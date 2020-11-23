Oil & Energy
Shell, NNPC Donate ICT Centre To Enugu University
Nigeria’s leading deep water energy company, The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has donated a state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology.
The donation was part of the NNPC/SNEPCo ICT support programme launched in 2007 under the sponsorship of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Handing over the facility to the state government, last Wednesday, Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said the ICT centre would help students and teachers to maximize the value of quality education in information and technology in the fast-paced digital world.
According to Ojulari, “SNEPCo’s support to ICT Centres in the country is in response to a study that indicated a dearth of knowledge in that area among students and teachers at secondary and tertiary levels. Since 2007, SNEPCo has completed and donated 30 ICT projects to secondary schools and universities across the country.”
Ojulari, who was represented by SNEPCo’s External Relations Manager for Communications, Dr. Alice Ajeh, said, NNPC, SNEPCo and its co-venture partners – Exxon, Total and NAE – would continue to prioritise education as a critical area for intervention to support government.
The ICT centre, a one-storey building, comprises five computer laboratories, four smart boards, 62 computing systems, one Wi-Fi lounge, a 100KVA generator, and a new water supply system.
Speaking at the event, the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an NNPC subsidiary, Mr. Bala Wunti, said, “We hope that, as we handover this state-of-art ICT Centre to ESUT, the students and the entire school will take advantage of the centre and produce some of the finest students in the field in the country.”
Wunti, represented by NAPIMS’ Deputy Manager, Community Development, Mrs. Clementina Arubi, said, “The NNPC’s firm belief in investing and touching the lives of all Nigerians is also implemented through its Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) which has enabled companies like SNEPCo to embark on several corporate social responsibility projects across the country.”
The Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze, and Enugu State University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Ezeh, expressed appreciation to NNPC and SNEPCo, describing the donation as something worthy of emulation by other corporate entities in the state and beyond.
The commissioner who was represented by Prof Frank Asogwa, he appealed for such social investments including scholarships, from other corporate organisations “as service to God and service to humanity.”
Ezeh described the ICT Centre donation as a timely intervention, and promised that “the students will properly utilise the facility.”
Since its launch in 2007, the NNPC/SNEPCo ICT support programme has so far donated 30 ICT projects to secondary schools and universities around the country.
Some of the beneficiary schools are: Ikeja Grammar School, Lagos State; Ofa Grammar School, Kwara State; Ebute-Elefun Secondary Schools, Lagos State; Rumfa College, Kano State; St Barnabas College, Kabba, Kogi State; Girls Secondary School, Imerienwe, Imo State; Uwheru Grammar School, Delta State; and Edo College, Benin, Edo State. Others are: Delta State University, Abraka; University of Jos, Plateau State; Imo State University; University of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State; and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.
Belemaoil Contractors Protest Two-Year Non Payment
Contractors working for an oil indigenous firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited (BPL), have staged a protest in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for being owed for more than two years.
The protesting contractors who barricaded the entry and exit gates to the company’s Corporate Head Office on Odili Road, Port Harcourt, last week, paralysed the business activities of the company.
The chairman of the Forum of Vendors and Contractors, Mr. Nda Amachree, said that the aggrieved contractors had had several meetings with the company’s management on the matter to no avail.
According to him, “Recently, we met with the Manager, Pedro Dias, who assured us two weeks ago that we would start receiving our money from the day after the meeting which is two weeks ago, but to our greatest surprise, till now, all his promises have failed”.
He called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the matter to ensure payment of their money.
Also speaking, a contractor with the oil firm, Mr Brown Aboyi, expressed displeasure over the inability of the firm to clear debts owed the contracting firms, noting that the development was a mark of neglect by the firm.
He explained, “We do lubricants and we do chemical supplies and applications to Belemaoil. For a long while now, Belemaoil has been owing. Majority of the people you see here have outstanding payment since 2018 for jobs that have been done. We have continued to service and do inspection. But till today, we have not received payment”.
Aboyi further explained that, “they stipulate times that you will be paid. For Belemaoil, the service order is for 60 days, which means they pay every 60 days. As I speak, some have gone over 700 days, some 1,000 days and above, no payment. They claim that DPR has not paid, but, we have done our findings, DPR is not even owing Belemaoil.
“It is discouraging knowing that Belemaoil is an indigenous company. We felt the local content stuff is really gaining ground and for a company like this, an oil producing company, not an oil servicing company. When they invited us to work here, we felt this is our own, let’s support their operations and we were patient with them. But over time, they have proven to be insensitive and incompetent.
“We have come out because of their insensitivity to pay us. We want them to pay us all they owe us. Once that is done, we are at peace”.
However, the Field Security Coordinator, Belema Oil, Mr Oseremen Ehiagwinan, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Vice President of the company, when contacted, assured that contractors would be paid their monies soon.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
A non-governmental organisation, Youth and Environmental Advocacy Center (YEAC), says the introduction of modular refinery in the Niger Delta is one of the ways to solving the issues of energy in the country.
Executive Director, YEAC, Mr Fineface Dumnamene, made this assertion at a training organised for artisanal refiners in Ogoni and other communities, recently.
Dumnamene said the training was aimed at ensuring pollution-free environment and to mobilise support for the full implementation of the Ogoni Clean-up project.
He assured that the training would empower the artisanal refiners with tools that would help them succeed and also sustain their businesses.
According to him, “today, we have organised yet another training for artisanal crude oil refiners in the Ogoni areas and the essence of this training is to train them on guidelines on the establishment of modular refinery as a way of disabusing their minds from returning to artisanal refining that will contribute to pollution in Ogoni land where the clean-up is underway”
The Executive Director expressed worry over the destruction of the main source of livelihood of the people which he said was farming
He observed that modular refinery might not be as lucrative as artisanal crude oil refining, because crude would be bought, though at a reduced cost, stating however, that modular refinery is sustainable and safer.
Dumnamene pointed out, “It is not going to be as lucrative as artisanal refining because in artisanal refining, the crude is stolen, it is not bought; so they have no cost of how much crude is bought. But what you have in modular refinery is, you need to buy crude but at very reduced price; so, now their income is going to be reduced but then, it is going to be sustained in the business because they are all willing to live what they are currently doing.”
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
FG Supporting Local Meter Manufacturers – Perm Sec
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said the Federal Government will continue to support the growth of local meter manufacturers in the country.
Ohaa noted that the Federal Government had launched an initiative to accelerate meter rollout in the power sector, saying the Central Bank of Nigeria had decided to fund the provision of six million meters.
He said the government remained committed to encouraging local meter manufacturing, adding, “If you look at the new power policy, we say that 30 per cent of meters should have local content.”
Speaking at the commencement of a free meter installation training programme organised by Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited at its facility in Ogun State, the permanent secretary lauded the Chairman, MEMMCOL, Mr Kola Balogun, for the initiative.
“We are proud of him as a Nigerian who has invested for 30 years in the meter industry. I am going to report back what I have seen; it is amazing,” Ohaa said.
He said the training programme would help to empower the participants and create many jobs in the country.
Balogun said there was an urgent need to train more Nigerians on meter installation to complement government’s efforts towards bridging the metering gap in the power sector.
The MEMMCOL boss said, “This is our own way of contributing our quota to ensure that the initiative is successful. We have decided to train selected number of graduates across all the six geopolitical zones in the country on metering technology through our Momas Metering School for free.
“In addition to the training, we shall provide the trainees with kits; these will contain all the relevant tools for electricity meter installation. There will be enough jobs for the youths to do and we would also engage them in the execution of some of our projects.”
