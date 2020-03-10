Law/Judiciary
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Suspect’s Property In Kwara
A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered for the forfeiture of a four-bedroom bungalow property situated at Oke Foma, Ilorin belonging to an accused, Jamiu Isiaka.
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) had on June 10, 2019, arraigned Isiaka for allegedly defrauding a Korean National, Keun Sig Kim.
Isiaka was also alleged of impersonating some government officials, including the former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru.
He also impersonated the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adeshina and the National Commissioner of INEC, Mrs Amina Zakari, among others.
EFCC counsel, Andrew Akoja, while moving the application for interim forfeiture, said: “My Lord, our motion is brought pursuant to Sections 6 ,7 and 29 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act of 2004.
“Section 335 of the Kwara State Administration of Criminal Justice Law of 2018 and Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.
“An order of this honourable court granting an interim forfeiture of the assets and properties set out in the schedule attached.
“An order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise tempering with the properties/assets described in the schedule attached.”
Akoja also prayed the court to authorise the Commission to appoint a competent person or firm to manage the property.
In the affidavit deposed to by one Musa Sanni, an operative of EFCC, said that the respondent, (Jamiu Isiaka) told his victim that certain certificates would be presented to him from NNPC.
Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar after listening to the prosecutor, granted the application and ordered for interim forfeiture of the property.
The Judge adjourned the matter till March 19, and ordered that the interim order should be published in a National Daily.
Law/Judiciary
Proof Of Murder
Murder is a criminal offence in every jurisdiction. In most states there are two kinds of murder, first degree and second degree murder. First degree murder is an unlawful killing that is willful and premeditated. The defendant planned to commit murder, for instance if someone shoots a gun with the intent of killing his father then it hits someone else. It is a first degree murder because of the intent. Second degree murder covers a variety of situations which lack the willfulness and premeditation of first degree murder. For example, impulsively killing someone in the middle of a fight, would be second degree murder.
Per Nweze, J.C.A (as he then was) in ON JURI ANJOLA V. THE STATE (2012) LPELR-1 9699 (CA ) P. 1-22, Para B-1) …. in a charge of murder the prosecution is obliged to prove.
1. that the deceased died;
2. that his/her death was caused by the accused;
3. that she/he intended to either kill the victim or cause her/him grievous bodily harm, she WOOLMINGTON V. DPP (1935) AC 462; MADU V. STATE (2012) 15 NWLR (PT 1324) 405, 443.
In MADU V. STATE (SUPRA) the Nigerian Supreme Court provided further insights into the nature of the duty on the prosecution. Speaking for the apex court, Ariwoola JSC opined that …… in a murder charge, prosecution owes it a duty to discharge by proving the death of the victim, responsibility of the accused by act or omission, intentional act or omission of the accused with knowledge that it could cause grievous bodily harm or death. The prosecution must prove that the act or omission caused the death but not that it could have caused the death.
It is very essential in murder cases that evidence must be led to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. It must be shown in clear and unmistaken terms that the deceased died as a result of the act of the accused person. Where the circumstances of the attack on the deceased are clear, the injuries inflicted upon him as a result of the attack are graphically described to lead to an irresistible conclusion that the deceased died as a result of the attack and the injuries, the court can convict even if there is no direct eye witness. See BABAGA V. THE STATE (1996) 7 NWLR (PT 400) 279 PER J. I. OKORO JSC.
In OGUNLEYE TOBI V. THE STATE (2019) LPELR-46537 (SC) the accused/appellant had a fight with the deceased and in the course of the fight the appellant used knife and inflicted lethal injury on the back and left leg of the deceased. The deceased bled profusely which led him to a state of unconsciousness. The appellant was convicted and sentence, the court of Appeal affirmed his conviction. The apex court determined the appeal on the sole issue couched as follows:
“Whether having regard to the evidence led by the prosecution the trial court and court of Appeal were right in holding that the prosecution proved the case of murder against the appellant beyond reasonable doubt.” On the whole, the Apex court found no merit in the appeal and accordingly dismissed same.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Culpable Homicide: Court Discharges Farmer, Three Ex-Policemen
An FCT High Court in Nyanya, Abuja on Tuesday discharged a farmer and three dismissed policemen charged with culpable homicide.
Delivering judgment, Justice Peter Kekemeke held that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts against Daji Kaura, Insp. Ibrahim Abdulkadiri, Ex- Sgt. Musa Mohammed and Ex-Sgt Abubakar Binna.
The Tide, reports that police on December 14, 2016 alleged that the defendants conspired and killed one Ismila Salisu with a rifle assigned to by Insp. Abdulkadiri (2nd defendant) that was used by 1st defendant (Kaura) to carry out the act.
Kekemeke also held that the prosecution had opportunities to call further witnesses, but abandoned the case and failed to cross examine the defence witnesses.
“The prosecutor told the court that the 2nd defendant signed the rifle that was used by the 1st defendant in killing the deceased.
“The rifle was not tendered in court nor the person that issued it, the evidence pointing to the commission of the offence was not there.
“In order to proof commission of culpable homicide all circumstances must be consistent with the hypothesis of the propdurance evidence before the court, “he said.
Kekemeke held that the prosecution failed to establish the case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and impersonation against the defendants.
He held that to get the defendants convicted, the prosecution must proof their case beyond reasonable doubt.
“In my view, and I know that the prosecution failed to proof the case of culpable homicide preferred against the defendants.
“There is no evidence to show that Daji Kaura bears the name , Cpl Joseph Bako, the 1st defendant was not caught wearing a police uniform and none was tended in evidence.
“Bako was not cross examined or called, Who is Cpl Joseph Bako?
“In totality, the prosecution failed to proof the allegations against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt.
“I found them not guilty, they are accordingly discharged and acquitted “ he ruled.
Law/Judiciary
Attempted Felony: Man Sentenced To 30 Days Community Service
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Matthew Akindele to one month community service for jumping into an apartment with the intent to commit a crime.
The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia sentenced Akindele following his pleaded guilty.
Akokhia however, gave him an option of N15, 000 fine.
“You are hereby sentenced to one month community service with an option of N15, 000 fine.
“The sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts,” she held.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip told the court that Akindele committed the offence on Feb. 25 at Omole Phase 2, Ikeja.
He said that Akindele scaled a perimeter fence belonging to one Mr Kolawole Ajayi, with an intent to commit felony.
“The defendant jumped into the complainant’s compound and burgled his door to gain access into his apartment.
“When the complainant saw him, he raised alarm; neighbours rushed to the scene. The defendant took to his heels but was captured.
“When he was questioned on his mission, he could not give any satisfactory reason. He was then handed over to the police,” Phillip said.
The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
