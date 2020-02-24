More On DNA Mapping

This article would appear too technical for the average reader, but there is a need for it for enlightenment purposes, especially with some questions coming from readers of a previous article on Blood As Information Carrier. The difference between DNA Test and DNA Mapping is that DNA test deals with genetic transmission, inheritance and retrieval of encoded personal data, while the mapping aspect deals with cycles of embodiment of biological species.

Deoxyribonucleic-acid, abbreviated as DNA, is the genetic medium of codification of information in biological species. Predisposition of character in individuals, intelligence, varying inclinations, strengths and deficiencies during youth, maturity and old age, all are stamped in the DNA in indelible script. Cybernetics is the science of information codification, communication, control and retrieval in biological and non-biological species. The DNA comes mid-way between an embodied species and an astral model which precedes the formation of a physical body. There is nothing in existence without an astral blue-print.

Acupuncture, a Chinese healing art, is based on the use of the astral model or blue print and the body meridians as map or guide to reach deeper sources of physical ailments. DNA mapping, like acupuncture, is a system of tracing the origin of physical ailments and personal blood formular to link with the astral model. The blood of individuals emits unique personal aura or radiations, such that no two persons on earth can have the same, just like fingerprints. Thus personal blood radiations sum up an individual.

But there is more to the DNA encoding and retrieval system than information on one cycle of embodiment, and it is at this point that some people think that DNA mapping is going too far into an area of controversy. The search for knowledge and truth does not owe any apology to controversies. Currently, some universities in Australia and Europe are doing marvelous research studies into Thanatology and Anamnesis. Thanatology deals with death and after-death experiences, while anamnesis is the recall of memories of past physical embodiments or incarnations.

Phrenology which has to do with judging the character and abilities of individuals through the shape of the head has been discredited by the scientific world. But currently there are emerging evidence that physical structure, gait and body language in general, can point to some peculiarities about individuals. At least, the eyes alone carry very vital information about individuals, for those who can see deeper.

For a better understanding of DNA mapping system, it is necessary to know the components of a human being. The body of flesh and blood is an outermost garment, with soul and spirit as inner layers that are invisible. Shortly before the formation of the physical body, the astral model is fashioned, within which is encoded the Natural History of the incarnating soul. Therefore, a baby born today has a long history behind. It is during the middle of pregnancy that the past is connected with a new body of flesh and blood to start a new round of experiencing and balancing of records.

Accept or reject it, nobody is here on earth for the first time. Through DNA mapping evidence are many that different people have between 17th and 52nd rounds or cycles of physical embodiments, spanning a period of thousands of years. The physical body is not the real human being but the spirit which, like a school pupil, must learn, experience and mature into adulthood before returning to its home of origin. That process takes thousands of years, involving having to take on several embodiments.

DNA mapping is not a diagnostic system but a decoding of information conveyed through a radiation process, such that those who engage in it must possess certain qualities. Academic studies have little to do with such qualities, but a sound knowledge of the structure, laws and dynamics of creation play vital roles. For example, the aforementioned astral model or blue print preceding the formation of the physical body, would require knowing which hierarchy of the world of matter is referred to as astral zone, and why it can also be called a workshop for models.

The ignorance surrounding this field of knowledge demands that no one should dabble into what he knows little or nothing about, so that the masses are not led astray. It is a pity that anyone would ascert that “there is nothing like reincarnation”, when indeed the true knowledge of that controversial issue would clarify a number of apparently inexplicable “mysteries”. DNA mapping works with colour-radiations and carbon-dating system making it possible to look at Natural History thousands of years ago, through information which the blood provides.

DNA mapping also includes knowledge of the right use or radiations from vegetables, colours and tones of sound to restore imbalances in personal blood radiations. It is not an idle talk to say that what we eat and drink build the body. Although there are a few practitioners who apply magnetic healing in DNA mapping, this system has more to do with the ability to match individual blood radiation with appropriate helping radiations from various sources. It is necessary to point out that this field of human endeavour is restricted exclusively to a few people who have the calling naturally.

A wider aspect of DNA mapping includes what is known as reading from the “Akashic Record”, which has to do with perception of events at the point of astral or ethereal formation. The rule is that the nearer the event is to physical actualization, the clearer and more accurately it can be predicted, yet the timing may be hard to fix exactly. Rather, a terminology commonly used is “STC” or shape of things to come.

What is vital about DNA mapping includes the facts that the human blood contains every information about the peculiar history about everybody. They include data covering several cycles of physical embodiment as well as how long the individual has been on the long journey of the evolutionary process. Evolutionary process referred to here is not the physical one, but that of the spirit of man into a state of maturity; a process involving cleansing of encumberances and propensities which tie individuals in the sphere of matter. It is a process in which “dry bones” must take on new life again. The mystery of life can be decoded via DNA mapping, but it is not an activity for everybody.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.