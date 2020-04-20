Opinion
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
Those who sing Federal Might in the irresponsible struggle to compromise the health security system of Rivers State, easily forget that this has been the music of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since they took over the Federal Government.
For Rivers State, the only project this present APC Federal Government has is a truckload of threats, victimisation, promotion of insecurity and unending attempts to rig elections.
Five years down the line, there is not a single FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROJECT initiated and executed by this failed APC Federal Government. Year after year, this unproductive administration has formed the habit of one mischief after another.
During the 2019 General Elections, the APC Federal Government used the Nigerian Army and F-SARS to unleash mayhem, deaths and deadly bloodshed in their quest to rig Governor Wike out of a deserved second term.
It got to the ugliest point when the Nigerian Army attempted to invade INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt in a last-ditch effort to abduct the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and compel him to write results in favour of their preferred candidate. They were defeated before television cameras.
Even when the matter got to the tribunal, the APC Federal Government urged the former Rivers State Police Commissioner to write a negative security report to activate the relocation of Rivers State Tribunal to Abuja. When the commissioner refused he was transferred.
The compulsion to plot mischief against Rivers State since 2015 by the APC Federal Government should embarrass any reasonable person. Has anyone ever heard the APC Federal Government arguing about executing a project in Rivers State? Has anyone heard them promoting any positive issue in Rivers State?
Since the Coronavirus pandemic broke, the APC Federal Government has never done anything to check the spread of Coronavirus within Rivers State. All the Federal Agencies have done is to generate controversy with a view to weakening the health defence system.
Working with private corporate organizations, they have tried to compromise the health of Rivers people in total disregard for established health protocols. First, it was Caverton Helicopters and now it is ExxonMobil.
ExxonMobil, with no oil drilling operations in Rivers State, claims they had the permit of the masters of EXCLUSIVE LIST to move 22 Staff into Rivers State. When they were stopped to observe the mandatory 14 days quarantine, all hell was let loose. Writing under the compromised Mobil PENGASSAN, they said because they were on essential duties, they had the right to enter Rivers State unchecked and without test for Coronavirus.
They forgot that the Air Peace personnel were on essential duties for the Federal Republic when they were apprehended and quarantined by the Lagos State Government.
They have forgotten that several states, including the Federal Capital Territory, have arrested and prosecuted hundreds of Nigerians for contravening different aspects of their lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
One wonders the reason for the desperation to import unscreened persons into Rivers State. It was even worsened when operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST issued threats to Rivers Service Commanders, directing them to work against the interest of the state.
As everyone expected, they have started to exercise their ugly power. They have redeployed the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, with immediate effect. The reason for the redeployment is obvious. They want to manipulate the security process.
This latest redeployment is part of the APC Federal Government’s style since 2015. It is part of a perpetual struggle to undo Rivers State. They have continued to fail because Rivers people are vigilant.
On Friday, Governor Wike outlined their evil plot: “Some people want the escalation of the virus in Rivers State. People were paid to canvass a negative narrative on Caverton Pilots. We are doing what we can within available resources to fight Coronavirus. You can fly, but as you fly and land, don’t enter our territory.
“We will fight this matter legally. ExxonMobil does not operate in Rivers State. That they have a point at the Onne seaport does not mean that they operate in Rivers State. People in Abuja are not happy. They want Rivers State to be infected. They want to kill Rivers people and I will not allow it. I was elected to protect Rivers people. Rivers State is not a pariah State.
“The right thing must be done. We are talking about something that is killing people. They want Coronavirus to escalate in Rivers State. The law must be tested. Make sacrifice and let us contain the virus. Nobody will use Rivers State as a toy. This Federal Government does not like us, but a government will come that likes Rivers State. “
Should Rivers State let down her guard on the premise of essential services? Are they expecting the state to watch sheepishly while they move all manner of people around in the name of essential services? Why are all these so-called personnel on essential duties refusing to respect the Basic Health Protocols that are observed in Lagos?
There is another angle to this onslaught on Rivers State. The APC Federal Government and different classes of trade unions now issue similar press statements. Before their new-found love relationship, they were like cat and dog. PENGASSAN is suddenly embarking on media campaigns on behalf of the Federal Government. The goal is simple: give a dog a bad name. You know the rest.
Even though ExxonMobil has no operational base in Rivers State, it is pertinent to make clear-headed suggestions to the arrogant operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST.
As operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST, you are in desperate love for money to the detriment of Rivers people. Since you love money, why don’t you arrange for workers at the rig to remain there, while you follow due process of collaboration with Rivers Health Authorities to ascertain the Coronavirus status of fresh personnel heading to the rig as replacement. This is standard practice and it will cater for all interests.
This is a time for confidence building. If the operators of EXCLUSIVE LIST can joyfully collaborate with Lagos State Government for the deployment of staff on essential duties; why the under-the-table actions in Rivers State? Why the repeated plots to destroy established health systems using oil workers as the weapon of destruction?
Meanwhile, Governor Wike has continued to build the health security system of Rivers State to consolidate on the gains made by the state.
On Saturday, he locked down parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area to enforce social distancing. The decisions are tough, but they are vital for health and protection of Rivers people.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Opinion
What Are Palliative Measures?
When you do a quick Google search of the phrase – ’palliative measures’, you will quickly understand it to mean – ‘That which is palliative relieves and soothes, but is not expected to cure’.
The English dictionary defines the word ‘palliative’ as- ‘serving to extenuate or mitigate; minimising the progression of a disease and relieving undesirable symptoms for as long as possible rather than attempting to cure the (unusually incurable) disease’.
It would, therefore, be right to say that ‘palliative’ is largely ‘people’ and ‘condition’ sensitive and temporary in nature, ensuring relief and making mild the pain that would, otherwise have been felt, were it not available.
The question to ask now is – “where did the leaders, nay rulers, in the Federal and State governments get their understanding of the definition of palliatives or palliative measures to mean the provision of food and food items alone? This is what we have seen them operationalise across the country in the last two weeks since this COVID-19 pandemic began to bite.
How did they come to the sudden and myopic conclusion that palliative measures must mean the provision of cups of garri, noodles, beans, oil and, in some cases, other condiments for making jollof rice, only for the ‘poor’ who live in the rural areas?
Palliative measures can be to some – the provision of ‘food’ (food palliatives), to some others, in the form of provision of regular and uninterrupted power supply, reduction in tariffs of certain commodities and utility services, suspension of levies, taxes, rates and duties or even the disbursement of cash directly to people to take care of other domestic responsibilities (social palliatives).
Yet to others, it can just be the provision of some legal frameworks or legislations that would address monetary and fiscal policy matters of exposed individuals (such as the temporary suspension or reduction of interest rates payable on loans taken, access to cheap loans and salary advances to keep the economy liquid or even legislations that make it possible for businessmen to cut down on or mitigate their losses or financial exposures). That is, legal/legislative palliatives. Palliative measures could also be religious or psychological palliatives.
Depending on who or what is involved before the need for palliatives is contemplated, governments must first attempt to understand that true palliative measures must be sensitive and not discriminatory. The poor, rich, strong, weak, and every gender in every ethnic group across every stratum of the society must be considered when designing palliatives or what would constitute the best palliative measure whenever the need arises.
Palliatives should be only those which are capable of providing temporary relief to soothe the pains and hardship on all affected by the attendant situation.
Having established what true palliative measures should be and seeing the finest of its interpretation displayed by civilisations outside of Nigeria such as the USA, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Great Britain and even some African countries like South Africa (currently experiencing looting by citizens in spite of their palliatives) and Senegal, it would be safe to say that our leaders either do not understand the meaning of the term ‘Palliative Measures’, or have a very warped understanding of it or are simply just wicked, displaying such wickedness to their people in the way they carry on with these things.
Where did they get their interpretation to mean food items? As if that was not bad enough, why do they think it to also mean it is only the poor in the rural communities that deserve it? Where exactly?
Do they, by their interpretation, imply that the ‘rich’ (who probably have invested millions or billions of naira in the economy that is about to go down the drains because they cannot use it for what they intended such as manufacturing, owing to the lockdown order for days now) would not suffer losses or if they do, it would be miniature compared to what the ‘poor’ who they are focusing on now would suffer in this period and as such do not deserve palliatives?
Do they imagine that the ordinary taxi driver who is managing his personal taxi or the one he got on hire purchase who because of this pandemic and the ‘decree or order’ for him not to carry the usual number of passengers would not make losses now and so would not deserve palliatives also?
Do they mean that the woman who had already paid a one-year rental in the hope of making money for the next year’s rental from her daily sales, who the stay-at-home order has prevented from going to open her shop for two, three or even five months as the case may be, does not require palliatives that can be in the form of asking the landlord to return the monies paid for the rentals and consequently waivering tenement rate for the landlord for a period of time?
Whatever the case may be, our governments must interrogate again their understanding of the words (palliative and palliative measure) in order not to, with time, incur the imminent wrath of the classes of citizens not catered to in their plans and what divinity might serve them as consequences of this wicked and corruption-laden interpretation of an otherwise good word.
Akpotive, a social reformer and public affairs commentator, writes from Port Harcourt.
Andy Akpotive
Opinion
Chibok Girls: Six Years After
Who would have believed that six years after the kidnapping of 276 girls from their school, Government Girls’ Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorist group, they would not all be released and reunited with their families? Who would have thought that 2190 days down the road, 112 of these school girls would still be in captivity and their families in perpetual pain and agony?
In fact, the whole act was unimaginable and unheard of which explained why many doubted that it actually happened. Many labeled it a political gimmick. And with the great attention it generated both within and outside the country, considering the caliber of personalities involved in calling for the release of the girls, including the then First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, who joined the “Bring Back Our Girls” movement, many said it was just a matter of days or months before Nigerian government pulled all strings necessary to ensure their release.
Painfully, that government’s might is yet to be seen or rather has not yielded the expected result as only 107 out of the over 276 girls have been found or released through negotiations since the incident took place on April 14, 2014, in addition to 57 of them that managed to escape from the truck in which they were transported soon after the abduction. Though government has continued to claim that efforts are being made to see to the release of the 112 girls, there is little or nothing to show for it. The families of the abducted girls are losing faith in government and only holding on to hope. Many of the parents are said to have died of heart attack and grief-related ailments.
During a special prayer and thanksgiving service held in Chibok last weekend to mark the sixth anniversary of the heart-breaking incident, some parents accused government of not doing enough. One of them, Madam Rebecca, said “I have been weeping every day. Even now the tears have stopped coming out. Today, it seems the government has forgotten about our plight, they are not doing anything about it. Last time, we heard they were willing to release some of our daughters but nothing was done about it”. Continuing, she said, “All our eyes are fixed unto God. That is why we have gathered to offer prayers so that God will touch all the parties involved so that our daughters will come back home”.
In the same vein, the spokesperson for the Kibaku Area Development Association (Chibok), Dr Allen Manasseh, said government’s effort towards the release of the remaining school girls has not been satisfactory. In his words “it’s even better to be told that your daughter has been killed. That will make you cry and forget and you won’t be thinking again. But in this case, no one is telling us anything… All the promises the government made to release the girls have not been fulfilled. This creates a lot of worries to the parents”.
Rebecca, Manasseh and many other peoples’ plea is that both the federal and state governments should concretise their words by doing the needful to see to the release of not only the Chibok girls but also Leah Sharibu, the remaining kidnapped Dapchi school girl abducted in 2018 and, indeed, all women and men in captivity. The necessary political will needed to set these citizens free and deal with Boko Haram insurgents should not be held back any longer. President Muhammadu Buhari needs not be reminded of his 2015 campaign promise of crushing Boko Haram once he got into Aso Rock.
Or course, the present administration must be commended for the effort made so far in checking the activities of the Islamist terrorist organization. If I may borrow the words of the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, “it is not as bad as it used to be. There was a time that there were about five/six bombings in a day in this country… Presently we can stay up to three months without a cracker going off”. But the truth is that the battle is far from being over. Not with the increasing attacks on military bases and some communities.
Terrorists, who some people believe, have metamorphosed into gunmen, bandits, armed herdsmen and other forms of criminals have continued to spill innocent blood and make life nightmarish for Nigerians. Even in the ongoing lockdown in many parts of the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, gunmen and herdsmen are still unleashing mayhem on many communities.
The core mandate of every government is to protect lives and properties. Therefore, our government, both state and federal should match words with action and secure all Nigerians wherever they may be. Seeing various state governors and the federal government take commendable actions towards the containment of the novel Coronavirus in the states and country at large, one cannot help but imagine how safe the nation will be should these our leaders use the same vigor in fighting crime in our society; sincerely using all the money budgeted for security, including their security votes for the intended purpose.
Analysts have warned of post COVID-19 hunger, loss of jobs, and general hardship. This invariably will result in a rise in the crime rate. What plans are our leaders making to check it? Are they ready to provide security agencies with modern equipment, resources and all they need to combat crime? Will they be ready to do away with greed, selfishness, corruption and use the citizens’ money in their custody in developing agriculture, manufacturing, education, health and other sectors that will help in growing the economy and creating jobs for the people? Are our lawmakers and other political office holders ready to cut down their humongous salaries and allowances so that the money could be deployed into productive ventures?
So, as we join the Chibok community in appealing that government expedites action towards the release of their children, in whatever form they are, we should be ready and willing as government, individuals and groups to make the necessary lifestyle adjustments and sacrifices that will guarantee a better society where crime will no longer be considered a life-sustaining option.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Need To Empower Women
Empowerment is the action of raising the status of women through education, raising awareness, literacy and training. Women’s empowerment is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.
Women empowerment is the process by which women elaborate and recreate what they can be, accomplish and do in circumstances they were denied previously. Empowerment, however, can be seen in many ways when talking about women’s empowerment.
Also, it is accepting and allowing people (women) who are outside of the decision-making process into it. This puts a strong emphasis on participation in economic decision-making. Empowerment creates power in individuals over their own lives, society and communities.
People are empowered when they are able to access the opportunities available to them without limitations and restrictions such as in education, profession and lifestyle. Feeling entitled to make one’s own decisions creates a sense of empowerment. This is a way for women to redefine gender roles that allow them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives.
There are principles defining women’s empowerment such as, for one to be empowered they must first come from a position of disempowerment which is relative to others at a time. Empowerment can also be seen as a process, not a product.
Empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality is crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies. Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries, so it is important that new ways are fashioned to address the issue: Contributing to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls; working with parties to promote access and opportunity for women and girls; building the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential; and having more influence over decisions that affect their lives are certainly the way to go.
In some societies, women are still discriminated against because of their gender. They are not given the same rights as men. For instance, they are expected to cook and clean. Some women are excessively controlled by their parents or husbands. They are still not allowed to work or study far away from their homes because they believe that women are weaker than men and some husbands get jealous.
Women married at young ages are usually forced into marriage by their parents. That is why their empowerment is really needed in society. This is important for their self-esteem and also for society. Empowering a woman is to give her the right to participate in education, society, economy and politics.
A woman can be involved in society if she is allowed to choose her religion, language, work and other activities. Therefore, women’s empowerment is a way to encourage them to feel strong by telling them that they can do everything they desire. A woman can work outside her home and have the opportunity to make up her mind on issues. They shouldn’t be made to depend on men. Rather, they should be allowed to earn money to support their families. It is sad that some women are not confident to work in hard conditions or high positions because they still think that such tasks are not meant for them.
Empowerment helps to reduce domestic violence, promotes and gives value to women. Women are not to be abused sexually, emotionally and physically. They should aim at achieving high-level jobs just as their male counterparts. I believe that women can be presidents just as they have always been ministers and also occupy other high-level positions.
Economic empowerment is an important factor in empowering women because women’s economic empowerment is central to realising their rights and gender equality. Through economic empowerment, women can participate equally with men in all spheres. They can exercise control over productive resources, access decent work, control their own time, lives and bodies.
They can increase their voice and participate meaningfully in economic decision-making at all levels, including international institutions. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work is key to achieving sustainable development and development goals, gender equality as well as the promotion of full productive empowerment, decent jobs, food security, enduring health and equality.
When more women work, the economy grows because their economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes. Increasing women’s and girls’ educational attainment contributes to their economic empowerment and more inclusive economic growth.
Education will enable them to keep pace with rapid technological and digital transformation. Their income generation opportunities and participation in the formal labour market will be enhanced. Increased educational attainment accounts for about 50 per cent of the economic growth in countries; but for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into better labour market outcomes.
Women have long suffered stigmatization and marginalization in reaching their full potential due to an uneven playing field. Therefore, an enabling environment has to be created at every level of society, starting from households.
The home is where attitudes, ideas, values and benefits are shaped and it is important that parents and guardians instill the right values and beliefs as they work as enablers and catalysts for their children’s success. A child’s formative years take place when cultures and norms are molded. It is important for parents to invest their time in positively influencing and encouraging their daughters.
Government economic policies shape women’s lives and could be a force for equality, yet too often this potential is not realised. The government must play a central role in achieving women’s economic empowerment. Their priority should be to tackle the underlying barriers to economic empowerment, particularly those faced by marginalised women. It is in the area of economic policy that government action will have the most transformational impact.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Favour Harry
