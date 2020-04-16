Opinion
Is Boko Haram Still Technically Defeated?
The way and manner with which African leaders, and Nigerians in particular, struggle to clinch power at all cost, to the point of bulldozing any human blockade on their way to the exalted leadership seat, goes far to explain their non realization of the enormity of leadership which entails more of responsibility than privilege.
This crop of politicians are simply captivated by the paraphernalia of power, the juicy content of leadership, instead of the sacrificial spirit propelled by the will to defend and protect the need of the masses. The mere fact that leadership is embarked upon in the first instance, for the wrong reasons, charts a course for a failure-bound political adventure.
Moreso, the lack of knowledge of leadership technicalities of which Nigeria is a victim, has been the bane of many administrations in Africa as a whole. This singular error has over the years exposed citizens to dangers that ordinarily would have been nibbed in the bud. It is for this reason that Nigeria has become a country caught up in a web of heightened insecutity, yet bereft of idea of possible window out of her entanglement.
I recall that in December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians that his administration had “technically won the war” against Islamist Boko Haram militants. He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that the militant group could no longer mount “conventional attacks” against security forces or population centres.
Very importantly, the president said that key to the defeat of Boko Haram is reorganising, and reequipping of the military, which had received training from the British, the Americans and the French. Mr. President unequivocally told the BBC that the jihadists had been all but driven out from Adamawa and Yobe States, and their way of operating curtailed.
What could be more reassuring than the words of a country’s president?. But rather than settling down to gather the disjointed particles of their life, and forge ahead for another phase of life, it has been bitter tales and ugly memories of gruesome murdering of Nigerians in their own soil.
While the declaration of the president yet remains fresh in the memory of many Nigerians, insurgency has continuously appeared to be growing in strength and sophistication and becoming quite ominous for Nigeria so much that it is feared to destabilise the country to the point of possible disintegration.
The recent almost daily gory assaults on local communities across the country, is rather whooping up enormous sorrows and casting dark clouds of frightening uncertainties in the skies for the besieged populace.
Insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and rituals which used to be tucked up in the English dictionary, have now found a comfortable haven in Nigeria to the point that she has become interlocked with corpses of her own innocent citizens.
For how long shall we continue to address our enemies as friends? When will we stop communicating with the deaf and dumb in verbal form instead of employing the only sign language that they understand any time any day? When criminals are not brought to account for their dreadful crimes, what do you expect? They get emboldened and continue in their evil to the detriment of peace.
Like the Christian body through its chairman, His Eminence, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, did ask President Buhari, what exactly has become of intelligence gathering of our security agencies? If this administration be sincerity of the fight against insurgency, one wonders what then is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communication to do their criminalities?
If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?
Certainly, when security agencies don’t live up to the expectations of the people and the government, it is overhauled with a view of injecting new visionaries into the system. The retenion of the security chiefs even where they have shown grave incapability in guaranteeing the security of the nation has left a big question mark.
I think that the leadership of this great nation has frolicked and romanced enough with these demons in human clothing, and so, a new chapter capable of opening new vistas in understanding the dynamics behind these mindless killings and destruction should be our next focus.
According to Muzan (2014), if the present trend towards growing insurgency is allowed to continue unfettered, the regional basis of the scourge will become blurred with time and unpredictable in its potential to destroy the nation.
To say that the wreck on our nation’s image by the incidences of insurgency has caused catastrophic effects is an understatement; it has in no mean measure depleted interests in entrepreneurship and investments into the nation’s economy.
We must not forget that an insurgency engulfed nation is bound to be infested with political disorder, economic disorientation, social vices, infrastructure decay, cultural and value decadence. We must act fast.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Checking Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have always devised a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organizations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in the various rivers.
Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society, this happens due to daily human activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorized places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanization have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities, unavailability of proper waste management and planning,wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward the environment cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause of this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point to the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of our county like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of trash are virtually in all market areas, on the streets and even by the roadside; and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection either by private individuals or the government. Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the ministry of environment.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal and checkmating of the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grass root level. It is a joint effort from both the government an citizens of the nation and this must start from the house hold and family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their waste in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit sachets, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside while driving in cars, and on highways; that is why the government should move faster to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on the streets and in communities for effective garbage collection.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such like GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposed educated elite reside, and do daily business, the activities of inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how dirty their environment can be. But in the places where the average or low class citizens live, littering is higher. Therefore, proper sensitization and advocacy programmes should be carried out to educate the general public on why they should desist from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid also workers of the ministry of environment. Those who take part in cleaning these waste from the roadside from time to time, should be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made and enforced to discourage persons who engage in indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and prosecuted by a court if they flout orders. Fines can also be imposed depending on the magnitude of default by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures, government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which include those materials that can degrade such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilizers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of this waste to avoid improper disposal.
Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be stopped or, at least, checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies to prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safe guarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
Government alone should not be left with the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal. Also it is the duty of every organization and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar wrote from Port Harcourt.
Ngozi Dennar
Opinion
Still On Governance Cost Reduction
Inflated cost of governance has been a problem bedeviling the country for many years. Like many other malaises bogging the nation, everybody seems to know how to come out of the quagmire but the willingness to do the needful is in great lack.
In the recent past, many have warned that with growing number of ministers, lawmakers, senior special advisers, over bloated workforce and so on, the country was headed for an economic doom as almost all the nation’s resources will be used in maintaining public offices.
Shortly after his election, President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to this fact. He said, “Over 90% of Nigeria’s budget is on recurrent expenditure. There must be much money available for capital expenditure to provide more infrastructures in our industries that will attract investment and develop the country”.
Nigerians, therefore, expected to see a different thing in Buhari’s government but incidentally that expectation is yet to be met. The number of ministers has gone from 36, claimed to be stipulated by the constitution, to 42 presently with many irrelevant ministries. Though the president recently restricted travelling and estacodes of his ministers and bureaucrats, reducing their foreign trips to not more than two in a quarter, the exponential increase in his and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo’s travel cost from N1.3 billion in this year’s N8.9 trillion budget to a proposed N3.3 billion budget in the 2020 Appropriation Bill, casts doubt in the sincerity of the president to solve the problem.
The story is not different in the states where some governors engage in wasteful spending without recourse to the developmental needs of their people. Late last year, we read the news about Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi’s purchase of 68 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for his aides. These are people who most likely, already have personal vehicles or even official vehicles to move around with.
One then wonders why a governor placed in charge of the peoples’ money will not think it wise to invest such huge amount of money into a venture that will benefit the generality of the poor indigenes of the state, instead of embarking on such extravagant expenditure. Record shows that Ebonyi State is sitting comfortably as the 7th poorest state in the country, number one in the South East. Why then wouldn’t the chief executive of such poor state be thinking of how to pull it out of poverty rather than pleasing a handful of persons?
In some other states, the governors and their families live very large. They travel abroad as if they are going to the next community; in the governors’ entourage are numerous exotic cars, yet the public schools, hospitals, roads and other few existing infrastructure are in sorry states. From year to year, the budgets of these states are never made public, so the governors spend the states’ fund however they want it.
The truth is that if we are serious about wanting to reduce the cost of governance both at the federal, state and local government levels, our leaders must ensure that the change sincerely begins with them, not a situation where they live like kings and queens, but demand prayers from the suffering masses while at the same time pile up taxes and charges on them.
The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, recently suggested a reduction in the number of lawmakers as a way of reducing considerably, the cost of administering the nation. Speaking while contributing to the debate on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper preceding the 2020 budget at plenary, he proposed a cut in the number of legislative representation for each state at the National Assembly to only one senator and three House of Representatives members.
Okorocha, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, noted that the reduction from each state will help cut cost and ensure effective representation. He reasoned that what three senators and several Reps members can do for a state (presently), the four lawmakers he is advocating for can do (even better if they are serious about representing the interests of their constituents).
“We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different thing to happen… There is need for constitutional amendment. Rather than engaging many people in politics, we can have few in the National Assembly while others can venture into other sectors… I will present a bill on it based on the mood of the National Assembly. Whether it starts now or later, we must do things differently”, Okorocha argued.
On the other hand, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, rather advocated the scrapping of the Senate as a way of cutting cost and reducing financial burden on government. If you asked me, there can be no better suggestions than these when it comes to dealing with the extreme high cost of running the National Assembly. According to this newspaper’s editorial of October14, 2019, “Every well-meaning Nigerian agrees that the allocation of N125 billion (previously N150 billion) is annoyingly unreasonable for 469 lawmakers in a country where that same amount constitutes the budget of no fewer than two states, with a combined population of about 10 million. This is even more disturbing when it is realised that the country has N10.3 trillion in the 2020 national budget just submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the lawmakers to provide infrastructure in 36 states plus FCT and other services for over 195.6 million people”
Also in tackling this national problem considered as a bane to the country’s development, it is important we go back to the recommendations of the Steve Oronsanya-led Committee on Rationalisation of Federal Government’s Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.
The committee set up by the Federal Government and headed by the former Head of Service of the Federation had recommended the scrapping of 38 agencies, merger of 52 and reversal of 14 to departments in the ministries from which they were carved out. This move, according to the committee, would save billions of naira for the nation if carried out.
Indeed, reducing cost of governance will do the country some immeasurable good, but there should be a holistic approach to it. It should not be a burden to be borne by only the workforce. Both the leaders and the led have sacrifices to make.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Agony Of Bank Customers
In an attempt to establish quality service delivery in Nigerian banks, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, launched a most far-reaching and comprehensive recapitalisation and consolidation of the banking sector.
Twenty-five banks emerged after the consolidation. Two positive effects of the restructuring are the banking industry enjoyed a lot more confidence from both the local and international communities and it experienced exponential growth in Africa.
Prior to the recapitalisation in 2005, Nigeria had 89 banks which when aggregated were no match for a bank in South Africa. But after the transformation, some of the banks became stronger and were found among the top 100 in Africa and the top 1000 globally.
The successful change in the banking sector more than cheered up Nigerians; it was succulent to their ears. Unfortunately, the reformers exonerated quite a number of non-performing aspects of the banks. This has made business transactions with banks a nightmare scenario.
Banking halls are increasingly congested, a development that often relinquishes customers to besotted looks, while long queues exist every single day. As a result, the bank arenas are stuffy, untidy, and choky as the air conditioners are generally ineffective.
Queues are exceedingly lengthy in a manner that incapacitates queue markers in the halls. Contour-like lines extending beyond the banking halls to the outside are observable, thus creating unprecedented frustration for customers and exposing them to risk.
Indeed, time-wasting in our banks has assumed a professed and accepted norm such that many persons lose their jobs or come close to that as such employees are mostly accused by their employers of using the long wait in line as a pretext to engage in their private concerns.
Transfers are as slow as a stopping train; customers still encounter serious complications with system time-out, and withdrawals (either through ATMs or across the counter) are a phantasm. Undue delays associated with credit processing and account opening cause hapless customers to be up in arms over the ugly situation.
A simple cash deposit takes more than an age to transact. As if that is not harrowing enough, some of them exhibit the unprofessional conduct of cutting short their banking hours usually on the last day of the month to run end-of-month processing.
Then most banks are understaffed. Consequently, the few workers on hand get saddled with jobs meant for persons almost thrice their number. This is remarkably obvious when staff are suddenly redeployed to duty lines other than their regular services to the clientele.
Service delivery at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) is yet another horrible ordeal which can only be compared with the unsalutary experience of one who lies under the weight of an incubus. There are strings of queues making it hard for withdrawals to be effected. While some ATMs display an out-of-service message on their monitors, others are unable to dispense cash because of poor network services.
Surprisingly, in the midst of the gross inefficiency, banks keep declaring mind-boggling figures as profits and deposits at the expense of their customers. One expects that beyond the pronouncements of prodigious and attractive figures, what the banks should have as a competitive edge over their competitors to guarantee market dominance is how efficient their service delivery is and how customer-friendly they are.
As it is, the misdemeanour of bank workers strikes hapless customers as unbecoming and unlovable. It is an attempt to discredit the familiar aphorism that “the customer is king”. It seems, in this case, that the customers are irrelevant while the bank officials act like kings. Then the gains derivable from the laudable reformation and consolidation of the sector have been rubbished.
Given all the constraints, can it be said that Nigerian banks have sustained the goals of Soludo’s reform initiative? Can it be said that the capacity of banks in the country to develop the economy has been enlarged? Has the distress syndrome been eliminated or reduced?
Although the banks may have achieved a good few of the objectives of the reforms as they possibly can, effective service delivery and good customer relations which should be the nitty-gritty of any transformation in that sector have remained unattained. It is an indication that Nigerian banks, despite their deceitful advertisements and perception management, only pay lip service to “best practices” in 21st-Century banking.
By: Arnold Alalibo
