Corruption As Police Albatross
For sometime now, the clamour for the establishment of a state – owned police or community police has continued to ring like a bell. So much debates and arguements about this in the media have attracted reasonable public attention which inversely, necessitated this humble reaction.
We can no longer sit on the fence watching our government or policy makers fabricating policies or legislations that are detrimental to our interest and development.
It is very interesting to note that so much fascinating and constructive arguments have been bandied since the debate about state police came up. Most schools of thought, especially the right-wingers, see it as a welcome development. They see it as a way of increasing the strength of the traditional federal police to stem the menace of social vices and insecurity that is plaguing and holding the nation to ransom in recent time, especially the Boko Haram insurgence.
Even as the creation of state police is being seen as a way of creating job opportunities for our youth, it is also being favoured for its potentials to bring efficiency and service delivery as a result of its closeness and familiarity with the terrain of the state or area of jurisdictions.
Fundamentally, we acknowledge that every criminal comes from a state, local government, community and village and we also believe holistically that only the fellow kinsmen that can do proper identification and make arrest of such persons or group of persons that perpetrate crimes.
However, in the eyes of many other people, especially the left wingers, the idea is viewed with skeptism and stiff criticism. Arguably, the idea, according to this school of thought, is believed to be politically-motivated.
In another development, mostly in the cause of this debate, several resolutions and opinions came up on this all important institution. Due to reasons that bother on incompetence, misbehaviour, recklessness etc, some reasonable per centage voted for a complete or total scraping of the system. Others advocated for a change of name from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to Nigeria Police (NP) with the “Force” completely removed. Meanwhile, an in-depth overhauling of the entire system is also opined by a good number of people.
As far as I am concerned, the antidote to security problems in Nigeria is not about nomenclature or change of police uniform or establishing community or state police as many have argued. The act that brought about the formation of the police force was carefully designed for the purpose of enforcing the law and to prevent crimes in the society.
In view of the prevailing security situation in the country, it is absolutely and necessarily paramount to turn the nation’s satellite on the police institution and other security agencies by way of identifying their challenges and rectifying them through a proactive approach.
The biggest problem of every facet of the Nigerian institution is the big monster called corruption! This is what is responsible for our failing economy, education, judiciary, agriculture, the police, the Army and virtually every area of our life as a nation.
Corruption has now taken the place of our National Anthem that could be sung in every office without shame. Greed breeds corruption and corruption brings about failing economy while failing economy breeds under –development. It is a chain reaction. This is the problem of our police force and not by establishing community or state police.
The trend of corruption in the police force is mostly from the top to the lowest rank. Imagine where it is boldly written at the respective police stations that “bail is free” only to discover that it is absolutely not free in practical term. Who is fooling who? If distress or emergency call to the police could not be responded to promptly, then what are we talking about? Every corrupt practice must always find a way to defend and justify its act. This is what goes on in Nigeria.
In another way, who will control the said state police if established? Is it not the governors or State governments that will cater for their welfare? He who pays the piper dictates the tune. It will be more disastrous than what is happening now, especially in this political era where winning an election is a do-or-die affair.
Before now, the Nigeria Police were reckoned with and rated very high with dignifying honour as a result of their efficiency, hard work and straight-forwardness. This image had earned us global recognition and accolade such that Nigeria Police had played leadership role in international community and organizations. How, and when did things go wrong?
It is a clear fact that we still have gallant policemen in service. They are just unfortunate to be corrupted by the system.
The solution, therefore, is by waging a total war on corruption in all ramifications and not engage in any superfluous transformation of the force. The war should start from the top police hierarchy (Police Service Commission) down to the lowest rank.
Good legislation that can make the police independent and also redefine its operations are required to strengthen and protect it from incessant hijack by the power brokers. In fact, what we need is a complete rebranding with the golden aim of fighting corruption in the police.
Hon. Tordee (JP), a Public Affairs Analyst, lives in Port Harcourt
By: Manson Tordee
Checking Examination Malpractices
As a result of over-emphasis on paper qualification, examination cheating has become a vogue in Nigeria. Our children now prefer enjoying themselves at the expense of their studies. Because they are unsure of their ability to pass examinations, they resolve to finding cheap ways of doing so. Often, they rely on pre-knowledge of examination question papers otherwise known as expo. Unfortunately, the result of this practice is a fall in the standard of education.
Examination malpractice will hardly be sustained if it is not encouraged. Disappointingly, some examiners encourage the students to indulge in this obnoxious practice by collaborating with them. These examiners sometimes use this medium for economic gain as huge sums of money are necessary to obtain expo. For example, the early white men introduced this examination malpractice in Nigeria in the early sixties; that brought about this gradual changing attitude of assessing students who forge papers.
This behaviour has caused so many Nigerians to fall from the academic performance and thereby focus their mind on examination malpractices, rather than reading and writing to acquire knowledge.
Examination malpractices have become a conscious behaviour. The concomitant effects of these malpractices cannot entirely be expressed here. But suffice to say that the effects range from inability to express oneself in public with good command of English language, inability to defend one’s course of study, leading to inability to secure employment.
The downturn effect is usually frustration because the individual has placed his or herself in the place of a graduate whom people expect to be intelligent and productivity, but turns out to be a wastrel after spending long years in school.
Many of our youths become frustrated and disillusioned when they see their colleagues, whose academic standard is rated low, being given admission either because they can afford the necessary bribe or have godfathers who speak on their behalf.
The problem of examination malpractice can only be stopped with the attention and help of the government. I am personally convinced that with government’s readiness to fight the menace, there will be a change of attitude.
Over the years, emphasis has been placed on providing education for the people. This is premised on the belief that education inculcates in the people a sense of belonging. Unfortunately, Nigeria has not sustained this vision and objective. We should all know that the training of our children is a collective responsibility of teachers, parents and government . We should drum it to the ears of our parents that examination malpractices are not important tools for acquiring knowledge needed to enhance the upliftment of our society.
Disappointingly, many educated people in the society exhibit the greatest acts of indiscipline. They indulge in various vices which render the nation impotent. In this country where majority of the populace are not enlightened, the cue is taken from the learned minority. This minority are seen as the eyes of the people. Any of their indulgences is seen as acceptable because they are expected to be more disciplined without malpractice by virtue of their education.
In view of this, any learned person who fails to exemplify rectitude does a great damage to the nation as he or she stands to contaminate many around him who expect him to be an embodiment of good virtues
In conclusion, the best way examination malpractice can be reduced in the country is for government to be more proactive by not only making examination malpractices a serious offence, but to also ensure that culprits are properly punished according to the law.
Etim wrote from Port Harcourt.
By: Sintrials Etim
Mass Communication As Unbundled
With the recent happenings in Nigeria’s education sector, the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) cannot be said to be living below its vision of being a dynamic regulatory agency acting as a catalyst for positive change and innovation for the delivery of quality university education in Nigeria.
Created in Nigeria, to enable the attainment of stable and crisis-free university system, work with Nigerian universities to achieve full accreditation status for, at least, 80% of the academic programmes, NUC was also to initiate and promote proficiency in the use of ICT for service delivery within the commission and the Nigerian university system, as well as upgrade and maintain physical facilities in the Nigerian university system for delivery of quality university education.
However, while the commission is still on a mandate to foster partnership between the Nigerian university system and the private sector, the need to match Nigerian university graduate output with national manpower needs, seems to have gained top priority in its scheme of things.
This is evident on the recent visible reforms in the country’s tertiary education which have birthed the federal government’s approval of the establishment and immediate take-off of six new federal colleges of education in each of the geo-political zones in the country, as well as the unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities
This resolve, which experts have applauded and described as a step in a right direction, is the commission’s way of guiding Nigerian universities to be in line with 21st Century requirements; most importantly, the establishment of additional colleges of education.
More institutions for teacher education will not only increase the number of quality teachers in the country, it would create more job opportunities for Nigerians, and also improve standard of education. Of course, with an improved teacher education, the system is sure to turn out products that can compete globally with their counterparts.
The unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities into seven separate degree programmes, thereby, making Mass Communication to be a full faculty, happens to be another landmark achievement.
The seven new programmes or departments to be domiciled in a Faculty, School or College of Communication and Media Studies are: Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies.
Recall that the executive secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, on assumption of office in 2018, said during a workshop in Abuja on the proposed Higher Education Reform and Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE), that getting it right at the higher education level would proffer solutions to the socio-economic and political problems facing the country.
Needless to argue, the original mass communication degree curriculum was too packed, didn’t have much on visual images and films, not even much attention was given to development communications. Above all, it has become obsolete and so cannot accommodate the new developments in the media trends, particularly the changing landscape of politics and economy.
The unbundling, no doubt, would allow lecturers to go into the newsroom to practice and journalists to go into the classroom to teach. By the segmentation, one can be allowed to focus on skill cultivation. In the long run, it is hoped that the practical will be balanced with the theory.
This inveriably makes the university more responsive to the dynamics of the labour market by ensuring that the right curriculum is put in place to ensure that quality graduates are turned out at the end of the day to meet the demand of industries.
By so doing, the university community moves from theoretical to the practical aspect of science and technology thereby increasing graduate employability skills.
From the foregoing, graduates of a media studies bachelor’s degree programme would be prepared for both traditional and non-traditional media careers. Some graduates will find work as news journalists, film editors and communication specialists. Other job titles might include public relations specialist, advertising account manager, marketing analyst, newsroom coordinator, broadcast journalist, photojournalist and a range of other exciting career options.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Insecurity: Indigent Pupils Opt For Refuge
A 12-year old primary five female pupil of Karaku Primary School, in Karaku Community, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Zelihu Amisu, recently recounted how the spate of insecurity and killings in some parts of the state traumatizes her alongside other pupils, and militating against their resolve to consistently be in classrooms for learning which they now cherish.
Apart from Zelihu and others that insist on attending classes against all odds, many have fled with their parents for safety to the Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the adjacent town, precisely Central Primary School, Kagara.
UNICEF had through its GEP-3 (Girls’ Education Programme) intervention fund, invested a sum of N1,500,000.00 (One million, five hundred thousand naira) for a standard block of classrooms and other facilities in Zelihu’s school following needs assessment and collaboration with the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in the area. As a result, pupils’ attendance grew tremendously until heinous crimes became rampant in the state. Many of the parents had to move into the camps with their children for refuge.
The most touching aspect was how the young girl vowed to remain in school and not just only to learn for herself but would like to become a teacher in future to assist other disadvantaged children equally get educated.
From her accounts, the collaboration of UNICEF and SBMC is not only unique but has added value to her as she now reads and writes unlike when she wasn’t in school. Essentially, she emphasized that the toilets provided in the school for boys and girls respectively encourage them despite the fact they sit in the classrooms in fears over ugly incidents they often hear in nearby towns.
The greatest challenge is the fate of the pupils that are now in the IDPs camps for safety with their parents. Would the pursuit of education still remain in their minds or will they go back to the streets for begging as earlier? This was emphasized by the young girl who resolved to remain in school against the odds. Of course, it must be noted that despite her high spirit to always go to school, her parents who are farmers could move into the IDPs camp if the killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities remain unabated. If that eventually happens, certainly Zelihu’s education will be interrupted.
As many other pupils no longer come to school, perceptively, the tendency of going back to street-begging is high. Besides, these interventions cost huge funds that demand positive end results. The modern classrooms were built for pupils and the SBMC may rarely mobilize children to the school as usual when their safety is not guaranteed. It is also logical that the SBMC or CBMC (Centre-Based Management Committee) will be affected as many of its members might relocate to IDPs camps for safety. It means the authorities must brainstorm to arrest the menace.
These massive interventions must not be allowed to become unbeneficial. The essence of the intervention funds is to promote child education in the society. The question begging for answers is; what is the state government doing to address these challenges as a stakeholder? Emphatically, the primary purpose of government is welfare and security of the people. According to William Shakespeare, “Security is the chief enemy of mortals”.
From records, UNICEF had disbursed a total sum of N90 million covering 40 primary schools and 20 Integrated Qua’nic Schools (IQS) in Niger state to boost child education, especially for girls. Visibly, a good number of SBMCs and CBMCs (for IQS) caught the vision and studiously pushing it accordingly while others still need a push to key into the needed actions. Equally, the feeding programme of the federal government has continued to boost pupils’ enrollment in primary school albeit its frequent interruption often result to backsliding and reduced attendance.
Indisputably, the alarming crime rate in the country presently resulted from the neglect of the education sector for decades by prejudiced public office holders. Today, all manner of vices thrive in the society due to gross omissions and commissions. Had child-education been accorded the priority it deserves, inarguably, the monsters terrorizing the societies these days wouldn’t have existed in such numbers. Some of the gangsters, abductors and hoodlums terrorizing the society would have possibly become professionals, technocrats, entrepreneurs, among others if they were given a good foundation though education.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. This assertion by Nelson Mandela is not a fiction but statement of fact. A child that is deprived of education will likely resort to crimes for survival when all hopes are lost. And the most dangerous deprivation a child will suffer is the basic education. Higher education may be pursued and obtained as a grown-up unlike primary education. Above all, foundational education in particular inculcates morals and gives a sense of conscience.
As Zelihu cries out as a voice of millions of indigent children in Niger State being deprived of education despite enormous supports from UNICEF in conjunction with DFID (Department for International Development) and SBMCs, government and other stakeholders must ensure that her tears do not end up as entertaining but for sober reflections to take radical actions. Possibly, the federal government may have to contemplate assigning security personnel to schools.
Commendably, UNICEF and Airtel Nigeria recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner on U-Report; a UNICEF’s unique social media platform that empowers young people and communities with information to transform their communities and drive positive change on a wide range of issues affecting them with urgency. By this system, everyone is involved, especially the youths as now active participants, and not mere observers any longer.
The U-Report platform gathers information on critical issues including access to education, skills development and employability, water and sanitation, health, violence against children, safety and security, and the needs of internally-displaced persons, and then process results to the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria and other relevant agencies for necessary actions. This is a robust teamwork designed as civic responsibility for community development. Other organizations could key into similar adventures.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
