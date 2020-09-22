Whither Student Unionism?

In the public sphere, the threat of aggression and disorderly behaviour, and of physical or mental harm, has led to a variety of interventions aimed at drunken people in public areas. This is because study has shown that when alcohol reaches the brain, it affects the brain’s ability to control behaviour and body functions.

Those who understand the working of alcohol in the blood stream in relation to behaviourial change, will attest to the fact that restricting its consumption especially in public domains such as health care establishments, educational buildings, government offices, public transport, parks and workplaces, is highly imperative.

Alcohol, a colourless volatile flammable liquid which is produced by the natural fermentation of sugars, is the intoxicating constituent of wine, beer, spirits, and other drinks, and is also used as an industrial solvent and as fuel.

Any drink that can intoxicate is an alcoholic beverage. Once in the bloodstream, alcohol is quickly distributed evenly throughout the body. The body experiences increase in heat loss, decrease in body temperature and a drop in blood pressure as it dilates the blood vessels upon entrance into the bloodstream.

At one level, the effects include; judgment inhibitions, and altered emotions that manifest in varying forms. Others include affected coordination, vision, speech, balance, perception and self control are affected. At another level, memory is impaired, emotions and sensory motor abilities are affected.

The body is thrown into a complete state of confusion and the signs are: slurred speech, double vision, hearing impairment, difficult or impossible to judge distances, no longer able to walk normally and sudden mood changes.

This realization has caused past governments to fathom ways to curb unwarranted intake of this harmful substance. Unfortunately, not much was achieved out of their efforts. Instead, producers and distributors of the product have continuously devised means of making it accessible and affordable.

In Nigeria, there are few laws that restrict or regulate alcohol purchasing or consumption at the federal, state or local government level, especially at motor parks or vehicle loading points. The social and economic impact of drunk-driving in Nigeria is difficult to gauge with any precision because of the dearth of relevant studies concerning the problem.

Some trials have been done on restricting alcohol consumption at football stadiums for example, but to date, it is not known if any controlled evaluation of the effectiveness of general restrictions on alcohol consumption in different settings actually exist.

In general, alcohol consumption in official settings is, in most countries, strictly controlled, with around 50% of them having total bans. There is much less control on drinking out in parks and streets and during sport and leisure time events here in Nigeria.

The overall aims of restricting alcohol consumption in different settings are to ensure a safe public environment for leisure-time and sporting events, and to minimize or avoid injuries and loss of productivity in offices and workplaces.

Unfortunately, with alcohol beverages now in sachet and small bottle, even the under-aged are lured to its seeming unrestrained appetite, whooped up by the packaging strategy. The automobile driver, of course, contends daily with the temptation of a compulsory one for the road, as he needs just N20 or N30 only to get himself a sachet.

For this reason, the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) expressed worry over the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume glass and Poly-Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles. It, therefore, announced its resolve to end the packaging and selling of alcohol in sachet and small bottles in the country.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, said the packagings had led to an increase in the abuse of alcohol in the country.

Citing the data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that claimed alcohol consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people, she said “uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachets and small volume PET or glass bottles has been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.”

That is nonetheless a good one. A complete phase-out of this high concentration alcohol in sachets and small PET and glass bottles could be a noble idea in the fight against high consumption of alcohol. But let’s not forget that there is more to this fight than the mere pronuncement of a ‘wish’ to end a course. How prepared is the government for its enforcement?

Raheem Akingbolu, a renowned writer, once reviewed the various campaigns promoted to control excessive alcoholism in Nigeria, both for the underage, and to the drivers. Akingbolu highlighted strategies deployed in this regard to include advertising regulation and sensitisation campaigns in schools and places of worship to reach children and their parents on the dangers of early consumption of alcohol as well as drinking and driving.

Most countries have restrictions on alcohol consumption in different environments. These regulations are targeted either at the general population or at specific groups. The restrictions on alcohol consumption in the different environments vary from complete bans or partial restrictions to voluntary or local agreements and no restrictions.

The aim of drink-driving legislation is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities that result from driving while being intoxicated. In many cases, this harm minimization approach also covers legislation for boating and civil aviation, and even cycling in some countries.

Earlier general laws against driving while intoxicated or impaired have now been supplemented in most countries with much more effective laws forbidding driving while above a specified blood alcohol concentration (BAC). The legal blood alcohol concentration level in a country is usually based on the evidence of risk, public safety and what is perceived as publicly convenient and acceptable.

The effectiveness of any drink-driving law is primarily determined by the degree of certainty of detection and the quickness of punishment. A successful drink-driving strategy would ideally require highly visible, frequent and random road checks, which include breath testing and blood sampling (Rehn, Room & Edwards, 2001).

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi