say the subject has become more important than vocational training that can help people live intelligent and normal life in their future endeavours.
One of the goals of acquiring education generally by younger persons is to fulfill life’s aspirations comfortably in future and to give back to the society the assistance received earlier in life. Since boys and girls will live together in future, teaching the boy-child Home Economics will give both equal opportunity to care for their families.
A school of thought has argued that if only the girl is taught the subject, it means it is just for one half of the family. In future, a boy and a girl will definitely get married and establish their own home.
According to an educator, Schepman, when both boys and girls have training in family relationships, they will have a similarity of ideas of the life that will be smooth over many necessary adjustments.
In fact, the importance of teaching the boy-child Home Economics in secondary school cannot be over-emphasised. Since people are developed in other aspects of education to succeed in life, this is also important.
When the boy-child is taught Home Economics which introduces him to child-rearing, decision-making and handling of finance, some of the disagreements that arise in homes will reduce.
Of course, we are aware that when some of these home issues are not handled properly, they lead to disagreement which may lead to divorce of man and wife.
For us to have successful homes which can be satisfying, a lot has to be done by education authorities. Home Economics curriculum has to be revised and updated to suit the present-day home. Specialists in Home Economics should develop types of classes that can assist boys and girls to attain good family life.
Serious efforts should be made by educators to train the boys on how to improve themselves as it concerns family life
Days are gone when mothers nursed their babies alone. Nowadays, greater percentage of women are either of working class or engage in their private businesses, thereby contributing meaningfully to the family income. This calls for the importance of including the boys who will eventually become fathers tomorrow. When a wife is at work, the man who may be on paternity leave should be able to take care of his kids and change baby nappies when necessary.
Awareness on this issue should be created for parents by relevant authorities telling them how important it has become training the boys in Home Economics.
High school boys of today who will become fathers in future should be given home training so as to understand how to manage home responsibilities as well as help their children develop normally. They should be knowledgeable about the kind of meals kids need when their mother is away from home.
Some years ago, it was only the girl-child that was mandated to get close to the mother as it concerns house chores. The boys would go to play football with the belief that house work was meant for girls alone. That mentality should be put right. The need to train them as well has become necessary so that when they get married, while their wives are at work, they can prepare meals for the family. This will help reduce the stress on the woman. In the absence of the mother, a boy can sew a button on his shirt, wash and iron his and his siblings’ clothes.
In our local setting, when our parents retire and cannot be independent, it is the female folks that take their parents to their matrimonial homes to cater for them. The boy who will become man in future can also do it properly if given the opportunity to study it.
I suggest that boys should be trained in Home Economics so that the issue of “children rearing children” in society can be put to stop. This results from teenagers ignorantly impregnating and marrying themselves. Of course, you see this because they may not have been properly taught.
When our boys are trained in that field, they will realise that maturity guides people in everything they engage in life, especially when it comes to marriage.
Home Economics educators should not educate only girls on food preparation. Educating the boys has become imperative considering the fact that boys are hungrier than girls. Boys need to have some ideas of good principles of nutrition.
We are not unaware that boys are more interested in the mechanics of the home. They are always interested to operate equipment to know how they work, study home plans, room arrangement, furniture and more.
We are aware that Home Economics is taught in schools but it is high time government at all levels through the ministry of education and curriculum developers placed more emphasis in providing the necessary teaching and learning facilities in schools to encourage the development of these abilities in acquiring knowledge in areas of their interests. Incentives can also be provided to encourage them.
The male tailors we see on our streets today learnt it when they were young, they earn a lot of money and cater for their families from that.
Even when we were in school, Home Economics was seen as an inferior subject or course of study designed for only women. A young man who studied Home Economics, catering and hotel management can work in a hotel either as a waiter, attendant and may become hotel manager in future.
The young men should be taught to keep homes so that they will appreciate the roles their girls and women play. This will make them understand that the difference between men’s and women’s roles are not much any longer.
After all, women’s education does not end in the kitchen any more.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
