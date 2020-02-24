Olympics Qualifiers Camp Opens In Yenagoa, Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep grief over the death of the Vice Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association,(RSFA), Chief Omineokuma-Kile, which sad event occurred on the evening of Thursday, 20th February, 2020.

Chairman of the RSFA and former member of the NFF Executive Committee, Barr. Chris Green confirmed at the weekend that the 77 –year old Chief Omineokuma-Kile, a dignified feature at the annual general assembly of Nigerian football, died of heart failure.

In a letter signed by the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF said it remembered Chief Omineokuma-Kile as “a man of integrity with dignified bearing, as he accomplished his duties quietly and with diligence, both during the Annual General Assembly and in his position as the vice chairman of Rivers State Football Association.

“To the entire family of Rivers State Football Association, we pray that God will grant you the fortitude to bear this big loss and coming at a time that there is so much on the plate of the Association.

“To the immediate family, extended family and friends of our departed Congress member, we pray for God’s love and support for them to be able to bear this great loss, while also praying that God will grant the departed Chief Omineokuma-Kile eternal rest.”

Also at the weekend, the NFF sent a letter of condolence to the Chairman of Ogun State Football Association and NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi over the untimely death of assistant captain of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiamiyu Kazeem, which sad event occurred on Saturday.

“We are particularly sad about the reported circumstances of the player’s death, as attested to by a team mate who was with him at the time, to the effect that he was arrested by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the claim of wearing military apparel, and was pushed down from a moving vehicle before being crushed by another vehicle.

“To the entire family of Ogun State Football Association, we pray that God will grant you the fortitude to bear this loss of a promising talent who could have developed to a national and international star giving his humility, hard work, discipline and professionalism as attested to by his team mates.

“To the immediate family, extended family and friends of the departed player, we pray for God’s love and support.”