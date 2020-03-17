That Bill Against Genset Imports

March 15th is known as the ides of March in ancient Roman calendar. Other months that have similar appellations are May, July and October. In 1948, the Royal Historical Society in London issued a Handbook of Dates for Students of English History which remains current globally. However, the Muslim World has its own calendar, which also recognizes the fact that the earth’s annual journey round the sun takes 365 days and 5 hours approximately.

Julius Caesar, a great ancient Roman soldier and statesman was assassinated in public by conspirators. He was chosen by his people to become their king, in appreciation of his heroic deeds and triumphs for Rome. A group of conspirators, with Cassius and Marcus Brutus as ring-leaders, hatched a plan to murder Caesar, on the Ides of March. A soothsayer warned Caesar: “Beware the ides of March”. Similarly, Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife, also warned him: “You shall not stir out of your house today”. One Artemidorus also tried to warn Caesar.

In spite of all warnings, Caesar went forth to the capitol or city hall, and eventually to his death. Before his death, Caesar teased the humble soothsayer saying: “The ides of March are come”, to which the soothsayer replied: “Ay, Caesar, but not gone”. The great Caesar who claimed to be” constant as the Northern star, of whose true fixed and resting quality there is no fellow in the firmament”, died in the hands of conspirators, in spite of warnings.

The conspirators and assassins said that they undertook the mission because Caesar was ambitious, but that mission plunged Rome into a civil war. That historical play by Shakespeare has serious lessons for humanity, one of which is the question of destiny. Was Caesar destined to die in the hands of assassins, on the ides of March? What explains the premonitions of Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife and the soothsayer, warning about a danger ahead? Of particular interest is the issue of destiny: Do violent deaths and marriages go by destiny? The Merchant of Venice suggested so!

Would it be wrong to say that there are definite laws which operate in creation, one of which ensures that everyone wears the chain forged by him? From the literary play titled Julius Caesar, there are many lessons available to mankind. Examples: “the eye sees not itself”; “It’s meet that noble minds ever keep with their likees”; “The abuse of greatness is when it disjoins remorse from power” etc. Is it not true that “lowliness is young ambition’s ladder”? Those who Kowtow now, grow wings tomorrow!

With regards to destiny, we hear Caesar saying: “Cowards died many times before their deaths. The valiant never taste of death but once. Of all the wonders that I yet have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear, seeing that death, a necessary end, will come when it will come”. For him, his “necessary end” came on the ides of March through conspirators and assassins, despite warnings of possible dangers. He even asked: “What say the angurers?”

There is a local Nigerian idiom that when a dog is destined to die, it loses its ability to perceive ordour. Yeats, in The Second Coming, would say: “The falcon cannot hear the falconer …” Is it wrong to say that “There’s a divinity that shapes our ends; rough-hew them how we will”? Julius Caesar himself asked: “What can be avoided whose end is purposed by the mighty gods?” Whenever an inevitable end would come, men’s wisdom is consumed in confidence, or pride and conceit.

Whichever way that the issue of destiny may be interpreted, we see that Caesar went forth, even then the “angurers would not have you stir forth.” Then comes pride or conceit, whereby Caesar would say: “danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he … Caesar shall go forth”. He made a personal decision, in spite of several warnings. The ancient ones say that those that the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

From Shakespeare’s instructive historical play we can see how conspiracy and obstinacy plunged a nation into chaos and civil war. Those who set out on misadventures usually give reasons for their ventures. In this case, Caesar was accused of being ambitious, and when the result of the venture turned sour, the conspirators would say: “The sun of Rome is set, our day is going. O Julius Caesar! Thou art mighty yet! Thy spirit walks abroad and turns our swords in our own proper entrails”. Do people think of long-time consequences of their decisions and actions?

Another vital lesson which Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar teaches, is that great people or celebrities also cry and have burdens of anxieties or problems. Like Lady Macbeth, Calphurnia, Caesars’ wife, was barren, so that General Macbeth and Emperor Caesar died without any heir. Besides, Caesar had the “falling sickness” (epilepsy) despite his great conquests and triumphs. Above all, it is in the nature of men to dislike rulers, and so, when Casca said: “Indeed, they say the senators tomorrow mean to establish Caesar as a King”, Romans became jittery. That was ambition!

Rulers who seek to perpetuate themselves in office run the risk of making many enemies and getting the masses jittery. Like a “serpents’ egg”, the offsprings of ambitious rulers stand the risk of being killed in the shell so that they do not grow mischievous, like their fathers. Knowing that they are not liked by the masses, rulers often surround themselves with a cabal and ruthless security operatives. Yet, bad ones rarely end well, but often die a dusty death.

Brutus, one of the key conspirators, gave us a recipe for life: “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries …” Most importantly: “some that smile have in their hearts, I fear, millions of mischiefs.

Nigerians should grow a reading culture.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize