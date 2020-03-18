In Support Of Diaspora Voting

I was then instructed to write another letter withdrawing the earlier correspondence I entered into with the Chairman, took a copy of the letter to the Permanent Secretary who cautioned me for daring to go into any form of correspondence with the Chairman, David Briggs (now Chief).

However, after listening to my reasons for not mobilising students to disrupt the work on site, the Permanent Secretary saw reason with me and advised me on how to act should such circumstances occur in future. From then, the construction went on smoothly but how they finally reached agreeable settlement I did not follow up because I had left on transfer to another school.

One other area where I played a very significant role was the area of the access road into the Council which became a serious issue. But when I confronted the Chairman, he did not see it as such but rather suggested that the Council and the students would share the main school gate.

However, seeing that it would be a very awkward idea, I invited one H.H. Kurukurubo, the then Secretary of the Council and late Godwin F. Lawson, the Works Supervisory Councillor, to my house where I raised the issue of access road once more. They were totally confused and confessed that they had never thought of that all along. But when I told them that I had a solution, they were very keen as to what magic.

I then told them that I was going to give them a thirty-feet wide access road, they doubted me but when they saw the reality, they were so elated that they began promising me heaven and earth, including fencing contract and other benefits which I declined because I was not sure that such promises would be kept. All that I demanded was compen sation for my crops on the proposed access road such as citrus trees, yams, cassava, plantains, etc. found on that stretch of land. I only asked for just a ridiculously meagre sum of N15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Naira). I was not really after the money knowing that the Council was yet a newborn baby which needed to be assisted to grow. Even as paltry and as little as that amount was, it was never paid to me till this day of writing this script which was in 1992, about 27 years ago.

The road in reference is the current road leading to the Council Secretariat. That beautiful road to the Council was my brainchild. I was the one who also plotted that whole area today designated as Akuku-Toru LGA Secretariat. I do not claim the land to be mine. Rather, my relentless effort was to show my love for my beloved community. The rat said that he should be butchered in the same way an elephant is butchered because like the elephant he is also a four-legged animal. That which is good for the goose is also good for the gander. I deserve my due recognition.

Whenever I remember the very active role I played in bringing the Council headquarters to its present site and seeing the development it has brought to that part of the town, I silently beat my chest. Ever since the Council was established at the present site, neither I nor any of my persons have benefitted from the council either by way of the so-called contract, employment, scholarship or even bursary for my kids.

Hon. Chairman, without bothering you with a lengthy write-up, all I need now is for the LGA under you now to give me the honour I deserve for my unrivalled contributions to the Council to make me have a true sense of belonging for the silent achievement recorded by me. This is the right time to act as the Pharaoh who knows Joseph is on the throne currently.

Sir, do I need to remind you that a certain governor of this state, while in office, placed his Rev. Father Principal at Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, on life pension throughout his tenure as Governor? CKC is in Onitsha and Onitsha is in Anambra State.

Recently, again, a former President of this country traced his ninety-one-year-old secondary school teacher to his home to pay him a visit. I am also looking forward to the day this will come to pass in my lifetime, by the grace of God.

My regards to your family, your younger ones and your dad who incidentally was my good friend when I was the NGS principal.

Finally, let me seize this opportunity to thank some of my ex-students who called on me when I was hospitalised between April and May, 2018, at Save-A-Life Hospital. Among them was Hon. Tobins Tobins and a number of other former students of mine.

Congratulations and may God bless you while wishing you a very happy and prosperous 2020.

Thanks.

Concluded

Lawson is a retired principal in Rivers State.

Ignatius Lawson