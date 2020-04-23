Opinion
Checking Examination Malpractices
As a result of overemphasis on paper qualification, examination cheating has become a vogue in Nigeria. Our children now prefer enjoying themselves at the expense of their studies. Because they are unsure of their ability to pass examinations, they resolve to finding cheap ways of doing so. Often, they rely on pre-knowledge of examination question papers otherwise known as expo. Unfortunately, the result of this practice is a fall in the standard of education.
Examination malpractice will hardly be sustained if it is not encouraged. Disappointingly, some examiners encourage the students to indulge in this obnoxious practice by collaborating with them. These examiners sometimes use this medium for economic gain as huge sums of money are necessary to obtain expo. For example, the early white men introduced this examination malpractice in Nigeria in the early sixties; that brought about this gradual changing attitude of assessing students who forge papers.
This behaviour has caused so many Nigerians to fall from the academic performance and thereby focus their mind on examination malpractices, rather than reading and writing to acquire knowledge.
Examination malpractices have become a conscious behaviour. The concomitant effects of these malpractices cannot entirely be expressed here. But suffice to say that the effects range from inability to express oneself in public with good command of English language, inability to defend one’s course of study, leading to inability to secure employment.
The downturn effect is usually frustration because the individual has placed his or herself in the place of a graduate whom people expect to be intelligent and productive, but turns out to be a wastrel after spending long years in school.
Many of our youths become frustrated and disillusioned when they see their colleagues, whose academic standard is rated low, being given admission either because they can afford the necessary bribe or have godfathers who speak on their behalf.
The problem of examination malpractice can only be stopped with the attention and help of the government. I am personally convinced that with government’s readiness to fight the menace, there will be a change of attitude.
Over the years, emphasis has been placed on providing education for the people. This is premised on the belief that education inculcates in the people a sense of belonging. Unfortunately, Nigeria has not sustained this vision and objective. We should all know that the training of our children is a collective responsibility of teachers, parents and government . We should drum it to the ears of our parents that examination malpractices are not important tools for acquiring knowledge needed to enhance the upliftment of our society.
Disappointingly, many educated people in the society exhibit the greatest acts of indiscipline. They indulge in various vices which render the nation impotent. In this country where majority of the populace are not enlightened, the cue is taken from the learned minority. This minority are seen as the eyes of the people. Any of their indulgences is seen as acceptable because they are expected to be more disciplined without malpractice by virtue of their education.
In view of this, any learned person who fails to exemplify rectitude does a great damage to the nation as he or she stands to contaminate many around him who expect him to be an embodiment of good virtues
In conclusion, the best way examination malpractice can be reduced in the country is for government to be more proactive by not only making examination malpractices a serious offence, but to also ensure that culprits are properly punished according to the law.
Etim wrote from Port Harcourt.
Corruption As Police Albatross
For sometime now, the clamour for the establishment of a state – owned police or community police has continued to ring like a bell. So much debates and arguements about this in the media have attracted reasonable public attention which inversely, necessitated this humble reaction.
We can no longer sit on the fence watching our government or policy makers fabricate policies or legislations that are detrimental to our interest and development.
It is very interesting to note that so much fascinating and constructive arguments have been bandied since the debate about state police came up. Most schools of thought, especially the right-wingers, see it as a welcome development. They see it as a way of increasing the strength of the traditional federal police to stem the menace of social vices and insecurity that is plaguing and holding the nation to ransom in recent time, especially the Boko Haram insurgence.
Even as the creation of state police is being seen as a way of creating job opportunities for our youth, it is also being favoured for its potentials to bring efficiency and service delivery as a result of its closeness and familiarity with the terrain of the state or area of jurisdictions.
Fundamentally, we acknowledge that every criminal comes from a state, local government, community and village and we also believe holistically that only the fellow kinsmen that can do proper identification and make arrest of such persons or group of persons that perpetrate crimes.
However, in the eyes of many other people, especially the left wingers, the idea is viewed with skepticism and stiff criticism. Arguably, the idea, according to this school of thought, is believed to be politically-motivated.
In another development, mostly in the cause of this debate, several resolutions and opinions came up on this all-important institution. Due to reasons that bother on incompetence, misbehaviour, recklessness etc, some reasonable per centage voted for a complete or total scraping of the system. Others advocated for a change of name from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to Nigeria Police (NP) with the “Force” completely removed. Meanwhile, an in-depth overhauling of the entire system is also opined by a good number of people.
As far as I am concerned, the antidote to security problems in Nigeria is not about nomenclature or change of police uniform or establishing community or state police as many have argued. The act that brought about the formation of the police force was carefully designed for the purpose of enforcing the law and to prevent crimes in the society.
In view of the prevailing security situation in the country, it is absolutely and necessarily paramount to turn the nation’s satellite on the police institution and other security agencies by way of identifying their challenges and rectifying them through a proactive approach.
The biggest problem of every facet of the Nigerian institution is the big monster called corruption! This is what is responsible for our failing economy, education, judiciary, agriculture, the police, the Army and virtually every area of our life as a nation.
Corruption has now taken the place of our National Anthem that could be sung in every office without shame. Greed breeds corruption and corruption brings about failing economy while failing economy breeds under –development. It is a chain reaction. This is the problem of our police force and not by establishing community or state police.
The trend of corruption in the police force is mostly from the top to the lowest rank. Imagine where it is boldly written at the respective police stations that “bail is free” only to discover that it is absolutely not free in practical term. Who is fooling who? If distress or emergency call to the police could not be responded to promptly, then what are we talking about? Every corrupt practice must always find a way to defend and justify its act. This is what goes on in Nigeria.
In another way, who will control the said state police if established? Is it not the governors or State governments that will cater for their welfare? He who pays the piper dictates the tune. It will be more disastrous than what is happening now, especially in this political era where winning an election is a do-or-die affair.
Before now, the Nigeria Police were reckoned with and rated very high with dignifying honour as a result of their efficiency, hard work and straight-forwardness. This image had earned us global recognition and accolade such that Nigeria Police had played leadership role in international community and organizations. How, and when did things go wrong?
It is a clear fact that we still have gallant policemen in service. They are just unfortunate to be corrupted by the system.
The solution, therefore, is by waging a total war on corruption in all ramifications and not engage in any superfluous transformation of the force. The war should start from the top police hierarchy (Police Service Commission) down to the lowest rank.
Good legislation that can make the police independent and also redefine its operations are required to strengthen and protect it from incessant hijack by the power brokers. In fact, what we need is a complete rebranding with the golden aim of fighting corruption in the police.
Hon. Tordee (JP), a Public Affairs Analyst, lives in Port Harcourt
Preventing Child Malnutrition: A Necessity
There can be no real growth without healthy populations. No sustainable development without tackling disease and malnutrition. No international security without assisting crisis-ridden countries. And no hope for the spread of freedom, democracy and human dignity unless we treat health as a basic human right”.
These were the words of a Norwegian female politician, Gro Harlem Brundtland, who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway and as Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) from 1998 to 2003. Prior to the latter, she was appointed by United Nations as chairperson of the Brundtland Commission which presented the Brundtland Report on Sustainable Development formally known as the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) in 1983.
Without digressing, malnutrition as a critical disorder occurs when a person’s diet doesn’t contain the right amount of nutrients. It simply means ‘poor nutrition’ and can refer to undernutrition – not getting enough nutrients or overnutrition – getting more nutrients than necessary for normal growth, development and metabolism.
However, there are four sub-forms of undernutrition: wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), underweight (children with low weight for age), and micronutrient deficiencies.
Instructively, malnutrition results from a poor diet; when the intake of nutrients or energy is too high, too low, or poorly balanced. By implications, malnutrition can occur in poor families as well as rich families that are ignorant of diets. Emaciated or obese, it is still malnutrition.
Arguably, the best way to prevent malnutrition is to eat a healthy, balanced diet. To achieve these, eating a variety of foods from the four main food groups, especially sufficient fruits and vegetables, is indispensable.
UNICEF in her interventionist nature takes leading the advocacy particularly through the procurement of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special therapy formulated to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.
Lately, two prominent business moguls; Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, have joined the crusade against malnutrition. This is commendable as nutrition remains the bedrock of child survival and development.
Nonetheless, the most rewarding beyond treatment is to conscientiously activate the popular maxim by a Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus, which said, “Prevention is better than cure”. Ultimately, taking proper care of health prevents lots of health challenges and also saves money by reducing the number of illnesses and medications.
Hence, parents and custodians should ineludibly be acquainted with knowledge on the best feeding practices especially for infants and young children. This will ensure that children are properly cared for and fed to prevent malnutrition. And this is where governments, non-government and corporate organizations have crucial roles to play. To articulate policies that support poor families in managing underlying factors affecting child’s nutritional intake is without doubt a step forward.
Typically, the human body requires six essential nutrients to function properly which according to WHO’s classifications are macronutrients: water, protein, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients: vitamins and minerals. Whilst the body requires macronutrients in large amounts, micronutrients are needed in smaller measures.
Beyond nutrients, malnutrition can be caused by infections, psychosocial and environmental factors. Vitally important! Good water supply, sanitation and hygiene are vital for their direct impact on infectious diseases. Incidentally, these demands cannot be met by chance but concerted efforts and self-discipline.
Thus, organizing and supporting community awareness workshops, possibly through the Local Government Areas (LGAs) structures to expose women in both rural and urban areas on suitable feeding practices for the family, may lend a helping hand.
Likewise, self-care is crucial as it reduces the heavy costs of healthcare associated with diseases. The reason is that many diseases are preventable, and also can be managed much better if identified in time. Self-care treatment of malnutrition may involve dietary changes such as eating foods high in energy, nutrients and other non-dairy sources of protein.
And the fact remains that well-nourished children are better able to grow resiliently. Undernourished children, on the other hand, have weaker immune systems, thus susceptible to infections and illnesses. Therefore, an investment in nutrition is relatively a premium long-term socioeconomic security.
For emphasis, malnutrition slows economic growth and perpetuates poverty by deterring people from reaching their full potentials. Equally, the mortality and morbidity associated with malnutrition constitute a direct loss in human capital and productivity to any economy, as undernutrition in early childhood makes victims prone to non-communicable diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.
From records, it was estimated that malnutrition could cost a society up to US$3.5 trillion a year, with overweight and obesity alone costing US$500 billion per annum. Likewise, economists maintained that in total, the cost of malnutrition could range from 2 to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Of course, the education gap and consequent lower outputs of workforce can shake any country affected by malnutrition.
Correspondingly, an American physician, Dr. Nathan H. Heiligman (1907–1997) in “A strong Nation is a healthy Nation: Letter from the Lehigh County Tuberculosis Society” (National Library of Medicine) in 1940 elaborately emphasized on healthiness in nation-building. In addition, the effects of poor intelligent quotient and reduced school attainment that originate in early childhood undernutrition are grievous.
Thus, malnutrition has long-term implications which can ensnare generations of people in a vicious circle of poverty. Preventing malnutrition is, therefore, critical in eradicating poverty and positioning an economy for giant strides.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
By: Carl Umegboro
Women And Overweight Syndrome
Studies have enlightened us that from age 40, women have greater tendency to become overweight at the slightest chance. The explanation given was that, at this age, the digestive system slows down and the body is no less likely to engage in any physical activity that would encourage speedy burning of fat.
For this reason, medical experts and nutritionists who understand the health implication of getting unusually fat have had to caution against lifestyle that may facilitate it. Coincidentally, over time, most women and ladies had thought that one way to gain the public’s approval of their appearance is by looking robust and weighty.
As a result, many of them had undertaken some feeding regime that could facilitate an eventual robust posture. This dieting programme which, of course, emphasises foods high in carbohydrate and starch, junk foods, soft drinks and candy coupled with a life style devoid of physical exercise, constitutes a hasty invitation to overweight.
Alternatively, fatty looks are also invited through self administration of appetite boosters which leaves its users hungry and drowsy. When people eat more calories than they use, their bodies store the extra calories as fat. A couple of pounds of extra body fat are not a health risk for most people. But when people keep up a pattern of eating more calories than they burn, more and more fat builds up in their bodies.
Eventually, the body gets to a point where the amount of body fat can harm a person’s health. Doctors use the terms “overweight” or “obese” to tell if someone has a greater chance of developing weight-related health problems.
Howbeit, research has shown that this attitude does not only have the danger of hampering the agility of the brain, but may increase the risk for many health problems, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Others include certain types of cancer, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, fatty liver disease, kidney disease, pregnancy problems, such as high blood sugar during pregnancy, high blood pressure, and increased risk for cesarean delivery (C-section)
Although, no sane woman would want to be overweight, popular opinion has it that women are propelled by the desire to boost their physique a little but because they are not properly guarded, they overdo it and the unexpected becomes the case. It is for this reason that the need to have our mentality and attitude towards our natural look, overhauled, has become eminent.
People need be told that there is a reason for the way they are made and so attempts to have natural physique altered by way of boosting it out of proportion, must be discouraged in its entirety as they have caused more harm than good. Many who dared it have not only turned overweight, they have incurred some health problems upon themselves all in a bid to look good and attractive.
Like a writer once wrote, “apart from the obvious physical discomfort and ailment that come with overweight, there can also be a deep-seated psychological trauma which is usually characterised by a pervading sense of low self-esteem, insecurity or inferiority complex, that many overweight people have to contend with”.
Being too fat therefore, especially in very mature people increases the vulnerability of the person to several diseases which could have been prevented by not to have introduced any biological or chemical catalyst to interfere with the natural state of the body.
Diseases such as heart-related cases, high blood pressure, frequent muscular pains and spasm, diabetes, bone ache etc are cases associated with overweight. Nevertheless, some cases of overweight had been linked to genetical inheritance while some have their own ordeal due to the agitation of some hormones as a result of child birth.
All the same, the arousal of the consciousness of the danger of too much fat in the body is only what is paramount this time. Whether it is a natural course or a self-propelled factor, looking out for its signs and administering its antidotes in good time will go a long way in tackling this monster called overweight.
People between the ages of 50 and 60 should adopt and maintain healthy habits, stay off oily foods, alcohol, sugary foods and fried foods. They should grill, boil or steam their food instead of frying. Prevention, they say, is better than cure. It is advisable to maintain a good eating habit and exercise regularly.
The fact that once the mistake is established, it becomes difficult to reverse, makes it necessary to view this craze-to-be-fat syndrome, as an anomaly that needs be corrected and possibly be nipped in the bud through the use of an enlightenment campaign or any other form of public education that could be very effective at reaching especially the grassroots women.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
