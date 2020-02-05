Health
Foundation Funds Scientists To Develop Malaria Vaccine
Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, says it is funding a group of scientists, researchers and advisers to develop an anti-malaria vaccine towards eradicating malaria in Africa.
The Chairman of the NGO, Prince Ned Nwoko, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, explained that the vaccine is expected to boost immunity against malaria.
“There are different things we are working on, one of them is the research into the possibility of finding a vaccine, anti-malaria vaccine.
“This is where the strength of what we are doing lies, because my foundation is doing that anyway and we have a team of researchers and advisers put together already with a specific instruction, `discover a vaccine for malaria`.
“There are vaccines for many other ailments, from chickenpox to smallpox, polio, name them; so why not malaria?
“Everyone seems to have accepted that malaria is part of us, but it doesn’t have to be, so we need to get vaccine research going, which we are doing now’’.
Nwoko said that he visited the Antarctica in a quest to gather knowledge on the anti-malaria vaccine and also to create broader awareness for the project.
According to him, Antarctica houses a vast amount of scientists from diverse parts of the world including the US, UK, France, Germany, South Africa and India.
“Antarctica was a natural choice for two reasons, because it is an unknown place, it is far and a very extreme place, and I wanted to create awareness for this project, both for Nigerians and those outside Nigeria.
“I also knew that in this project we need scientists, we need researchers, and I knew there were science bases in Antarctica.
“There are 12 science research stations in Antarctica; American based, United Kingdom based, French, German, South African, Indian to mention a few, and I knew I had to meet with them.
“The most useful for my purpose were the Indian doctors/scientists because they also have malaria in their country, so my trip to Antarctica served its purpose of meeting with the scientists to discuss and also meet the people who will carry out the spraying,” he said.
Nwoko said just like any project that has to succeed needs a long and short term strategy, the Eradicating Malaria in Africa Project is not an exception.
Health
Cervical Cancer: Most Women Are At Risk – Expert
Going by the risk factors capable of increasing the chances of a woman developing cervical cancer, most women in the world are at risk.
A consultant clinical pathologist/haematologist in Rivers State, Dr Dorothy Okoh, who stated this in an interview, said there are about eight key factors that put women at risk of cervical cancer.
According to her, women who were sexually active as teenagers, women who do not regularly have Pap tests, and women who have had more than one sexual partner are all at risk of having cervical cancer.
Others at risk are women who have had, or whose partners have had Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) or other sexually transmitted diseases, and women whose mother’s took the hormone diethylstilbestrol (DES) while pregnant for them.
Also included are women whose immune systems are weakened by immuno-suppressive drugs, or have HIV/AIDS, and women who have observed poor personal hygiene and inadequate nutrition.
“The implication of these identified factors”, she said, “going by these factors, most women are definitely at risk”.
Dr Okoh, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Priventive Healthcare Initiative, also identified ways of protecting oneself against cervical cancer.
One of such ways, she stated, is protection against HPV infection and regular Pap test.
“Cervical cancer most often starts with pre-cancerous or abnormal cells changers in the cervix that may later become cancer.
“Protection against HPV infection will prevent pre-cancerous changes, while having regular Pap test is to find and promptly treat these abnormal changes in the cervix early”.
To avoid cervical cancer, Dr Okoh also urged women against early sexual activity or total abstinence from sexual activity, avoidance of risky sexual behavior and lifestyle, or use condoms in order to reduce risk of contacting HPV infection.
Beyond these, she also called for use of vaccines.
“There are vaccines now available to protect young girls and women against HIP types 16 and 18. The types 16 and 18 are often the cause of two out of every three cases of cervical cancer, he said.
Stories by Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Expert Wants Religious Leaders’Involvement In Family Planning Sensitisation
In order to ensure that family planning services are effectively accessed towards reducing maternal and neonatal deaths in the society, an expert in family planning, Dr Musa Abdullahi Suff, says the involvement of religious leaders is very important.
This, according to him, is because, religious leaders in various faiths constitute a link to vital population of the society.
“Religious leaders are involved because they are key in terms of people who have access to majority of population, no matter the level”, he said.
Dr Suff, who is the state programme coordinator of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Kano State, said such levels of the population include those in government, business, the poor or rich, and other affiliates of religion attached to religious leaders.
He noted that many people behave in whatever their religious leaders say at all times, even to the point of deeming the words of such leaders to have come from God.
Consequently, “since the population of Nigeria is very religious, religious leaders need to understand the benefits of family planning, so when they speak in favour of it, many people will believe them and trust in it”.
“Even those who currently are unable to make up their minds to up take the family planning services, once their religious leaders assure support, they can endorse it and the people can easily go to access it because they understand it better.
Suff, who stated this during a recent 3-day capacity building programme on family planning for religious leaders in Port Harcourt, further emphasized on the importance of religious leaders in advocating for people to access family planning services.
Also speaking, the chairman, Interfaith sub-committee of the Rivers State Advocacy working Group on Family Planning, Rev. Nathaniel Luke, said the essence of the training programme is for them, as religious leaders, to step down the training and pass on relevant information to their congregation.
“As they (congregation) take up this services, it is going to reduce maternal mortality and child birth related deaths”, he said .
On her part, the Family Planning Coordinator, Rivers State Ministry of Health (RMOH), Doris Igbanibo, noted that in addition to reducing maternal infant mortality, family planning also helps to prevent sexually transmitted infections including HIV/AIDS.
In her presentation titled “Family planning, methods, choices and benefits”, she also noted that family planning prevents pregnancy related health risks in women.
Other benefits, according to her include empowering people and enhancing education, reducing adolescent pregnancies and slowing down of population growth.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Nature’s Cure For Pain
Pain is a signal that something is wrong with our body. Some medical experts refer to it as the “human body guard”. It gives a natural siren wailing or shutting down body traffic. We feel pain when we are cut, burned or broken. And so it’s one of life’s most primitive mechanisms to avoid danger. Pain is protective.
The problem, however, is when pain exceeds the normal level. This kind of pain can last for five days or even a life-time. This can be caused by common ailments such as inflammation, arthritis, and headache.
Most studies of chronic pain involve people with fibromyalgia, a condition involving abnormal pain responses that generally affect women. Chronic fatigue syndrome and back disorders can also cause constant pain.
Fibromyalgia patients are a case in point. They often report deep aches as well as shooting discomfort from their joints, even if they don’t show signs of inflammation there.
The brain in this circumstance receives a haywire sensory experience that gives us an unsettling feeling as the nervous system continues to be pressed.
Experts agree that pain is a phenomenon of the nervous system. It has been a challenge to doctors as they try to find solution.
Recently, research has revealed that pains become chronic through lots of factors. One of which is gene. Others are a person’s temperament and mental state.
Contrary to some certain practices and beliefs everyday have been looking for solutions. Some have adopted massage; others have dealt with their pain through herbs.
Over the years massage has taken lead in curing pain. Touch can minimize complex central pain. Massaging has been at the centre for cure for pain for many years. It brings about a reduction in the level of cortisol, a hormone associated with higher levels of pain that is released when people are stressed.
This brings us to “acupuncture” the Chinese massaging system that uses needle to manipulate the body. What it does is to trap down those pain pathways. The needle pricks regions in the body associated with pain.
Herbally, some spices can help trap pain and reduce it. Top on the list is thunder god vine- a root from China but the common ones here include, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and stinging nettle.
There has been strong evidence that drinking ground ginger can reduce pain overtime. Combining turmeric and ginger can equally help depending on the severity of the pain.
Cinnamon is anti- inflammatory. But it requires a quantity that can surmount the pain. The best way to get its benefits is to boil the sticks and rosemary together.
Finally, using menthols for massage can relieve pains from body aches. Even hot baths have been confirmed to reduce pains. In summary, pain treatment is not a one way method it involves multi- approaches to solve the problem. It is advisable to stick with the one that works for you.
