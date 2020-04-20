Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers 

Who would have believed that six years after the kidnapping of 276 girls from their school, Government Girls’ Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorist group, they would not all be released and reunited with their families? Who would have thought that 2190 days down the road, 112 of these school girls would still be in captivity and their families in perpetual pain and agony?

In fact, the whole act was unimaginable and unheard of which explained why many doubted that it actually happened. Many labeled it a political gimmick. And with the great attention it generated both within and outside the country, considering the caliber of personalities involved in calling for the release of the girls, including the then First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, who joined the “Bring Back Our Girls” movement, many said it was just a matter of days or months before Nigerian government pulled all strings necessary to ensure their release.

Painfully, that government’s might is yet to be seen or rather has not yielded the expected result as only 107 out of the over 276 girls have been found or released through negotiations since the incident took place on April 14, 2014, in addition to 57 of them that managed to escape from the truck in which they were transported soon after the abduction. Though government has continued to claim that efforts are being made to see to the release of the 112 girls, there is little or nothing to show for it. The families of the abducted girls are losing faith in government and only holding on to hope. Many of the parents are said to have died of heart attack and grief-related ailments.

During a special prayer and thanksgiving service held in Chibok last weekend to mark the sixth anniversary of the heart-breaking incident, some parents accused government of not doing enough. One of them, Madam Rebecca, said “I have been weeping every day. Even now the tears have stopped coming out. Today, it seems the government has forgotten about our plight, they are not doing anything about it. Last time, we heard they were willing to release some of our daughters but nothing was done about it”. Continuing, she said, “All our eyes are fixed unto God. That is why we have gathered to offer prayers so that God will touch all the parties involved so that our daughters will come back home”.

In the same vein, the spokesperson for the Kibaku Area Development Association (Chibok), Dr Allen Manasseh, said government’s effort towards the release of the remaining school girls has not been satisfactory. In his words “it’s even better to be told that your daughter has been killed. That will make you cry and forget and you won’t be thinking again. But in this case, no one is telling us anything… All the promises the government made to release the girls have not been fulfilled. This creates a lot of worries to the parents”.

Rebecca, Manasseh and many other peoples’ plea is that both the federal and state governments should concretise their words by doing the needful to see to the release of not only the Chibok girls but also Leah Sharibu, the remaining kidnapped Dapchi school girl abducted in 2018 and, indeed, all women and men in captivity. The necessary political will needed to set these citizens free and deal with Boko Haram insurgents should not be held back any longer. President Muhammadu Buhari needs not be reminded of his 2015 campaign promise of crushing Boko Haram once he got into Aso Rock.

Or course, the present administration must be commended for the effort made so far in checking the activities of the Islamist terrorist organization. If I may borrow the words of the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, “it is not as bad as it used to be. There was a time that there were about five/six bombings in a day in this country… Presently we can stay up to three months without a cracker going off”. But the truth is that the battle is far from being over. Not with the increasing attacks on military bases and some communities.

Terrorists, who some people believe, have metamorphosed into gunmen, bandits, armed herdsmen and other forms of criminals have continued to spill innocent blood and make life nightmarish for Nigerians. Even in the ongoing lockdown in many parts of the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, gunmen and herdsmen are still unleashing mayhem on many communities.

The core mandate of every government is to protect lives and properties. Therefore, our government, both state and federal should match words with action and secure all Nigerians wherever they may be. Seeing various state governors and the federal government take commendable actions towards the containment of the novel Coronavirus in the states and country at large, one cannot help but imagine how safe the nation will be should these our leaders use the same vigor in fighting crime in our society; sincerely using all the money budgeted for security, including their security votes for the intended purpose.

Analysts have warned of post COVID-19 hunger, loss of jobs, and general hardship. This invariably will result in a rise in the crime rate. What plans are our leaders making to check it? Are they ready to provide security agencies with modern equipment, resources and all they need to combat crime? Will they be ready to do away with greed, selfishness, corruption and use the citizens’ money in their custody in developing agriculture, manufacturing, education, health and other sectors that will help in growing the economy and creating jobs for the people? Are our lawmakers and other political office holders ready to cut down their humongous salaries and allowances so that the money could be deployed into productive ventures?

So, as we join the Chibok community in appealing that government expedites action towards the release of their children, in whatever form they are, we should be ready and willing as government, individuals and groups to make the necessary lifestyle adjustments and sacrifices that will guarantee a better society where crime will no longer be considered a life-sustaining option.

Calista Ezeaku