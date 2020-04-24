Opinion
Enough Of The Brutality
Following the directive for lockdown of Lagos, Ogun States and the FCT, by President Muhammadu Buhari and the variety of restrictions imposed by many state governors to contain the ravaging COVID-19 which saw the police and army called out to enforce them, the Police authority issued a statement directing state commissioners of police to ensure members of the force carry out their duty with professionalism.
Part of the statement reads, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has cautioned officers and men of the police currently deployed for the enforcement of the lockdown and social restriction orders to ensure that the rights of Nigerians are not infringed upon under any pretext.
“Also, persons on essential duties, duly exempted from the restriction orders, should be accorded due courtesies and unfettered access to and fro their place of duty. The IGP notes that the global community is now in extra-ordinary times, with the lockdown taking its tolls on every component of our national life. Therefore, all police officers deployed for the enforcement of these restriction orders must be professional, humane and tactful and must show utmost respect to the citizenry”.
Expectations were high that this time, the police and other security forces which have a reputation for brutality would get it right; that the people statutorily empowered to protect the citizens would do exactly that instead of seeing them as ‘bloody civilians’ that must be eliminated at any slightest provocation.
Incidentally, the hope for an improved attitude by the security force, especially during the ongoing lockdown, has been dashed as news of police brutality and abuse of citizens’ human right has become the order of the day. About two weeks ago, we heard the story of the killing of two young men at Nkpor, Anambra State, allegedly by some police for flouting the lockdown order.
Last weekend, the life of another man, Ifeanyi Arunsi, was snuffed out by some drunken police officers at Ebem Ohafia, Abia State. The disgraceful incident sparked riots, freeing of suspects in the police cell and burning of police vehicles and other public properties by angry youth. In other parts of the state and across the nation, series of similar incidents have occurred within the short period of the lockdown.
A report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on COVID-19 lockdown enforcement on April 15 indicated that there were eight documented incidents of extra-judicial killing leading to 18 deaths in Kaduna, Abia, Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and Katsina States. The commission noted that whereas COVID-19 had led to the death of about 11 patients (as at that time), law enforcement agents had extra judicially executed 18 persons to enforce the regulations.
Not even journalists and women are spared in the hands of our ruthless security agents. The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), few days ago, issued a press release, condemning the “unwarranted assault and flogging of a staff of Rhythm/ Silverbird television” by soldiers. Mr. Nkan-kpo Johnson, a videographer, was said to have been molested and inhumanly treated at Ikoku axis of Port Harcourt by military men deployed to enforce the lockdown order by the state government.
This is certainly not the way to go. Journalists play a key role in the fight against the dreaded pandemic. They put their lives on the line to report all efforts towards the containment of the disease. Even without personal protective equipment being provided, or any palliative item extended to them, they strive to attend all COVID-19 programmes, including the burial of a dead patient.
Therefore, what they deserve is appreciation and commendation instead of humiliation, assault and abuse. Our security personnel should see journalists and other persons playing one role or the other in the fight against Coronavirus as partners towards the ultimate aim of saving the lives of the people instead of seeing them as adversaries.
While citizens are encouraged to obey the lockdown rules which, by the way, is for their own good, our law enforcement agents should apply a great level of human face at a time like this when there is hunger, tension and untold hardship everywhere. There is no doubt that if the relief materials promised by government over three weeks ago had gotten to majority of the poor masses across the nation, the urge to go out in search of food will be reduced and the lockdown will bear more fruit.
Meanwhile, reports have it that the same security personnel who torture and kill some people for flouting lockdown orders are still the ones that receive gratification from travellers and aid illegal movement of persons from one location to another, thereby sabotaging the essence of the confinement.
It is, therefore, high time the IGP and other security apparatchiks called their men to order. They should be made to follow the laid down procedure of apprehending culprits and handing them to prosecutors instead of taking laws into their hands.
The truth is that the persistent attitude of killing, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention, violation of people’s right and breaking of the laws they are meant to enforce will only continue to tarnish the image of the forces. When the Nigerian Police was ranked the worst globally in 2018, majorly for lacking the capacity to provide internal security, the police through its then spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, refuted it, describing the report as misleading and a misrepresentation of facts and figures but daily activities of some men of the force continue to lay credence to it.
And some believe these crimes and human right abuses continue to occur because the perpetrators are hardly punished. Yes, in the prevailing lockdown circumstance, Lagos State police command is said to have arrested and tried an officer who was seen in video extorting money from a motorist. In Akwa Ibom State, an officer who assaulted a medical doctor during the restriction period was reportedly demoted. While this is commendable, more punitive measures need to be meted to erring uniform men to serve as deterrent to others. The IGP and various military heads should take drastic actions to curtail the excesses of their men and thoroughly sanitize the system. There should be training and reorientation of the police and military especially in the area of civil relationship. They should be made to realize the sacredness of human life and that only God has the power to take life whenever He wishes.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Toward Curtailing Insecurity
It is with utmost patriotism and deep sense of personal responsibility that one is sending this alert to Rivers State Government over the extra-zealousness of some members of the task force meant to bring some discipline in the society. Since the inception of the Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and wrong parking, one has watched with keenness how such noble assignments are being carried out by its personnel.
The first impression anyone making such observation would form is that Nigerians have a tendency to abuse power and do things in crude ways, without application of the rule of courtesy or politeness. It was a shock and a shame for me as a Nigerian, to see brutal and horrifying video clips depicting how Nigerian law-enforcement agencies carried out their services, in the archives of some foreign agencies some years ago.
What is more worrisome is the obtuse nature of our law-enforcement agencies and task force members, which results in electronic capturing of their deeds by foreign observers, without their being aware or caring a boot. I may not be alone in the sad observation of how naked Nigeria lies in some secret places in foreign lands. Even when we say things to the contrary, those who know better merely laugh at us for not being able to cover our rumps as we engage in image-laundering.
Another impression which anyone watching how Nigerian public officers go about their tasks, is the fact that we easily get drunk with power in whatever positions that we occupy. Ranging from talking too much and often carelessly, an average Nigerian gives away so much through the way he talks in public. While talking so much and unguardedly, we also lack the knack of observing our environment and those that we talk with. Let it be said aloud that we are as porous as our borders had been.
With regards to the rashness and incivility of members of the task force on street trading and wrong parking, the danger is that the wounds which had been inflicted are taking the form of justified fight-back. The culture of fighting back has been known to produce some salutary effects, especially when justice is thrown to the wind and brutish arrogance takes the front stage.
My first experience as a young police officer in the old Western Region in anti-riot operation was that some police men who were unethical in carrying out their duties, had their dresses stuck on their bodies for many days. It was only after some ritual appeasement had taken place that the uniform could come out of their bodies. We cannot deny the truth that those who feel terribly hurt by acts of injustice can resort to some fetish acts for revenge purposes. As Nigerians, we know that this is a reality and quite common.
The current incident of a fire outbreak in a popular market in Onitsha was alleged to have arisen as a result of a fuel tanker causing an accident. Fuel from the tanker involved in the accident was said to have resulted in the fire outbreak. There had been several experiences in Nigeria where law-enforcement agents hold on to the steering wheel of a moving vehicle, in crude struggles with drivers. Perhaps the issue resulting in such struggles may not be a violation of the law but refusal to part with some money.
We are aware that accidents and losses, including outbreak of fire, had resulted from law-enforcement agents struggling with the drivers of moving vehicles, on the wheel. There was an occasion when a member of a taskforce on revenue collection fell off from a moving vehicle. There had also been occasions when audacious task force agents had been mistaken for car-snatchers and fired at. Some of those who crude members of a taskforce encounter turn out to be high-ranking military and security officers, permitted to carry weapons.
The story is endless with regards to the crude ways that some irresponsible members of law-enforcement agencies go about their legitimate tasks. But doing a legitimate task in an illegitimate manner does not give any cover or immunity to anyone doing things in a wrong way. Such irresponsible way of carrying out a task include breaking the wind-screen of a vehicle with a big stick as a means of forcing a driver to stop. It’s malicious damage!
As was said earlier, the crude and criminal ways which some members of law-enforcement agencies in Nigeria go about their tasks, remain open in the secret archives of foreign nations. In police disciplinary measures, there is a charge such, as incivility to a member or members of the public. In the past some police officers had lost their ranks or jobs for being rude or impolite to members of the public.
Now that members of various law-enforcement agencies have dabbled into the job of the police, the issue of discipline and control cannot be quite effective. The civil public being at the receiving end of official brutality, incivility and recklessness on the part of uniformed personnel, there are whisperings of “using traditional means” for self-defence and revenge purposes.
There are whisperings of using Voodoo or “Ijebu” factors to fight back those who abuse official positions and power. If 30 cows can die in an inexplicable circumstances, humans who abuse the law can experience similar fate. Please, let those charged with the control of task-force members warn them to be civil, polite and not take the law into their hands. There are countervailing powers people are exploring now.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Corruption As Police Albatross
For sometime now, the clamour for the establishment of a state – owned police or community police has continued to ring like a bell. So much debates and arguements about this in the media have attracted reasonable public attention which inversely, necessitated this humble reaction.
We can no longer sit on the fence watching our government or policy makers fabricate policies or legislations that are detrimental to our interest and development.
It is very interesting to note that so much fascinating and constructive arguments have been bandied since the debate about state police came up. Most schools of thought, especially the right-wingers, see it as a welcome development. They see it as a way of increasing the strength of the traditional federal police to stem the menace of social vices and insecurity that is plaguing and holding the nation to ransom in recent time, especially the Boko Haram insurgence.
Even as the creation of state police is being seen as a way of creating job opportunities for our youth, it is also being favoured for its potentials to bring efficiency and service delivery as a result of its closeness and familiarity with the terrain of the state or area of jurisdictions.
Fundamentally, we acknowledge that every criminal comes from a state, local government, community and village and we also believe holistically that only the fellow kinsmen that can do proper identification and make arrest of such persons or group of persons that perpetrate crimes.
However, in the eyes of many other people, especially the left wingers, the idea is viewed with skepticism and stiff criticism. Arguably, the idea, according to this school of thought, is believed to be politically-motivated.
In another development, mostly in the cause of this debate, several resolutions and opinions came up on this all-important institution. Due to reasons that bother on incompetence, misbehaviour, recklessness etc, some reasonable per centage voted for a complete or total scraping of the system. Others advocated for a change of name from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to Nigeria Police (NP) with the “Force” completely removed. Meanwhile, an in-depth overhauling of the entire system is also opined by a good number of people.
As far as I am concerned, the antidote to security problems in Nigeria is not about nomenclature or change of police uniform or establishing community or state police as many have argued. The act that brought about the formation of the police force was carefully designed for the purpose of enforcing the law and to prevent crimes in the society.
In view of the prevailing security situation in the country, it is absolutely and necessarily paramount to turn the nation’s satellite on the police institution and other security agencies by way of identifying their challenges and rectifying them through a proactive approach.
The biggest problem of every facet of the Nigerian institution is the big monster called corruption! This is what is responsible for our failing economy, education, judiciary, agriculture, the police, the Army and virtually every area of our life as a nation.
Corruption has now taken the place of our National Anthem that could be sung in every office without shame. Greed breeds corruption and corruption brings about failing economy while failing economy breeds under –development. It is a chain reaction. This is the problem of our police force and not by establishing community or state police.
The trend of corruption in the police force is mostly from the top to the lowest rank. Imagine where it is boldly written at the respective police stations that “bail is free” only to discover that it is absolutely not free in practical term. Who is fooling who? If distress or emergency call to the police could not be responded to promptly, then what are we talking about? Every corrupt practice must always find a way to defend and justify its act. This is what goes on in Nigeria.
In another way, who will control the said state police if established? Is it not the governors or State governments that will cater for their welfare? He who pays the piper dictates the tune. It will be more disastrous than what is happening now, especially in this political era where winning an election is a do-or-die affair.
Before now, the Nigeria Police were reckoned with and rated very high with dignifying honour as a result of their efficiency, hard work and straight-forwardness. This image had earned us global recognition and accolade such that Nigeria Police had played leadership role in international community and organizations. How, and when did things go wrong?
It is a clear fact that we still have gallant policemen in service. They are just unfortunate to be corrupted by the system.
The solution, therefore, is by waging a total war on corruption in all ramifications and not engage in any superfluous transformation of the force. The war should start from the top police hierarchy (Police Service Commission) down to the lowest rank.
Good legislation that can make the police independent and also redefine its operations are required to strengthen and protect it from incessant hijack by the power brokers. In fact, what we need is a complete rebranding with the golden aim of fighting corruption in the police.
Hon. Tordee (JP), a Public Affairs Analyst, lives in Port Harcourt
Opinion
Checking Examination Malpractices
As a result of overemphasis on paper qualification, examination cheating has become a vogue in Nigeria. Our children now prefer enjoying themselves at the expense of their studies. Because they are unsure of their ability to pass examinations, they resolve to finding cheap ways of doing so. Often, they rely on pre-knowledge of examination question papers otherwise known as expo. Unfortunately, the result of this practice is a fall in the standard of education.
Examination malpractice will hardly be sustained if it is not encouraged. Disappointingly, some examiners encourage the students to indulge in this obnoxious practice by collaborating with them. These examiners sometimes use this medium for economic gain as huge sums of money are necessary to obtain expo. For example, the early white men introduced this examination malpractice in Nigeria in the early sixties; that brought about this gradual changing attitude of assessing students who forge papers.
This behaviour has caused so many Nigerians to fall from the academic performance and thereby focus their mind on examination malpractices, rather than reading and writing to acquire knowledge.
Examination malpractices have become a conscious behaviour. The concomitant effects of these malpractices cannot entirely be expressed here. But suffice to say that the effects range from inability to express oneself in public with good command of English language, inability to defend one’s course of study, leading to inability to secure employment.
The downturn effect is usually frustration because the individual has placed his or herself in the place of a graduate whom people expect to be intelligent and productive, but turns out to be a wastrel after spending long years in school.
Many of our youths become frustrated and disillusioned when they see their colleagues, whose academic standard is rated low, being given admission either because they can afford the necessary bribe or have godfathers who speak on their behalf.
The problem of examination malpractice can only be stopped with the attention and help of the government. I am personally convinced that with government’s readiness to fight the menace, there will be a change of attitude.
Over the years, emphasis has been placed on providing education for the people. This is premised on the belief that education inculcates in the people a sense of belonging. Unfortunately, Nigeria has not sustained this vision and objective. We should all know that the training of our children is a collective responsibility of teachers, parents and government . We should drum it to the ears of our parents that examination malpractices are not important tools for acquiring knowledge needed to enhance the upliftment of our society.
Disappointingly, many educated people in the society exhibit the greatest acts of indiscipline. They indulge in various vices which render the nation impotent. In this country where majority of the populace are not enlightened, the cue is taken from the learned minority. This minority are seen as the eyes of the people. Any of their indulgences is seen as acceptable because they are expected to be more disciplined without malpractice by virtue of their education.
In view of this, any learned person who fails to exemplify rectitude does a great damage to the nation as he or she stands to contaminate many around him who expect him to be an embodiment of good virtues
In conclusion, the best way examination malpractice can be reduced in the country is for government to be more proactive by not only making examination malpractices a serious offence, but to also ensure that culprits are properly punished according to the law.
Etim wrote from Port Harcourt.
