Opinion
Tribute To Bernard Graham-Douglas
Tuesday, August 16, 1977 was one of those days in the United States of America (USA) that everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing when news of Elvis Presley‘s death broke; the bit about his funeral being billed for two days later was part of the norms of American society. Given the superstar social status of Elvis, it was obvious that Memphis, Tennessee will be a circus in the next two days and more.
With pockets full of dollars (God bless Diete-Spiff forever), Emmanuel “Iyo” Dokubo and I took off early the next morning in his aerodynamic Chevrolet Camaro from Murray, Kentucky to Memphis on the eastern banks of the Great Mississippi River; we needed to arrive early in the city of Stax Studios and Isaac Hayes prelude to the funeral procession the next day. Elvis was one of those who influenced us as young lads into venturing into music, albeit briefly. So, in our mind, it would be a great personal tragedy if we did not partake in bidding the King of Pop Bye Bye from this dimension of planet earth.
Expectedly, on August 18, 1977, the funeral was attended by music legends: Chet Atkins; Ann-Margret with her husband, Roger Smith; James Brown; Charlie Hodges; George Hamilton; Ginger Alden; Linda Thompson; and Sammy Davis Jr. Other mourners ranged from pre-teens to middle-aged and older men and women. The crowd outside the Graceland Gates was estimated at one hundred thousand despite the sweltering heat. A virtually endless motorcade of fourteen white Cadillacs along with the hearse bearing the King’s remains lined the streets from Graceland to Forrest Hill Cemetery where he was laid to rest.
The next morning, Iyo and I took the privilege of the outing to have Dream Breakfast at Lorraine Motel and walk past the historic Room 306 on the corridor where the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr was fatally shot at 6.01pm on Thursday, April 4, 1968. In wide-eyed youthful exuberance, we went to Singing Trees Avenue to meet Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MGs but only met his estranged wife who politely directed us to Ardent Studios. From there, we went to the renowned McLemure Avenue, where the MGs did their mimicry of the Beatles’ Abbey Road. We also visited the eastern banks of the magnificent Mississippi River, which is the second longest river in the US; it draws its headwaters from Lake Itasca in Minnesota, flows 2,320 miles south, connects Ohio River and Missouri River and empties into the Gulf of Mexico.
At the end of the escapade, we decided to swing into Nashville, Tennessee to watch Dolly Parton perform at Grand Ole Opry and on to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to hang out briefly with Eben Dokubo (Iyo’s younger brother), Bernard Graham-Douglas and his wife, Caroline, and other Rivers fellows at Middle Tennessee University. Can my generation ever stop praying for Alfred Diete-Spiff?
It was a rousing welcome at Murfreesboro. We reminisced over our days in Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Radio Nigeria, Port Harcourt and relived the day Stella Amachree and I chanced in on Governor Diete-Spiff on the street beside Government House, Port Harcourt which has now been incorporated into Government House. How Spiff recognized Stella and I by our programmes and casually said “we should establish Rivers State Radio,” how everyone in NBC, Port Harcourt that day jubilated at the news and how that casual statement morphed into public policy and many of us were the first set of beneficiaries by way of scholarship; incidentally, I was the numero uno. Mike Oku and Pat Ketebu went to Aberdeen, Scotland while many of us came to America to study Broadcasting/RadioTV, preparatory for the establishment of what is now known as Radio Rivers.
Radio Nigeria, Port Harcourt was home away from home where every artiste rushed to daily even if s/he did not have a programme. The level of camaraderie was palpable and incomparable and it was singlehandedly inspired by the producer, Seniboye Itiye. Ernest Ogbanga and the management team were a safe distance away from us and it was convenient for us to keep it that way and work with Itiye. A pipe-smoking and guitar-strumming consummate motivator of persons, Itiye remains the best boss I have had throughout my life. The bubbly Family of Talkers “sired” by Itiye was made up of the gentle and soft-spoken Mike Oku, the witty Bob Bikefe, Ifiemi Ombu, the beautiful and brainy Stella Amachree, the energetic and highly creative Cornelia Omoniabipi, Chituru Wachuku, Peter Brown and Pat Ketebu, my colleagues from The Blackstones Band, Florence Olali – a strict lady who got married to a medical doctor in Germany and happily left, Boma Erekosima who turned out a great comedian, Steve Bubagba, Matthew Mieyesiegha, Emmanuel Dokubo and Tony Alabraba who joined me at Murray State University, Monima Kelly Briggs, Sunny Meshach-Hart, Chima Oko who joined much later and, of course, Bernard Opubo Graham-Douglas.
Bernard was a Duty Continuity Announcer (DCA); he had the structure, carriage and voice of an ace broadcaster and carried himself with the dignity that befits his physique and attributes. While most of us carried on like foot-loose-and-fancy-free members of the entertainment industry, Bernard displayed a persona that exuded confidence and culture bordering on conservatism. As DCA, he demanded that things should be done the way they were meant to and promptly too. Being part of the generation that Diete-Spiff psyched up and sent overseas to acquire the desired knowledge and come home to develop the state, Bernard did just that. He wasted no time in coming home after his education; he returned with the resolve to give back to the system that was kind and very generous to his generation; a generation that takes pride in its Rivers heritage.
Sadly for Bernard’s generation, the Rivers State they travelled from was robbed of its patriotic essence by years of governance by soldiers of fortune and, most painfully, the psychology of the average Riversman had departed from the firm foundation of patriotism laid by Diete-Spiff. “I, me, mine” had become the ethos and mantra of the society, which Harold Dappa-Biriye, Obi Wali, C.D. Orike, Wenike Tienabeso, Nabo Graham-Douglas, Souza-Okpofabri, Lawrence Ekpebu, Boma G.E. Charles and other well-meaning Riversmen assiduously built from the debris of a bitter civil war that devastated the land and traumatized the people.
Bernard’s generation of Rivers graduates is a product of that team of patriots whose unalloyed patriotism reflected on the beneficiaries of their public policies. Bernard epitomized the essence of a generation that was given a veritable opportunity to build its sense of self-worth through privileged education and travel resulting in so much self-confidence, contentment and the consequent commitment to give back to the system. Sadly, that generation was either politically retired prematurely or sidelined in the scheme of things thereby creating disconnect that is still haunting the state.
Bernard determinedly stood firmly against systemic foibles during a meritorious career in which he rose to the positions of General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) and Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC) and Honourable Commissioner, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Culture.
As preparations are underway to commit the remains of Bernard Opubo Graham-Douglas to mother earth, it is my sincere hope and fervent prayer that his case will be revisited by the current administration of the state and let justice be done; that way, those still in service will be encouraged knowing that they are working for a system that takes care of those that serve it meritoriously.
Adieu Bernard, Rest in the Bosom of the Lord.
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
On COVID-19 Compliance
Has government done well in its efforts to contain the ravaging global Coronavirus in Nigeria? The answer is yes and no. No, because of the obvious poor state of our health facilities, inadequate number of testing and isolation centres, lack of adequate training of our health officials and others in the area of disease control, lack of commitment of some health workers in carrying out the demanding, risky job, failure of the authorities to take prompt actions sometimes and many more.
Yes, because some government agencies like the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health and other health authorities have put measures in place to safeguard the lives of the citizens and have constantly reviewed them as the need arises. Various state governments have been commendably proactive in ensuring the COVID-19 cases in their domains, making the entire nation remain as minimal as possible.
However, the disturbing attitude of some Nigerians who blatantly refuse to obey the laid down rules and adhere to the measures, is dashing these efforts and putting the lives of the citizens and all the people who dwell in the country at risk. For instance, the NCDC’s advisory on COVID-19 of 18th March, 2020 states thus: “All returning travellers from foreign countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days whether symptomatic or not…Additionally, travellers returning from high-risk countries (China, Italy, Germany, France, United States of America, United Kingdom, Spain, etc.),will be actively followed-up for 14 days by the NCDC and Port Health Services; avoid contact with people; travellers from high-risk countries must undergo secondary screening at the point of entry.
Disappointedly, some federal lawmakers were reported to have refused to submit themselves for check upon their return from foreign trips, leading to a leaked confidential memo said to have been written by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the subject matter.
Again, going by the NCDC’s directive earlier quoted, all travellers returning from high-risk countries must self-isolate for 14 days and avoid contact with people. Yet the Chief of Staff, who had tested positive for the dreaded virus, returned to the country from Germany on March 14, did not self-isolate, and attended a couple of events, both personal and official, until he displayed some symptoms of the disease and surrendered himself for testing. The panic and tension the current state of his health has created in the country in view of the wide range of people that had direct contact with him is indescribable.
The same goes for Mr. Mo Atiku Abubakar, who, upon arrival from UK and France, was said to have a suspicious temperature but refused self-isolation and test. He rather went about his normal life in Abuja until he was whisked to the isolation center in Gwagwalada. Of course, he had since tested positive to the pandemic virus.
The questions then are, was the Abba Kyari not checked at the airport? Why did he not obey the directive of self-isolation for 14 days when he returned? Why did he mingle with people contrary to the advice of the NCDC shortly after he returned to the country? What was on the mind of Mr. Abubakar when he defied all NCDC directives? What happened to the follow-up claim by NCDC?
I think a proper investigation should be carried out to ascertain what actually happened? But without being preemptive, it may not be far from the usual attitude of some of our ruling elite, politicians and influential people, feeling they are above the law and some members of the public, including those at the airports, treating them as sacred cows. I once wrote an article on how this set of people defy all known protocol at the airport, thereby compounding the chaotic situations we have there most times.
So, it’s high time our leaders started leading by example. According to Albert Einstein, “setting an example is not the main means of influencing others, it is the only means”. Similarly, the words of Alessandro Berselli, “Great leaders don’t tell you what to do. They show you how it’s done”. NCDC boss, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, exemplified this type of leadership when he self-isolated himself for two weeks when he returned from China on an official trip early in the month, despite testing negative for the virus.
It is, therefore, expected that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, governors, religious and political leaders that had contact with the chief of staff, should demonstrate leadership by going into self-isolation for their good and that of others. Anybody that had contact with any confirmed case shouldn’t wait to be persuaded to do the right thing. That is the only way the virus can be contained in the country. After all, the disease is not a death sentence. The death rate, we are told, is just 2%; meaning that majority of the infected persons have pulled through.
All and sundry should also play their roles in checking the spread of the virus, by abiding by the laid down guidelines. When the Catholic Arch diocese of Abuja directed all Catholic faithful in the Arch diocese to stay at home on Sundays and follow the mass online, a friend screamed, “how will I receive Holy Communion online?! Mass I must attend, if I perish, I perish. One will surely die one day”, she asserted. This, unfortunately, is the mindset of many who would not adhere to the guideline, thereby endangering themselves and others. This must change.
It is also imperative that the authorities should do more towards the preemptive and containment measures, especially in taking the message down to the grassroots. This is the time for the Federal and State Ministries of Information, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), to intensify the important role of disseminating the proper information about the disease to the masses.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Economic Success Of Vocational Education
Vocationalism as a concept refers to a form of education which in addition to providing general education and training involves the study of applied science and the acquisition of practical skills and knowledge with occupational orientation. Its primary purpose is to provide skills and manpower for industry and other technological services required by society. It involves training provided by vocational schools, technical colleges, polytechnics and universities, training provided by industry through on-the-job and other training programmes and apprenticeship training in the non-formal sector.
In Britain, the shift towards vocational and technical education took place when there was the realisation that economic success of any state was dependent on manufacturing rather than art, an imagination which is perceived as leisure pursuit.
Pre-vocational education during Callaghan’s time (according to Maurice Holt 1987) saw a lot of initiatives by many organisations such as the Department of Education and Science (DES), Manpower Service Commission (MSC), among others, to establish schemes such as Technical and Vocational Education Initiative (TVEI), so as to encourage positive shift towards vocational and technical education with aim also to promote in people the belief that youngsters should be trained as self-sufficient competitors in business and industry, ready to fight in the world markets.
Nigeria, like Britain, in 1982 saw the massive turnout of the products of liberal education at all levels of education, the majority of the school leavers became unemployed. To solve the problem of unemployment, the government decided to shift priority from the traditional liberal education to technical and vocational education in the hope of educating and training the individuals at all levels to be self- reliant.
Nigerians’ philosophy of education derives from the broad national objectives which are well articulated in the National Policy on Education (NPE) for the country. The policy is based on the integration of the individual into a sound and effective citizen and the provision of equal educational opportunities for all citizens at all levels both within and without the formal school system.
The philosophy, however, recognizes that general, vocational technical education are both essential and aspects in the process of preparing an individual for a living.
In other words, vocational and technical education will produce the range both in quality and quantity of technical manpower required for the transformation of Nigeria into a technological society. In this regard enormous emphasis has recently been placed on vocational education at the federal, state and local government levels.
Recent statistics show that about 40 per cent of the primary school leavers do not enter secondary schools, and about 50 per cent of secondary school leavers do not go further in higher academic pursuit.
Vocational education is, therefore, regarded as essential for furnishing the youth and adults with saleable skills that will enable them secure jobs at appropriate levels when they leave school. The highest possible welfare is achieved only when each individual produces to the limit of his capacity. For this reason, the necessity for equipping each person for some occupation is a fact that even the most primitive society has recognised.
Although the Nigerian government is positively geared towards rapid expansion of vocational technical education, the problem lies in the attitude of those charged with the responsibility of administering vocational education. Good teachers of vocational and technical education have often been difficult to find. Sometimes, those responsible for recruitment and management of personnel for vocational education and general decision-making have been largely ignorant of and apathetic towards the logistics and mechanics of the vocational education process.
They may be competent administrators of other aspects of education, but they are not well qualified to plan vocational and technical education. Thus, the general lack of equipment and facilities for expansion and the relatively slow development of vocational technical education in Nigeria can largely be attributed to a lack of technical know-how, indifference and general inefficiency of some charged with the planning and administration of vocational and technical education.
The government’s “spirit” is thus very willing, but the machinery for implementation is so far weak. Several appeals are increasingly being made at the federal and state levels for educators to monitor programmes and produce appropriate technology to facilitate the successful implementation of vocational and technical education programmes. With the present commitment both financially and morally on the part of various governments in Nigeria, vocational/technical education will certainly achieve the important place it deserves in the economic development of the country.
Orngu wrote from Nsukka.
Opinion
Injustice Against The Girl-Child
The protest that was led on social media on the bill passed on child marriage by senators speaks volumes of the quality of our lawmakers.
It scares and totally shocks me that the most populous black nation in the world which prides itself as the giant of Africa would not think about passing a law ensuring that every child should be compulsorily enrolled in school. A very alarming number of children today are in the streets hawking or are being abused, raped or are married to men and women who should be protecting them.
Child marriage has negative impact on one’s health. It sets victims on a path that often leads to a life of servitude and poverty. They suffer severe widespread and systematic human rights abuses. Yet the source of injustice they suffer is hidden in the shadows of debates on international development.
Statistics reveal that each year 1.5 million girls grow into adolescence and many end up as child-bride. It is shocking to discover the proportion of the problem and to understand its impact on the fortune of the child and its opportunities in life. It also affects the longevity of the child.
The menace affects both sexes but girls are particularly affected as they form majority of the victims. Their overall development is compromised, leaving them socially isolated with little education, skills and opportunities for employment and self-realisation and these leave the girl-child more vulnerable to poverty.
Child marriage is now widely recognized as a violation of the child’s rights which is a direct form of discrimination against the child who as a result of the practice is often deprived of its basic right to health, education, development and equality. This will destroy human potentiality and reinforces gender inequalities globally. It is subjecting young girls and exposes them to early pregnancy and childbirth.
Furthermore, child marriage reinforces the subordination of women to men unduly and it impedes the progress towards the realization of the United Nation’s 2015 goal of Universal Primary Education.
Nigerians have to realize the danger of this threat early marriage has been recognized to the extent that over half of girl-children are married before they are 18.
Research has shown that West Africa alone has the highest incidence of child marriage. The practice is also widespread across sub-Sahara Africa and Pakistan where many children marry at very tender age. Given the devastating effect of this threat, I have come to the conclusion that early marriage is indeed the worst injustice against the girl-child. This is because it aborts her education and keeps her in perpetual ignorance. It also dehumanizes her.
It is widely believed that only 2 percent of married girls between the ages of 15 and 19 in Nigeria are in school compared with 69 percent of unmarried girls. Underaged girls are denied the opportunity to realize their potential through education and many of these girls will be condemned to lives blighted by poverty, illiteracy and hopelessness.
A critical examination of the problems shows that the lack or absence of education for the child is at the root of the problem. If female children and perhaps their male counterparts are given free and compulsory education how will they be available for marriage?
Children are our future and when they are traumatised it affects their prospects and that of the nation. It will lead the next generation into indiscipline, prostitution and low self esteem.
If we must address this problem, then we need an integrated global campaign that will bring the issue to limelight. Any country where this problem is prevalent must articulate strategy to solve it. Since no nation is an Island, all affected countries can collaborate and come up with common agenda to contain it in order to save the girl-child from early marriage.
We must understand that child marriage amounts to child abuse and must stop outrightly. But this form of human abuse can only stop if government all over the world put all necessary machinery in place to make life meaningful for their citizen.
Also, this is the time for us women to stand up with one voice against this modern-day slavery. I think we all should put hands together to fight this evil and ensure that our constitution is not amended to accommodate it. It is indeed a crime against humanity.
Finally, we must eliminate this problem through a massive campaign of education for all. Also, governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country must mobilize against this ill that plagues our society.
By: Maureen Black
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Kaduna Announces New Austerity Measures
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
-
Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
-
Sports4 days ago
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: Bayelsa Shuts Schools, Restricts Gatherings
-
Politics3 days ago
Coronavirus: Atiku Debunks Reports Of His Son Refusing To Isolate
-
Business4 days ago
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers