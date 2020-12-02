Teach Boys Home Economics In School

Early marriage occurs when the persons involved are in the ages of 13 and 15 years. In fact any marriage contracted before the age of 18 is termed an early marriage. Early marriage has become a problem affecting many nations, cultures, religions and ethnic groups.

In early marriage, the girl-child is always the one to suffer the consequences because it is associated with many problems. In most cases, the male partner is usually older and more experienced. In the first place, the girl may not have completed her secondary education to be more knowledgeable in making the right choice in terms of marriage.

A situation where a 13-year old girl will be forced and given to a 50-year old man in marriage should be condemned. This may happen due to certain reasons. The truth is that some of the marriages involving minors, as we have seen, do not last. The cause of some divorce cases in recent times is as a result of early marriages. After marrying in ignorance, when the girl becomes aware of things she never knew before the marriage, she begins to make moves to quit. I have seen a girl whose parents forced to marry an old man. When she later saw that her mates were getting married to younger men she simply withdrew. Others may demand to complete their secondary education or to further their tertiary institutions.

Parents will sometimes push their girl-child into marriage feeling that she is a burden to them, so giving her out in marriage will reduce the liability on them. Some parents are of the opinion that girls who go into marriage on time, will have more chances of pregnancy and bear children than graduates. Anybody can still have children after school, it just depends on planning.

I want to say that the problems associated with early marriage outweigh the gains. There is also this inequality between boys and girls which emanates from harmful social and gender norms. Parents will prefer to use their limited income to train their male children since the girl will leave the parents’ family one day.

Parents think that when girls get married on time, it will protect them from violence and insecurity, but in our society today, mature married women are also kidnapped and raped.

Others feel that younger wives are more submissive than the older ones as well as dowries paid on younger ones are less than when the woman becomes a graduate and gets more mature.

Many early marriages had caused our girls to drop out of school. In these days of civilisation, socialisation and computer age, even if a girl completes her secondary education at 18, it is still early. An 18-year old girl needs more awareness on marriage. Marriage is not something you jump in and out of, it has to do with maturity in mind, soul and education.

Education acquired in character and in learning will guide her in managing herself when she finally settles down. With this level of education and empowerment, she can cope when the spouse is not doing enough.

I have seen a situation where a girl who got married with a school certificate requested to further her education and the husband refused and said she must first give birth to the number children he wants. If the man is not a graduate, he may be apprehensive that the woman will become his rival one day.

Most underage girls in marriage usually end up as full-time housewives. Being a full-time housewife has its own implications. A wife without empowerment will depend on her husband for everything. When her demands are not met troubles may occur.

When a girl gets married at a tender age, the right choice may not be there. Recommendation comes through friends, relatives and well-wishers. This kind of marriage comes with persuasion and, at the end of the day, problems occur because she never made the choice herself. When a lady gets mature before marriage, she can handle issues that may arise. She chooses her spouse herself perhaps after courtship and, in this case, will not blame anyone if problems arise.

Pregnancy and childbearing have to do with maturity. A minor or an adolescent who is unable to manage herself, going into marriage, will definitely end up frustrated. One who behaves like a baby cannot take care of another baby. At night, she may fall asleep and abandon the baby while it is crying.

In girl-child pregnancy, the danger of being infected with one form of disease or the other is there. Underage mothers have difficulty in labour because, according to medical experts, the muscles in the hip and all the mechanisms that facilitate delivery may not have developed. The cervix and the uterus which connect the womb may be affected which can lead to cervical cancer. The complication can lead to the death of both mother and child.

Furthermore, early marriage can occur when a man forcefully impregnates a girl and the parents ask the man to take her for a wife, the man could decide to drop her later. When that happens the girl becomes a single parent. This is a situation parents should guard against.

To put a stop to this in our society, government should enforce laws that will protect girls from forceful marriages and rape cases. Any rape case concerning our girls should be taken seriously and the perpetrator brought to book.

I call on the Ministry of Social Welfare and other relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting the girl-child and women to review policies and programmes that will educate communities and our schools at secondary and tertiary levels on the dangers associated with girls and early marriages.

More awareness should be raised and, in fact, local and religious leaders engage parents, informing them that empowerment of girls through education and employment is necessary.

When girls go to school, the knowledge they gain help protect them from illness, unwanted pregnancies and social vices.

Educated girls gain certain potentials, social and economic status in the society. They contribute to the health care and welfare of their immediate and extended families as well as where they come from with the income got from jobs after graduation.

An empowered girl-child can cater for her family in the absence of her husband.

Remember, train a woman and you train a nation.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode