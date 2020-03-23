Opinion
Exordium To Exodus
Based on biblical tradition of obfuscation through metaphors, parables, fables, proverbs, allegories and other “dark sayings,” this article contends that the highly histrionic narrative of mass movement of Israelites from Egypt to the Land of Canaan as contained in the Book of Exodus is an allegory. Yes, it is another symbolic representation, which abundantly yields to critical analysis and interpretations that arrive at a deeply hidden spiritual meaning; a meaning that contains moral and behavioral codes that hold the key to the age-old mystery of man’s purpose on earth and the path to atonement (at-one-ment) with God.
To understand the essence of this paper, the reader is implored to approach the enterprise with a thawed mind: consciousness that has transcended the inhibitions as ininely acquired over the years from the creeds and dogmas of institutional religion; a mind that realizes that God cannot implant the mysterious instrument of unimaginable potency called the human brain in man’s head yet give humanity religions that discourage critical intelligent thought; and a mind that has come to know that institutional religion, as practised, is a human fabrication for the purposes of anesthetizing, subjugating and politically and economically exploiting humanity.Do not get the author wrong, the Bible is a highly spiritual roadmap to oneness with God; however, to appreciate the plentiful spiritual lessons contained therein requires reading between the lines, burrowing beneath the dark sayings and going beyond the spiritually infantile act of drinking the milk or the adult chewing the meat to cracking the bones and savoring the marrow of the knowledge contained therein. The reader should note that reliance on biblical references here is only a reflection of the author’s background; this presentation is universal, it is beyond the bounds of any one religion.
Given the lack of archeological evidence of the mass movement that lasted for forty years as chronicled in the Book of Exodus, it is natural to conjecture that Egypt, in the narrative, is not the geographical location in the North-East of Africa. Rather, it is metaphor for a state of mental enslavement from which man is expected to liberate himself and journey to the Promised Land of Canaan, which is also a metaphor for a state of global harmony, based on sharing the abundance of nature by all. Both Israeli and Egyptian researchers of various academic disciplines agree that at the time of the exodus, the Province of Canaan was firmly under Egyptian control; so, it could not have been the land of freedom for the Israelites; this further emphasizes the metaphoric essence of the narrative.
In the same vein of dark sayings, Manna from heaven is metaphor for a spiritual, mental and physical state when man is able to utilize the unimaginable powers of his brain to generate the Sacred Manna, which has nutrients that nourish the body “without waste.”Also,heaven is metaphor for the human head wherein the human brain is contained. Given this biological state of existence, man will have no need for animal protein with its health hazards; he becomes herbivore. At this point, man will live in harmony with his other neighbours in this animal kingdom and will then learn to communicate with the animals and avail himself of the boundless knowledge and wisdom they harbour.The Book of Job (12:7&8) enjoins man to “ask the beasts, and they will teach you; and the birds of the air, and they will tell you…speak to the earth, and it will teach you and the fish of the sea will explain to you.”For instance, from the avocation of agriculture, the earth has taught the discerning mind that you reap what you sow; (Gal 6:7) this means that vicarious remission of sin is ludicrous. Again, give watermelon cut for more than twenty-four hours to a rabbit and it will reject it because it knows that the watermelon has lost its nutritional value. Observe the maneuvers of a bird in flight and watch it apply the breaks and land on the ground; then observe an airplane in flight and land and you would realize that Wilbur and Orville Wright took Introduction to Flying tutored by the birds. Further, the calisthenics of assault planes in battle are mimicry of the hawk hunting for food; watch a wale surface from the deep of the ocean and note the uncanny similarity with a submarine in the same act. With this consciousness, man will also learn the language of his innumerable green neighbours (herbs, plants and trees) and therefore benefit from their incredible medicinal properties and propensity to cure all ailments, including those that are yet to manifest. Lao and Walter Russell, Tibetan monks and other highly evolved humans in history including herbalists across the world before the advent of Western civilization achieved this capacity. This harmonious coexistence with the elements is akin to what obtained in the equally metaphoric Garden of Eden where Adam and Eve lived in perfect harmony with the animals and the environment until the transgression.
At the above point of interrelatedness, planet earth morphs into a land of abundance in which its yields are made available to all according to individual needs irrespective of colour, creed, station or location; this is the symbolism of Land of Canaan. It is this state of consciousness that inspired Mahatma Gandhi’s concise yet comprehensive poetic and sociopolitical classic: “there are enough resources for every one’s need; but not enough for one man’s greed.” This philosophy is also at the roots of the “from each according to his abilities and to each according his needs” ethos of communism.
In an incisive assessment of the essence of the various books of the Bible, Genesis was referred to as “The Beginning of ALL things” while Exodus was referred to as “Redemption of Human Race.” In the same assessment, Leviticus was referred to as “Holiness/Atonement” while Numbers, Deuteronomy and Joshua were referred to as “Wandering,” “Covenant” and “Conquering Land of Canaan,” respectively. A deep thought into the sequence of these books vis-à-vis the labels, shows that they contain the spiritual essence of the Bible, which is exiting from mental slavery and arriving at Canaan; This is the big picture. The rest of the Bible expatiates on the precepts for arriving at Canaan, the Kingdom of God here on earth; this is what Plato referred to as the Ideal State and St. Augustine of Hippo called it the City of God.
Restated, exit from the mental and spiritual slavery in which humanity is neck deep requires learning the lessons and abiding by the precepts in the other sixty-four books of the Bible and other books of life and adhering to the relevant attitudinal and behavioural prescriptions for man to arrive at the metaphoric Land of Canaan. Here, the issues of absolute faith in God as exemplified by various dramatis personae in numerous dark sayings and the universality of religion as repeatedly preached by Jesus Christ, St. Paul and the other Apostles in the New Testament, constitute the guide to the actualization of oneness with God. Here again, the essence of the acronym ASK, which is obfuscated in the Biblical injunction “Ask and it shall be given unto you; Seek and ye shall find, Knock and it shall be opened unto you” (Matt 7:7) comes alive along with the essence of the lamentation “my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea, 4:6).
Dr Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
These and many other portions of the Holy Books emphasize the need for man to seek the pristine knowledge of the Divine, which wells from within each individual; knowledge untainted by ossified creeds and dogmas of institutional religion. Further, the emphasis is on Gnosticism; of vital note in this regard is Jesus’ averment that “I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot hear them now.”(John 16:12) More than two thousand years after Jesus, man should be ready for the gospel truth and spiritual essence of his being.
In this eternal spiritual journey from slavery to the point God’s “will is done on earth as it is in heaven,” every individual is on hisher own; “be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth; that shall he reap also” so said St. Paul (Gal 6:7) and the Man from Galilee says “I come quickly with my rewards to give each man according to his works.” (Rev 22:12)Eternally, there are all sorts of guides that cut across every religious persuasion and belief; they roam planet earth and other corporealities and dimensions in the Divine anatomy seeking for souls to either save or destroy depending on what sort of guide they are. The decision to accept and follow a particular guide or otherwise is an individual thing and so is responsibility for the outcome of that singular and personal decision. The golden rule and the greatest law of all is “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Mark, 12:31) In its disarming and, perhaps, deceitful simplicity, this commandment, like most Biblical sayings, has deeper meaning than meets the eyes. The depth of the statement is in the essence and import of the word “neighbor.” While this belongs in another narrative, suffice it to say that by “neighbor,” the Bible refers to a wider,more intellectually, spiritually and cosmically tasking field of relationships than family, relatives and those living next door.
Where does humanity belong in this journey? Accepting the spirituality of the Bible, man should come to terms with the fact that from”Redemption of the Human Race” to “Conquering Land of Canaan” is all about arriving at the Grand Design of God for man, which is living harmoniously in His abundance. As an introduction to the Book of Exodus, this article calls for the narrative to be subjected to greater studies from multidisciplinary perspective to uncover the hidden meanings and as they apply to human existence. A spirited attempt has been made in the book titled From Rule of Law to Rule of Love: The End of Western Thought and the Death of Leviathanto present, in contemporary terms, the material and spiritual requirements of this journey from enslavement to universal oneness and the abundance of God.
What is the significance of the repeated use of the number forty in the Bible? What is Shakespeare doing deep inside Psalm 46? What other hidden codes are there in the Bible and what is their meaning? Where are the Book of Jasher and the other books excised by King James? This call for further studies on the essence of the Book of Exodus is so that man may be appropriately guided in his search for oneness with God.The multiplicity of religions in humanity now constitutes a source of protracted bitter conflict and spiritual confusion unto man. Here, Gnosticism and the essence of Huist Thought are imperative. “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
Dr Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
Opinion
I Want To Be A School Proprietor
A deluxe friend of mine onetime advised that if I must make it fast in life, I should establish a school or a church. But I promptly reminded him that I neither had the anointing nor a call from God to establish a church and possibly pastor it. Initially, it did not make sense to me why he added school to the directory of fortune-spinning outfits.
But later the idea became clearer. I now appreciate why my friend specifically referred to church and school. These are the two major establishments in this country which proliferation is rarely regulated. Both organisations relish many things in common. The distinction is that one is religious, while the other is mundane.
Talk about the church, it is ubiquitous. So are schools, particularly privately-owned schools. But if churches are established to navigate us through a more healthy spiritual relationship with our maker and grant us good morals in return, what is the unregulated accretion of schools designed to achieve in our society? Cheap education quality? Perhaps.
This remains the albatross of the education sector in Rivers State. There are too many illegal private schools in the State, many of which simply propose illiteracy, not education. My anguish is even with the recent re-accreditation of private schools by the Nyesom Wike government, the unfortunate predicament goes on unabated.
These sub-standard schools emerge daily, and because the possessors of the schools operate in an unregulated environment, they site the institutions at squalid or deformed locations, which are unconducive to learning. They often refer to those locations as temporary. But the truth is many of them expend longer time than necessary at such niches. They eventually transform into permanent sites.
Unfortunately, these so-called school sites are without space and playgrounds. Some of them are glorified one-room accommodation. During break time, the children have nowhere to exercise themselves. For this reason, their teachers compel them to remain in the classrooms all the time.
Can anyone assimilate that kind of situation? Your child or ward arrives school just about 7 am. And they remain seated till 4 pm, the time many private schools close for the day after undergoing what they call ‘’lesson” (another artifice to extort money from parents).
Is that not the reason many of these children whimper painfully each morning they are woken up to be readied for school? Yes, they bawl because they bethink the several hours of confinement in the class. When the kids evoke how their teachers attend their frustration on them, especially in those schools where severe canings hold sway, they give their parents or guardians literal blitzkrieg each day before departing for school.
Play is as congenital to children as food. I cannot envisage a school where children lack ample space to play. It tantamounts to suffocating them. But the point is who approves these schools? If they are unapproved, why haven’t their proprietors been sanctioned all the while or even get the schools closed down outrightly?
It seems that something must be amiss somewhere. Somebody must be making a quick deal with the registration or otherwise of private schools in the State. I don’t have to admonish anyone that Rivers State has clear legal provisions on how private schools should emerge.
Section 1, sub-section (1) of Education (Private Schools) Law in the Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 is explicit on that. That section reads thus: “No person shall establish, carry on, conduct or keep a private school or institution unless the school or institution has been duly registered under this law”.
It, therefore, beats my imagination why a clarion legal provision on how privately-owned schools should be established in the State is discounted by some school proprietors. Is this not a copious ground for the State Education Ministry to descend heavily on these illegal school owners that dot every nook and cranny of the State?
Those with gnostic eyes don’t need to be told the reason for the frequent delinquescence by the supervisory authorities. Illegal schools don’t thrive in the State without the conspiracy of some Ministry of Education officials. I have no foreboding that these officials are compromised by desperate proprietors to ignore some of their reversals, particularly those which the law prescribes as mandatory before registration. That is why illegally operated private schools flourish.
I am sure if the State government is taken to task on how many private schools that operate in the State, we may get the squeaker of our lives. The implication is it is hard to determine the quality of education each of them offers.
Owing to poor supervision by the Education Ministry, some schools have become centres of examination malpractices and are commonly referred to as “miracle centres”. Parents are always willing to pay any amount to these “centres” to ensure that their children obtain their results at a sitting by hook or crook. Such is the level of degeneracy prevalent in some of these schools.
Indeed, private schools in Rivers State are taking so much for granted because the State Education Ministry is weak and has failed to live up to expectation. For instance, is it not the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure that school calendar is harmonised?
Why are private schools left to run their own calendar in the way they wish? Why has the ministry not done anything about the poor remuneration private school owners pay their staff, particularly when it is understood that there is a nexus between wage and output?
I need to open a school at this point as my friend advised and stop agonising.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
COVID-19: A Must-Win War
They finally did it. In a bid to check the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, the Federal Government on Wednesday banned travels from United Kingdom,United States, China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran, Switzerland, Netherlands, France, South Korea and Norway.
According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the restriction which takes effect from today’s midnight is expected to last for four weeks, subject to review. The task force also banned foreign trip for public officials and said public gathering should be discouraged across the country.
Though the action did not come as early as many had wanted, it is a good measure. The devastating effect of the global pandemic is so huge that whatever should be done to prevent its spread in Nigeria, should be prioritized far above any other consideration. One quality of good leadership is being able to consider life before anything else.
Since the confirmation of the index case of Coronavirus in the country on Thursday, February 28, 2020, the nation’s health authorities have not failed to assure Nigerians of their preparedness and ability of the country to contain the spread of the virus, especially, going by the successful stamping out of many disease outbreaks in the past, including Ebola, polio and others. Many Nigerians may agree that the nation has enough man power to face the challenge but the claim of being “fully prepared” still remains doubtful.
Yes, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health and other health authorities have done so well in heightening screening at the points of entry,particularly the airports, established testing capacity in some laboratories, constantly briefed citizens on the latest developments about the new virus among other measures but definitely, that is not enough. Much of the containment efforts seems to be concentrated on airports in the big cities, forgetting that with the increasing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, attention should also be paid to other areas, particularly public places.
Frequent hand washing, we are told, is one of the key ways of ensuring infectious diseases do not spread. Incidentally, our health care facilities and other public places do not have basic hygiene products. I was at National Hospital, Abuja, last week and was disappointed to observe that from the entrance, through the emergency department, to the wards, there was no hand sanitizer for people to sanitize their hands as a precautionary measure against the ravaging virus. Apart from the toilets, probably some offices and essential places, one can boldly say there was no tap water nor soap for the numerous patients, workers and visitors that visit the hospital daily, to wash their hands regularly as recommended by the World Health Organisation and other health professionals.
A similar observation was made by a reporter during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. She said she went to a toilet at the Ministry of Health, venue of the conference, to ease herself and did not see ordinary soap to wash her hand, nor sanitizer. She queried how sincere the health officials and leaders of the country were with the claim that Nigeria is prepared to tackle the global pandemic.The situation is not different in schools, especially public schools, where there are no signs to show that they are ready to tackle the pandemic, no hygienic products of any kind.
The issue of the poor state of the scarcely available isolation center is another great concern. Recall that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during a visit to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, few weeks back, to ascertain the readiness of the isolation center which is hoped to cater for Abuja and the entire North-Central States during the current emergency period and other disease outbreaks in the country, was disappointed over the poor state of the facility. He lamented the lack of preparedness and non-completion of isolation centers in any of the geo-political zones despite the sum of N620 million that was voted to set up isolation centers.
And why these centers should be established only on geo-political zone levels despite the nation’s overwhelming population is still difficult to understand. Should Nigeria be hit like Italy or China or even the United States with daily increase in the number of deaths, how can these centers cater for about 200 million people?
The commitment level and sincerity of workers in these centers and other health workers involved in the war against the pandemic is another big issue. Perhaps, some of us must have heard about what allegedly transpired between a man whose girlfriend tested positive for Covid-19. According to him, when the girl started experiencing Coronavirus symptoms, they called NCDC, who, for whatever reason, did not respond until after three days. And after she tested positive, NCDC still left her at home, without treatment, saying they would be back, only to tweet that she had been transferred to the hospital.
This is a very grave allegation which must be investigated and appropriate punitive measures taken against whoever is found wanton. If we must curtail the spread of the virus and present Nigerians from dying, the citizens both individually and collectively must be committed to the course. We must tell ourselves that this is not the time to enrich ourselves at the expense of other citizens. A reasonable amount has been voted to deal with the virus, could those in-charge ensure that the money is judiciously used?
With the rising confirmed cases, perhaps, other state governors should toe the line of their colleagues in the North-West States who, on Wednesday, resolved to shut down schools for 30 days, starting from next Monday to prevent the spread of the virus in the region. Similarly, the decision of Lagos State Government to suspend all religious gatherings above 50 persons in the state for the next four weeks should be adopted by all other states. Social gatherings should also be banned for now. Drastic, sincere measures should be taken by both government and organizations, families and persons to stamp out this virus. With that, we will conquer as always.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Masari On Batsari
A doctrine is a belief or set of beliefs that form the main or part of a religion or system of ideas.
As a notary public, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State is in a position to propound and issue a doctrine which encapsulates, not only his personal system of ideas, but also the religion he subscribes to. Recently it was reported that bandits killed over 33 persons in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. So came Batsari and Masari!
The Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally-Displaced persons, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, paid a courtesy call on Governor Masari, after distributing relief materials to victims of the Batsari killings. It was reported that 42,000 persons affected by the killing spree received relief materials, ranging from food and grains, to household items.
Governor Masari, in a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, was quoted as saying as follows: “This is a barbaric and animalistic behaviour because the perpetrators of these crimes are like animals because they don’t have Western or Quranic education.
“These people are living with animals in the bush without any education, they behave like the wild animals in the bush”.
Whatever the motives, grouse or demands of the bandits for killing over 33 persons in the Batsari area of Katsina State, Nigerians were not told the identity or demands of the bandits. Be they herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists or any other group of killers, Governor Masari called the perpetrators of the crime “Animals”.
It is a valid doctrine to say that it takes “Western or Quranic education” to turn an animal into a human being. It also follows logically that those “living with animals in the bush without any education” would be predisposed to behave like animals. Herdsmen come in!
The crux of the Masari doctrine lies in the validity of the fact that there is a difference between animals and humans. While Western or Quranic education would be a transforming factor in the status of humans, it also remains valid that those who live and interact daily with animals would be predisposed to behave more like animals than humans.
Let it be stated as a fact that it is not an easy task to become a human being. We can dismiss the platitude of some ignorant persons who assert that humans and animals have a common origin, with same innermost consistency. Those who know the hierarchies and structure of creation do know that humans have their origin in the spiritual sphere of existence.
With animals, the source of origin is lower and different, even though there are biological similarities in the physical functions of humans and animals. But the core differences are clear.
There is a difference between propounding a doctrine worthy of adherence, and being doctrinaire; this is where dogmatism, fanaticism and narrow-mindedness come in. In many cases, genuine doctrines propounded by serous minds are often turned into dogmatic platitudes by lazy and small-minded adherents. To turn a doctrine into a doctrinaire affair is to make assertions that your interpretation of a belief system is the complete truth, with no provision to review other opinions or alternative suggestions.
Jonathan Swift, author of an old book titled Gulliver’s Travels, accurately captured the mindset of dogmatism and fanaticism in the character of the Lilliputians. To engage in debates in the National Assembly on such issues as which side of an egg to start the breaking is a satirical symbolization of the grossest frivolity and little mindedness. An extention of the Masari doctrine would include the issues of dogmatism, ignorance, conceit, fanaticism, etc.
A major problem with animal-like frame of mind is the fact that people so predisposed are exploited and used by power merchants and empire builders as fool soldiers. When a human-animal is armed with deadly weapons, indoctrinated and sent out on a mission to kill without a motive borne of justice, the result is “Batsari Killings”. That mindless killings and acts of terrorism are getting out of hand in Nigeria can be attributed largely to a distortion of mindset.
What we know as Boko Haram, as terrorist extremists, is one such distorted mindset arising from religious fanaticism, coupled with animal-like ignorance. The fact that the perpetrators of the senseless killings are largely those that Governor Masari described as “living with animals in the bush” tells the story that such killers are more of animals than humans. Boko Haram, interpreted from Arabic, literally means “Away with Western education”.
Since the Masari doctrine recognizes the importance of “Western or Quranic education” as a means of transforming animal into human, it follows that Boko Haram sees Western education as inferior to Quaranic education. Since Quranic education is encapsulated in the Sharia, it would not be difficult to decode the message of Boko Haram.
Let us admit that the Movement of Sharia for Africa began long ago with Gadaffi’s Libya with a proposal for a United States of Africa. Some African leaders were enthused by the idea and the training of some normadic troops began. They lived with animals in the bush. Governor Masari’s doctrine deserves some serious attention. The era of military rule played a role, too.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
