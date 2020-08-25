Opinion
Of Poultry Farmers And Maize Scarcity
Farmers across the length and breadth of Nigeria have been groaning under persistent upward movement of prices of compounded feeds for animal consumption from less than N2,000, in the past ten weeks, to an average of N4,000. A statement issued by the Osun Chapter Chairman and Secretary of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Chief Oluyemi Olukiran and Dr Alaba Towoju, in Osogbo recently, disclosed that the maize price has increased by 100 per cent from N97/kg to N160/kg since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
This, the Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ogun State (PANOG), Mrs. Blessing Isioma Alawode, said, has cost more than 350,000 poultry farmers their jobs, while over 1,000 egg farmers have been forced out of business as a result of the increase in the prices of maize and other essential inputs.
From their analysis, the increase in the price of maize is to be blamed for the simultaneous increase in the price of compounded feeds over the same period. This is because cereals like Maize, Soya beans, Sorghum, Millets, Wheat, apart from being among the major staple food crops in most of sub-Saharan Africa, are consumed in a range of commercial sectors.
According to reports, about 50% of the maize produced is consumed by the animal feed sector, same goes to wheat, soya beans, and sorghum, with poultry claiming as much as 98% of the total feed. Maize is the second most cultivated crop in Nigeria, grown in diverse agro-ecological zones and farming systems, and consumed by people with varying food preferences and socio-economic backgrounds. Study shows that Nigeria is the second largest maize producer in Africa, after South Africa, with an estimated 10.79 million MT produced in 2014. The largest volumes of maize and other grains are produced in the northern region of Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna, Borno, Niger, and Taraba and the south-western states including Ogun, Ondo and Oyo.
However, the productivity of these crops has not kept pace with increasing demand, due mainly to environmental conditions and resource constraint, low-input farming systems, etc. It is further complicated by inavailability, Covid- 19, irregular rains and insurgency in the north, casting unquestionable doubt over their yields this year as a result of highly reduced planted averages. Normally, during the growing season, the prices of dry maize, wheat, millet and sorghum increase significantly due to demand by processors. Grain merchants in northern Nigeria store the maize during the peak of availability and sell at higher prices in off-season to food processors and feed mill operators.
But that has never been much of a problem until the envasion of the north by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has frustrated farming activities in the north, and the ban on importation of agricultural products by the Presidency. Maize thus, has become indispensible for food security in Nigeria.
A tonne of maize which used to sell for N97,000 has climbed to N165,000 per tonne while soybeans has increased from N110,000 per tonne to N123,000 within the last few months.
Suffice it to say that the rising cost of maize and soyabeans, as well as their attendant scarcity, potend serious threat to the nation’s food security not only to poultry farmers, but to other actors in the value chain as well.
In April this year, the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) registered its concern over a looming threat to the animal protein producing industry (poultry), but the society could not assess in concrete term, the enormity of its forecast.
At the dawn of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the body had appealed to the federal government to ensure that “the N16 trillion worth of investment in the poultry industry is not allowed to collapse amidst Covid-19 ravaging Nigeria and the world at large”.
NAIS was quick to dissect the unusually drastic measures adopted by the government to combat the global menace, as one that could threaten the sustenability of the poultry industry in the long run. In recognition of the importance of animal protein to human existence, it called on the government to ensure that the livestock industry was exempted from the restriction order imposed by government to reduce the pandemic in the country.
It minced no words in projecting the feed milling industry and hatcheries on which the poultry sub-sector depends, as the hub of its sustenability which viability at all times must not be compromised. This underscored their advocacy for personnel working in the livestock sector, to be allowed to move across state borders and within states upon proper identification.
NIAS’s intervention ordinarily, could best be interpreted as an early warning signal which, if adequately explored, could save unfortunate situations in the industry but has that actually been achieved? As we speak, a large number of small-scale poultry farms have closed as a result of exorbitant prices of critical ingredients in poultry feed formulation. A situation that is capable of eroding the benefits of the ban by the federal government on frozen chicken on the local industry if the exorbitant price of maize and soya beans, major components of poultry rations, is not checked.
Don’t forget that in the last two years, the local broiler industry has boomed with a positive effect on food sufficiency for Nigeria. This has been largely aided by the ban on imports of frozen chicken. We see this great achievement being rolled back if local broiler production is threatened.
However, the rising cost of maize is threatening livelihoods of small businesses in Nigeria. It is not only the poultry farmer’s investment that is threatened, other players in the value chain; feed producers, chicken, and egg vendors and processors, grain traders, veterinary and drug vendors, too thus plunging the economy into deeper crisis.
The writer opines that this emerging indispensable monster, can most suitably be checked by allowing importation of maize into Nigeria since our local maize farmers cannot meet up with the demand of maize required by maize consumers.
This, no doubt, will serve a short term recovery effort to bring the subsector back to its feet . Only importation will sustain the livestock business to tide over the imminent scarcity which will extend without doubt to later date.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Saving Society From Drug Abuse
The vulnerability of the typical Nigerian youth inclines him to various activities which either benefit him or otherwise. One of such negative activities, however, is the indiscriminate use of illicit drugs which poses dangerous effects on him and the society.
The dependence on alcohol and other psycho-active or performance-enhancing drugs tends to alter responses to sensations, alertness and stability of moods which are all controlled from the central nervous system. Although, drug could be regarded as any substance taken by a living organism in order to enhance work activities, its abuse may lead to a very dangerous and irreversible health condition. When harmful drugs are used, they lead to long term addiction.
The question one always asks is “what makes our youths to be addicted to drugs commonly”? Is the act voluntary or is it as a consequence of peer group influence resulting from the environment? There is a popular proverb that says, “Charity begins at home but does not end there”. This implies that greater percentage of a child’s behaviour emanate from his home or family.
When parents or guardians fail to monitor and train their children or wards, so much goes wrong with the child. Not only that, the child acts on discretion and this might spell doom for him.
The general perception of drug addicts is that, the consumption of drugs stimulates and creates an effect that makes them feel very “high” and counter depression. Another reason for using drugs is to feel a sense of belonging to a peer group. Also, drugs are consumed for purposes of curiosity, enhancing sexual prowess, boldness and sporting performance, among others. This feeling towards drugs comes from peer group influence, emotional stress, lack of adequate parental control, inferiority complex and loneliness. These are problems many, especially youths, have thought of curing with the use of drugs.
The use of hard drugs by youths is usually propagated by a network of youths where violence, fun, sex, sporting activities and even wooing of the opposite sex are considered veritable past time on a daily basis. This also is often caused by the pre-disposing factors like divorce, polygamy, poverty and neglect of parental responsibility, which often make the youth to seek solace or strength in “getting high” and forgetting his sorrows, by resorting to hard drugs.
Dangerous drugs like Indian hemp, cocaine and heroine are consumed recklessly as a result of the above-mentioned social vices. But there is another dimension to the use of drugs. Those who cannot afford hard drugs now resort to the use of alternative but cheaper drugs. These drugs are common and conventional but when taken in overdose, they produce the same effect as co-caine or heroine would produce. Benyline, for instance, when taken in overdose, gives a feeling that some of these hard drugs would give. It is cheap and can be got legally from the counter of any chemist. How then can we stem the use of these drugs?
It was for the purpose of this question that the federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the mandate to check drug trafficking, consumption and rehabilitation of offenders. Although that agency is doing well, the task of stemming the tide of illicit drugs in the country rests on all. It is our collective responsibility.
But should society wait for someone to fall victim before help can come? That is why parents and guardians must adequately discharge their responsibilities towards their children or wards in a morally upright manner. The youths should also be taught the danger of taking hard drugs. Religious teachers may also be employed to instill the fear of God in the youths.
Government should evolve programmes that would sensitise the youths on the issue of drugs. Anti-drug campaigns in the form of awareness programmes, rallies and lectures can go a long way in controlling the rising trend of drug consumption in the country.
Borbor wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Africa And Western Media
Information, according to Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, (6th edition) is defined as facts or details about somebody or something. Indeed, in Africa, the Western Media is seen to be carriers of deformative and negative information when it comes to Africa’s issues to some people. To some extent, that is not true. It is appalling to hear that in this dispensation of global advancement in information technology.
African leaders and their citizens must tell themselves the simple truth to avoid blaming the Western media when some urgent and life-threatening information is aired by Western media about Africa and its leaders.
The media houses in Africa have not been given greater autonomy to report issues the way they see. The media houses are made incapable of carrying out their operations based on lack of funds. Because of poor funding, they are not able to meet their obligations to the uninformed in African society.
It is laughable to see some African leaders attacking Western media for revealing some dirty secrets that their citizens ought to know about without outside interference. Almost every African leader has houses, foreign bank accounts and investments in Europe, America and China, etc.
And when the Western media houses beam their searchlight on their activities abroad, they run home confused, and instigate their citizens against Western media, while they have weakened the indigenous media houses not to be alive to their duties in information dissemination.
It is a known fact that the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC), Voice of America, (VOA), Cable Network News (CNN) and Ajazeera, for example, spend billions of dollars to get information around the world.
Indeed, the Western media have their correspondents around the world who are reporting up-to-date information or happenings to humanity. One stunning revelation about Western media is that they don’t hide some secret dealings of their leaders. For example, the Western media beamed their searchlight on a World Bank President about paying his girl friend more than other staff which led to his resignation.
An International Monetary Fund president was reported to have raped a girl some years ago. And the revelation made him to resign. But in Africa, the reverse will be the case. There will be unnecessary attacks and intimidation on the media. It is believed that these blames on Western media show how insensitive and unpatriotic African leaders are to their media houses.
The crisis in Libya was given prompt attention by Western media in reporting the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual saga with Monica Lewinsky was broadcast by Western media and not African media. So, why are African leaders accusing Western media of reporting negative things about Africa?
Former President Barrack Obama once announced how American troops would be gradually withdrawn from Afghanistan. American press and global media embarked on intensive reporting of the gradual withdrawal statement made by Obama.
Without functional and vibrant media, some parts of the world would remain in a state of incommunicado and mental slavery. No good democratic nation can do without the press.
Sometime ago, an artist who was arrested in China was released based on media attacks on Chinese authority. When secrets that the public should know about are kept secret, it gives room to maladministration and corruption.
Through a vibrant press, the United States of America (USA) and Chinese economic strategies are revealed to the world of who becomes the next economic giant.
The African continent should not be seen as a continent of mediocrities because of nefarious activities of some of our leaders.
A situation where a government would sanction or order the media not to report the suffering of her citizens to the outside is sheer wickedness and a sign of unpariotism. Apartheid in South Africa was defeated with the effort of the media. For instance, when Nelson Mandela was arrested, the press would cry out for the outside world to know.
Indeed, 90 per cent of our radio programmes aired in the country is music. It is high time our electronic media emulated the Western media, despite the negative criticism. The radio houses that run 24 hours service play music throughout the night especially from twelve o’clock down. We don’t listen to up to date news while listening to radio after mid-night.
African press should not wait for Western media to report events happening on the continent. The bomb blast of the police headquarters in Abuja was a thing of pity. Instead of the Nigerian press to be the authority in reporting the incident, Nigerians were getting detailed reports from the BBC, CNN and VOA. And to worsen everything, there were contradicting reports of the ugly incident. Some said suicide bombing and others said it was not. What is it that was so sacred that Nigerian masses should not know?
Mental slavery in terms of hoarding of information from the masses is causing political and economic hazard. If a lion killed a goat in America, the whole world would hear it. In Africa it is a taboo to report that there are pot holes on our roads. There was a time a two-legged water bird called penguin missed its way to New Zealand, and the Western media aired it to the whole world.
In some parts of Africa, people are dying of hunger and the government is suppressing and intimidating the press not to disclose such to the world. These actions of some African leaders are threats to political and economic development of the continent. If the media report that there is no pipe borne water in the cities of Africa, the report is seen as a negative one against the continent. If there is a report that there is no twenty-four hours (24hrs) power supply in Nigeria, the government would pitch tent to refute the information. Who is deceiving who?
As a matter of fact, there should be empowerment of the media houses to disseminate useful information by the government that would help develop the political and economic policies of Nigeria and Africa. Nigeria can achieve real economic and political development, if there are people- oriented policies.
The time for African leaders to change for the better has come. The lesson that African leaders should learn from Western media negative reporting of events in Africa is to sit up and change their leadership styles.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
Opinion
A Tribute To Lord Bacon
Francis Bacon (1561-1626) was a great British lawyer, philosopher, politician and writer; became Lord Chancellor in 1621, but was disgraced for taking bribes. Life and politics in England of his time were similar to our current experiences in Nigeria. The allegation of bribe-taking, spear-headed by his political enemies, as Lord Chancellor, was such a wound on his soul that he died a few years after his disgrace.
It is strongly suspected in some articulate quarters that the works (plays and poems) generally attributed to William Shakespeare, actually originated from Francis Bacon. Shakespeare himself (1564-1616), as a stage manager, served as a medium of informing, educating and entertaining the public with Bacon’s scripts which portrayed historical facts about the British elite and ruling class. Soon, the messages which the Shakespearean plays, from The Tempest to Pericles, Prince of Tyre, conveyed, were suspected to be given away by “an insider, a 5th columnist”.
The allegation of bribe-taking and subsequent disgrace of Lord Bacon were the price he had to pay for giving out the exclusive secrets of a closed and classified society. In the play titled The Winter’s Tale, there is an example of how “we are mock’d with art”, whereby plays and drama serve as means of exposing human hypocrisies and follies. A few people knew that Shakespeare did not write the scripts of his plays and sought to know who crafted them.
Only a few people knew that there was some understanding between Francis Bacon and William Shakespeare to keep the source of the scripts of the plays and poems secret. In The Golden Treasury of the best songs and Lyrical Poems in the English language, selected and arranged by Francis Turner Palgrave, any reader can find the lamentation of Lord Bacon titled Life (item 57, page 38).
In what looks likes a lamentation, Lord Bacon says: “The world’s a bubble, and the life of man less than a span: Who then to frail mortality shall trust, but limns on water or but writes in dust … Courts are but only superficial schools to dandle fools: The rural parts are turrid into a den of savage men: And where’s a city from foul vice so free. But may be term’d the worst of all of the three?”
Similarly, in Poem No. 49, Book 1, page 30, titled The Triumph of Death, attributed to W. Shakespeare, the following excerpts reveal that Bacon wanted to remain anonymous: “No longer mourn for me when I am dead… Nay, if you read this line, remember not the hand that wrote it; Do not as much as my poor name rehearse.. Lest the wise world should look into your moan. And mock you with me after I am gone”.
The travails and sad end of Lord Bacon brought about by envy and political shenanigans were portrayed by William Wordsworth (1770-1850) in his Poem: London MDcCCII. Wordsworth painted a sad picture of life in England of those bye-gone days, saying: “O Friend, I know not which way I must look for comfort, being as I am, opprest to think that now our life is only drest for show… The wealthiest man among us is the best: No grandeur now in Nature or in book delight us. Rapine, avarice, expense, this is idolatry; and these we adore; plain living and high thinking are no more…”
Anybody well acquainted with the social history of England during the period of Francis Bacon and William Shakespeare would know that life then was different from what it is now. For example, there were slum dwellers housed in “dreadful warrens of old rotten buildings, or newly erected hovels which clustered about the outskirts of new towns”. Common sports and amusements were horse-racing, cock-fighting, wrestling and other rough and dangerous games.
Streets of London were abominable and ill-maintained, while justice delivery was not different from what we have in Nigeria currently. The Justices of the Peace, on whom the working of the law depended, were hardly better than the rogues they took bribes from. Child labour was common, with pathetic cases of the “chimney-sweep”, where under-aged children were exposed to hazardous labours and under-paid. Sanitary conditions were deplorable, with overcrowding, resulting in 3-4 persons sleeping in the same bed; water was usually drawn from surface wells.
With the Church of England and the Whig party dominant, there were Dissenters and numerous bodies who repudiated the Anglican Church. The result was that occupation of public offices was based on patronage and preferment. Doctrines preached by the churches were not taken very seriously and the level of corruption was such that examination malpractices were common, including getting a degree without writing and examination.
A Tribute to the memory of Francis Bacon is based on his elevation of anonymity as a means of hiding away greatness. His unassuming greatness lay in his writings and philosophy which, because of the myopic mindset and perception of his contemporaries, demanded that he chose anonymity. For the information of those who are unaware of the truth, the works attributed to William Shakespeare are work representing Lord Bacon’s philosophy, which, for some anonymous group, is a secular religion.
Because of the attitude of religious leaders of his time, Francis Bacon passed his philosophy and teachings in the form of plays and poems, hard for obtuse minds to grasp or understand. In a situation where great religious leaders could declare to their adherents that “there is nothing like reincarnation”, those who know the truth may express it in a play or anonymity. Styles of expression of controversial ideas include the use of satire, idiom and other technics which obtuse minds would throw aside as meaningless.
May serious-minded Nigerians take keener interest in studying the works attributed to Shakespeare and appreciate how obtuse humanity is mocked with art.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
