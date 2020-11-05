ASUU Strike: Time For Truce

The usual parents’ prayer or wish that their children should not go through the same ordeal as them is certainly not being answered in the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike in Nigeria. Every parent would wish that their children have a better life devoid of many hiccups. While that may work in other areas of life, it hasn’t been so when it comes to having an uninterrupted academic calendar in our universities and, if care is not taken, in years to come, the desired answer to that prayer request may not materialise.

Many of us parents spent extra months or years in universities due to no faults of ours but because of perennial dispute between ASUU and the government. Painfully today, our children in public universities in the country are having the same bitter experience. Since March 17th, they have been out of school as ASUU embarked on yet another industrial action to compel the federal government to grant their demands.

Incidentally, the demands have remained the same for decades. They ask for improved salaries and welfare; adequate funding for all university programmes and activities; equipping laboratories and libraries with relevant materials and others. As far back as 2009 agreements were signed by both the government and the university unions over the implementation of some of these demands, followed by further talks that led to the 2019 Memorandum of Action. Government is said to have reneged on these agreements.

So the current strike, according to the university lecturers, is a fight over government’s none upholding of agreements acceded to and signed to uphold coupled with their rejection of the payment platform, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which incidentally, has been an issue as far back as 2013. According to ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the current strike is because of the government’s insensitivity to university education “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor.”

A visit to some of our universities will prove that ASUU may not be asking for too much especially with regards to improved facilities on the campuses, staff and students’ welfare. The pitiable state of some facilities in these institutions is no longer news. A few months back, reports on the sorry state of students’ hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was on virtually every social media platform and the traditional media. Students were said to be living like refugees or inmates of an internally displaced persons’ camp. Overcrowded rooms, leaking roofs, as abandoned hostels, where snakes, lizards, rats and other rodents and wild animals compete for space; filthy environment were some of the issues the student had to contend with. Some of the abandoned hostels were turned to lavatories by the students, where they answered the call of nature.

The story is not different in many other public universities in the country and our leaders know it. An ASUU member in one of the foremost federal universities recently narrated how the institution’s convocation arena has practically been turned into a lecture hall as no classroom can contain the large number of students, especially for general courses. He said that, at a given time, there can be two or more classes going on simultaneously at different corners of the arena with the lecturers each using a microphone to make their voices heard.

There is certainly no way we can continue like this and expect the future of the nation to be better. The United Nations recommends 26 per cent of the national budget for education; but here we are budgeting merely 5.6 per cent for education, including primary, secondary, tertiary and others in the 2021 budget. Yet we budget billions of naira for elections, the National Assembly and other things that interest the powers that be. It is a clear indication of our priorities as a nation.

In the words of Malcom X, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” It then stands to reason that if we want a better future for the country, we should begin to invest more on education. There is no doubt that if the government made deliberate efforts to implement previous agreements with ASUU on funding of our universities the country would have been better off for it and the current quagmire would have been avoided.

Blaming past governments for signing the agreement as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, recently did, threatening fire and brimstone as the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has a penchant for, is definitely not the way to go. It will only keep the gates to our universities shut for a longer period. What we need is practical, honest and sincere steps on how to improve education in the country in the interest of all, particularly the children of the poor who cannot afford private or oversea universities and are relying on public universities to become somebody in the future.

No one is oblivious of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the globe but if we make education our top priority, we will find a way of keeping the sector running.

On the issue of IPPIS, in the interest of the students who are tired of staying at home, the government should listen to ASUU which has presented very sound reasons why they should not join the payment plan. They say the IPPIS does not address their peculiarities and that it can turn universities into the civil service. The alternative, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) presented by the academic union may be considered. As some other concerned people have suggested, the issue of the payment platform must be resolved before the strike is called off so that there should not be a reason for the lecturers to down tools in the nearest future.

ASUU should also be reminded that going into a negotiation, you cannot expect to get all you want. So they should be ready to shift their grounds in the interest of the students and the education system they protect. They should also think of other alternatives from strike so that the vicious cycle of truncated academic calendar will not continue just as they find a way of dealing with the issues of ghost salary earners, corruption and poor utilization of funds associated with the university system in Nigeria.

By: Calista Ezeaku