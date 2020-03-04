Health
Hearing Day: UBTH Provides 20 Hearing Aids To Deaf Children
The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Department of Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery (ENTH and surgery) has provided 20 hearing aids to children with deafness.
Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UBTH Dr Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this during an awareness programme, to mark the World Hearing Day, in Benin.
Obaseki, who was represented by Commandant, Military Hospital, CMAC UBTH Prof. Casmir Omuemu, stated that the World Hearing Day, was a campaign held globally every year, by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“The activities take place across the globe every March 3. The campaign objectives are to share information and promote actions toward the prevention of hearing loss and improved hearing.
In line with the objective of marking the Day, the ENTH and surgery department of UBTH, distributed 20 Hearing aids, which included canal hearing aids to children with deafness.
The year 2020 theme: “Don’t let hearing limit you”, aims at encouraging the deaf and creating opportunities for them to hear through a hearing aid.
According to Dr Omuemu, “a hearing aid as a device designed to improve hearing by making sound audible to a person with hearing loss. “hearing aids are classified as medical devices in most countries, and regulated by the respective regulations.
“With a hearing aid, a deaf person would be able to hear better and communicate freely. “Limiting deaf persons is unfair. Just because one cannot hear doesn’t mean they are not human, “ he said.
He advised the general public to always assist patients with hearing problems and show them love and called on the government to fund health care delivery by providing hearing aids for the deaf in the state.
70% Pregnant Women Not Accessing ANC In Rivers …As 136,579 HIV Positive Persons Not On Treatment
An estimated 70 per cent of pregnant women in Rivers State have not been accessing Antenatal Care Services in health facilities across the state.
Making this known recently during a three -day revalidations meeting for health care providers in Port Harcourt, the Head of Department (HOD), Strategic Knowledge Management Department of the Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS (RIVSACA), Dr Isaiah Mac Moses, said out of a total of 390,450 pregnant women, only 27,665 of them have been accessing ANC in health facilities across the state.
The implication of this, Mac Moses, said, “is that about 362,785 pregnant women, constituting 70 per cent, are currently not accessing ANC.
In the same vein, he also stated that an estimated 183,029 people have also been diagnosed of HIV, and expected to be put on treatment.
However, out of this number, only 46,450 have been put on treatment, leaving 136, 579 without treatment.
Dr Mac Moses, who is also the State Implementation Team, Monitoring and Evaluation Lead, stated that the inability of HIV positive persons to access treatment was due to various reasons.
Such reasons, he stated, include lack of awareness on how to access treatment, and a quest to avoid stigmatisation.
There is also the issue of distance from health care facilities and inadequate number of healthcare providers.
In order to check these challenges, Dr Mac Moses emphasised on the need for government to create adequate awareness, and for health workers to be re-orientated against attitudes capable of stigmatising HIV positive persons.
He further stated the need for the government to address insecurity in the rural areas which prevents healthcare providers from working beyond normal working hours and for the government to employ more health workers to check the near dearth of healthcare workers in the rural areas.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Chickenpox Infects Adults With Weak Immune System – Expert
A Public Health Physician, Dr Chioma Nwakanma, says chickenpox disease can only infect adults with weak immune system.
Nwakanma, also the Executive Director, Smile With Me Foundation (SWMF), made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Awka.
According to her, the belief that chickenpox must infect an individual at one point in life is not true, because it is reliant on the immune system.
She explained that chickenpox was an airborne infectious disease caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV), a virus that results in a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness and fever.
The expert said blisters could spread over the entire body, causing between 250 and 500 itchy blisters, adding that it could appear in three or more successive waves before it eventually dry up. “Chickenpox is common among children, but when an adult is infected, it is generally fatal and severe due to weak immune system. “It is a myth to say that Chickenpox must infect an individual at one point in life. Like every infection, it infects anyone exposed to risk factors of transmission.
“It must not affect every individual. Anyone with a strong immunity, who stays away from the infection modes of transmission is safe.
“The only thing to note is that it is viral and a one-time infection gives you immunity to it for life in most cases.
“It can only come back, if it was poorly treated and the person goes into a low immunity state such as malnutrition, pregnancy, antibiotic abuse.
“In low body immunity states, it can come back as what we call ‘Shingles’,” she said.
Nwakanma also warned that chickenpox could spread easily to others through coughing or sneezing of ill individual or through direct contact with secretions from the rash.
Foundation Moves To Give Cancer Sufferers Succour In Rivers
Jolted by the scourge of the deadly disease called cancer, the one and only “political bull-dozer” of Rivers State, Oha Sergent Awuse ventured into a not- so -familiar career of running a foundation for the care and treatment of cancer in all its complexities in Rivers State. Seizing the opportunity of the 4th February as the “World’s Cancer Day”, Awuse launched the first of the series of activities of his foundation aptly called Sergent Awuse Cancer Awareness Foundation (SACAF).
The venue of the programme was jam-packed with survivors, sufferers and care-givers-all mingled among themselves so eager to know more on this dreaded disease.
The event was started with enthusiastic participants being screened to decipher their status. Males were screened for’ prostate cancer and the females for cervical cancer-all free of charge. Survivors of cancer scourge were made to relieve their experiences. This is aimed at encouraging sufferers to open up and get the needed attention for the cure of the disease. In this clime, it has been painfully observed that most deaths caused by cancer come as a result of people feeling ashamed to talk publicly about the disease even to their family members and so are driven into their early graves.
Mrs. Ann Dimpka, a survivor for ten years narrated her ordeal in her fight against cancer. She cautioned that human beings should not live in fear but to hope on God. This has propelled her determination to fight the disease head-on and she won the battle eventually. According to her, “cancer is just a word”. We must fight it in our society,” she concluded.
The high point of the occasion came when the founder, Oha Awuse with unambiguous clarity gave a heart-renching account of his odyssey into the hospitals of Europe for the treatment of his ailment.
His critics spared him on time as they castigated him for announcing that he is a survivor of cancer. True to his type he defiantly told them he is ready to shout to the roof tops by exposing his experience of surviving from this debilitating disease and to thank God Almighty for saving his life. According to him, people must know and learn from others’ experience.
“We should stop being ashamed of telling people our troubles, especially when it concerns that scourge called cancer,” he advised. Dr. Jack Imodu, an oncologist and a urologist went the whole hug of educating the participants of the causes, types and the treatment of cancer. He, however, warned that lack of knowledge of the disease is the main cause of the deaths in the country.
He advised that early detection is a route to its cure. Oha who had been in the trenches of high polititics had denounced continuing in that game but to give back a worthy project to the society that had made him. Eager to keep his essence in the society he founded the Cancer Awareness Foundation with hospitals and offices that will boast of cutting edge equipments in Rivers State. A sage once said “have a vision and a plan, then people will follow you”. Indeed Sergeant Awuse has a vision and has articulated a plan. Little wonder numerous people had signed on to follow him and give support to this noble venture.
Martin Luther King Junior in one of his speeches asked, “what are you doing for others”? Surely, Oha is answering the question. He is doing a novel thing for Rivers people, Nigerians and even people outside this country. It is envisaged that this foundation will attract medical tourism into Rivers State. It is indeed an uncommon courage to set up such a foundation in this part of the country. Awuse, however, had called on government to embark on training more doctors and nurses for the treatment of all the various types of cancer.
He promises that his foundation will be sustained and is sure funds will be sourced for its sustenance. He advised Rivers indigenes to avail themselves for regular checks to avert the serious consequences of cancer scourge.
The founder announced that in order to decongest the urban centres, his foundation will be sited at Emohua Local Government Area. For this gesture Sergeant Awuse will surely be remembered as one of the pantheons of great champions for cancer care in Nigeria. Undoubtedly, this contribution to humanity will forever be etched in the minds of Rivers people and in the annals of Rivers State.
The theme of this year’s Cancer Day is “I am and I will”. Let’s join hands and say “No to CANCER and give Oha our support.
Thom-Manuel, a social critic, lives in Port Harcourt.
Nimi Thom-Manuel
