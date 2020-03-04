Opinion
In Defence Of Gender Parity
The male and female genders confirm of God’s creation. There is this age- long gender disparity in the world. And this disparity has caused degradation and maltreatment of the female gender which is contrary to creation ordination by God. The Biblical Creation account put it this way: And God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness, and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air and over the cattle, and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. (Genesis 1:26-27).
God did not make any mistake in creating woman from man. Indeed, Adam and Eve did not misunderstand each other while living on earth as humans; even when they disobeyed God. The maltreatment of women as second-class or semi human beings is alien to God’s original account of creation. The male and female folks make mistakes or misbehave in the society. But, the moment the female folk makes mistake or misbehaves the society roars and condemns them.
Traditionally, the female gender has been made to suffer in the society by some obnoxious traditions. Some traditions in the world do not allow the women to become the he d or compound chief. Across the world, traditional factors had hampered the development of women for too long.
The Beijing Conference held in year 2000 in China, sparked awareness for women liberation across the world. It is obvious that society had a wrong mindset and perception against the female gender. In some tradition, women are perceived to be good in only home keeping which is not normal. Some women have intellectual capacity and ability to change the world.
Another problematic issue against the female gender in the society is custom and culture. Some cultural practices have hindered and frustrated the women. folk in the society. For instance, in Saudi Arabia, women were not allowed to drive cars. It was just recently that the law was amended for women to drive cars. Again, female genital mutilation is a barbaric practice. But it is being practised subtly in some African societies.
Religion is another subtle platform where women rights are denied and relegated to the background. There are some misconceptions and beliefs against the female gender. The advice of 1st Peter 3:7 is erroneously misconstrued. In the words of St. Peter, “Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life that your prayers be not hindered”. St. Peter advocated for family unity which is missing in the society today.
When the values of wives are not sustained by husbands in the home, how can they be supported in the larger society? Deborah and Huldah were prophetesses in the Bible who maintained their integrity and redirected their society in their time in public service. There is no need for gender disparity in Nigeria or African society or elsewhere in the world.
The female gender should not be treated with disdain in the society. Today, because of perceived injustice and maltreatment against the women folk, so many women folk, so many women-based associations have been formed to protect female gender in terms of abuse.
In this 21st Century, there is revolution of women development in all facets of life in the world. For instance, in Nigeria, women are working hard to realize the 35 percent affirmative action in political positions. Based on such agitation, the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, insisted that women should become vice chairmen of all the 23 local government councils in the state.
Without mincing words, today, there is no field of endeavour without the presence of women experts. The creation of gender disparity is an activity that can be corrected or redefined in the society. The female folk should be given their pride of place in the society.
Indeed, it is worthy to note that the problem of gender parity starts from the family unit. Therefore, female child should be treated with respect to avoid gender disparity. The society should see the female gender as an integral part of the society.
Indeed, without the female gender, the world would not move forward. Therefore, let the female gender be supported by the men folk for women to have a sense of belonging in the scheme of things in society, especially, the African society.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Why Stigmatise The Dyslexic?
The broken down definition of dyslexia is interpreted into ‘dys’ – meaning difficulty and ‘lexia’ meaning words, simply put, difficulty with words. This, in a way, gives a negative perspective on dyslexia. It also makes society look adversely upon dyslexia and people who suffer from it. But what exactly is dyslexia? It is a specific kind of reading difficulty.
Dyslexic symptoms can shut down the brain when the victim is nervous, or forced to work under the gun. Other symptoms include: difficulty lerning foreign language, difficulty in auditory processing, poor testing skills difficulty completing tests.
The rest are difficulty in remembering people’s names and songs titles, difficulty telling jokes or memorising scripts, great difficulty in school even though they are smart.
Despite average to above average intelligence, children with dyslexia have difficulty learning to “decode” or read words by associating sounds and letters or letter combinations. They have difficulty recognising common” sight words”, or frequently occurring words that most readers recognise instantly. Victims of this disorder also encounter difficulty learning how to spell. In addition to the outlined notable problems, a recent research has shown that dyslexia cases show difficulty in rhyming and breaking words down into individual sounds as well as hearing the fine distinction among individual sounds or phonemes of language
A key sign of dyslexia in children is trouble decoding words. They tend to lose the ability to match letters to sounds and then use the skill to read words accurately and fluently. This is obvious given the child’s natural disposition to struggling with basic language skill called phonemic awareness. Sadly, dyslexia is seen as a disease, a misconception that has caused quite a lot of victims to be bullied into low self esteem, anxiety, depression, aggression, anti social behaviour and even suicide. All these overt negative expressions of an inward feeling, triggered by a misconceived impression of a folk, prevent an eventual attainment of full potentials by the folk.
Although it could be an indisputable fact that the moment the ability to match letters and their combination with the sound they make begins to pose problem, every other learning step becomes harder , yet, one still finds it hard to be convinced on how that could really constitute a justifiable ground for the dyslexic to be stigmatized.
Surprisingly, these difficulties that the dyslexic have to contend with, do not in any way have any connection to their overall intelligence. Studies revealed that while people with dyslexia may be slow readers, they often, paradoxically, are very fast and creative thinkers with strong reasoning abilities. This is why in current society, professionals try to steer away from describing a child as dyslexic, as this is how labeling can start to manifest.
Instead, educational professionals refer to these children as ‘children with specific learning difficulties.’ This phrase hopefully completely replaces the term dyslexic. Little wonder Warnock & Brahm. (2010), posits that health professionals want to eradicate this problem as this is how children and young people are stigmatised in schools because they are defined as a certain label. Come to think of it, in relation to a disability, a label can promote a sense of helplessness.
For children diagnosed of dyslexia, they can feel embarrassed about their indifference to their peers. Like Reid (2011) stated, “an indifference at school can lead to bullying as other pupils would think that there is something wrong with that child”. Thompson (2009), corroborates this when he said, “they are described as having a deeply discrediting attribute or mark of social disgrace”. In Mcdonald (2019), the writer expressed a corelation between dyslexia and crime.
His introduction of a social model approach implies that this correlation is in a social rather than medical context. The society could well be getting it wrong should it fail to show love and patience towards this set of persons instead of stigmatizing them. The world today celebrates entrepreneurs, authors, and leaders who are dyslexic.
Adult dyslexic who learn to read well likely organise the brain circuitory for reading in different ways than normal readers by building alternative reading pathways.
No two dyslexics have exactly the same experience and dyslexia isn’t hopeless therefore, it is not in our hands to write off any, who knows, if given the adequate support, the weak today could become strong tomorrow.
Jim-George is a student of Eastern Polytechnic, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Amotekun And Malami’s ‘Illegalities’
Indisputably, the indigenous security outfit set up by state governors of the South West geo-political zone, Operation Amotekun, was birthed by the alarming insecurity in the country. By the constitution, the President is the chief security officer of the nation. The ‘chief’ which is synonymous with principal suggests there are subordinates. Perceptively, governors are sub-chief security officers in their respective states. It is comparable to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in various state Commands.
Over the years, communities set up vigilante groups to complement the conventional security agencies in protecting their environments. No sane persons will fold their hands and wait for Police that are insufficient and under-equipped. Evidently, many villages in the country don’t have a police post let alone equipping them adequately. In other words, majority of the masses are actually on their own. Hence, complementing the conventional security agencies becomes germane.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami recently declared Amotekun illegal despite the fact that a religious police, HISBAR has existed in the north since 2003 without such objection. Or, is it probable that Malami is a religious and ethnic bigot who is merely influenced by personal interests? For about five years that Malami has been in office as AGF, not even once had he condemned any atrocities from his region or religion.
Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, thousands of innocent citizens across many states have lost their lives to Fulani herdsmen’s attacks. Their records are not different from Boko Haram insurgencies. Most of the incidents occurred at midnight when their victims were asleep. These extremists were always armed with cutlasses and lethal weapons including AK-47 guns. The rebels are callous to the extent that ambushing a whole village doesn’t take them anything. As a matter of fact, they have reduced human beings to cows, goats and rams that are slaughtered cheaply in abattoirs.
Churches are not left out. Worshippers in churches had been ambushed and massacred many times even while holding night vigils. Peoples’ farmlands are repeatedly destroyed with impunity, and nothing has happened. Ordinary condemnations from the federal government are rarely made. Recently, a chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawal Andimi, was gruesomely murdered. Yet, the office of the AGF maintained its usual silence on such atrocities.
On many occasions, the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had openly claimed responsibility for homicides and threatened to do more except given free access to other peoples’ farmlands for cattle rearing. The most painful aspect is that ordinary arrests are seldom carried out not to talk about arraignment in the court. Consequently, citizens live in fear in their own lands while herdsmen are shielded and portrayed as lords to their victims. Recently, the group charged South West governors to dump Amotekun or forget 2023 presidency.
Of course, by the composition of the security chiefs to favour the northern region against federal character in the nation’s constitution, no one should be shocked to encounter such outrageous developments.
Recently, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoleye Sowore, was eventually released from unlawful detention after a court granted him bail even with stringent conditions which he met but the federal government ignored the court orders. Luck also smiled at Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) as he benefitted from the ‘largesse’ by being released, possibly to balance the calculation.
Not a simple apology was tendered by Malami over such monumental blunders; instead, he boldly professed he ordered their release out of self-pity and discretion. It means Malami as the AGF exercises superior powers to override orders of the court on perceived ‘illegalities’. Or will court rulings unfavourable to the government amount to illegalities and to be righted by the AGF? This is, indeed, absurd in a democracy and must be condemned.
Similarly, under Malami, law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have continued to roam the streets after qualifying for admission into the Nigerian Law School despite President Buhari’s assent to the NOUN (Amendment) Act to resolve the crisis. By the Council of Legal Education Act, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice gives directives to the Council.
The exposed gimmicks so far leave much to be desired from the chief law officer of the federation. A law officer mustn’t only be officially qualified but ethically sound too. Unbelievably, Malami was accused of covertly urging a court to dismiss the NOUN law graduates’ applications as ineligible for admission into the law school. Impliedly, Malami declared NOUN ‘an illegal institution’. At the same time, artfully hosting and cajoling the graduates to opt out of litigation with assurances to resolve it speedily. Immediately the matter became statute-barred, Malami showed his true colour and dumped the NOUN law graduates.
Luckily, Buhari later gave assent to the Amendment Act, thereby remedied the claimed controversial clause. All these show that detractors of the government are not outsiders. Many times, allegations suggest that some insiders are possibly sponsoring insecurity in the country for selfish interests. By the outbursts from some quarters over setting up of Amotekun to complement the orthodox security agencies, believably, some powerful persons have skeletons in their cupboards. The herdsmen’s overindulgences indicate that some ‘powerful’ persons are sponsoring and shielding them from justice.
Sensibly, what is needed is to ensure that Amotekun collaborates with national security agencies. That’s esprit de corps. But to hurriedly declare it illegal is not only a drift but a bunkum. Emphatically, state governors have a duty to secure citizens in their respective states. Even local governments and villages have a duty to secure their environments too. In most well-to-do homes, security guards are deployed to secure the families. Could that be declared illegal too?
Of course, suspects apprehended by the neighbourhood watch must be handed over to the Police for prosecution, accordingly. No sensible person will watch how citizens, particularly Christians and southerners are murdered, butchered uncontrollably every now and then, and condemn the robust ideas by Southwest state governments. In fact, other geo-political zones should urgently think outside the box too.
Interestingly, positive minds have zeroed Malami’s action. President Yemi Osinbajo has been commended for his intervention. However, it must be noted that everything has an expiry date. Time has come to end terrorizations and killings of citizens by blood-thirsty herdsmen and criminal elements.
Adegbola, a social commentator, wrote from Lagos.
Opinion
Should Power Privatisation Be Revoked?
There are several indices currently calling on the Federal Government to quickly revoke the said Privatization Policy of the Power Sector.
First is the persistent power outage. The steady increase in demand for electric power without its equivalent supply has resulted in a consistent power failure. Currently, more communities and cities are lamenting such persistent power outage
With a population approximated at 180 million people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, obsolete KVA lines traversing several kilometers, as well as old and ill-maintained equipment are still used. It is therefore not out of place that the constant breakdown of such overused equipment; poor maintenance culture and a huge managerial inefficiency are already waging war against some top beneficiaries of the said privatization policy.
While they remained adamant at depriving the public of electric power and losing investors on a daily basis, couple with their failure to offer adequate electricity supply for both local businesses as well as domestic consumption, the cry of most small and medium-scale business owners could play out in the current debate against the so-called privatization agreement.
Secondly, investors who have benefitted from the said privatization policy appeared to have failed woefully in keeping to the agreement that gave rise to their services. Since the formation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), The Independent Regulatory Agency, as provided in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (2005) were assigned with the task of issuing licences to individuals who were ready to operate within clearly stipulated terms, as well as operating guidelines.
Owners of the distribution companies who keyed into the terms and conditions that gave rise to such public services were to be guided by their integrity, honesty and responsibility. Not only were they expected to meet the growing demand of Nigerians in the area of power distributions, but also to ensure that all conditions necessary for a smooth flow of their relationship with the public were satisfied.
But today, the reverse appears to be the case. One would wonder if the shortcomings in their service should be attributed to the Federal Government failing to keep its own side of the agreement or, if the blame should now be shared between them and the public.
But sad enough, the key private players in the Power Sector appear not to be responsive to the outcry of the public; but seem to have remained rather incurably addicted to persistent power outage; constant disagreement between their workers and the end consumers while they continue to offer dissatisfied services to individuals, corporate organizations and public ventures.
Again, several years have witnessed their inability to address not only the high monthly electricity bills, but also the decree of fluctuations involved in the bills. Industrial and domestic consumers have continued to lament the persistent hike witnessed in their monthly electricity bills.
In this regard, their actions appear to have eaten up the primary aim of privatization, and the aim of providing for more efficiency and alleviate the electricity burden on the poor consumers appears to have been woefully defeated. Even in some quarters where individuals from some Electricity Distribution offices would still present some monthly electric bills to innocent consumers who have witnessed total blackout all through the said month, the agony and plight of such end-consumers appear to have received less publicity in the media.
Another area of concern is the high cost of meters as well as the process and several barriers one must suffer in order to get a meter. The chances of procuring a meter and having them installed should be re-examined since the electricity meters are responsible for reading and establishing the billing circle and it’s used to quantify the precise amount of energy consumed within a specific period of time.
Yet, key players in the sectors appear inactive in their responsibility of allocating and installing these meters on request. Since 2013 when the private sector took over part of the task of supplying meters to the final consumers, the huge metering gap seems not to have been narrowed.
This has resulted in the inability of the sector to regulate between the consumption rate and the exact amount the suppliers of electricity would need in order to remain in business.
Persistent public views have proved that the so-called giants of power distribution have remained reluctant in measuring the actual electricity consumption per kilowatt hour. Consequently, in some quarters, individuals have continued to witness huge electricity bills on monthly basis.
Despite several legislation aimed at averting this hurtful trends, end-users have continued to suffer wrongly since they have not truly been liberated from this huge plight.
Today, it appears that the problems facing the Power Sector has worsen than it was before the Privatization Policy was initiated, and individuals who have been so quiet and patient are now calling for a total overhauling of the said Privatisation Policy.
Now that their failure is greater than what they themselves could imagine, and the innocent eyes of meaningful individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and public functions can now see through, one would want to ask whether the present administration should be more proactive and forceful at reviewing and revoking the Privatization Agreement on Power Distribution, or remain indifferent?
James wrote from Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Coronavirus Case In Lagos As Italian Tests Positive
-
Featured4 days ago
We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike
-
News2 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Politics2 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News2 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
News2 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News2 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today