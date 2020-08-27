As Ministers Celebrate One Year In Office…

Last Friday marked a year the current ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government were sworn in. Though a good number of them had been with him since the inception of his first tenure in 2015, 14 out of the 43 are first-time cabinet members. To commemorate this special day, some of them took to the social media to thank the president for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation and also reel out the achievements of their ministries in one year. Others, like the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, had an elaborate celebration.

While we rejoice with the ministers for the significant day in their lives, we want to encourage them to do more to achieve the “Next Level agenda of the president, particularly his plan for his remaining three years in office which is to “Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”

The Nigerian people are optimistic that the remaining years of the current administration will see more collaboration among the various ministries, parastatals and agencies. For instance, the Ministry of Petroleum should collaborate with the Ministry of Environment. While exploring, you must also take care of the environment. Experts have said that had there been adequate cooperation between the two ministries from the onset of oil exploration in the country, the pathetic situation in the Niger Delta today, wouldn’t have been the case and the huge sums of money currently being spent in cleaning the environment would have been saved or diverted to other ventures.

To achieve a technology-driven economy that we have been wishing for, the Ministry of Science and Technology should partner with the Ministry of Education. Often, you hear stories about Nigerian students coming up with one innovation or the other but what you hardly hear is how the government encourages the scaling of such inventions. For instance, two years ago, five students from a Catholic girls’ school, Regina Pacis Model School, Onitsha, beat 114 other contenders to clinch gold at the World Technovation Challenge 2018 (Junior Division), which held in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA. They created a mobile-based application that detects fake drugs at the point of purchase. Known as FD Detector, the app is to enhance the fight against the drug abuse menace bedeviling the nation.

Few months later, four boys from another school in the state won a bronze medal in Tunisia at the African Science and Technology Competition (IFES). The students achieved the feat with two devices they called the Adaptable Alternative Power Supply for sub-Saharan Africa which is a single, fully-packaged solar technology and another noiseless inverter system all locally sourced and produced by them. Similar innovations abound all over the country. The Ministry of Science and Technology should harness all these raw talents and nurture them for the good of the country. They should encourage people coming up with innovations. Let’s generate more science-based competitions among the citizens. Indeed, the all-important Science and Tech ministry needs to wake up from its slumber.

What about the Ministry of Information and Culture? This ministry is charged with the responsibility of providing Nigerian citizens with “credible and timely information on government activities, programmes and initiatives” and to create the technological environment for Nigeria’s socio-economic development”. Can we really say that this function is adequately being carried out? The aspect of information dissemination can receive some kudos but what about the promotion of our rich diverse cultures?

Our culture is who we are. What is being done to showcase these abundant cultures to the world even to Nigerians in different parts of the country? The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority which has the function of marketing Nigeria’s Tourism potentials is an agency under this ministry. How has it fared in its duties which have the capacity of growing money for the country? We know that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a very heavy blow on the tourism industry in Nigeria as it did in other countries, but what did NTDC and the ministry do to promote tourism in the country before the outbreak and what are the post Covid-19 plans to advance the sector by putting the exotic waterfalls and other beautiful sites that abound in the country into profitable use?

Alliance between the Ministry of Agriculture, Finance and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is also very important in discharging the latter’s function of coordinating all humanitarian affairs in the country. Some analysts have deduced that if the job of the ministry is properly executed, monitored and appraised by the people, it could be a turnaround for this administration as the vulnerable, the down trodden and victims of the unending crisis in the country will feel government’s presence, love, care and concern about their plight.

It is also imperative that, in years to come, the Ministry of Trade and Investment should collaborate with the office of the Vice President and various state governments for optimum results. Reports have it that the Ministry has been in partnership with the Abia State Government in the latter’s quest to promote Aba-made goods. Such collaboration should be extended to other states so as to stimulate the growth of our domestic economy, trade and investment.

Mention must be made of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy. The first sentence in the ministry’s mission statement reads, “To facilitate universal, ubiquitous and cost effective access to communications infrastructure throughout the country”. As we move towards a digitalized economy coupled with the Covid-19 crisis which has compelled students, pupils and many others to do a whole lot of transactions and learning online, service providers are now milking the people by their exorbitant data cost. Prior attention must be paid to this by the head of this ministry.

Indeed, ministers in charge of various ministries, especially the dormant ones, should use the opportunity they still have to serve their fatherland meritoriously. The president should ensure cooperation of ministries, agencies and parastatals for optimum results. The same should be applicable to state and local governments.

By: Calista Ezeaku