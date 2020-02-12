Sports
EPL Top Four: Mourinho Writes Off Man Utd
Jose Mourinho has omitted Manchester United from his list of candidates for a top-four Premier League finish, while including Sheffield United and Wolves in the final running.
Chelsea sit fourth in the top-flight standings at the moment, two points clear of Chris Wilder’s Sheffield side with a game in hand.
Tottenham are now only four points adrift of the final Champions League spot, having recovered from a poor start to the season since Mourinho’s appointment as manager back in November.
Everton are a point further back in seventh, with Manchester United and Wolves both remaining six behind Chelsea after playing out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford just before the winter break.
Arsenal look most likely to miss out on fourth, having slipped to 10th in the table after 25 fixtures, but Mourinho is refusing to rule them out of the race completely.
The Portuguese tactician – who was relieved of his managerial duties at Old Trafford in December 2018 – neglected to mention United when listing the teams he considers to be in contention for fourth, but reserved plenty of praise for Sheffield United and Wolves.
“Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are. Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality,” the Spurs boss told Tidesports source.
“They arrive in this situation where, in the eyes of everybody, they should be more than happy, but they are not more than happy. Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £17m] to try to improve their situation.
“Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team”.
Sports
I Needed More Time At Arsenal, Says Ex-Coach Emery
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he didn’t get enough time to transform the London giants who were on a “downward slope” when he was appointed, France Football magazine reported .
Emery had 18 months at the Emirates Stadium after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain and a spell which included winning three straight Europa League titles with Sevilla.
“Arsenal had been on a downward slope for two years when I joined them,” Emery told France Football.
“We stopped the rot and took the club to the Europa League final (where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea) and took fifth place in the Premier League,” Emery said in defence of his tenure that ended in November 2019 after a run of seven games in all competitions without a win.
“That season we had the qualification for the Champions League in our own hands but it all went wrong.
“We lost our four captains (Laurent) Koscielny, (Petr) Cech, (Aaron) Ramsey and (Nacho) Monreal and we really missed them.
“Some of our top players didn’t have the right attitude and were asking for more than they were giving.”
“I needed more time to manage to transform this club, into the new Arsenal I had been hoping to build,” added Emery, currently without a club.
Sports
Villarreal Rebuffs Liverpool’s Approach For Chukwueze
Premier League leaders Liverpool tried to sign Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze from La Liga club Villarreal, according to a report in France Football.
The Reds bid £29.5million in an attempt to sign the 20-year-old, who first burst onto the scene in 2015 when he scored seven goals in as many matches to help Nigerian win the U-17 World Cup.
Chukwueze, had the bid been successful, would have provided cover and competition for Mohamed Salah, with Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri looking likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season.
Villarreal turned down the offer and remain hopeful that a £55m release clause in the player’s contract will be met.
The Nigerian has become an important player for the ‘Yellow Submarine’, registering three goals and three assists in 22 La Liga appearances this season, following from eight goals across all competitions last term.
However, he appears likely to be the subject of major transfer attention at the end of the season, with Liverpool’s interest matched by that of fellow Premier League side Chelsea and French Ligue 1 contenders Olympique Lyon.
Sports
‘Rangers’ Unbeaten Runs Raise Players’ Confidence’
Rangers International FC of Enugu media officer says the club’s seven matches unbeaten runs in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have raised the players’ confidence.
Rangers made its eight matches unbeaten in all competition and seven in the ongoing NPFL when they held Akwa United of Uyo 0-0 in the domestic league match day 19.
Speaking to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday Okolie said that the unbeaten run is as the result of existing unity among the players, technical crew and the management.
He noted that all in the club are happy that the results are now coming in and still believed that more are on the way.
“Though, we played out a goalless draw with Akwa Utd in our last match of the NPFL.
“It is better than losing away match in the ongoing NPFL and we still have some outstanding matches to pick points in the league.
“Our unbeaten run in the league has put confidence in the players that we can end the league well, compare to when we are losing matches week in, week out,” he said.
Speaking on the match against Akwa United, Okolie said that Rangers is gradually coming back to its best.
“It was by far the most difficult match prosecuted since the arrival of Coach Salisu Yusuf.
“Despite resting five players that started against Lobi Stars FC in a rescheduled match day six of the NPFL, we could not lose.
“New boys, Ifeagwu Ojukwu and Israel Abia started the match and did not disappoint.
“This speaks volumes of the club management, coaches, players and a testimony that the continental slot will not elude us at the end of the season,” Okolie said.
However, the media officer was happy that the match ended on a good note in Uyo as the players came out unscathed.
He said that they were confident of picking three points from each of their clubs outstanding matches at home.
Rangers will on Wednesday in Enugu trade tackles with Jigawa Golden Stars FC of Dutse in a rescheduled match day seven.
The Enugu based club occupied 18th position in the league with 17 points after 13 matches in the ongoing Nigeria domestic league.
