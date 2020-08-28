Ibinabo Fiberesima Opens Up On Mental Health … Says She Collapsed Twice

Celebrities are also humans and being on the spotlight does not make them immuned to facing challenges, particularly regarding to their mental health. Just recently, veteran Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima spoke on her mental challenges in a recent interview with The Tide source.

The former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and mother of five, disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID-19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health.

Ibinabo said she went to England to undergo a surgery and that she was trying to recuperate. However, the pressure of the pandemic after it started took its toll on her and she collapsed twice.

She said: “I went to England before the whole pandemic started, I had health challenges, I had to do a surgery, I was here (in England) trying to recuperate to get my health back feeling somehow and I collapsed twice during this pandemic.”

The actress said that it was a scary experience because the actors were trying to determine if she had Coronavirus, it was later discovered that she did not have the virus, but that she collapsed because of her mental health.

Ibinabo also added that she had to pick herself up and focus on the Miss Earth Pageant. In her words, “it was quite scary and the ambulance came, rushed me to the hospital, they were trying to check if it was COVID-19 or not.

They later discovered that it was not COVID-19, just my mental state. Everything crashed, at a point, but thank God I started with the Earth event again and started picking up my self again. My friends in Nigeria, I lost a few, not to COVID-19 this time around, but other things and they were close to me.”

“I think all that badly affected me, but thank God I am picking up again, preparing the new queen for her journey because the Miss Earth is virtual again for the globe, so there is so much work to do now, I am busy again preparing that.”