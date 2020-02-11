Opinion
National Dev: How History Counts
According to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, the living dictionary, history is defined as all the things that happened in the past, especially the political, social or economic development of a nation. Also, the events that took place from the beginning and during the development of a place, activity, institution etc.
Education is also defined as the process of teaching and learning, usually at school, college or university. Nigerians need holistic history of Nigeria. Complete and acceptable history of Nigeria is a veritable tool for national unity and development of the Nigerian state. There is no doubt the British colonized Nigeria. The amalgamation was made possible in 1914 by Sir Lord Lugard through the assiduous effort of the British government. The Northerner and Southerner protectorates were stronger entities before 1914.
There were so many ethnic groups that existed before the amalgamation that took place in 1914. But today, the history of Nigeria stands on the three major tribes, the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo; which ought not to be so. Every ethnic group is important to national unity and development The history of Nigeria is shallow to the mind of Nigerians. There were so many unrecorded events that took place before independence of Nigeria. And that would have helped to create awareness and enlightenment for Nigerians on the need for unity and development to be the watchword.
The famous groundnut pyramids in the Northern part, the cocoa boom in the SouthWest and the coal and palm oil In the South East in those days are not given prompt attention today. Pre-independent history of Nigeria must be refurbished for this generation of Nigerians to be abreast with the events of the past.
For history education in Nigeria to be a contributory agent to nation-building, the Federal Government of Nigeria should commission historians across the country to develop holistic and acceptable history of that country. Both oral and traditional history should be taken into serious cognizance for national development. A people without history will not know their past, and these will be a suspicion on mutual coexistence. It is obvious that history education is very important. Every ethnic group every dialect should be documented by the federal government
Distortion of history of the minorities in Nigeria is another major threat to national unity and development. Historians in the various institutions in the country should be empowered and mandated to develop national history document for the country. There is no complete history of Nigeria. And that is why urgent step is needed now for all embracing history of Nigeria.
There are some unidentified activities that existed in the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria without historical recognition. It is very unfortunate that many Nigerians depend on foreign histories. The Nigerian history space is dominated by foreign histories. And this is abnormal. Many Nigerians do not know the history of their communities. The history of 14th to 19th centuries German, Portuguese, Chinese, British, USA, Spanish, Indian, Italian and West Africans are on the finger tips of Nigerians.
The economic history is not elucidating or captivating enough to Nigerians. Social history of Nigeria is not popular amongst Nigerians. And that is why political history is being threatened in Nigeria because it is not widely accepted by all Nigerians.
There is need for Nigerians to have a gazette and comprehensive history of their country. The pre and post independent history of Nigeria should be made compulsory for all Nigerians. The collection of history across the nation by the federal government will be an avenue in building trust.
Nigerian, indeed, need their indigenous histories to be studied from primary to tertiary institutions in the country. Concise history of Nigeria by Nigerians will create strong bond of unity for national consciousness. It will also preserve cultural heritage of the peoples of Nigeria. Nigerians are in dire need of original history of every surviving entity in the country.
There is no existing ethnic group without a unique history. The problem is about documentation and evidence to prove their unwritten existence. History education in Nigeria will be a pivotal tool for national orientation geared towards cementing the fragile unity of the country.
The Federal Government of Nigeria should set up History Education Commission for the purpose of brainstorming on giving the Nigerian people a history of their country devoid of political, economic, social and cultural sentiments. National unity, peace and progress can be solidified based on history authorized by Nigerian historians. The teaching of foreign history in schools without Nigeria’s historical written histories will not do much in national life. Nigerians need to be abreast with the political, economic, social and cultural events of past centuries. Indeed, the federal government owes every one that duty of giving Nigerians their documented history.
Ogwuonuonu writes from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Opinion
Of Qatar, Catarrh And Catharsis
The original title of this article was modified to the present one because of the outcome of a seminar which took place in Qatar, in its capital Doha, precisely. To compare Qatar with Nigeria would raise issues and bring tearful agonies. A little emirate along the coast of The Gulf, with a population of less than two million people, more than half of who are people from other parts of the globe, Qatar is like one state in Nigeria. Call it a modern Eldorado!
To talk about what makes the difference between a successful nation and an unsuccessful one, is a serious issue to discuss in a seminar. Is it lots of wealth, including natural and human resources, system of government, leadership on how things are organised and managed which accounts for success in nation-building? One speaker after another, drawn from the best brains across the globe, gave one opinion after another regarding what accounts for the failures or derailment of humanity.
From the management of capital, to the root causes of corrupt practices globally, hardly was any idea left out in an effort to find solutions to human failures, perplexities and instability. It is true to say that if an edifice is built on a wrong foundation then one day the whole structure would totter and fall. Many speakers said so, but not all agreed on what constituted the wrong foundation. It is true also to say that we see the world, not as it is, but as we are, as we are conditioned to see it. People do not see things the same way as others do!
Brain-Dominance theory featured dominantly in the seminar, with the stress that somewhere along the line human vanity brought about a derailment in the use of the resources of the brain; a lop-sidedness.
Precisely the summary was as follows: the brain is divided into two hemispheres: the right hemisphere dealing with intuitive perception, and the left one dealing with intellectual perception. People who are scripted deeply in the left-brain thinking will discover how totally inadequate that thinking is in solving problems which require a great deal of deep inner feeling and creativity.
But when a person has access to both the intuitive, creative, right-brain resources, as well as the analytical, intellectual left-brain resources, then the whole brain is working in synergy. But this is rarely the case. While intellectual perception should be a subordinate servant , led and guided by the intuitive faculty, a derailment took place. It is like a servant usurping the position of a master.
Thus with the intellectual faculty assigned a high throne, humanity placed itself in a “ boxed” position, depriving itself of the benefit of an unlimited scope of perception. Intellectual humanity is a myopic humanity, applying less than ten percent of the resources of the brain, held captive in a box. With pride and vanity humanity remains unaware of its loss, in terms of brain perceptive resources.
Catarrh is an uncomfortable condition in which the nose and throat are blocked, making it difficult to breathe properly and arising from an influenza. So, the condition of humanity is being compared to catarrh, arising from a derailment of creating a distortion in the application of vital resources meant for the perception of reality. In the opnion of many participants in the seminar held in Qatar, the situation of intellectual humanity should not be allowed to degenerate to the point of catharsis.
The intellectual catarrh is quite serious enough that allowing it to degenerate into a state of catharsis would be a serious crisis for humanity.
The basis of comparison between Qatar and Nigeria arose from the discovery and exploitation of oil and gas which, in the case of Qatar, have resulted in a high standard of living for the people. The Dukhan oil field, with an expected life of 40 years and the reserved of natural gas, provided enormous assets for Qatar. Nigeria, with similar natural windfall, has a different story, characterized by tearful agonies.
It is not the differences in the sizes and populations of the two countries which are issues of contention, but what accounts for the wide differences in the utilization of resources. The Qatar seminar placed emphasis on value-driven human engagements and aspirations, as arising from the fruits of the use of the inituitive resources of the mind. On the other hand, greed and corruption are usually the fruits of intellectual sagacity and calculations.
In Qatar, we soon learn that it is impossible to break the law without first breaking ourselves against the law. There, you never see any law enforcement agent carrying a gun in public or speaking in a rude and hectoring manner to anyone. There, you find that man’s greatest asset is the freedom to choose, provided that the choice rises from the spirit, via the intuitive perception. Wrong choices and actions usually arise where the intellect is not guided by the intuitive faculty.
In exploring the resources of human consciousness we find that all things are created twice: first, the mental one, then next, the physically visible one. If at the mental level what is being generated is value-driven and guided by a pure volition, the visible outcome would be of a noble nature. The Qatar seminar emphasized that proactive people are driven by value, selected and internalized for the good of humanity, now and in the distant future. But reactive people are driven by feelings and expectations of immediate booties and spoils to share. Myopia!
If you want to understand patriotism, study those who make sacrifices for others and for a better future. To produce the golden egg in nation-building, there must be emphasis on production capacity as an asset to invest in. In Qatar, there is rarely catarrh deliberately induced in a hidden agenda, to create some catharsis. By the fruits of their deeds, leaders can be recognized for who and what they are!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Agriculture, Alternate Economic Hub
In the face of current economic challenges in the country, there have been calls among stakeholders for the diversification of the economy from its oil-based monolithic status.
Since the discovery of oil in Nigeria in 1956 and the oil boom in the 1970s, oil has dominated the economy of the country. Nigeria presently operates a monolithic economy with over 95 per cent dependence on oil. Oil accounts for more than 90 per cent of the country’s export, 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and 80 per cent of government total revenues.
Consequently, this has led to substantial instability in the country’s economy, a concurrent decline in other economic sectors, and the collapse of infrastructure and social services.
Worthy of attention is the fact that oil is gradually losing its relevance as the major driver of the economy globally due to discoveries like solar energy and other alternative energy sources for vehicles and various uses. Solar energy, for instance, evolves to become one of the most cost effective and efficient sources of energy.
These developments have affected the prices of oil in the international market. The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) has predicted that between now and 2022, solar energy and other renewables will account for the majority of new power.
Before the discovery of oil, Nigeria’s major economic earnings was agriculture, but the advent of oil led to the neglect of the obvious potentials in agriculture. Agriculture has suffered from years of mismanagement, inconsistent and poorly conceived government policies, and lack of basic infrastructure. Still, the sector forms about 42 per cent GDP and two thirds of employment.
Agriculture provides a significant fraction (approximately 10%) of non-oil growth. Poultry and cocoa are just two areas where production is not keeping pace with domestic or international demand. Fishery also has great potentials but is poorly managed.
It is no secret that Nigeria is blessed with arable land and resources for agriculture and there is no tropical agricultural crop known to man that cannot be grown in Nigeria.
Agricultural development, in order to be enhanced, should be based on the concept of comparative advantage of the North, South, East.
The North occupies 70 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, giving it a comparative advantage in terms of agriculture, raw materials and livestock . A large chunk of the North is arable and supportive of year – round food production. With a transition from subsistence to mechanized agriculture, northern Nigeria alone can produce enough food to feed the whole of Africa.
The South is blessed with abundant water resources, adequate rainfall, numerous rivers and ponds to enhance aquaculture. Aquaculture has been the world’s fastest growing food production sector for nearly two decades. The contribution of fish farming and fisheries to the nation’s economy is very significant in terms of employment, income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for animal feed industry.
The Eastern part of the country is also not left out as it is a major source of palm oil production. In the 1950s, Nigeria held centre stage as one of the largest producers and exporters of palm oil, accounting for more than four per cent of the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Palm oil contributed 82 per cent of national export revenue.
Having considered all these, it is imperative that all parts of Nigeria should be made to embrace agriculture. Government should mobilise people from every region and give incentives.
The Green Revolution introduced by the Shagari administration in the 80s should be revived. The programme was intended to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and introduce modern technology into the Nigerian agriculture sector largely through the introduction of modern imputs such as high yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and tractors. This should be re-enacted.
There should be proper sensitisation and mobilisation of the rural areas to be actively engaged in agro-based activities and the provision of loans and incentives for real farmers. These funds should be monitored to ensure that they are not hijacked and diverted by portfolio-carrying farmers.
Currently, Nigeria wastes a staggering 1.3 trillion on food imports, virtually one third of the annual budgets. Therefore, government should reduce the rate of importation of food and invest this money in agricultural development. All stakeholders must be sincere to ensure that agricultural revolution in Nigeria is not politicised.
It is obvious that with the phasing out of oil in the global scene, the economic future of Nigeria can only be secured through massive investment in agriculture. Agriculture is the most reliable way to sustainable development and economic advancement. It covers all aspects of human activities and also serves as the basis of humanity. Therefore, Nigeria should give it a first place by developing and exploiting the sector.
Enebechi is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
Esther Enebechi
Opinion
Pedagogists And Andragogists
With further inquiries coming from readers of previous articles on teachers and professionalism, here are some hints that may address the questions of such readers. The task or career of teaching needs to be separated from the profession of educating. Similarly the task or calling of educating falls into two categories, namely: Pedagogy and andragogy. One takes place in a formal, institutionalized setting, while the other is not restricted to time, place or regulational rigours or structures. Personal experiencing is quite vital.
An educator is either a pedagogist or an andragogist, or both in many cases. A pedagogist is a trained professional not only in the skills but also the calling of ennobling the status of humans in organized classroom setting. Subject matter merely serves as the peg and starting point in the actualisation of this task. The process is a task because it involves the application of definite rules of engagement. Such rules of engagement are embodied in the professional training package.
Amdragogy is a less restrictive means of bringing about the same goal of ennoblement of the status of humans via the instruments of personal experiencing and interactions. The philosophy of andragogy has a slogan of “each one, teach one”. This slogan also stipulates a definite condition namely; educate or teach via the instrumentality of exemplary conduct and character. Truly, example is better than precepts. Apprenticeship is included.
Going by the 4 pillars which serve as the goals of the United Nations Organisation: Development, Equal Rights, Peace and Security, mission statement becomes available for pedagotists and andragogists. With regards to the 1st Pillar of development, first item in the mission statement is “To dispel darkness in a cleansing process and strengthen the light in an upbuilding process”.
Whether or not humanity is addressing this task effectively and earnestly, it remains true that development is a cleansing and upbuilding process. Not many of those who engage in politics, teaching and the task of development are well acquainted with this mission statement of cleansing and upbuilding component. The task of human upbuilding entails kindling some light where there is darkness, and strengthening the light by identifying and enhancing what is noble in humans. Obviously there’s nobility in humanity!
In this upbuilding sense, the pedagogists and the andragogists are regarded as physicians whose duty it is to identify and build upon what is good in humans. Neither are they meant to tear and destroy but transform and reform those who succumb to darkness. Thus the task of human upbuilding and development, including transformation of wrong desires, demands deep spiritual understanding. Those who are not called and groomed for such noble undertaking would hardly be in a position to discharge such task effectively. Those who dabble into such duty for the purpose of earning a living achieve but quite a little.
Such human upbuilding and developmental tasks involving pedagogy and andragogy include education, journalism, politics and such other activities which seek to transform and build up human personality and character. A technical or professional term for such activity is “Conscientisation”. Thus there can be no genuine development or education without conscientisation which Paulo Freire (1970) defined as concern for human values and ennoblement.
From the perspective of education, the goal of conscientisation can be addressed in the formal, informal and nonformal settings. For the success of such venture, there are 4 pillars that must feature, namely: skill acquisition, cultivation of human values, social adjustments and physical fitness. Therefore, an all-round education covers technical, aesthetics, social and biological aspects. Without an educator being groomed in these skills, a teacher is merely an amateur, trying to earn a living.
For the journalist serving as an agent of change, it is not enough to “inform, educate, entertain and conscientise”; there is a need also to be groomed in the ideals and requirements of such profession. For the pedagogist, subject matter serves as the peg for his task, but for the journalist, news event serves as his peg for social transformation. To be an effective agent of change, the task of journalism is not to report that a man was bitten by a dog, but to use such event to do as much enlightenment as professional skill can delve into.
Obviously, involvement in politics is involvement in the task of social change and conscientisation of the human population. What we find more common is a situation whereby politics becomes a scramble of who gets what in a society. Thus, from this angle the politician, without being called an audragogist, still remains an agent of change. The large-scale influence of politics on everybody makes it imperative that those engaged in it should have some serious grooming and orientation.
A situation where money, influence peddling and sponsorship by god-fathers are the means of coming to limelight, can rarely bring the best people into politics. Moreover that field of activity has become so tainted that decent persons avoid going into it. It has become necessary at this stage that the image of politics as a gangsterist engagement should be changed to what it really should be. The task of social transformation is a noble one, meant for people of noble character.
Since politics is an upbuilding task, activities involved therein cannot be that of sharing booties, loots or national cake, but that of social impact through the instrumentality of exemplary character. Rather than precepts, preachment and display of power and wealth, let politicians and clergymen and women be seen as the andragogists that they truly are. Let them make social impact via exemplary character. We need positive change now. A transformation!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs