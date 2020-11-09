Lamp As An Idiom

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, was quoted recently as picking holes with a budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Surely, there are many things happening in Nigeria that anyone can find faults about, but being fallible humans, it would be hypocritical for anyone to assume the air of infallibility. In private and public life, individuals and managers of public affairs can commit errors of judgement or miscalculation. What is unacceptable or reprehensible is any attempt by an individual or group to abuse a position of trust or the docility of the masses, to cheat, deliberately.

With regards to national budget proposals and other monetary affairs, there is usually a demand for public debate and awareness, so that there can be some wider input from stakeholders. To say that two heads are better than one, represents the truth that no single person has all the knowledge and skills necessary to move a nation or an organization forward successfully. In human history all individuals that had given the impression of knowing everything better than everyone else, had been described as despots and dictators, or had ended in a dusty way. No need to name them!

Symbolic meaning of a lamp goes beyond illumination but also includes open-mindedness, unassumingness and the absence of conceit which puts restrictions on the boundary or limit of light. The search for light and inner illumination has been an ancient project, for the purpose of being rightly guided in human activities. In ancient Italy, there were secret societies whose symbol was fire or lamp. From Freemasons, Rosicrucians and the Illuminatis of Germany and France, many groups of people come together secretly to explore the mysteries of existence. Life poses surprises!

Secrecy in such ventures usually came about based on the old admonition against casting Pearls before swine. Surely, there are sublime truths and roadmaps that are not meant for the obtuse and madding crowd. Religion has become so debased and abused largely because the project was cleverly taken over by self-serving interest groups more interested in worldly power, wealth and dominion than in truth in its untarnished nature. Current crises, instability and confusions across the globe are parts of the results of the abduction of the message of Truth brought by humble Light Bearers in the past. We find effects of commercialism and adulteration of what is sublime everywhere, such that the gullible are misguided.

It was not an error that the scriptural parable of ten virgins was introduced as an admonition for serious-minded persons in search of truth and the sources thereof. In the usual human weakness, gullibility and commercialism, the meaning and idiom of the lamp have been glossed over, with hardly much effort to dig out its true meaning. Rather, all human errors and failures are usually dumped at the door-step of the “enemy”, with no effort made to understand the mechanism and modus operandi of the process of human derailment.

Unknown to many of us, the human enemy is within and its willing instrument is the human medium of perception. The admonition to ‘guard the “heart” with utmost diligence, for out of it are the issues of life’, is most vital and relevant. A vital element in a lamp serving as a source of illumination is the oil necessary to sustain light.

Thus, a lamp without oil is as good as being in a state of darkness, especially at critical moments of seeking illumination through higher source of guidance. To fill the little lamp left to every individual by the creator with oil in order to sustain illumination, is solely the responsibility of everyone for himself or herself. We are reminded that not all the “ten virgins” had ready oil in their lamps during the critical moment of need. Do we need anyone to interprete the meaning and need to provide oil in our personal lamps? Perhaps what demands explanation is the meaning of oil. Not crude one!

To say that the instrument of human derailment lies within the mechanism of human perception would require going into theories of the working of the brain. For the purpose of brevity, the human brain has two parts or hemispheres, namely: the frontal and back brain. The frontal hemisphere, also known as cerebrum, deals with sensory or intellectual scope of perception, which is limited to measurable space, time and concepts. But the back hemisphere of the brain, known as cerebellum, is a gateway to intuitive perception. Therein lies the oil that everyone needs to keep their individual lamp active and serviceable. It has become an enigma! Oil is, indeed!

Therefore, to be wakeful, awake or inwardly alert is synonymous with guarding the “heart” with the diligence necessary to keep the gateway to illumination open, untarnished and accessible. One of the weaknesses that all humans must strive to correct is the love of ease and comfort whereby we shirk responsibility, expecting someone else to think and work for us. The actual goal of all so-called secret societies, cults or fraternities, including the Illuminati group, is, or should be, to have access to sublime source of illumination.

Unfortunately, many individuals and groups who purportedly set out on this noble project often end up chasing shadows, thus seeking the right thing in the wrong directions. Ultimately seekers of Truth and the path thereto, get diverted when they get to a crossroads. It is difficult to serve two masters same time and with equal devotion and loyalty. Let us admit that dark forces are very devious, clever and capable of misleading even serious aspirants towards the light. The easiest lure or bait is material wealth and power. Who would not fall easily into the snare? Darkness sets snares!

Those who seek to bear the lamp of human salvation are bearers of a serious responsibility, but they need the wakeful diligence of ensuring that there is oil in their lamp if they must have ready guidance. To have the guidance and illumination from sublime sources they must also have a conscience that is not clouded and tarnished by human shenanigans. It has never been an easy task to lead a large group of people, whether in political, religious, academic or military arena. Neither can leaders of large number of persons succeed in their tasks without the guidance and illumination from higher realms.

While leaders of the masses in various walks of life need the goodwill and cooperation of those whom they lead, all such leaders must also seek inner guidance and illumination to be able to accomplish their tasks. To lead a large number of people astray through errors of judgement and miscalculations have long-lasting consequences than such leaders can imagine. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo reminded us that only the deep can call to the deep! Human inequalities arise from this factor!

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize