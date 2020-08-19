Opinion
Hands Up For COVID-19 Pandemic
Let us admit that in times of wide-spread emergencies and perplexities, a few people are usually endowed by the light to perceive what lies behind sad occurrences. The purpose is not that such few persons are better than others, but to serve as knowing interpreters of such events, so that further errors would be minimized. It would be obvious to many people that what we call COVID-19 Pandemic is not an accident, rather, it is a distant early warning signal (dews). Even if the scourge ends now, the message lingers on.
In the words of one Herbert Vollman, “Wherever there are weak or dark places the fruits of evil volition manifest on earth”. It cannot be wrong to say that “fruits of evil volition” of collective humanity consist more in dark and deleterious thoughts than noble ones. The consequence also includes harvest of the fruits of what collective humanity had sown, in thoughts and deeds in the past.
While some people may be more guilty than others in the collective wrong-doings of humanity, the harvest would consist in shared experiences in which those with heavier guilts would also bear a greater part of the penalties. Individuals striving towards nobility, purity and better awareness, would enjoy some degree of protection, even as the rainfalls upon all.
The issue of human guilt goes beyond sanctimony, hypocrisy or self righteousness, but involves how everyone stands inwardly which rarely shows on the face. One of the messages of COVID-19 is the fact that there is a global cleansing which, like an examination process, involves a separation of the “wheat from the chaff”; so that those who are aspiring seriously towards nobility can do so joyfully. There is a fast acceleration of the speed of events and the pace of individual experiencing, so that those with excess luggage would have opportunities to discard junks. But recalcitrant, weak and dark ones would not continue to distract and corrupt aspiring ones as before.
As a global emergency, COVID-19 Pandemic conveys another message, namely: that trying times prove and depict the inner standing of individuals and nations, in terms of development and maturity. This also translates into thinking, utterances and actions. What we see in the handling of the current emergency include the exploitation of the situation by some people, to make quick gains, cheat and increase rather than reduce the agonies of others. Members of the security and task forces show crude propensities and shameless excesses in the discharge of duties in emergency situations.
What has COVID-19 Pandemic got to do with weary and hungry individuals in the streets being asked to raise up their hands, with guns pointing at them? Those who fail to do so are forced to “frog jump”, which depicts gross crudeness and insensitivity of the officials.
Does the message of COVID-19 Pandemic not include the obvious truth that sowing the seed of torture and shooting down of people in the streets would bring a similar harvest for perpetrators of such acts? Does the office or position which an individual holds provide any immunity for wrong-doings of anyone before the eternal laws of creation? Truly such eternal laws are no respecters of persons.
Neither are priests, preachers and teachers who distort and misrepresent the laws which express the will of the creator, free from what the laws demand and prescribe. Guilt from this angle includes telling a large congregation of worshippers that “there is nothing like reincarnation”, whereas this issue is a grace for individual redemption. Therefore, another vital message of COVID-19 Pandemic includes the need for everyone to examine himself before teaching others.
Much of the evil on earth have arisen, or are being encouraged, as a result of teachings from various quarters which have no spiritual validity. Let the current COVID-19 Pandemic be an opportunity for those who seek to spread the truth and message of salvation to examine themselves and their doctrines thoroughly, so that the masses are not misled or confused. Or should we doubt the fact that religion is now a business affair? Are there no false teachers?
A global cleansing and purifying process would spare no one or any organization that seeks to promote or protect darkness in any form it may be packaged. Many strong-holds, structures, doctrines, etc, would definitely be shaken in years to come. This means that the distant early warning signal which COVID-19 Pandemic portends, will leave a long-lasting message to individuals, nations, organizations, etc. Immunity and corruption have no place!
Let it be said that humanity is being prepared for a new global order, different from much that holds sway currently. It also means that needful precautions and adjustments are called for, on the parts of individuals and nations. Naturally, at a time like this, opportunities arise for false prophets, teachers, pretenders, etc, to create confusions and lead people astray; e.g. death is a misnomer!
Institutions, organisations and sectors where the greatest scrutiny is needful include the homes, governments, including their various organs, churches and units of other religions, intellectual-oriented institutions, etc. Within every individual the instruments of perception or awareness deserve serious attention and right adjustments, so that we can perceive more clearly and accurately.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Season Of Escapes From Police Custody
A person escapes from lawful custody if he breaks free of the control of police or other officials after he had already been effectively placed under arrest. The law is quite clear in its position regarding perpetrators as well as those who aid perpetration in one way or the other. While it declares any perpetrator guilty of misdemeanour and liable to imprisonment for two years, Section 135-138 of the Criminal Code Act makes it an offence to aid an inmate in escaping or attempting to escape from lawful custody or to convey something to a correctional centre or to an inmate to facilitate the escape of an inmate.
This offence carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for seven years. Very seriously, “ any person who, being an officer of a prison, or a member of a police force, wilfully permits any other person within his lawful custody to escape (a) charged with an offence punishable by death, or penal servitude or imprisonment for life, guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years; and (b) is, in any other case, guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.
Be that as it may, while many Nigerians consider police custody as the safest place to keep suspects in Nigeria, unfolding events tend to prove them wrong as suspected criminals escape almost daily from the police net, without any cogent punitive action taken on those culpable among men and officers of the affected commands.
The arrest of a suspect all over the globe, as well as being kept in police custody is the principal gateway to the criminal justice system. Detention by the police is generally authorised for two main criminal justice purposes: to allow the prompt and effective investigation of an offence, or of the conduct of the person in question; and or to prevent any prosecution for an offence being hindered by the disappearance of the person in question.Custody also serves a safety purpose, in that detention may be authorised to prevent someone from causing physical injury to themselves or another person, or to protect a child or other vulnerable person.
However, A guiding principle in all cases is that a person should be held for the minimum time necessary while every process for justice is duly fast tracked. The whole essence becomes lost when police begin to lose grip of suspects they ought to account for, on frivolous grounds. Across the states of the federation, days hardly pass without the news of one escape attempt by detained suspected criminals.The regularity of the trend, as well as its uniformity across states tend to arouse insinuations that top politicians in the states must be behind the trend even though it is unfounded. Few days ago, Nigerians were disturbed with the news of the escape of Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old, who was arrested in Oyo State for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents.
This development which has attracted several condemnations from many citizens of the state, was made known by the state’s police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Sunday. Mr Fadeyi said the suspect, who allegedly committed his dastardly acts in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17. He escaped from police custody on August 11.
However, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has disclosed that two policemen, an inspector and one other officer – have been arrested over the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect in the killings of innocent persons in Akinyele area of Ibadan. But like a sore on the palm that is always refreshed with every contact with the palm, the news of Shodipe’s escape from police custody, has only caused a reminiscence of a panorama of all such issues in the country over time.
Eight years ago, 2012, to be precise, the man thought to have masterminded an attack on a Nigerian church that killed 37 people on Christmas Day in 2011, escaped from police custody, still wearing handcuffs, less than a day after his arrest. Kabir Sokoto, as he was called, was an influential businessman and an alleged gun-runner. His detention was a huge catch for authorities investigating the church bombing just outside the capital, Abuja. Unfortunately, just a day after the news of his arrest and detention, Sokoto reportedly fled while being escorted by five armed policemen to search his nearby flat. The regional police commissioner was, however, suspended for “serious negligence” over the escape.
August 21st, 2017, witnessed confusion in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when members of the public learnt that Ifeanyi Dike, the man who allegedly raped, killed and removed vital organs of an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, had escaped from the police custody. The father of the victim, Dr. Ernest Nmezuwuba, who was at the State Criminal Investigation Department when the suspected murderer and ritual killer escaped from police custody, expressed disappointment in the police, accusing them of playing game with a heinous crime against humanity, even as he vowed that he would never allow it to be swept under the carpet.
In January 18, 2018, the local media recorded yet another escape of a suspected criminal allegedly involved in a murder case in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State from police custody in Bakassi Police Divisional headquarters. The suspect, Essien Ita, was alleged to have been involved in the murder of Chief Eyo Eyo Bassey who was assassinated sometime in 2017. The victim, 52 year old Chief, Eyo Eyo Bassey, was until his assassination, Village Head of Ikot Obot and a staff of Audit Department, Cross River State Ministry of Finance.
Ebonyi State took its share of the trend on the night of October 22, 2019, as four kidnap suspects reportedly escaped from the custody of the Ebonyi State police command.
On March 23rd, this year, a rape suspect by name Kelechi Ezeanni, who was said to have been arrested by policemen attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah Lagos State police command was reported to have escaped from custody. The suspect, arrested for allegedly raping an eleven-year-old girl, escaped two days after his arrest.
The height of this trend was recorded on July 20, 2020, as twenty-nine suspected criminals escaped from the custody of the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia North Local Government Area, the Abia State capital. Sources said the suspects pretended to have been pressed, asking to use the restrooms.They were said to have briefed the cell guard to assist them, not knowing they had sinister motive. According to information, as the guard opened the cell door, the suspects overpowered him and fled.
While it is quite difficult for anyone to imagine how soon this trend would quit the Nigerian stage, the writer suggests that officers and men of the Nigeria Police should be made to perform their duties in line with the laid down rules and regulations. They should be orientated on the implication of complicity in escaping from custody while the full weight of the law should descend on the personnel who are instrumental to this trending phenomenon. We can go a little beyond the orderly room trial.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
In Support Of Diaspora Voting
The Federal Government has urged the National Assembly to approve diaspora voting rights for Nigerians living abroad. Participants at the Nigerian Diaspora Investments Conference, Almere, Netherlands, 2019, said passage of a Diaspora Voting Law would allow Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in the electoral politics of their country.
The dream of Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in their national elections seems to be edging closer to realisation. A strong case was made last week for diaspora voting rights at the National Assembly by no less a person than the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged the National Assembly to pass a bill that would allow diaspora Nigerians to participate in elections from their places of residence worldwide. She made the appeal in Abuja when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs to defend the NIDCOM’s 2020 budget proposal.
According to her, “Diaspora voting is in your hands and I think it will be a legacy that you can leave. It does not have to be in 2023 but put a time frame to when they can vote. It is something we owe Nigerians in the diaspora”. According to the African Courier – de Africa, this is the latest move for diaspora voting.
The Senate recently listed certain arrangements that must be in place before it could come up with necessary legislation that would enable Nigerians who are resident abroad to participate in future general elections in the country.
The Red Chamber also said the current situation in the country regarding telecommunications system was not conducive for it to come up with a law that would legalise electronic voting in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari (retd), during a visit to Addis Ababa for an emergency meeting with Executive Committee Members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, said he was not against the right of Nigerians in diaspora participating during elections by voting. Buhari noted that it was the National Assembly that should pass the relevant laws to give legal backing to diaspora voting.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who spoke with Sunday Punch, however, said none of his colleagues was against the progressive proposal. He, nevertheless, maintained that since both the diaspora voting and electronic voting were intertwined, necessary precautions needed to be taken to avoid negative implications. He said, “first, we need to have accurate data of Nigerians that constitute diaspora. We need to know their population and who is qualified to be a Nigerian in diaspora”.
In the same vein, Johnbosco Agbakwaru reported in Vanguard Newspaper that President Buhari was in support of diaspora voting. Again the facilities and electronic gadgets are not enough to lead Nigeria into conducting diaspora voting. The electricity supply in Nigeria cannot aid electronic voting.
For instance, in the 2019 general elections, the only machine approved was card reader and in many polling booths across the country, there was a malfunction of the gadget. According to many public affairs analysts in Nigeria, they do not have advanced technology to handle such lofty and all-important exercise that directs the policies of the Nigerian government.
Again, INEC does not have a server and enough manpower to handle machines if imported at last. Even the manual election is facing a series of logistic problems year in, year out.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission should be well-equipped to handle or operate sophisticated equipment or electronic voting during election in the country.”
It is time for the Nigerian government to keep things in place and equip the INEC to get set for electronic voting and diaspora voting to be a reality in the country. The President should be prepared to support every lawful move that will make diaspora voting and electronic voting in Nigeria a reality. It is obvious that Nigeria has irregular power supply which is undermining technological and scientific breakthroughs in the country.
There is a need for sincerity of purpose on the part of the government and every stakeholder. The Federal Government should procure equipment and train Nigerians to man the facilities that will make Nigeria conduct diaspora voting.
Ogwunonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Tackling Boko Haram From Its Root
Quite distinct from the commonly held belief as beggars, Almajiri was derived from the Arabic word, “Al-Muhajirun” meaning emigrants. It typically refers to a person who devotedly leaves home to another place or to an instructor in the quest for Islamic knowledge. Thus, Almajiri is characteristically, a Qur’anic literacy and system of Islamic education dominantly practised among Muslims in northern Nigeria.
Historically, Almajiri system started in a town named Kanem-Borno, which a majority of its rulers widely engaged in Qur’anic literacy. More than 700 years later, the Sokoto Caliphate was founded by a revolution based on the teachings of the Qur’an. However, Sokoto and Borno Caliphates started running the Almajiri system together.
Then, Almajiri schools were funded by the community, parents, zakah (alms-giving treated in Islam as tax), sadaqah (voluntary offerings) and sometimes through the farm output of the learners. Incidentally, after the British invasion of the northern region in the year 1904, most of the Emirs who survived were overthrown; hence they lost control of their territories resulting in the loss of fundamental control of the Almajiri.
Following this development, the British formally introduced Western education and also repealed state funding of Almajiri schools. With no support from the community, emirs and government, the Almajiri system collapsed. Consequently, the instructors and learners, having no financial support, resorted to alms begging and menial jobs for survival.
On account that the Almajiri system restricted its scope to Islamic knowledge, most of the Almajiris at the end of the day were left with the option to continue with menial jobs or begging for those that didn’t learn farming due to no qualifications for white-collar jobs in the society. Consequently, it lacked resources and basic amenities.
Eventually, as the drive for Almajiris to accept Western education deepened, it was unfortunately misconstrued as immoral. In the Hausa language, ‘Western or non-Islamic education’ is termed ‘Boko’. Hence, the advocated ‘Western education’ was declared ‘Haram’. “Haram” in Arabic term is ‘forbidden’ or ‘proscribed’. In Islamic law, Haram is used to refer to any act that is forbidden by Allah. Acts that are “Haram” are usually prohibited in the Qur’an as incompatible with Muslims’ way of life.
Thus, by the combination of Boko (Western education) and Haram (forbidden), the term ‘Boko Haram’ was produced meaning ‘forbidden Western education’. Logically, the Almajiris were hoodwinked to see Western education as evil and disrespect to Allah, instead of integrating it to Islamic education. With this mindset, they grew to become hostile, not knowing they were robbed of a thriving future that Western education enveloped.
For instance, the bombs and other lethal weapons being used to resist the non-Islamic system were produced through the “forbidden Western education”. The same obtains in the aeroplanes for travelling to Mecca for hajj, and automobiles. And many others. Obviously, northern elites are principally culpable for their atrocities in society.
The leaders didn’t carry the subjects along but kept them in the dark for unknown reasons. In fact, Gwandu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, in particular, used to be a no-go area for Western education. Meanwhile, their elites enrolled their biological children into Western education, even some in foreign schools. Thus, as the deprived population lacked skills and qualifications for conventional jobs as full-fledged, resorting to crimes for survival became the available option. Over the years, these elites’ children with Western education recycle amongst themselves all the juicy positions in the system.
At present, the oversights and negligence of the past are gradually getting remedied by concerted efforts of the stakeholders through UNICEF Educate-A-Child (EAC) Programme. Rather than adopting similar approaches in the precolonial era which attempted to utterly abolish Almajiri education, the template is integrating Almajiri to Western education.
By means of the Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS), unlike then, literacy, numeracy and science alongside Islamic education are taught. The Almajiris after remedial classes for nine months move to primary four. Hence, Almajiri scholars are no longer restricted to Islamic knowledge but also measure in Western education.
As a partnership, UNICEF contributes by grants to IQS centres for projects based on need-assessments with Centre-Based Management Committee (CBMC), whilst it utilizes Cash Transfer Programme by paying N8,000 per child enrolled in primary schools under the control of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC).
For example, in Dallatu Hisbul Raheem; an Almajiri school in Kaoje town, Bagudu LGA which is amongst the IQS centre for the EAC programme, the initiative is awake. And the unique upshot is that the Almajiri instructors too enrol for Western education like their pupils. They teach in Almajiri sessions and submit themselves as adult-learners during the Western education session.
Remarkably, a 13-year old Fulani-Almajiri scholar of the IQS, Balikisu Usman, during interaction expressed her aspiration to become a career lady after education. Same is the position of a 12-year old Rabbi Abdullahi, also a Fulani who nurses an ambition to become a lecturer after graduating from an institution of higher learning. Many others similarly, respectively pointed to one thriving career or the other, including becoming lawyers, doctors, pilots, etc.
It suggests the mindsets are receptively, gradually liberated. This has been the pattern in Christendom for centuries. Christian missionary schools are integrated with Western education, hence skilled to flow with the scheme of things in the polity. In Catholic Church that is the most conservative amongst Christian denominations, many of their clerics are lawyers, lecturers, doctors and even soldiers. In other words, they sensitively merged their curriculum with Western education.
Thus, as the template gathers momentum, a radical boost is germane. According to UNICEF-EAC State Project Coordinator, Isah Usman, the successes were propelled by sensitization and mentoring of schools, centres and communities by EAC consultants and state partners, and significantly, support of the four Emirs in the state. The traditional rulers’ input is vital. Absolutely, any meaningful exploits in the north demand a robust alliance with the traditional institution due to premium influence on the communities. By these templates, the future is economically and robustly secured.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
