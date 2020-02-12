Mass Communication As Unbundled

The original title of this article was modified to the present one because of the outcome of a seminar which took place in Qatar, in its capital Doha, precisely. To compare Qatar with Nigeria would raise issues and bring tearful agonies. A little emirate along the coast of The Gulf, with a population of less than two million people, more than half of who are people from other parts of the globe, Qatar is like one state in Nigeria. Call it a modern Eldorado!

To talk about what makes the difference between a successful nation and an unsuccessful one, is a serious issue to discuss in a seminar. Is it lots of wealth, including natural and human resources, system of government, leadership on how things are organised and managed which accounts for success in nation-building? One speaker after another, drawn from the best brains across the globe, gave one opinion after another regarding what accounts for the failures or derailment of humanity.

From the management of capital, to the root causes of corrupt practices globally, hardly was any idea left out in an effort to find solutions to human failures, perplexities and instability. It is true to say that if an edifice is built on a wrong foundation then one day the whole structure would totter and fall. Many speakers said so, but not all agreed on what constituted the wrong foundation. It is true also to say that we see the world, not as it is, but as we are, as we are conditioned to see it. People do not see things the same way as others do!

Brain-Dominance theory featured dominantly in the seminar, with the stress that somewhere along the line human vanity brought about a derailment in the use of the resources of the brain; a lop-sidedness.

Precisely the summary was as follows: the brain is divided into two hemispheres: the right hemisphere dealing with intuitive perception, and the left one dealing with intellectual perception. People who are scripted deeply in the left-brain thinking will discover how totally inadequate that thinking is in solving problems which require a great deal of deep inner feeling and creativity.

But when a person has access to both the intuitive, creative, right-brain resources, as well as the analytical, intellectual left-brain resources, then the whole brain is working in synergy. But this is rarely the case. While intellectual perception should be a subordinate servant , led and guided by the intuitive faculty, a derailment took place. It is like a servant usurping the position of a master.

Thus with the intellectual faculty assigned a high throne, humanity placed itself in a “ boxed” position, depriving itself of the benefit of an unlimited scope of perception. Intellectual humanity is a myopic humanity, applying less than ten percent of the resources of the brain, held captive in a box. With pride and vanity humanity remains unaware of its loss, in terms of brain perceptive resources.

Catarrh is an uncomfortable condition in which the nose and throat are blocked, making it difficult to breathe properly and arising from an influenza. So, the condition of humanity is being compared to catarrh, arising from a derailment of creating a distortion in the application of vital resources meant for the perception of reality. In the opnion of many participants in the seminar held in Qatar, the situation of intellectual humanity should not be allowed to degenerate to the point of catharsis.

The intellectual catarrh is quite serious enough that allowing it to degenerate into a state of catharsis would be a serious crisis for humanity.

The basis of comparison between Qatar and Nigeria arose from the discovery and exploitation of oil and gas which, in the case of Qatar, have resulted in a high standard of living for the people. The Dukhan oil field, with an expected life of 40 years and the reserved of natural gas, provided enormous assets for Qatar. Nigeria, with similar natural windfall, has a different story, characterized by tearful agonies.

It is not the differences in the sizes and populations of the two countries which are issues of contention, but what accounts for the wide differences in the utilization of resources. The Qatar seminar placed emphasis on value-driven human engagements and aspirations, as arising from the fruits of the use of the inituitive resources of the mind. On the other hand, greed and corruption are usually the fruits of intellectual sagacity and calculations.

In Qatar, we soon learn that it is impossible to break the law without first breaking ourselves against the law. There, you never see any law enforcement agent carrying a gun in public or speaking in a rude and hectoring manner to anyone. There, you find that man’s greatest asset is the freedom to choose, provided that the choice rises from the spirit, via the intuitive perception. Wrong choices and actions usually arise where the intellect is not guided by the intuitive faculty.

In exploring the resources of human consciousness we find that all things are created twice: first, the mental one, then next, the physically visible one. If at the mental level what is being generated is value-driven and guided by a pure volition, the visible outcome would be of a noble nature. The Qatar seminar emphasized that proactive people are driven by value, selected and internalized for the good of humanity, now and in the distant future. But reactive people are driven by feelings and expectations of immediate booties and spoils to share. Myopia!

If you want to understand patriotism, study those who make sacrifices for others and for a better future. To produce the golden egg in nation-building, there must be emphasis on production capacity as an asset to invest in. In Qatar, there is rarely catarrh deliberately induced in a hidden agenda, to create some catharsis. By the fruits of their deeds, leaders can be recognized for who and what they are!

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize