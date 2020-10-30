News
Kano Directs Private Schools To Slash 3rd Term Fees
Kano State Government has urged proprietors of private schools to reduce school fees by 25 and 30 per cent for the 2019/2020 Third Term academic session.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf, in Kano.
Kiru said the ministry was considering cancellation of the third term session, if the school proprietors remained adamant to reduce the fees.
He said the measure was imperative in view of the economic realities ocassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: “Two parallel adhoc committees were constituted to discuss with proprietors of the schools on the downward review of the fees as done in some states.
“Failure to do so; the ministry will cancel the third term session, and the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January 2021.
“Proprietors of private schools should appreciate the support they enjoyed from the state government and extend the same gesture to the good people of the state.”
The commissioner said the ministry had fixed November 1, dateline for the schools to comply, warning that: “the ministry will be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in public interest.
RSG Moves To Employ 5,000 Youths …As Wike Orders Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Resume Work
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the employment of 5,000 youths into the State Civil Service.
The approval was given during its meeting, which was presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and held at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, said the youths must not be more than 35 years.
He said that there were existing vacancies in the State Civil Service needing engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians and other professionals that these youths will fill.
Also addressing journalists, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike administration would bridge the employment gap in the state.
Nsirim also disclosed the council’s approval that civil servants directed to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown should resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020.
“Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10 who have been at home because of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020”, he restated.
According to the commissioner, council also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle that has moved the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to take charge of the Ministry of Works.
He said the current Commissioner for Works would now head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he is replacing moves to the Ministry of Transport.
Nsirim stated that the current Commissioner for Transport would now be in-charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.
The information commissioner also revealed council’s decision that the Rebisi Flyover would be commissioned on November 7, 2020, by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN).
Nsirim explained that public bars that were closed for business due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic are now to open, while night clubs will remain closed.
On his part, the Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia, said the council’s approval for the employment of 5,000 youths shows that Governor Wike is youth-friendly.
Wike Signs Executive Order On IPOB’s Ban
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed an Executive Order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the state.
The governor maintained that while Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government was opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB, and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.
Wike, in a statewide broadcast, last Wednesday night, said while the government acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of the state; it would neither accept nor allow any individual or group within or outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property of residents of the state under any guise.
“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe, and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State. But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
“This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and peoples of South-Eastern states of the country. I have, therefore, signed the Executive Order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof, and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety”, he said.
Wike said he has also directed security agencies and the chairmen of local government areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in any community in violation of the Executive Order and other legal instruments.
With restoration of normalcy in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the governor announced the lifting of existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumuokurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
“However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu motor spare parts market shall remain closed, also, until further notice”, he said.
Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In the quest to restore sanity and enhance free flow of traffic on roads in the state, Wike said he would soon set up a task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
But, in the interim, the governor approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.
The governor listed the major roads as: Aggrey Road, Dame Patience Jonathan Road, Eastern Bypass Road, Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Agip Road, Ada George Road, Olu Obasanjo Road, and Rumuokwuta – Rumuola Road.
Others include, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni Road (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education), Rumuokwuta – Choba Road, Chief G.U. Ake Road, Peter Odili Road, Ken Saro-Wiwa Road, Nkpogu Road, Trans-Amadi Road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi Road, Gen Yakubu Gowon Road, and Woji – Elelenwo Road.
FG, Stakeholders, Agitators Dialogue Over N’Delta
The Federal Government has reportedly started dialogue at Abuja with Niger Delta stakeholders and militants, who, last week, gave it a 21-day ultimatum to recommence hostilities, if government refused to quickly address the demands by #EndSARS protesters and additional 11-point demand by the agitators.
The talks were convened by the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is expected to convey the complaints of the stakeholders and militants to President Muhammadu Buhari and brief him on the outcome.
Omo-Agege, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, confirmed his meeting with the stakeholders.
However, there were intrigues, after the meeting, as the militants, at an emergency meeting in one of the creeks, presided over by the leader and commanding officer of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), a collation of nine militant groups spread across the region, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, attended by all unit commanders, disowned all serving ministers from the region.
Omo-Agege, evidently oblivious of the rejection of the minsters by militants, said: “We are just coming out of the challenges posed by the #EndSARS protests, it is my obligation as the Deputy Senate President and currently, the highest political office holder from Niger Delta to ensure that there is no breach of peace in my area, especially as militants had threatened to resume hostilities.
“I see it as my obligation to plead with all stakeholders of the region to ensure that there is peace in the Niger Delta.
“Yes, a delegation led by Chief Wellington Okirika and Prince Mike Emuh, leader of Host Communities of Nigeria and other leaders reached out to me, and we held a meeting with several reports and demands, which they pleaded with me to pass on to government. And I told them that I will convey their positions,” he said.
Also speaking, the militants vowed that they would not be part of any dialogue initiated by Niger Delta ministers, and would; instead, go ahead with their initial plan to stop oil production, if the Federal Government gives ears to their antics.
He stated: “Deputy Senate president, who is the number five citizen in the country and also the political leader of Niger Delta, being the highest political office holder from the region met with a delegation of stakeholders, including representatives of the dreaded RNDA militant group in Abuja.
“The delegation was headed by Chief Wellington Okirika, a highly respected chief from Gbaramatu Kingdom, one-time chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission, front liner in the agitation for the development of the Niger Delta region, and one of the leaders that fought hard for the establishment of 13 per cent derivation Act in the former Head of State, late Gen Sani Abacha era to the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.
“Also among the delegation was the National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria, Dr. Prince Mike Emuh and Hon Prince Jude Tabai, son of a retired Supreme Court judge in the country, who sacrificed his life to come down to the creeks in the year 2016 in company of former Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalong with the former GGM Security at the NNPC Towers, Sam Otobueze, which led to the pronouncement of the ceasefire agreement entered into with the Federal Government,” he said.
According to RNDA leader, “Deputy Senate President has kick-started the dialogue process on behalf of the Federal Government already, therefore, the Presidency should ignore caricature people, deceitfully organizing another planned stakeholders’ dialogue team that will be spearheaded by self-centred, selfish, inhuman and greedy ministers from the Niger Delta region.”
His words: “The RNDA wants to ask a question: where were the so-called ministers from the region when Senator James Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President took out time to reach out to the leaders and the representatives of the dreaded RNDA and militant groups in the creeks, and engaged them for a dialogue process in other to persuade them on the need to maintain and sustain the existing peace in the creeks?
“The Deputy Senate President promised to convey our grievances and demands to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is ready to address the immediate demands laid down by the dreaded RNDA militant group in the creeks.
“And the Deputy Senate President assured the delegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to address the underdevelopment challenges confronting the people of the region.
“He assured the delegation that he will make sure the demands of the RNDA will be looked into and will come up with speedy implementation for the purpose of peace, and to enable them maintain and sustain the existing peace in the creeks of the region.
“Therefore, RNDA, with the coalition of the nine militant groups in the creeks, calls on the Federal Government and the Presidency not to enter into any dialogue organized by the so-called inhuman, wicked, greedy, self-centred and selfish ministers from the region, who want to use this medium to grab millions of dollars for themselves in their normal usual method to make themselves popular before President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidency.
“The ministers were appointed by Mr President to enable them reach out to their constituencies and address the plight of the people of the region, which is their primary assignment, but it is now obvious that these ministers are just there for themselves and their families with their cronies, and they continue to perambulate around without reaching out to the people of the region. They have failed woefully in their primary assignment so far.
“RNDA warns that if the Federal Government and the Presidency enter into any form of dialogue with these greedy, self-centred ministers from the region, we will go ahead to resume hostilities and embark on bringing down the production of crude oil to standstill in the creeks.
“Meanwhile, RNDA states that the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government is still counting until the dialogue team kick-started by the Deputy Senate President on behalf of the Federal Government and the Presidency come with a speedy implementation of the demands submitted to the Federal Government by the RNDA.
“On this note, RNDA wishes to state categorically that the only dialogue team recognized by it is the dialogue team kick-started by the Deputy Senate President, spearheaded by High Chief Okirika, Emuh and others.
“RNDA warns seriously that if the dialogue team headed by Chief Okirika is found wanting, that is seizing this opportunity to acquire wealth and bid for contracts for themselves from the Federal Government, we will come after them and their children and families, and their acquired wealth of properties will not be spared.
“To this end, RNDA urges the Deputy Senate President to use his highly exalted office as the number five citizen of the country and as the political leader of the Niger Delta region to prevail on the Federal Government and the Presidency to speedily implement the demands by the RNDA and come out with a blueprint that will better the fortune and lives of the people in the Niger Delta region to enable the emancipated, neglected oil producing community people from the region build trust and confidence on him and to write his name in gold as far as the development of the region is concerned,” he added.
Okirika also confirmed that he led some stakeholders to Abuja, saying: “We met with Deputy Senate President over the 11-point demand by militants.
“We informed him of the challenges in Niger Delta, the demands are not new, it is not because of the #EndSARS crisis that the militants came up with the demands, they have been there in Niger Delta waiting for attention,” he said.
