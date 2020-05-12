Dakuku Should Stop Playing To The Gallery

It is with utmost patriotism and deep sense of personal responsibility that one is sending this alert to Rivers State Government over the extra-zealousness of some members of the task force meant to bring some discipline in the society. Since the inception of the Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and wrong parking, one has watched with keenness how such noble assignments are being carried out by its personnel.

The first impression anyone making such observation would form is that Nigerians have a tendency to abuse power and do things in crude ways, without application of the rule of courtesy or politeness. It was a shock and a shame for me as a Nigerian, to see brutal and horrifying video clips depicting how Nigerian law-enforcement agencies carried out their services, in the archives of some foreign agencies some years ago.

What is more worrisome is the obtuse nature of our law-enforcement agencies and task force members, which results in electronic capturing of their deeds by foreign observers, without their being aware or caring a boot. I may not be alone in the sad observation of how naked Nigeria lies in some secret places in foreign lands. Even when we say things to the contrary, those who know better merely laugh at us for not being able to cover our rumps as we engage in image-laundering.

Another impression which anyone watching how Nigerian public officers go about their tasks, is the fact that we easily get drunk with power in whatever positions that we occupy. Ranging from talking too much and often carelessly, an average Nigerian gives away so much through the way he talks in public. While talking so much and unguardedly, we also lack the knack of observing our environment and those that we talk with. Let it be said aloud that we are as porous as our borders had been.

With regards to the rashness and incivility of members of the task force on street trading and wrong parking, the danger is that the wounds which had been inflicted are taking the form of justified fight-back. The culture of fighting back has been known to produce some salutary effects, especially when justice is thrown to the wind and brutish arrogance takes the front stage.

My first experience as a young police officer in the old Western Region in anti-riot operation was that some police men who were unethical in carrying out their duties, had their dresses stuck on their bodies for many days. It was only after some ritual appeasement had taken place that the uniform could come out of their bodies. We cannot deny the truth that those who feel terribly hurt by acts of injustice can resort to some fetish acts for revenge purposes. As Nigerians, we know that this is a reality and quite common.

The current incident of a fire outbreak in a popular market in Onitsha was alleged to have arisen as a result of a fuel tanker causing an accident. Fuel from the tanker involved in the accident was said to have resulted in the fire outbreak. There had been several experiences in Nigeria where law-enforcement agents hold on to the steering wheel of a moving vehicle, in crude struggles with drivers. Perhaps the issue resulting in such struggles may not be a violation of the law but refusal to part with some money.

We are aware that accidents and losses, including outbreak of fire, had resulted from law-enforcement agents struggling with the drivers of moving vehicles, on the wheel. There was an occasion when a member of a taskforce on revenue collection fell off from a moving vehicle. There had also been occasions when audacious task force agents had been mistaken for car-snatchers and fired at. Some of those who crude members of a taskforce encounter turn out to be high-ranking military and security officers, permitted to carry weapons.

The story is endless with regards to the crude ways that some irresponsible members of law-enforcement agencies go about their legitimate tasks. But doing a legitimate task in an illegitimate manner does not give any cover or immunity to anyone doing things in a wrong way. Such irresponsible way of carrying out a task include breaking the wind-screen of a vehicle with a big stick as a means of forcing a driver to stop. It’s malicious damage!

As was said earlier, the crude and criminal ways which some members of law-enforcement agencies in Nigeria go about their tasks, remain open in the secret archives of foreign nations. In police disciplinary measures, there is a charge such, as incivility to a member or members of the public. In the past some police officers had lost their ranks or jobs for being rude or impolite to members of the public.

Now that members of various law-enforcement agencies have dabbled into the job of the police, the issue of discipline and control cannot be quite effective. The civil public being at the receiving end of official brutality, incivility and recklessness on the part of uniformed personnel, there are whisperings of “using traditional means” for self-defence and revenge purposes.

There are whisperings of using Voodoo or “Ijebu” factors to fight back those who abuse official positions and power. If 30 cows can die in an inexplicable circumstances, humans who abuse the law can experience similar fate. Please, let those charged with the control of task-force members warn them to be civil, polite and not take the law into their hands. There are countervailing powers people are exploring now.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize