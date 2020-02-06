Opinion
Imperative Of Technical Education
As at the time Nigeria was colonised by the British Government, many Nigerians did not have formal education. They merely adhered to their customs and traditions and parental advice or informal education where children were taught at home the rudiments of society, like how to greet or respect elders. Girls were taught how to cook in order to prepare them for their marriage life, etc.
The advent of Christianity was a blessing as it brought formal education to Nigeria. The Baptist and Catholic churches were established after slave trade. The churches established schools in Badagry, Benin, Bonny and Calabar in Cross River State. Teachers training colleges were also established to train teachers for the Christian schools.
The First School Leaving Certificate was issued to pupils by the Ministry of Education of the then regional governments. Secondary schools were later established by the missions and private individuals. The West African Examination Council came into existence to set examination for students of some West African countries.
The First School Leaving Certificate and the West African School Certificate (WASC) became requirements for employment into private and public organisations in Nigeria. At the end of the Nigerian Civil War, those that had certificates were gainfully employed in the war torn areas. From the 1970s, many primary and secondary schools were established by state governments. The schools produced students with certificates that are required for employment.
The establishment of universities also encouraged the production of middle level manpower and they used their degrees to gain employment in oil companies, banks, insurance companies, etc. Those who did not have certificates were also employed as technicians, labourers, etc. They were not rejected because they did not have certificates.
The United States’ education system encourages technical education. Through technical schools, they have produced manpower in technology to rule the world. For instance, in the West, parents groom their children to become successful in life. When a parent sees his or her child doing a particular thing, they try to observe the child continuously to know where his or her interest and passion lies.
For instance, a child who likes playing with his/her toys to build houses or cars is considered to be an engineer in the making, while a child who likes to sing is taken to an academy or music school for training. The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are typical examples to reckon with. They were playing table tennis right from childhood and their father saw this great talent in them and had to groom them. Today, the two sisters are world champions in table tennis.
In the same vein, China became one of the world powers through technology, and not paper qualifications. China trains her citizenry technically, on how to produce electronics such as phones, radios, video players and other items that are now being exported to different parts of the world, thereby yielding revenue for the country. The goods produced by China are produced with the help of its manpower. Much importance is not attached to certificate; rather, China values what her citizens can produce for the country.
Nigeria, on the other hand, is not found anywhere when it comes to technology. We are so backward in spite of the fact that we churn out graduates on yearly basis. The graduates we produce, rather than contribute to the growth and development of the country, are looking for government employment. They lack the technical skills required to stand on their own. They brandish higher certificates that cannot put food on their table. Some even serve under technicians who wrote City and Guilds examination. It is a shame of a nation.
It is high time Nigeria gave entrepreneurship special consideration in all its institutions of learning. This is because it will give the students the rudiments and opportunity of being self-employed and not to rely solely on white collar jobs when they pass out of school. Students in secondary schools should be taught vocational subjects like home management, foods and nutrition; home economics, etc. Technical colleges and the likes should be available for students to build up their skills so that they can help the country to develop technologically.
Also, the government should restructure the education sector by putting more funds into education and also providing educational facilities like good laboratory, standard library where students can go and access books for further learning.
Gone were those days when our colonial masters came and brainwashed us with the idea of going to school, acquiring certificates and becoming employed by them. Nigerians need to wake up from their slumber and come to the realisation that formal education is not all about certificate and being employed in an organisation. Yes! It is part of it, but when an individual is educated, it has given that individual the edge to stand out in the society.
In Nigeria today, we have many undergraduates who cannot even spell their names. Some of them do not attend classes to learn because they know how to manoeuvre their way out of the university all in the name of having paper qualification.
The federal and state governments should, therefore, encourage technical education at secondary school level to produce technicians who will place Nigeria on the world map in local technology. It is time for us to attach importance to what our youth can produce rather than the number of certificates they carry. This is necessary because there is concern from private individuals and organisations that Nigerian students are not employable.
By: Sam-Dekii, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Proliferation Of Igbo Traditional Stools
The problem with the
Igbos is as old as the advent of colonialism in Nigeria. Prior to the era of white rule, the Igbos, in their egalitarian nature, lived orderly and peaceably with one another and their neighbours. But the coming of the white man in Igbo land brought avalanche of blessings and problems.
It introduced among other things the controversial traditional ruling institution which served their momentous interest (indirect rule) because the Igbo society was republican in nature and the power to decide and rule over the fate of the subjects resided with the collective will of the people” OHA or IGWEBUIKE”.
Though the Igbos, after stiff resistance, embraced this institution as part of their new way of life. But some hawks have bastardized and made mockery of this sacred institution outside Igbo land. The proliferation and degradation of the Igbo traditional stool mostly outside Igbo land, is taking a toll on the reputation of the Igbos in Nigeria and beyond.
This development is crappy, grim and does not portray us as one orderly, united and progressive people we were once known for. This nightmare could be traced to the absence of the central traditional stool in Igbo land as is the practice among her neighbours.
Even after colonialism, the Igbos were still not subjected to traditional loyalty outside their villages or clan. This was largely due to the Igbo-styled republicanism which was to a great extent gradually jettisoned as a result of the paramount rulership foisted on them by the British colonial masters.
This menace led to the inordinate proliferation and degradation of the sacred traditional stool of the Igbos, especially among Igbos who reside outside Igbo shores. Most times these titles were freely given to the highest bidders. The worst is that these recipients were not assayed before conferment because of their pockets which have beclouded the sense of probity, judgment and fairness of the donors.
Even some of these traditional title holders are self-appointed because they were not conferred by the genuine and legally recognized stool in Igbo land, and it was not clear how and where or when the said title was given to them. Of course, these are simply one of the reasons the Igbos speak with discordant voices on certain burdensome issues. There are no simple parameters of checking the activities of these mean, petty and uncouth self-appointed Igbo leaders in most cases.
This is worrisome because the de facto Igbo title holders hold brief on behalf of the Igbo race far away from Igbo land on sensitive issues without recourse to the traditional authorities of the Igbo land. This is the height of crap, arrogance, insubordination, ignorance and customary betrayal.
This is dangerous because it will lead to massive erosion of confidence and respect for our traditional institution. It can as well result in a colossal lose of reputation of the Igbo race and it can debase our traditional stool among her counterparts and entrench under-development in Igbo land.
It is a cog in the wheel of progress of Ndi Igbo. For someone to be self-appointed Eze Igbo and accumulate advantages to themselves based on such false status is evil and criminal and should be treated as felony by the laws of the land.
It therefore behooves on all Igbos both at home and in diaspora to rise in unison against this ravaging storm before it blights us. We are a people with a long record of strong and fine history – history of hard work, open society, social competition and development.
History of equity and justice, fairness, truth and respect for laws of the land (culture and tradition); and above all absolute reverence to our traditional stools. For someone to become a trader in the morning and a monarch or whatever in the night is not in accordance with our culture and tradition.
For somebody to become a businessman in the city of Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Accra, Abidjan, Bauchi, Gabon, Yaoundé etc only to return at the weekend to become a chief is outrightly a misnomer. It’s alien to our way of life. Our chiefs and traditional rulers reside at home not in foreign land.
It will therefore serve the interest of these self-seeking and appointed leaders or whatever they call themselves to desist forthwith from parading themselves as traditional beacons of the Igbo society as such is not only criminal but tantamount to felony.
The elites and good people of Igbo land should, as a matter of expediency, roll out actions to check this ugly trend. I am fully aware that the chieftaincy matters and laws of the south eastern states frown at this menace. It’s time for the government to speak with one voice and enforce this law.
Ohaneze, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, should lead this effort to check and bring to order the activities of these swindlers and self-seeking persons, whose sole motive is to tarnish the hard-earned image and reputation of the Igbos for pecuniary reasons. This, if left unchecked, will continue to damage the social fabrics of unity in Igbo land and bring upon us untold negligence and under-development.
By: Desmond, Port Harcourt
Opinion
Boko Haram, Still Technically Defeated?
The way and manner with which African leaders, and Nigerians in particular, struggle to clinch power at all cost, to the point of bulldozing any human blockade on their way to the exalted leadership seat, goes far to explain their non realization of the enormity of leadership which entails more of responsibility than privilege.
This crop of politicians are simply captivated by the paraphenelia of power, the juicy content of leadership, instead of the sacrificial spirit propelled by the will to defend and protect the need of the masses. The mere fact that leadership is embarked upon in the first instance, for the wrong reasons, charts a course for a failure-bound political adventure.
Moreso, the lack of knowledge of leadership technicalities, which Nigeria is a victim, has been the bane of many administrations in Africa as a whole. This singular error has over the years, exposed citizens to danger that ordinarily would have been nibbed in the bud. It is for this reason that Nigeria has become a country caught up in a web of heightened insecutity, yet bereft of idea of possible window out of her entanglement.
I recall that in December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians that his administration had “technically won the war” against Islamist Boko Haram militants. He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the militant group could no longer mount “conventional attacks” against security forces or population centres.
Very importantly, the president said that key to the defeat of Boko Haram is reorganising, and reequipping of the military, which had received training from the British, the Americans and the French. Mr President unequivocally told the BBC that the jihadists had been all but driven out from Adamawa and Yobe States, and their way of operating curtailed.
What could be more reassuring than the words of a country’s president?. But rather than settling down to gather the disjointed particles of their life, and forge ahead for another phase of life, it has been bitter tales and ugly memories of gruesome murdering of Nigerians in their own soil.
While the declaration of the president yet remains fresh in the memory of many Nigerians, insurgency has continuously appeared to be growing in strength and sophistication and becoming quite ominous for Nigeria so much that it is feared to destabilise the country to the point of possible disintegration.
The recent almost daily gory assaults on local communities across the country, is rather whooping up enormous sorrows and casting dark clouds of frightening uncertainties in the skies for the besieged populace.
Insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and rituals which used to be tucked up in the English dictionary, have now found a comfortable heaven in Nigeria to the point that she has become interlocked with corpses of her own innocent citizens.
For how long shall we continue to address our enemies as friends? When will we stop communicating with the deaf and dumb in verbal form instead of employing the only sign language that they understand any time any day? When criminals are not brought to account for their dreadful crimes, what do you expect? They get emboldened and continue in their evil to the detriment of peace.
Like the Christian body through its chairman, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle, did ask President Buhari, what exactly has become of intelligence gathering of our security agencies? If this administration be sincere in fighting against insurgency, one wonders what then is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a means of communication to do their criminalities?
If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?
Certainly, when security agencies don’t live up to the expectations of the people and the government, it is overhauled with a view of injecting new visionaries into the system. The retenion of the security chiefs even where they have shown grave incapability in guaranteeing the security of the nation has left a big question mark.
I think that the leadership of this great nation has frolicked and romanced enough with these demons in human clothing, and so, a new chapter capable of opening new vistas in understanding the dynamics behind these mindless killings and destruction should be our next focus.
According to Muzan (2014), if the present trend towards growing insurgency is allowed to continue unfettered, the regional basis of the scourge will become blurred with time and unpredictable in its potential to destroy the nation.
To say that the wreck on our nation’s image by the incidences of insurgency has caused catastrophic effects is an understatement, it has in no mean measure, depleted interests in entrepreneurship and investments into the nation’s economy.
We must not forget that an insurgency engulfed nation is bound to be infested with political disorder, economic disorientation, social vices, infrastructural decay, cultural and value decadence. We must act fast.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Funding Education For Global Challenges
A revelation by an expert on education sometime ago that Nigerian students have become globally less competitive should be of great concern to the government and indeed, people of Nigeria.
The lamentation came from a professor of Africa Religious Traditions at the University of Ibadan, Emmanuel Obasi, who decried the inability of Nigerian students to compete globally with their colleagues. Coincidentally, the observation was made when lecturers in the nation’s higher institutions were on strike to press home their demand for improved funding of tertiary schools.
While stressing that Nigeria’s culture of learning is in-appropriate compared to what is obtainable across the globe, the scholar said university teachers in Nigeria lack the needed resources to teach the students effectively. He identified lack of basic learning tools and conducive environment as the underlying factors, adding that the students are not effectively engaged with the universal practices.
I can not but agree with the scholar’s comment that Nigerian students have, indeed, become globally less competitive. This is as a result of appalling fall in the standard of Nigeria’s education.
Central to the professor’s lamentation is the low quality of education in Nigeria. It is no exaggeration to say that by every criterion applied, the learning culture in Nigeria has virtually collapsed under the weight of neglect.
As Professor Obasi noted, there is a serious and fundamental problem with the nation’s education system. There is a terrible, even horrifying problem with the education system in the land. Most of these have got to do with the governance system in education, call it poor education management.
Take the challenge of wages for instance. With a poor remuneration, how does anyone honestly expect a perennially disgruntled, poorly-motivated teacher to teach with competence, confidence and enthusiasm? In most states in Nigeria where poor revenue has become an issue, teachers bear the brunt, as they are most often, the last to be paid salaries.
The teacher is arguably one of the most important factors in the education system. A competent, motivated teacher may not necessarily be the highest paid person, but his or her infectious enthusiasm to teach and improvise where necessary encourages the students to learn. It is reported that in Finland that ranks very high in the quality of education in the global context, only the best graduates are recruited into the teaching profession. And they are remunerated like other very valuable, senior public officers and top professionals. That is how it should be for there can be no good doctors, engineers, lawyers and journalists without good teachers.
That is why, at all times, the teaching and learning environment must be conducive for teachers and students. If to offer globally competitive quality education to students is really the overarching goal of education, Nigerian leaders and education policy officials at all levels should put education on their priority list. Leaders should not be too busy to supervise facilities that they have funded well in all schools. It boggles the mind that children have to sit on mats and under trees to study in a 21st century Nigeria.
This is insufferable! Is it not tragic that pupils are reportedly chased out of their classrooms by rampaging cows of herdsmen on a rainy day? It happens in Nigeria and no one has been punished for this sacrilege.
Besides, in most public schools in Nigeria, post-primary and tertiary institutions lack laboratories for science, computer and language studies respectively. What is worse, it is hard to come by well-equipped schools let alone worthy public libraries. And so, when deprivation or poverty of teachers meets paucity or absence of facilities in a decrepit school environment, teaching and learning are markedly impaired. The consequence is that aggrieved teachers constantly resort to industrial actions and disrupt the school calendar all the time. The costs of this action to Nigeria are usually very high and unquantifiable, especially in the tertiary institutions where research is necessary.
The knowledge gap, the skills gap and the employability gap between products of Nigerian schools and those from other lands will continue to widen as long as we continue to underfund education.
Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution as amended stipulates that “Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels” are provided. Only leaders who know the value of education would be disturbed about the non justifiability of this provision.
This is no time for any blame game. Everybody as stakeholders should accept responsibility for this tragedy that has diminished all of us. What is needed at the moment is not lamentation. Nigerians need to move from rhetoric to actionable policies for the revival of education. What we need is education that can trigger global competitiveness.
In the first place, we do not need a UNESCO official to tell us that we should earmark more than 26 per cent of our budgets from federal to local governments for education. After all, the old Western Regional Government in the 1960s once voted more than 50 per cent for education. And that is why these days, they have this competitive advantage within the context of federalism that marks them out.
Remarkably, there are many experts who are products of this system that once worked in the South-West of Nigeria. We need to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience on how to revive education.
It is our consistency in funding education and implementing policies that can produce Nigerian students and graduates that are globally competitive. There is, therefore, no doubt that the quality of education is the only known panacea to the ills plaguing Nigeria’s education.
Toby wrote from Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic
-
Politics3 days ago
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
-
Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde
-
Politics3 days ago
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
-
Education3 days ago
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
-
News3 days ago
Ihedioha: S’Court Judgement, Momentary Setback For Imo People -Anglican Bishops