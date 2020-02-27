Opinion
The Cost Of Women Emancipation
The current clamour for a unisex world by women emancipation apostles all over the world is now a topical issue. The clamour has gained so much ground. Its popularity was made possible by its patronage by the United Nations and some other countries of the world especially the developed world.
Considering a unisex world from human angle might be plausible, but what kind of world is it going to bequeath to us? A world which is completely unisex in which one has to look very closely before knowing whether a human being is a male or female to me is going to be a very strange world full of confusions and negativities.
History has it that a wife’s name was recorded in her husband’s ledger book which made her husband’s property. In those days, the relationship between man and woman was cordial and harmonious. Men were actually the breadwinners, while women of the time used to support their husbands in obedience and humility. The warmth of women at home when their husbands return from their daily toils was always felt.
In a nutshell, a deep exploration of available antecedents proves that public life has not been the lots of women. But today, the case is surprisingly different. Modern women today tend to rise from a sudden realisation and have rejected their naturally assistant position. Instead, they opt for public life and have chosen to rub shoulders with men. It is now a popular jingle to hear that whatever a man can do, a woman can do, even better.
Armed with this belief, women are aggressively demanding for equal space in the governance of their various societies. Nigerian women, in order to toe the lines of western women in their agitation, have degenerated to doing things that were hitherto anathema to our moral and cultural values. Nigerian women today are not only involved in politics but want to edge the men out.
It is no longer uncommon to see women attending late night political meetings leaving their husbands at home with children.
For all I know, it is not our culture that a woman becomes a soldier and carries arms, or a police man that runs night duties. I have also never heard where a woman was a taxi driver in the good olden days. But today, we have a lot of them as taxi drivers and bus conductors. That women want to be like men, talk as men, sit as men, dress as men, work as men, think and behave as men, to me portends doom.
Recorded women agitations started in America in the 1840s. in a conference held by women in New York. They called for the amendment of the American Constitution to reflect the existence of women. They argued that the then American Constitution did not recognise women in national life. During this period, American women were disenfranchised and therefore took no part in the politics of America.
In Europe, the German experience gives the picture of women struggle. The Welmer Constitution therefore gave equal political class to both genders. The German women were also granted legal rights to acquire land and own properties. Also in 1970, Britain passed the property act to law which gave British women the right to own properties like their American and German counterparts.
In the fourth international conference held in Beijing China in 1995, women recorded another milestone in their emancipation struggle. Their request for reservation of 30 per cent of positions in governments all over the world was granted.
Nigeria too, during the Second Republic, adopted the U.N. human rights clause through the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and the 1979 Constitution subsequently granted equal rights to all.
There is nothing wrong in granting some rights to women. Women are human beings and so should not be treated otherwise. But the clamour for equality between men and women is unacceptable.
From the Christian point of view, man is older than the woman. God gave man the charge over everything including woman. This makes sex differences a natural factor that cannot be done away with. Unisex world, therefore, is grossly destructive and shamefully anti-nature.
Aristotle, the great Greek philosopher, emphatically stated that the woman is cut out to be rated by man. He stated that the “relationship between the male and the female is naturally that of the superior to the inferior, of the ruler to the ruled”.
Hegel whose works have helped greatly in shaping the human community said inter alia that, the place of the woman is in the home and that the spheres of politics and the state belong to the man.
The intense longing for equality with men by women has grave consequences. We must admit that the moral decadence and chaotic nonsense we are facing today is traceable to this agitation. Today, public and social life has taken women out of their family responsibilities as they struggle to gain a good chunk of the economy. And this has created a yawning gap at home with its great consequences on the children.
If something is not done fast to check the excesses of our women in public life, the brunt will be gross lack of good leaders tomorrow.
Ordy wrote in from Port Harcourt.
John Ordy
Ogoni Clean-Up: Matters Arising
Issues relating to crude oil exploration and its aftermath are not peculiar to Nigeria. There are and will always be matters arising from crude oil exploration and its attendant exploitative consequences. The world over, there have been several occurrences of crude oil spillages which, of course, is unavoidable for as the error factor remains an undetachable human element.
Interestingly, some large-scale oil spillages have inevitably occurred in some oil-bearing nations which comparatively are technologically sophisticated than Nigeria such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Iraq and Iran. Though, some of these spillages were alleged to have resulted from human sabotage; for instance, the case of Kuwait, during the Gulf War where retreating Iraqi forces deliberately destroyed oil facilities in January 1991 causing very large scale spillages without justifiable reasons. However, there are instances where spillages have also occurred due to equipment failure.
There are also cases where some spillages have occurred from maritime accidents; for instance, the biggest occurrence was the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and BP oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The accident occurred in April, 2010 as a result of equipment failure. Another was the Ixtoc I Oil Well at the Bay of Campeche, off the Gulf of Mexico, which occurred from the collapse of an oil well operated by the Mexican Petroleum Company, Pemex. It is on record that an estimated 140 million gallons, almost 10,000 to 30,000 barrels of crude oil was spilled into the sea for a period of ten months. The list of mishaps in this regard is intimidating but the fact remains that the management of the aftermaths of these mishaps by these countries has always been resolved amicably and the original status of their ecosystem remediated accordingly.
Here in Nigeria, oil spills occur very frequently though some experts like the Zonal Director, South-South, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Cyrus Nkangwung, have attributed some of these recurrences as a result of human sabotage. According to him, the year 2019 recorded over 295 cases of crude oil spillage in Rivers State alone. This represents an average of 29,012 barrels of crude oil spillage into the environment. This is grossly alarming by all standards. The challenge here is what are the strategies used by other oil producing countries with histories of major oil spills that enables them to effectively tackle the devastative effects and efficiently remediate their environment without the hullabaloos usually associated with the Nigerian situation.
A case readily in sight is the issue of the Ogoni Bill of Rights which, among others, sought the remediation of Ogoniland and to restore its flora and fauna devastated after many decades of oil exploration and exploitation. It is no longer news that by the year 2011, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) released the findings of a painstaking research commissioned by the Federal Government of Nigeria to carry out a comprehensive environmental assessment of oil impacted sites in the region of Ogoniland and to recommend suitable remediation actions based on the findings.
The present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR as part of his presidential electioneering campaign in 2015 promised the Ogonis that the UNEP report will be implemented as soon as he was voted into power. In a bid to fulfill that promise, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, presided over the kickoff of the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise at Bodo in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on the 2nd of June, 2016.
In his flag-off speech, the Vice President promised that the implementation of the project would be done strictly in line with the recommendations of the UNEP report beginning with the provision of potable water for the people. This is because the report states that the underground water has been grossly contaminated with benzene, making it unsafe for consumption especially at Ogale in Eleme Local Government area. The report also states the need to build good health facilities to cater for the people, and also to construct a Center of Excellence, among others. In all these, the Rivers State Government seems to have been consistently sidelined in every ramification.
This scenario paints the picture of a sympathizer crying more than the bereaved. No doubt, the effort of the Federal Government cannot be totally undermined. The question is; is it morally and administratively justified for the government at the center to sideline the State government whose responsibility it is to directly plan and cater for the people at the second tier of governance? Or should this obvious slight on the corporate personality of the Rivers State Government be sacrificed on the altar of loyalty to the ruling political party?
If the Federal Government is sincere to the implementation of the UNEP report on Ogoniland why is it that, to this day, no potable water, health facility or the construction of the Center of Excellence has been provided since 2016 that the programme was flagged off? There is a saying that you can tell a blind man that there is no oil in his soup but you cannot tell him there is no salt and pepper. Every indication points to the fact that the programme is being implemented by the dictates of the ruling political party at the center and not by the recommendations of the UNEP report.
In an attempt to exonerate the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), its co-ordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, in his goodwill message to the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) on the celebration of Ogoni Day held on the 4th of January, 2020, said “in my solidarity message to the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) to mark the 2019 Ogoni Day celebration, I promised that remediation contractors were to be mobilized to sites later that January and I am happy to announce to you that that promise was kept and today remediation contractors are working on 21 lots across the four local government areas of Ogoniland. In spite of the communal and environmental factors that stood in our way, work has progressed appreciably”.
Dekil went on to say “We have taken a step further since the UNEP report narrows the provision of potable water to only impacted communities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development to rehabilitate moribund state water facilities in Ogoniland in an effort to expand access to potable water”.
On the issue of providing health facilities for the people, the Project Coordinator said “In like manner, we have also reached an understanding with the State Ministry of Health to use its facilities in the health impact study as recommended by the UNEP report.
“In the incoming days, we shall launch our third medical mission to Ogoniland for the people, especially those who, for lack of funds, have lived with their health challenges for too long. The mission will cater to general health services and surgeries both minor and major”.
Recently, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike CON, GSSRS, POS Africa, bared his mind on the matter while playing host to the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, at Government House, Port Harcourt. He pointed at the unnecessary politicization of the programme as the reason for its failure and advised the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reverse its alienation of the State government and include relevant stakeholders if it is serious with implementing the programme.
Governor Wike further advised the Federal Government to stop engaging incompetent contractors in the name of party loyalists and endeavour to adopt an all-inclusive dialogue with relevant stakeholders to move the programme forward.
The time has come for the Federal Government to take a bold step toward reversing the present lopsided implementation of the clean-up programme and include the State government and other stakeholders to ensure the overall success of the scheme. It is not out of place for the Federal Government to also take a look at other models used in other oil producing countries where there have been occurrences of oil spills and successful remediation and, if possible, adopt relevant sections that can form a better template for the Nigerian situation.
Time has also come for HYPREP to show more seriousness and commitment to the implementation of the programme. Potable water, health facilities and building the Center of Excellence meant for the people of Ogoni as recommended by UNEP should be moved from the planning stage to the stage of actualization. No more promises but actions.
Godam is of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications.
Eric Godam
Teenagers And Mobile Phones
An empirical study about uses and abuses of mobile phones has revealed that teenagers are the most affected among mobile phones users. According to a 2007 study by a research firm, 50-70% of 12-14 years teenagers make use of mobile phones and the number is higher among 15-17 years old. It has also been observed that one in three teens sends more than 100 text messages a day or 300 texts in a month or less.
The possession of mobile phones by young people has been a global phenomenon in recent years and indeed, an integral part of teenagers’ daily lives. It is even the most popular form of electronic communication and undoubtedly the most beneficiary interactive hub for most teens around the globe.
Do these teenagers really need mobile phone? They would undoubtedly say that mobile phone is essential to their happiness and social standing.
Mobile phone which is firstly known for reaching out to families and friends through phone calls and text messages, now with the development of technologies performs multipurpose tasks and functions with the aid of in-built applications like games, cameras, videos, music, internet access and social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Wechat, Skype, whatsApp and so on. It has, whatsoever, re-shaped, reorganized and altered several social facets particularly on teenagers.
Mobile phone usage among teenagers has both positive and negative impacts in their lives. Some of the advantages include, having information at their fingertips. With the rise of smart phones and internet access, information or ideas are guaranteed; they source for information and familiarise themselves with things around them. Homeworks and general studies are no longer as daunting and challenging as before.
Moreso, with the help of some useful applications and search engines like Dichongries, Wikchonaries, Google, Bing,Yahoo etc, they search and research, gathering information and at the same time gaining more ideas on multiple issues and knowing what goes in the wider society, hence, improving their knowledge.
Mobile phones also enable them to develop their skills, become creative by having the chance to practise creative thinking with the use of digital contents.
Meanwhile, in abundance of skills opportunities, they avail themselves at that tender age to new opportunities like making stories out of pictures, creating movies, documentaries and also ameliorate their reading and writing skills using mobile phones.
Mobile phones have also improved connection and networking among teenagers in reaching their families and friends with the availability of social networking sites on mobile phones like Facebook, Twitter, whatsApp, Skype and others. They communicate andinteract with their loved ones through chatting, exchange of pictures and video calls without missing a moment especially when distance is a barrier.
It also enhances their living and provides them with security like being able to reach out for help while in dangerous situations or getting directions in an unfamiliar terrains and also their parents being able to trace their whereabouts.
Mobile phones usage among teenagers acquaint them with so many things in the absence of their parents or caregivers. They are no longer ignorant of things around them, they read widely and explore by themselves, become knowledgeable on the difficulties formerly encountered. With internet access, they clear their doubts.
Nevertheless, mobile phone usage among teenagers has been one of the problems seen in the society today. Its negative impact has deluded the mind, behaviour, attitudes of many young people today. In schools where mobile phones are allowed to be used by students in classrooms, they get easily distracted while lessons are going on, because instead of encoding what is being taught, they rather engage themselves in-chat with friends, visiting one website and another. They no longer give proper time to their studies; rather, they spend much time playing games, listening to music, watching videos, surfing the internet and texting with their mobile phones.
These tenagers collect money from their parents for purchase of textbooks and other learning materials but rather use the money for recharge cards and mobile subscription which will enable them gain access to internet where they download games, music, videos of all sorts which could be explicit in nature.
Due to over-exposure to the internet, teens who are more vulnerable become victims of online bullying, intimidation and all forms of harassment by online preys. Sex predators trail minors who stay alone and try to take advantage of their innocence. Often, we hear or read of teenagers whose lives are endangered after chatting with “innocent strangers” who turn out to have diabolic motives.
Moreso, teenagers are easily impressionable. The pressure to feel at par with their peers who use expensive mobile phones, irrespective of whether their parents can afford it or not can cause self esteem issues in such easily impressionable teens. These may resort to stealing, lying and extortion of money to be able to afford such.
They are so attached to their phones especially at home that they no longer know their responsibilities. They rather spend much time texting, chatting, playing games, watching videos or surfing the internet and this addiction can cause danger to their health like brain tumour due to the phone radiation, lack of concentration or sleep deprivation.
As vulnerable and impressionable as these teens could be from exchange of phone numbers, the female ones begin to develop feelings towards the male counterparts and can be lured into deceitful act like sex, exchange of explicit photograph; hence, at that tender age, they become exposed to sexual activities.
Due to over exposure to internet activities, as they visit one website or another, downloading all sorts of applications, games, videos, irrespective of age restriction, they become victims of harmful contents online. Sometimes, they are misled by the information seen online and begin to see the world from another perspective.
I think that the technology behind the invention of mobile phone actually meant well for humanity, for which teenagers are inclusive. However, while we explore the goodness of this all-important communication gadget, we must not feign ignorance of the evil tendencies of every technological breakthrough for which the mobile phone is one.
This makes it imperative for parents, teachers and caregivers in general to pay greater attention on the teenagers’ use of the mobile phone and ensure that they are not ruined by that which is intended to enhance their status.
Chisom resides in Port Harcourt.
Onyia Chisom
Nigeria Under The General’s Command
When the PUNCH Newspaper chose to address the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as a Major General, the newspaper’s decision generated a variety of mixed comments and reactions across the country and abroad particularly on the social media with a significant majority backing the newspaper while a minority criticised it.
To those who saw it as a figure of speech, depicting the president’s acts as one not in tandem with democratic norms, it is a subtle way of telling the president that he runs a government which does not observe the rule of law.
Definitely, that may not have been intended as a compliment no matter the spin, but without any untoward suggestion, the decision to prefix Buhari’s name with Major General, the writer suspects, could as well have been adopted to awaken the president’s consciousness to the fact that the nation whose leadership he presides at the moment, acknowledges and recognises him in that regard.
It also expects him to live out such position in the nation’s fight against insurgency. Afterall, the Armed Forces Act and other military conventions state that “once a General is always a General even when no longer in active service.” This goes to explain that Generals are, by experience and training, men of courage. They are hardy perennials; men who have distinguished themselves over the years in the field of battle.
They are military tacticians who devise the ways and means for defeating the enemy. Great Generals fear no foe, even those battle-ready and well-equipped. Suffice it to say that Nigeria is blessed to have a retird ‘General’ presiding over its affairs at such a time as this. The country is thus inexcuseable should it fail to profer solution to this lingering menace of insurgency.
Femi Aribisala of Premìum Times, writing on “ The National And The Government Interest” , September 11, 2018, said “ It is always necessary to remember that, before Buhari became president, he was a general. “As a matter of fact, our dear president has been, for the major part of his life, more general than president.
Therefore, if the popular Nigerian axiom would say that : “once a senator, always a senator;” it becomes even more appropriate to say: “once a General, always a General. President Buhari was, is, and always shall be, a General”, he concluded.
Let us not forget that the ex-army general was propelled to Nigeria’s top job five years ago with promises of fixing pervasive insecurity, his confidence was basically premised on his military background especially having attained the highest echelon of his career as a General.
When he ran for president the fourth time in 2015, he was sold as the experienced war commander who had the magic wand to make Boko Haram terrorists disappear. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and their supporters confidently said that he would end the terrorist attacks in the North -East in three months.
Given his military track record, only very few people could doubt his ability. On this premise, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians thronged the streets of Nigeria to celebrate Muhammadu Buhari’s historic win in the presidential election of 2015, hoping the country’s problems would end soon.
His words few days in office, “Boko Haram will soon know the strength of our collective will, we shall spare no effort until we defeat terrorism,” were signets of war lords, like his title indicated, who had gone, seen and conquered. His initial exhibitions on assumption of office, such as the relocation of the country’s military command from Abuja to Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram, highlighted him as a General with a sense of direction.
With some gains recorded by the military within a short period, such as the recovery of lost territories, there were high hopes of a timely end to the menace of insurgency. Unfortunately, the honeymoon seemed shortlived, as Boko Haram regrouped, carried out vicious attacks, over ran military bases and killing security operatives.
All these are in addition to herders-farmers clashes erupting across states, leading to the killing of hundreds and displacement of thousands. Till date, a replay of the words of a renowned writer, Nosa Igiebor, reveals that the statistics of innocent Nigerians who suffer violent death, horrible injuries, and mass dislocation and displacement daily are quite numbing.
Yet, the government’s impotence, incoherence and self-inflicted confusion in dealing with the scourge appear damning. This is in spite of an earlier move by the federal government to rev up the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, in which it procured 30 aircraft and six helicopters for the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).
We were also informed that the federal government has deployed drones to the nation’s borders in the north-east to combat the Boko Haram insurgency. Unfortunately, the Air Force says it could not open fire during the Boko Haram attack in Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, for fear of killing innocent people.
The lawmaker representing Gombi constituency in Adamawa State House Of Assembly, Japhet Kefas, has said, “It is true people are fleeing Garkida because they are afraid government is weak and has failed to protect the lives and property of the people. Only five soldiers were stationed in the area used by the insurgents and they killed three of the soldiers.
Like the proverbial unprofitable barber, is it that the scissors is not sharp or the barber not proficient in his job? If with all the weapons of war at our disposal, we still lack the courage to advance in a battle led by a ‘General’, is it under the control of an idle civilian that we can strike?
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
