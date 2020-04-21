Opinion
Who Is Dealing With Nigeria?
Recently, I heard an unbelievable argument on a radio station. Following the arrest of some five young Nigerians in connection with a daring armed robbery in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) few days ago, the radio presenter sought the opinion of listeners on why some Nigerians abroad commit crime, thereby tarnishing the image of the country.
Many people called in, giving various reasons for the embarrassing behaviour and calling on those involved to turn a new leaf. But one particular male caller said that all the allegations levelled against Nigerians abroad were not true. He said he lived abroad for many years and knows that sometimes, authorities of certain countries cook up allegations of crime against Nigerians to further tarnish the already battered image of Nigeria. He alleged that some citizens of most foreign countries are racists and would go to any length to deal with blacks, Nigerians in particular.
Indeed, it was difficult to buy into the man’s narrative. In the first place, what will these countries and their citizens gain from painting Nigerians and our nation black? What do they have against Nigeria that they would descend on the nation and its citizens in such a wicked manner? But be that as it may, one thinks it will be proper for appropriate authorities to carry out thorough investigation on the heavy allegation with a view to finding out how true it is. Let it not be that our citizens abroad are actually paying for crimes they did not commit.
But while that is being done, we must not fail to tell ourselves the truth, which is, that Nigerians do have a global reputation for crime.
Even President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to that fact in an interview with a foreign newspaper. He said it is usually difficult for foreign countries to grant asylum to Nigerians as a result of the country’s reputation for crime abroad. Expectedly, many critics have been criticizing the president since then, saying he is de-marketing Nigeria but facts available show that Buhari was merely stating the obvious.
For instance, a recent report has it that 723 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Abikoye, who was quoted in the report, said they were sent home on the basis of alleged cybercrime, prostitution, over stay and illegal stay. Elucidating on the action, the Comptoller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said some Nigerians in Ghana had become laws in themselves, blocking major streets where they drink, fight and stab one another, hence the need for a decisive measure to sanitize their country.
The story is not different in Italy, Malaysia, South African, Indonesia, United Kingdom, United States of America and many other countries from where Nigerians have spread their criminal network. A Google search of the criminal activities of Nigerians abroad will wow you with the terrible things our brothers and sisters do in foreign land. It ranges from human trafficking to bank credit and card fraud, drug trafficking and many others. Lately, many Nigerian young men were trooping to Malaysia which has been christened the “yahoo boys” headquarters. Truly, a study needs to be carried out on what they do in Malaysia such that a person that leaves Nigeria empty handed for Malaysia comes back in less than six months, a millionaire. Many Nigerians are serving jail terms in countries across the globe for various illegal acts. This definitely does not speak well of Nigeria and her citizens. And the sooner we imbibed the habit of decent, lawful behaviour both within and outside the country, the better for us as individuals and as a nation.
Of course, not all Nigerians abroad are involved in these atrocities.
There are many decent, hard working, honest, law abiding Nigerians around the globe who are daily making us proud. But the few individuals involved in criminal activities have seriously dented the image of the nation and the sooner actions are taken to salvage the situation the better for us both as individuals and as a nation.
Already we have seen how shabbily Nigerians are treated at many international airports and the attacks on Nigerians in many countries which may not be unconnected with our poor image. Some people believe it will be worse in the coming years if nothing is done to address our image problem.
It is, therefore, high time concerted efforts were made by all well meaning Nigerians both home and abroad to project a good image for the country which will counter the bad one created by the unscrupulous, criminal minded few. To achieve this, we need value re-orientation.
Presently there is so much emphasis on acquisition of material things which leads the citizens, both the leaders and the led to do anything to acquire wealth. It’s high time we began to teach our people, particularly the young ones the value of hard work, patience, good name, good image, and good legacy so that whether they find themselves within or outside the country, they will not be willing to commit any crime to “make it”.
Government at all levels should also ask themselves if through their actions and inactions they push the citizens to desperation and hopelessness. Perhaps if government invests more on infrastructures and good governance, less people will have the urge to seek for better life in foreign lands.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Mechanism Of Mercenary Mentality
Any activity undertaken by a human being, with monetary and material gains as primary motive or impetus, is one form which a mercenary mentality can take. Like the dangling of a promise of a reward of N36 million for any Nigerian scientist or medical researcher able to find a cure for Coronavirus, mercenaries do things for money, not conviction. Such mind-set born of a worldwide movement into deeper materialism, has some mechanism bearing some observable trends. It’s the opposite of patriotism.
In the history of education in Nigeria, during the colonial era, there was a policy of “Payment by Result”, whereby schools with impressive results received grants from government. How such examination results came about would not be an issue of concern, but what mattered was the “impressive” nature which was the determinant of award of grants. Good results, good grants!
The mechanism of mercenary mentality went to work to craft subtle means of getting impressive school results. School heads and teachers assisted pupils to pass examinations in “flying colours”. It took a long time, after much harm had been done, before obtuse policy makers could figure out that money is a good soldier. Sanctimonious people would talk of examination malpractices but would not search deeper for the causes.
In the university system there is a policy of “publish-or-perish”, whereby promotions of lecturers depend on articles published in “learned” journals, local and international. Like the history of the South Sea Bubble or the Scramble for Africa, humans long for where they can make maximum gain but with minimal investment. The job of teaching demands commitment to the learner as professional priority. Such commitment derives from personal conviction in the worth whileness of the job and the task involved.
Mechanism of the mercenary mentality went to work to place fame and personal gains in the forefront and commitment to the learner as an unimportant issue. We do not need a microscope to see the result. Who would not want to become a professor at the quickest possible time, if all it would take is to have publications and good rapport with appropriate god-fathers? From fixing of names in other peoples’ works, to several clever tactics, what do we not find in the universities in a hypocritical rat-race to excel?
“The higher you go, the cooler it becomes” is an old maxim which describes the philosophy of the mercenary mentality. To struggle from below is to take the risk of encountering hustlers and predators and so, why not jump to the top by any means, hook or crook? Once at the top, you can afford to pontificate and point out lazy and unpatriotic people.
Would you not want to retire at 70, even when you are 80, with your full salary, benefits and possibly acquire any choice government asset in your custody? To “board last flight” is to run the risk of being left out in grabbing the largesse that Nigeria offers to those in the fore-front. This is why there is hustling, horse trading, rat race, do-or-die affair, etc.
The up-coming version in the mechanism of the mercenary mentality was provided recently by an elder statesman and retired military general, Theophilus Danjuma. Listen to him: “The Nigerian Army under Burutai is working with President Buhari to grab lands from indigenous Nigerian owners and give it to Fulanis from West Africa and turn indigenous Nigerian people and land to modern-day Fulani colony”. Danjuma is not alone in raising this alarm, because, another retired general said so before.
Anyone who had read The Tide newspaper of Friday, February 21, 2020, would recall the scary headline: “Rise Up Against Herdsmen, Danjuma Tells Nigerians”. Ordinary Nigerians battling to find some food for their empty stomachs may not be interested to hear that “Miyetti Allah determines what happens in Presidency” or about the “Army working with Buhari to Grab Lands, gives some to Fulanis”. Such prospects are scary enough to contemplate.
Mercenaries are not only soldiers fighting a war they know nothing about, but solely for the sake of money and property to loot. Mercenaries are also those who participate in implementation of conspiracies because of ignorance, vengeance, envy or spite, even if they turn around later to shed crocodile tears. For example, we are being told that “the Northern Elders who in 2015 believed that General Buhari had come to redeem the North, have now turned against the President”.
In Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest, we have an illustration of how ambitious Antonio usurped the throne of his brother, Prospero, in collaboration with Alonso, King of Naples who was ill-disposed towards Prospero. Nigerian politicians often see situations better when they have left office, but power remains an ally they rarely forego.
The mechanism of mercenary mentality has an operational system which is built in the mind, with fabrics drawn from intellectual sophistry. No one has disproved the fact that humans are wolves and predators. They can blow hot and cold, depending on where their gain lies, such that the culture of service without reward as a motivator is rare to find. Humans cry wolf when their interest are threatened, but also become wolves when there are booties to share, including land grabbling. You have to be a macho-man to survive.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
Those who sing Federal Might in the irresponsible struggle to compromise the health security system of Rivers State, easily forget that this has been the music of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since they took over the Federal Government.
For Rivers State, the only project this present APC Federal Government has is a truckload of threats, victimisation, promotion of insecurity and unending attempts to rig elections.
Five years down the line, there is not a single FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROJECT initiated and executed by this failed APC Federal Government. Year after year, this unproductive administration has formed the habit of one mischief after another.
During the 2019 General Elections, the APC Federal Government used the Nigerian Army and F-SARS to unleash mayhem, deaths and deadly bloodshed in their quest to rig Governor Wike out of a deserved second term.
It got to the ugliest point when the Nigerian Army attempted to invade INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt in a last-ditch effort to abduct the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and compel him to write results in favour of their preferred candidate. They were defeated before television cameras.
Even when the matter got to the tribunal, the APC Federal Government urged the former Rivers State Police Commissioner to write a negative security report to activate the relocation of Rivers State Tribunal to Abuja. When the commissioner refused he was transferred.
The compulsion to plot mischief against Rivers State since 2015 by the APC Federal Government should embarrass any reasonable person. Has anyone ever heard the APC Federal Government arguing about executing a project in Rivers State? Has anyone heard them promoting any positive issue in Rivers State?
Since the Coronavirus pandemic broke, the APC Federal Government has never done anything to check the spread of Coronavirus within Rivers State. All the Federal Agencies have done is to generate controversy with a view to weakening the health defence system.
Working with private corporate organizations, they have tried to compromise the health of Rivers people in total disregard for established health protocols. First, it was Caverton Helicopters and now it is ExxonMobil.
ExxonMobil, with no oil drilling operations in Rivers State, claims they had the permit of the masters of EXCLUSIVE LIST to move 22 Staff into Rivers State. When they were stopped to observe the mandatory 14 days quarantine, all hell was let loose. Writing under the compromised Mobil PENGASSAN, they said because they were on essential duties, they had the right to enter Rivers State unchecked and without test for Coronavirus.
They forgot that the Air Peace personnel were on essential duties for the Federal Republic when they were apprehended and quarantined by the Lagos State Government.
They have forgotten that several states, including the Federal Capital Territory, have arrested and prosecuted hundreds of Nigerians for contravening different aspects of their lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
One wonders the reason for the desperation to import unscreened persons into Rivers State. It was even worsened when operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST issued threats to Rivers Service Commanders, directing them to work against the interest of the state.
As everyone expected, they have started to exercise their ugly power. They have redeployed the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, with immediate effect. The reason for the redeployment is obvious. They want to manipulate the security process.
This latest redeployment is part of the APC Federal Government’s style since 2015. It is part of a perpetual struggle to undo Rivers State. They have continued to fail because Rivers people are vigilant.
On Friday, Governor Wike outlined their evil plot: “Some people want the escalation of the virus in Rivers State. People were paid to canvass a negative narrative on Caverton Pilots. We are doing what we can within available resources to fight Coronavirus. You can fly, but as you fly and land, don’t enter our territory.
“We will fight this matter legally. ExxonMobil does not operate in Rivers State. That they have a point at the Onne seaport does not mean that they operate in Rivers State. People in Abuja are not happy. They want Rivers State to be infected. They want to kill Rivers people and I will not allow it. I was elected to protect Rivers people. Rivers State is not a pariah State.
“The right thing must be done. We are talking about something that is killing people. They want Coronavirus to escalate in Rivers State. The law must be tested. Make sacrifice and let us contain the virus. Nobody will use Rivers State as a toy. This Federal Government does not like us, but a government will come that likes Rivers State. “
Should Rivers State let down her guard on the premise of essential services? Are they expecting the state to watch sheepishly while they move all manner of people around in the name of essential services? Why are all these so-called personnel on essential duties refusing to respect the Basic Health Protocols that are observed in Lagos?
There is another angle to this onslaught on Rivers State. The APC Federal Government and different classes of trade unions now issue similar press statements. Before their new-found love relationship, they were like cat and dog. PENGASSAN is suddenly embarking on media campaigns on behalf of the Federal Government. The goal is simple: give a dog a bad name. You know the rest.
Even though ExxonMobil has no operational base in Rivers State, it is pertinent to make clear-headed suggestions to the arrogant operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST.
As operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST, you are in desperate love for money to the detriment of Rivers people. Since you love money, why don’t you arrange for workers at the rig to remain there, while you follow due process of collaboration with Rivers Health Authorities to ascertain the Coronavirus status of fresh personnel heading to the rig as replacement. This is standard practice and it will cater for all interests.
This is a time for confidence building. If the operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST can joyfully collaborate with Lagos State Government for the deployment of staff on essential duties; why the under-the-table actions in Rivers State? Why the repeated plots to destroy established health systems using oil workers as the weapon of destruction?
Meanwhile, Governor Wike has continued to build the health security system of Rivers State to consolidate on the gains made by the state.
On Saturday, he locked down parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area to enforce social distancing. The decisions are tough, but they are vital for health and protection of Rivers people.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Opinion
What Are Palliative Measures?
When you do a quick Google search of the phrase – ’palliative measures’, you will quickly understand it to mean – ‘That which is palliative relieves and soothes, but is not expected to cure’.
The English dictionary defines the word ‘palliative’ as- ‘serving to extenuate or mitigate; minimising the progression of a disease and relieving undesirable symptoms for as long as possible rather than attempting to cure the (unusually incurable) disease’.
It would, therefore, be right to say that ‘palliative’ is largely ‘people’ and ‘condition’ sensitive and temporary in nature, ensuring relief and making mild the pain that would, otherwise have been felt, were it not available.
The question to ask now is – “where did the leaders, nay rulers, in the Federal and State governments get their understanding of the definition of palliatives or palliative measures to mean the provision of food and food items alone? This is what we have seen them operationalise across the country in the last two weeks since this COVID-19 pandemic began to bite.
How did they come to the sudden and myopic conclusion that palliative measures must mean the provision of cups of garri, noodles, beans, oil and, in some cases, other condiments for making jollof rice, only for the ‘poor’ who live in the rural areas?
Palliative measures can be to some – the provision of ‘food’ (food palliatives), to some others, in the form of provision of regular and uninterrupted power supply, reduction in tariffs of certain commodities and utility services, suspension of levies, taxes, rates and duties or even the disbursement of cash directly to people to take care of other domestic responsibilities (social palliatives).
Yet to others, it can just be the provision of some legal frameworks or legislations that would address monetary and fiscal policy matters of exposed individuals (such as the temporary suspension or reduction of interest rates payable on loans taken, access to cheap loans and salary advances to keep the economy liquid or even legislations that make it possible for businessmen to cut down on or mitigate their losses or financial exposures). That is, legal/legislative palliatives. Palliative measures could also be religious or psychological palliatives.
Depending on who or what is involved before the need for palliatives is contemplated, governments must first attempt to understand that true palliative measures must be sensitive and not discriminatory. The poor, rich, strong, weak, and every gender in every ethnic group across every stratum of the society must be considered when designing palliatives or what would constitute the best palliative measure whenever the need arises.
Palliatives should be only those which are capable of providing temporary relief to soothe the pains and hardship on all affected by the attendant situation.
Having established what true palliative measures should be and seeing the finest of its interpretation displayed by civilisations outside of Nigeria such as the USA, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Great Britain and even some African countries like South Africa (currently experiencing looting by citizens in spite of their palliatives) and Senegal, it would be safe to say that our leaders either do not understand the meaning of the term ‘Palliative Measures’, or have a very warped understanding of it or are simply just wicked, displaying such wickedness to their people in the way they carry on with these things.
Where did they get their interpretation to mean food items? As if that was not bad enough, why do they think it to also mean it is only the poor in the rural communities that deserve it? Where exactly?
Do they, by their interpretation, imply that the ‘rich’ (who probably have invested millions or billions of naira in the economy that is about to go down the drains because they cannot use it for what they intended such as manufacturing, owing to the lockdown order for days now) would not suffer losses or if they do, it would be miniature compared to what the ‘poor’ who they are focusing on now would suffer in this period and as such do not deserve palliatives?
Do they imagine that the ordinary taxi driver who is managing his personal taxi or the one he got on hire purchase who because of this pandemic and the ‘decree or order’ for him not to carry the usual number of passengers would not make losses now and so would not deserve palliatives also?
Do they mean that the woman who had already paid a one-year rental in the hope of making money for the next year’s rental from her daily sales, who the stay-at-home order has prevented from going to open her shop for two, three or even five months as the case may be, does not require palliatives that can be in the form of asking the landlord to return the monies paid for the rentals and consequently waivering tenement rate for the landlord for a period of time?
Whatever the case may be, our governments must interrogate again their understanding of the words (palliative and palliative measure) in order not to, with time, incur the imminent wrath of the classes of citizens not catered to in their plans and what divinity might serve them as consequences of this wicked and corruption-laden interpretation of an otherwise good word.
Akpotive, a social reformer and public affairs commentator, writes from Port Harcourt.
Andy Akpotive
