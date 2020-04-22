Health
COVID-19: Body Charges Rivers On Thorough Hand Washing
Amidst fears associated with the dreaded Coronavirus, which has been detected in most states, the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), says it has taken necessary precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Speaking while fielding questions from journalists, the General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Napoleon Adah, said such measures were aimed at raising awareness on proper and regular hand washing, and the use of alcohol base hand sanitiser.
“As an agency saddled with the responsibility of hand washing and personal hygiene, we are working in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rivers State Ministry of Health in order to carry out adequate advocacy and sensitisation to the communities on the inherent dangers of COVID-19,” Adah said.
He further commended the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike for his effective leadership to curb the spread of the virus in Rivers State.
According to him, there are several committees set up by the Governor to create adequate awareness in the area of COVID-19. This, he said has invariably made the state to be Coronavirus free.
The RUWASSA boss, who is also an environmental disaster risk management expert, noted that the agency in collaboration with UNICEF is currently working out modalities to provide automatic hand washing facilities to the various LGAs of Rivers State.
COVID-19: ‘No Challenge In Community Sensitisation’
As the fight to prevent the rampaging Coronavirus from infecting Rivers people continues, part of the measures adopted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in reaching out to communities has so far not experienced any notable challenges.
The Lead Coordinator for the State Rapid Response Team for COVID-19, Mr Modekai Ifemide Olowole, who made this known after a recent routine assessment of performance of the Rapid Response Team on sensitization in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt LGAs stated that the compliance level has been encouraging.
Olowole, who credited the success recoded so far to the existing mechanism in place, explained that the sensitisation team of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) works with Institutions on ground , adding that: ‘We have come together to offer our support.
“What we did was to sensitise the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to know how they can engage the communities in whatever they are doing.
“If while doing that they need some support from us, we have a Rapid Response Team (RRT) that are working on ground. They have mobility, they have everything,” he said.
According to him, each time any of the Civil Society Organisations has palliatives for instance, to give to members of any community, they use the opportunity to make presentations on COVID-19 preventive measures.
The RRT, sponsored by UNICEF in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Health, and the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), he said, decided to adopt the method, knowing that many people in the communities are more bothered by how to overcome hunger than COVID-19.
“If you look at it economically, everybody is hungry. If you go to a community and tell them you want to sensitise them on how to wish hands, they will tell you they are hungry,” he said.
This, he explained further, is part of what Risk Communication entails, and is the platform through which UNICEF aims to support the state.
“UNICEF’s aim is to support the state wherever they are working to pilot a model that is of international best practices and present to the state. That is what we’re doing now,” he said.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
HOW TO TRANSFORM SKINNY FAT TO FIT
If you are reading this post, you may be wondering if going from skinny fat to fit is an achievable feat. It is possible that you have come across a lot of testimonies from people that claimed that they have achieved this seemingly unattainable feat. However, any you may feel skepticism is understandable when you consider that you probably haven’t actually met anyone who has had success in this area yourself.
The truth is that you want to believe these stories because you desire to experience this transformation in your own body. Well, the good news is that it is totally achievable and the better news is that it is actually quite easy to achieve.
In this post, we will take you through some tips that will help you move from skinny fat to fit.
THE CONCEPT OF SKINNY FAT
The truth is that without proper understanding you may think that you have skinny fat when you don’t. This lack of knowledge may make you feel like the tips that will be provided below are not working. Hence, we have decided to help you first understand what skinny fat is.
When a person has a high percentage of fat in his body and still looks skinny when wearing clothes, the person is said to have skinny fat. Some features you will see with this person are a gut that is paunchy and in a few instances the person may even have what are commonly called man boobs.
You know that this person does not fall into the fat or obese category yet you cannot say that his body is fit. He often appears thin but has extra layers of fat in his body.
WHERE DOES SKINNY FAT COME FROM?
The best way to identify if a person has skinny fat or not is when they are without clothes. This is because it is difficult to tell when they are clothed. Click this link for a cool way to improve your body weight.
The major reason why people tend to have skinny fat is that they have terrible nutrition and exercise habits. A lot of people just go for cardio exercises whenever they feel like shedding off weight. They also perform these exercises alongside cutting down the number of calories they consume. As if that is not enough, they include fat-shredding supplements that are ineffective to the list.
The result of these combinations is often skinny fat. Though they have successfully shed some weight, they are deficient in calories.
TIPS TO GETTING RID OF SKINNY FAT
Here are a few tips that will help you get rid of skinny fat:
- BEST EXERCISING ROUTINES: If you have been hitting the gym a lot, it is ok to go for heavy-lifting. However, if this is your first time in the gym or you have been off weight lifting for a while, you should not start off like this. Start with movement routines then add weight lifting as time goes on.
- TAKE YOUR DIET SERIOUSLY: There is more to shedding skinny fat than exercise. Your diet also plays a crucial role in the equation. Cut down on calorie intake and eat a little over 1g of protein per weight pound. Consume about 0.45g of fat per weight pound. Compensate for calorie deficiencies by eating 10 g of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.
In conclusion, you will need to give yourself between 3 to 6 months to successfully get rid of that skinny fat.
Cervical Cancer: Most Women Are At Risk – Expert
Going by the risk factors capable of increasing the chances of a woman developing cervical cancer, most women in the world are at risk.
A consultant clinical pathologist/haematologist in Rivers State, Dr Dorothy Okoh, who stated this in an interview, said there are about eight key factors that put women at risk of cervical cancer.
According to her, women who were sexually active as teenagers, women who do not regularly have Pap tests, and women who have had more than one sexual partner are all at risk of having cervical cancer.
Others at risk are women who have had, or whose partners have had Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) or other sexually transmitted diseases, and women whose mother’s took the hormone diethylstilbestrol (DES) while pregnant for them.
Also included are women whose immune systems are weakened by immuno-suppressive drugs, or have HIV/AIDS, and women who have observed poor personal hygiene and inadequate nutrition.
“The implication of these identified factors”, she said, “going by these factors, most women are definitely at risk”.
Dr Okoh, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Priventive Healthcare Initiative, also identified ways of protecting oneself against cervical cancer.
One of such ways, she stated, is protection against HPV infection and regular Pap test.
“Cervical cancer most often starts with pre-cancerous or abnormal cells changers in the cervix that may later become cancer.
“Protection against HPV infection will prevent pre-cancerous changes, while having regular Pap test is to find and promptly treat these abnormal changes in the cervix early”.
To avoid cervical cancer, Dr Okoh also urged women against early sexual activity or total abstinence from sexual activity, avoidance of risky sexual behavior and lifestyle, or use condoms in order to reduce risk of contacting HPV infection.
Beyond these, she also called for use of vaccines.
“There are vaccines now available to protect young girls and women against HIP types 16 and 18. The types 16 and 18 are often the cause of two out of every three cases of cervical cancer, he said.
Stories by Sogbeba Dokubo
