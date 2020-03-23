News
Abule Ado Explosion: Governors Forum Donates N200m
The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), an umbrella of the 36 State Governors, has donated N200 million to the Abule Ado/Soba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government.
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, NGF Head, Media and Public Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja, at the weekend.
He said the donation was announced by the NGF Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who led the Forum delegation on a visit to the scene of the incident in Lagos, for a review of the situation before reporting back to the Forum at its next meeting.
Fayemi said the N200 million was donated on behalf of the state governors, adding that more donation may be made according to each state’s capacity when the information gets back to the forum.
Fayemi, who expressed surprise at the level of devastation, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.
The NGF chairman blamed the explosion on the disagreement between states and Federal Government on ownership of the land.
Commending the Lagos State Government for the attention given to the affected area, he promised that such issues would be addressed “going forward.”
News
Man Kills Kinsman For Having Affair With Wife
A 35-year-old man, Habeed Kasali has landed in police net for allegedly killing his kinsman he suspected of having an affair with his wife.
Kasali, a native of Totowu village in Igbesa, Ogun State, allegedly stabbed Bamidele Johnson, 32, with a scissor multiple times which led to his death.
It was gathered that Kasali had on several occasions accused Bamidele of sleeping with his wife, an accusation the deceased was said to have refuted.
Kasali was said to have confronted Bamidele once again on Saturday which caused a quarrel between them. A fight soon ensued and the suspect allegedly brought out a scissor which he stabbed the deceased with on his neck, chest and eye regions.
According to police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, the incident was reported at Igbesa Police Division by a family member of the deceased.
“They are both natives of Totowu. The incident occurred on Saturday. The suspect confronted the deceased that he was having an affair with his wife despite several warnings and it led to a fight.
“In the process, the suspect used scissors to stab the deceased several times on his chest, eye and neck which made Bamidele to lose consciousness. He was immediately rushed to CREST Hospital at Isuti Road in Egan, Lagos but was confirmed dead by the doctor.
“Having realised that the victim has died, the suspect took to his heels, but the DPO Igbesa SP Abayomi Adeniji quickly dispatched his detectives to go after him and he was eventually arrested from where he ran to.
“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ota General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution,” said Oyeyemi.
News
SERAP Wants Transparency In Coronavirus Funds Spending
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Muhammadu to instruct the anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, to track and monitor spending by federal agencies and state governments on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
SERAP, in a letter to President Buhari posted on its Twitter handle, yesterday, said the monitoring will check mismanagement in the healthcare system, “that is already weakened by systemic corruption.
It said the EFCC and ICPC should ensure the prosecution of anyone found to have stolen public funds meant for addressing the Coronavirus pandemic.
SERAP also urged President Buhari to encourage state governors to use parts of their security votes to provide additional resources towards strengthening the health systems within their states.
The 36 state governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum, last Wednesday, had asked the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to give them an estimate to set up functional test and isolation centres in every state in the country.
The full statement reads, “By prioritising transparency and accountability in the spending of funds to combat Coronavirus, your government will be taking preventive measures to ensure that the efforts to reduce the spread of the pandemic and promote the health and safety of Nigerians are not compromised by corruption.
“Concerned that systemic corruption in the health sector across the country would hurt the federal and state authorities’ responses to the Coronavirus crisis.”
“The challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic also show the urgent need for your government to improve Nigeria’s health systems and to encourage state governors to commit some parts of their security votes to provide additional resources towards strengthening the health systems within their states.
“Your government ought to move swiftly to increase spending on efforts to combat Coronavirus in the country and provide funding support to Nigerians that are most affected by the crisis, by presenting COVID-19 budget/spending plan to the National Assembly and setting up a COVID-19 trust fund to which wealthy individuals and others should be encouraged to contribute.
“The proposed increase in spending of funds on COVID-19 means accountability for those funds should be top of your government’s list of priorities, if it is to remove opportunities for corruption that can undermine initiatives to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The EFCC and ICPC should ensure that anyone found to have mismanaged or stolen public funds meant for addressing the Coronavirus pandemic are effectively prosecuted and punished.
“We also urge you to take urgent measures to ensure that health sector services in federal institutions and agencies are strengthened and that the appropriate corruption risk assessments are implemented and monitored.
“The lessons from the Ebola crisis are that even in times of public emergencies, there are those who aim to profit from others most affected by the crisis.
“Monitoring the spending on Coronavirus would help to apply the lessons of the Ebola crisis and prevent corruption, which characterised the efforts to combat it in some countries including in Sierra Leone and Liberia, where patients reportedly paid bribes to access health services.
“Corruption in the spending of funds to combat Coronavirus will undermine public trust in any efforts by your government to bring the spread of the pandemic under control, and deny access to basic public health services to Nigerians who need the services most.
“Monitoring the spending of public funds budgeted to combat Coronavirus would also ensure respect for human rights and contribute to ensuring that Nigerians who cannot afford to pay bribes are not denied access to testing and treatment, and that high-ranking officials and wealthy individuals subject to quarantines are not abusing the systems.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and where appropriate invoke the Freedom of Information Act and take legal action to ensure transparency and accountability, and full respect for Nigerians’ human rights.
“The right to health provides that health facilities, goods, and services should be: available in sufficient quantity, accessible to everyone without discrimination, and affordable for all, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized groups.
“These obligations mean that your government should ensure that accurate and up-to-date information about the number of identified cases and spread of Coronavirus in the country, access to services, service disruptions, and other aspects of the response to the outbreak is widely available and accessible to all.
“The right to health also imposes obligations on your government to minimize the risk of occupational accidents and diseases including by ensuring health workers and others involved in the Coronavirus response have information and adequate protective clothing and equipment they need.
“This request is consistent with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption and human rights obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Nigeria has ratified these treaties.
“Under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, everyone has the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.
“Your government is obligated to take effective steps for the prevention, treatment and control of epidemic, endemic, occupational and other diseases.
“As the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which monitors state compliance with the covenant, has stated, the right to health is closely related to and dependent upon the realization of other human rights, including the rights to food, education, human dignity, life, non-discrimination, equality, and access to information.”
News
COVID-19: Catholics, Adeboye, Olukoya, Others Comply With Govt’s Directive
The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, yesterday, suspended public mass attendance by the faithful in compliance with government directive to avoid gathering of more than 50 persons for the safety of Nigerians in view of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Archbishop of Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, said this in a statement, yesterday in Lagos.
He said that the suspension was due to the restriction on social gatherings imposed by the state government.
“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with a heavy heart I have to address another circular within two days to you regarding the COVID-19 and the situation in Lagos State.
“We had been able to ascertain that the restriction of people to gather together for worship was for not more than fifty.
“We have heard today that the number has been reviewed downwards to not more than twenty by the state government.
“With deep regrets, we are constrained to direct that mass with the faithful in attendance is to be suspended,” he said.
He emphasised that mass was not suspended but what was suspended was mass with the faithful in attendance.
“Mass is not suspended as priests will continue to offer mass for the people and the whole world, what has been suspended is mass with the faithful in attendance.
“We urge the faithful to view this situation in the light of the fact that we are fighting a war, a war with an invisible deadly enemy with weapons that are very dangerous to human life.
“We know that God is able to deal with it for us just as he fought for the People of Israel.
“Meanwhile, we urge you to spend the Sundays as a holy day. You may make an altar with a crucifix and possibly candlelight,” he said.
He advised faithful to read the readings for the day, share the word of God with one another, pray with the rosary, and the “Prayer for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Do take time to tune to Lumen Christi Television Network on DSTV Channel 350 and EWTN, DSTV Channel 348 so that you may follow the mass.
“We shall continue to monitor the situation and discern what we must do in order to support ourselves as we face this present challenge that has been foisted on us.
“We should take this as a sacrifice that we must make and ask God to accept it as our prayers for his intervention.
“In the days to come, we shall reflect more on the situation and discern what more we must do,” he said.
He urged parish priests to endeavour to pass on this new development to their parishioners.
“We would continue to find ways and means of ensuring that everyone’s faith continues to be nourished and that we support ourselves in dealing with this present challenge,” he said.
The archbishop prayed for God’s healing power on the country, courage and hope to take precautions on the spread of the ravaging pandemic of COVID-19, “Deliver us from this evil”.
Also, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, held virtual service, yesterday, thereby complying with the orders of state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration banning gatherings of over 50 persons per time.
Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre also conducted online services on Saturday evening and yesterday morning.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Insecurity: Senate Moves To Decentralise Police Force …Condemns Alleged Corruption In Security Agencies
-
Featured4 days ago
Miyetti Allah Can’t Have Security Outfit In N’Delta -UNDEDSS …Nigeria’s Security Undermined By Quest For Personal Wealth, Says Senate
-
Editorial5 days ago
Criminalising Casualisation, Job Outsourcing
-
Featured4 days ago
FG Closes PH Int’l Airport, Two Others Over Coronavirus …Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings, As COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 In Nigeria …Also, Six States Shut Schools, Ban Public Gatherings
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
ICPC To Probe Constituency Projects In Rivers
-
Featured5 days ago
Nine Northern States Close Schools …Lagos, Ogun Ban Religious Gatherings, Night Clubs, Private Schools Shut …NYSC Shuts Orientation Camps Over Fear Of Spread
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Wike, Symbol Of Good Product – PDP Stalwart
-
Women5 days ago
Stakeholders Reflect On Women’s Day Celebration