Dakuku Should Stop Playing To The Gallery

5 hours ago

Sociologists have what they call “Looking Glass Theory”. The crux of this theory is that people are prone to naming others, or something, by what they truly are, or what they have in store as experience.
For someone whose dream to be governor had been scuttled severally because of his unpopularity ,one can easily understand where Dakuku Peterside is coming from.
In his veiled attempt to be one of those who “came out openly to oppose Governor Nyesom Wike” at this point in time he exposed himself as a political toddler.
 All over the world today, well-meaning people are joining hands with their governments to check the spread of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, it is in this context that Dr Dakuku Peterside has displayed his lack of knowledge of the key ingredients of governance at crisis periods.
The need for law and order at all times, more so in crisis periods as the COVID-19 pandemic has instituted globally, compels governments  to take painful but necessary actions to save lives.
Thank God Dakuku Peterside supports “the Governor to ensure that the state is free from Coronavirus”, but how he expects this to come to fruition if people disobey directives put in place at will, raises a huge question mark.
In the light of  his latest condemnation of the Governor’s order to demolish two hotels found to have flouted a lockdown directive, Dakuku has again displayed his penchant for grandstanding.
Maybe he should learn some lessons from the role played by the  Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva who attracted Federal presence  to Bayelsa State during this period eventhough he belonged to the opposition in home State.
Dakuku’s stance in the face of an affront on an Executive Order which resulted in the demolition of two hotels in Eleme yesterday, without  considering the true circumstances that led to the demolition questions his citizenship as a Rivers son.
He should know what it means  to attack people authorised to perform legitimate duties under an  Executive Order.  Dakuku would not have declared genuine people-oriented actions by Governor Wike as “destructive” if he was well informed.
Rivers people are not foolish enough not to know that but for the stringent proactive measures put in place to check the spread of the virus by Governor Wike, the State would have entered community transmission like some other States in the Country.
Dakuku Peterside should therefore desist from the temptation of endangering the lives of the people he pontificates to care for, knowing that every act has its day of reckoning.
Soibi Max-Alalibo,
SA on Media to the Hon Commissioner
Ministry of Information and Communications
Rivers State.
May 11, 2020
Austin Tam-George: An Intellectual Prostitute Let Loose

5 hours ago

May 12, 2020

Austin Tam-George has consistently been biting the finger that fed him because he is an intellectual prostitute.
He looks for every available opportunity to lampoon Governor Nyesom Wike in order to impress his paymasters as a paid hack without conscience.
Someone like Austin Tam-George does not have the moral standing to discuss governance because his tenure as Commissioner for Information in Rivers State was a monumental failure.
A man who used his first month in office as Commissioner to throw 2O Rivers indigenes who were earning a living in the Ministry as casual workers into the unemployment market surely loves Rivers State.
Perhaps Austin Tam-George’s patriotism also led him to seize the monthly imprests meant for Departments in the Ministry.
Maybe he should explain to Rivers people and the those he is serving why a Commissioner should arm twist Heads of Parastatals under him to make monthly returns to quench his voracious appetite for money.
Was it not his kinsman in one of the parastatals that engaged him in a verbal warfare along William Jumbo Street in Port Harcourt that helped to tame his unquenchable taste for money?
His grouse with Governor Wike is because the over inflated and bogus proposals he made under the guise of upgrading the State Media Houses without recourse to the Bureau for Public Procurement were turned down by the governor who insisted on due process.
Austin Tam-George was quoted as saying that he will never forgive Governor Wike for not allowing him dupe the government.
The likes of Austin Tam-George are always available for the highest bidder that is why his recent outburst should not be taken seriously.
When he was looting the money generated by parastatals under him he never remembered United Nations and European Union.
As the proverbial dog that eats the bone hung on his neck, he milked the media houses dry before he was sacked from the State Executive Council.
He should know that the record of monies siphoned from the Media houses are still in the archives and will be released if he dares to make any more noise.
If Governor Wike did not retain him in his cabinet because he lacked character is it enough to look for any slightest opportunity to impugn his integrity?
Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. A word is enough for the wise.
Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
May 11,2020.
Governor Wike, The Ebullient Fighter

14 hours ago

May 12, 2020

by Engr. Tele Ikuru,
Former Deputy Governor,  Rivers State
There comes a time when everyone must take a position on happenings within his environment. In the last several weeks, I have seen Governor Wike throw his safety and comfort out of the window and place himself as a sacrificial lamb for the good of Rivers State and her people.
Not caring about his own health (Covid’19 is not a respecter of anyone), he personally took the gauntlet to curtail the spread of the dreaded virus in Rivers State despite the sabotage he encountered from other state actors. In much the same way he fought the cultists and kidnappers to a complete standstill in Rivers State.
That we still have a limited spread of covid’19 cases in Rivers State is directly attributable to the long-range decision and proactive actions he took. Governor Wike has shown leadership at a time when even the Federal Government has become rudderless and unable to proffer policy direction. Therefore, when I hear some ill-informed, social media slay-kings castigating the Governor over the demolition of hotels in Eleme and Onne, I knew I had to add my voice to at-least set the record straight.
Impatience seems to be one attributes we have in short supply. Before we have the full facts of events, we have already reached a conclusion and pass judgement.
Truth be told, no elected Governor will just wake up and order the pulling down of business premises, not the least, one who is vast in law and elected under the circumstances that Governor Wike emerged.
Therefore, I beg to disagree that Governor Wike will be so callous and unmindful to order the pulling down of hotels if all is well with the said hotels and the activities carried out therein. when such occurrence ensues, we need to interrogate to get the real facts rather than fly to the social media to quickly make unsubstantiated statements.
For the records, Under the anti-cultism law of Rivers State, whenever a cultist is identified, the law prescribes seizure and demolition of all proceeds of his crime. Though the owner of the hotels is a PDP youth leader, the fact that he was carrying a gun and that he shot at and injured some members of the state Covid’19 task force (some are still in the intensive care unit), require the invocation of the relevant law.
Governor Wike did not hesitate to allow the hands of the law to intervene. The youth leader has since been declared wanted. The said hotels have been identified as proceed of crime. The law of the state prescribes the demolition of such property. The Governor followed the due process prescribed by the law. The demolition was the last stage.
While the ill-informed are busy castigating Governor Wike, the people of Eleme are in silent jubilation over the removal of the cancerous hotels from amongst them.
Thank you, Governor Wike, our ebullient fighter. Fight on. Our prayers are with you and the enemies of Rivers State will not overcome you.
Toward Curtailing Insecurity

3 weeks ago

April 24, 2020

It is with utmost patriotism and deep sense of personal responsibility that one is sending this alert to Rivers State Government over the extra-zealousness of some members of the task force meant to bring some discipline in the society. Since the inception of the Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and wrong parking, one has watched with keenness how such noble assignments are being carried out by its personnel.
The first impression anyone making such observation would form is that Nigerians have a tendency to abuse power and do things in crude ways, without application of the rule of courtesy or politeness. It was a shock and a shame for me as a Nigerian, to see brutal and horrifying video clips depicting how Nigerian law-enforcement agencies carried out their services, in the archives of some foreign agencies some years ago.
What is more worrisome is the obtuse nature of our law-enforcement agencies and task force members, which results in electronic capturing of their deeds by foreign observers, without their being aware or caring a boot. I may not be alone in the sad observation of how naked Nigeria lies in some secret places in foreign lands. Even when we say things to the contrary, those who know better merely laugh at us for not being able to cover our rumps as we engage in image-laundering.
Another impression which anyone watching how Nigerian public officers go about their tasks, is the fact that we easily get drunk with power in whatever positions that we occupy. Ranging from talking too much and often carelessly, an average Nigerian gives away so much through the way he talks in public. While talking so much and unguardedly, we also lack the knack of observing our environment and those that we talk with. Let it be said aloud that we are as porous as our borders had been.
With regards to the rashness and incivility of members of the task force on street trading and wrong parking, the danger is that the wounds which had been inflicted are taking the form of justified fight-back. The culture of fighting back has been known to produce some salutary effects, especially when justice is thrown to the wind and brutish arrogance takes the front stage.
My first experience as a young police officer in the old Western Region in anti-riot operation was that some police men who were unethical in carrying out their duties, had their dresses stuck on their bodies for many days. It was only after some ritual appeasement had taken place that the uniform could come out of their bodies. We cannot deny the truth that those who feel terribly hurt by acts of injustice can resort to some fetish acts for revenge purposes. As Nigerians, we know that this is a reality and quite common.
The current incident of a fire outbreak in a popular market in Onitsha was alleged to have arisen as a result of a fuel tanker causing an accident. Fuel from the tanker involved in the accident was said to have resulted in the fire outbreak. There had been several experiences in Nigeria where law-enforcement agents hold on to the steering wheel of a moving vehicle, in crude struggles with drivers. Perhaps the issue resulting in such struggles may not be a violation of the law but refusal to part with some money.
We are aware that accidents and losses, including outbreak of fire, had resulted from law-enforcement agents struggling with the drivers of moving vehicles, on the wheel. There was an occasion when a member of a taskforce on revenue collection fell off from a moving vehicle. There had also been occasions when audacious task force agents had been mistaken for car-snatchers and fired at. Some of those who crude members of a taskforce encounter turn out to be high-ranking military and security officers, permitted to carry weapons.
The story is endless with regards to the crude ways that some irresponsible members of law-enforcement agencies go about their legitimate tasks. But doing a legitimate task in an illegitimate manner does not give any cover or immunity to anyone doing things in a wrong way. Such irresponsible way of carrying out a task include breaking the wind-screen of a vehicle with a big stick as a means of forcing a driver to stop. It’s malicious damage!
As was said earlier, the crude and criminal ways which some members of law-enforcement agencies in Nigeria go about their tasks, remain open in the secret archives of foreign nations. In police disciplinary measures, there is a charge such, as incivility to a member or members of the public. In the past some police officers had lost their ranks or jobs for being rude or impolite to members of the public.
Now that members of various law-enforcement agencies have dabbled into the job of the police, the issue of discipline and control cannot be quite effective. The civil public being at the receiving end of official brutality, incivility and recklessness on the part of uniformed personnel, there are whisperings of “using traditional means” for self-defence and revenge purposes.
There are whisperings of using Voodoo or “Ijebu” factors to fight back those who abuse official positions and power. If 30 cows can die in an inexplicable circumstances, humans who abuse the law can experience similar fate. Please, let those charged with the control of task-force members warn them to be civil, polite and not take the law into their hands. There are countervailing powers people are exploring now.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

 

Bright Amirize

