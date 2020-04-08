Opinion
Stop Employment Barriers
Age discrimination in employment has become a major problem facing graduates and non-graduates in Nigeria. It has continued to enhance the unemployment situation in the country. Take a look at vacancy adverts in Nigeria and you will see how they are equipped with age restrictions and sometime certificate barriers. A typical example reads, “Candidate must not be more than 25 years of age, must possess a good university degree with a second class honours (Upper division).
Candidate must have at least 10 to 15 years of experience”. Emphasis hardly placed on competence.
Sadly, a practice which was mainly associated with the banking industry has spread to other sectors. Today, government institutions champion this course. Even foreign companies indulge in the practice when they do not have similar conditions in their own countries.
Many times you hear Nigerian unemployed graduates lament about the frustrations they face in searching for jobs. Hear one of them: “I don’t really understand what is happening in this country. For the past eight months, I have been searching for a job, all to no avail.
Even with a second class honours (Upper division), which I suffered to get, I cannot be employed because I am more than 25 years. For how long will this age discrimination in employment continue in this country? If you are not rejected because you are above the required age, your application is turned down because you don’t have the required years of experience. Now, tell me, how can I have the requisite experience if no employer wants to give me opportunity to work?
The question is, why render graduates jobless under the guise of age requirement? How many Nigerian graduates can meet the qualification stipulated by these companies particularly when viewed against the fact that an average Nigerian graduate may have clocked 26 years upon graduation from the university. Even when a student plans to graduate before 25 years, the prevailing ugly situation in the country’s educational sector wouldn’t make that possible. A situation where the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and other unions in tertiary institutions embark on persistent strike action, the dream of timely graduation of Nigerian students particularly those in public universities become very unrealistic.
The prevailing economic situation in the country does not make the matter any better as some people who would have desired to start school early, cannot achieve that due to lack of financial assistance.
Some are compelled to wait for their elder ones to graduate before they enroll in schools. Not a few are forced to stop schooling at a point, engage in some form of petty trading or odd jobs, in order to raise money for their school fees.
There is therefore, need to check the age issue as it relates to employment in the country. Section 2205 of the Federal Government Public Services Rules, say that every applicant must not be less than 15 years or more than 50 years. It is therefore illegal and inhuman for employers to continue to deny job seekers employment on age grounds.
Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), multinationals, corporate organizations, private organisations and other employers of labour should in the interest of the organisations and the unemployed Nigerian graduates remove the age barrier to employment. An individual must be judged primarily based on skill and ability to perform on the job rather than age. Let competence be their watch word.
If this issue is not given the needed urgent attention, the fight against corruption in the country would be more of a wishful thinking as graduates would continue to forge certificates and tell lies about their age. The ugly trend where many Nigerian workers have two years (the official and the real age), will continue to prevail.
Nigeria is currently battling with insecurity and other social problems, and the continuous denial of employment to the numerous unemployed youth due to their age will not be in the interest of the country.
Nigeria should emulate the civilised countries of the world that have fought against age discrimination in employment matters through active legislations. There is need for the country to take a second look at our labour laws.
The problems we have had in education really necessitates that government looks at employment from a realistic point of view. It is necessary we put an end to the wrangling in the education sector to enable students graduate when they ought to.
Calista Ezeaku
Rivers In The Diversification Agenda
Prior to the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in 1958, agriculture was the primary occupation of the people of Rivers State. The abundance of palm oil and kernel which basically constituted the main revenue source of the country in the19th Century earned the state the name ‘Oil Rivers Protectorate’.
In a sample survey carried out by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, in 1983, about 40% of the rural inhabitants were said to be committed to farming. Ever since, agriculture had been an important branch of the economy of Rivers State, even as it remained the main source of livelihood for the rural people.
The place of agriculture in the state’s economy paved way for the creation of a parastatal within the Ministry of Agriculture in 1988, called Agricultural Development Programme (ADP). The functions of this body included among others; formulating and implementing programmes relating to agriculture as well as providing extension services to farmers in both rural and urban areas of the state.
At this point, Rivers State became one of the leading states in the production of yam, cassava, cocoyam, maize, rice and beans. The availability of about 39% (760,000 hectares) of the state’s total land mass, particularly in the upland area, made the cultivation of major cash crops such as; oil palm products, rubber, coconut, raffia palm and other crops like vegetables, melon, pineapples, mango, pepper, banana and plantain possible.
The fishing industry happened to be another thriving sector. Besides being lucrative, it was also a favorite pastime activity. With many artisanal fishermen in the riverine areas, and approximately 270 species of fish existing, the state provided valuable seafoods such as crabs, oysters, shrimps and sea snails among others.
One thus needs not be told that the state has large potential for agricultural production. Unfortunately, even with 39 percent of land suitable for cultivation agricultural productivity has continuously remained low probably due to low soil quality from oil spillage and leakage, or a perception among youth that agriculture is an unattractive means of employment.
However, in order to create an economic shift towards agriculture, in 2008 the then administration of the state implemented a replica of the Songhai International agricultural training center model first pioneered in Porto Novo, Benin.
The model of the Rivers Songhai Farm Initiative (RSFI) consisted of a centrally located agricultural training center with a working farm that provides opportunities for practical learning and agricultural tourism. It incorporates three main components to train farmers.
The model made provision for the followings; instruction on the concept of zero waste, whereby farm by-products would be used in other activities (e.g., manure to be used to fertilize crops), teaches farmers entrepreneurial skills and how to get more value from their primary products, and participants to have access to a network of satellite farms started by graduates of the program.
Given the provisions if the model, there were hopes that the RSFI’s specific goals if properly harnessed have got the potentials to diversify production in Rivers state beyond the oil industry, improve agriculture productivity, and reduce youth unrest by giving them better access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Located on a 314 hectare of farm land at Bunu in Tai local government area, SRFI, within its shortlived operational season, was prominent in broilers production, cassava processing, feed and rice milling, machines production, stabilised bricks production, free range poultry, plantain farming, pineapple, vegetable, cassava and moringa cultivation.
More units designed for future production at the centre include coconut, animal feeds, mango for chips and juice, orange for juice and input for animal processing and snail production.
With all these acquaintances the state had established with agriculture, one had expected that at the dawn of the diversification agenda of the current political leadership in the country, it would lead the committee of states whose agricultural flag are globally acknowledged.
This expectation was heightened in May 2016, when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, personally called for sustained efforts to diversify the country’s economy following dwindling earnings from oil.
Governor Woke made the call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a visit by the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo, stating that the country can no longer depend solely on oil earnings.
He averred that his administration would partner with the NEPC to develop alternative sources of foreign exchange earnings for the state, noting that the present economic challenges facing the country suggests that states have to look inwards to survive.
Responding to an earlier call by the visitor for a development of the state’s agricultural sector to boost internally generated revenue, he signalled a willingness to collaborate with NEPC in the area of agriculture.
Four years down the line, Rivers residents still await the boom in agriculture, at least, to create employment, provide income and help curb emigration.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Public Display Of Illegal Weapons
The Rivers State Police Command must be congratulated on the seizure and display of ammunition and assorted weapons from suspected cultists, kidnappers and robbers operating in the state. Back-Page Reflection in The Tide newspaper of Thursday, March 12, 2020, tells the story in picture, where a proud Commissioner of Police was briefing the public to showcase the gallantry, zeal and patriotism of his men in the state.
Anybody looking at the picture-display in the newspaper would appreciate the extent of elaborate arrangement involved in the show of gallantry. Yes, the task of recovery of illegal fire-arms and the dislodgement of the operational and hiding places of criminals are risky but commendable acts of patriotism. It takes ideal professionalism to be able to accomplish such feats.
What those people who are not well-acquainted with the unwritten law of police operations may not know, includes the fact that all details displayed in public may not tell all the stories. There may be more weapons or money displayed for public consumption than what were actually recovered by the police from criminal groups.
Surely, there had been cases where the amount of loots recovered from armed and pen robbers were more than what was displayed to the public. The culture of re-looting of recovered loots is not new, neither is it confined to Nigeria alone. There had also been cases where criminals caught in the net of law-enforcement agencies were made to admit ownership of additional load than what they actually carried. Who would not want to help himself when such opportunity beckons? You don’t ignore windfalls, do you?
The dismissal of a senior police officer many years ago arose from his habit of exchanging counterfeit currency notes with genuine ones recovered from bank robbers. There are many of similar cases which one would not want to exhume because of their sensitive and security nature. Oftentimes some naïve and unfortunate junior officers can be sacrificed to save the face and reputation of some clever officers. Would it not be appropriate to place some searchlight on our security and law enforcement agencies? It is long overdue!
From promotions, postings and deployments, there are lots of internal but often suppressed grumblings within the police circle. Is there no sense in a suggestion made long ago that State Commissioners of Police should be officers from or well acquainted with the states they are deployed?
Similarly, is there no truth in some insinuations that promotions, postings and deployment in the police perhaps other federal establishments, have become seriously politicized? Few years ago there was an alarm raised that one state alone had more candidates shortlisted for recruitment into the security services than some 10 states put together. Is the Federal Character policy not being applied in some discriminatory manner?
The issue of criminality in Nigeria is taking some challenging dimensions, whereby the adoption of a know-all-attitude cannot be helpful for the nation. Having professional training in surveillance, combating and detection of crimes is a vital starting point, but that must also go along with other factors. Apart from what is known as local knowledge of the zone of operation, there must also be a good rapport with the residents of the neighbourhood. Without public co-operation, there can hardly be an effective policing.
What we find common among our law-enforcement personnel is the creation of some hostility with members of the public who can be of immense help to them. Apart from the need for retraining programmes to keep abreast with current trends, older hands who are no longer in the job can be of great help to the police. The police needs the help of older hands.
It would not be enough to organize some public exhibition of recovered weapons and arrested cultists, kidnappers and robbers; other things can be added. These would include making effective use of current crime-statistics, especially police-supervisees in the states. It is common for old crime-barons and kingpins to be placed under police supervision for some years, and their activities monitored. New hands in the under-world are mere apprentices who must have god-fathers and protectors.
Often times, the big sharks in the sea are so powerful and well-connected that they become men that no one can arrest or even point fingers at. For example, were the weapons displayed by the police procured by the suspected criminal paraded in public?
Some years ago the police withdrew fire-arms licences as well as the guns from individuals who had legal possessions of firearms. But some private investigations showed that the withdrawal of firearms licences applied only to particular sections of the country. Why make some people vulnerable while others had free use of weapons? Those whose licenced guns were withdrawn have not got them back yet, but illegal arms are plenty.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Whither The Dividends Of Democracy?
Universally, democracy is defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is a representative, participatory and consultative government. It is about due process, rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights. It is about transparency, accountability and good governance.
Democracy recognizes and respects human dignity and freedom, such as freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of movement and freedom of association. It is about service and not leadership. It is about welfare and well-being of the people. It is about provision of social amenities such as pipe-borne water, electricity supply, healthcare, education, housing, employment, food, transportation, good roads, job creation, security, and so on. All these are the fruits of democracy, commonly known as the dividends of democracy.
Dividends of democracy are also enjoyed when the masses to which democracy assigns huge responsibility of electing their representatives in the three tiers of government are given fair treatment by the government.
But it is painful that after 20 years of experimenting and experiencing the democratic governance in Nigeria, we are yet to see the much needed dividends of democracy. We have no potable drinking water. We still make do with untreated bore-hole water and yet, every year, huge amount of money is budgeted for water.
Electricity is in short supply in the country. Steady supply of electricity would have been a source of joy to small-scale entrepreneurs whose businesses such as tailoring, barbing, dry cleaning, hair dressing, selling of minerals and pure water depend on it. But it is painful that electricity supply has not improved for the past 20 years despite billions of dollars budgeted for it by government on yearly basis.
Nigeria has not fared better in the area of education. Some years ago, Nigerian slogan was ‘Education for all by the year 2000’. Now year 2000 has come and gone, education for all is not yet in sight. We still have thousands of children who cannot find their way to school for one reason or the other.
School fees at all levels of education are expensive and, in some cases, unaffordable. And what is more, teachers and lecturers are not receiving better treatment from government in terms of salaries and working conditions. Indeed, our education system is in a mess.
Our healthcare system is in comatose. Many hospitals have no drugs and modern equipment. Despite the efforts of NAFDAC, fake drugs from India and other countries still find their way into the country. As a result of these, many Nigerians travel abroad for medical attention.
Despite abundant human resources, vast lands and billions of naira generated from oil, Nigerian leaders have refused to invest in agriculture. This has increased the prices of food stuff and general cost of living in Nigeria; with thousands of youths roaming about the streets for lack of nothing to engage in.
In fact, unemployment in the country has become the biggest problem of Nigerian youths and challenge to the federal government. Millions of Nigerian youths who graduated from various universities and other higher institutions every year are without jobs. Inability to ensure jobs and indeed reasonable paid jobs has lured many into various crimes.
It is the same sad story in the area of transportation. Rail transportation used to be cheap in those days. It is the cheapest means of transportation for the common man. But today, rail transportation barely works optimally after intervention by the present administration. Billions of naira earmarked for its rehabilitation with a Chinese firm as contractor hasn’t yielded much.
This situation is exacerbated by the deplorable condition of roads in Nigeria, particularly those in the eastern part of the country. Anybody who passes through our roads would weep for Nigerians who ply these roads on daily basis. The question is: What happened to the trillions of naira that Olusegun Obasanjo’s government and others budgeted for this sector. Down the drain as usual?
So, where are the dividends of democracy? Unfortunately, what we have as dividends of democracy in Nigeria are political thuggery, violence, militancy in the Niger Delta, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, public harassment and extortion, election rigging, embezzlement of public funds, etc.
It is against this backdrop that I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue his agenda with much vigour so that by the time he would be leaving office, he would be able to boast of good legacies.
As for Rivers State, Governor Barrister Nyesom Wike is making appreciable and commendable in-roads, especially in the areas of roads network, education, healthcare, transportation, security, urban renewal and beautification. We only hope he would not be distracted by political cynics.
Ogbuehi, a journalist and human rights activist, wrote from Port Harcourt.
