Opinion
Where Are Party Ideologies?
Every constitutional democracy provides for the formation of political parties. Section 228, sub-section (b) and (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, stipulates certain pre-conditions for the formation of political parties. These among others include: That no association by whatever name called shall function as a political party unless the membership of the association is open to every citizen of Nigeria irrespective of his place of origin, circumstance of birth, gender, religion or ethnic grouping, that the name of the association, its symbol or logo does not contain any ethnic or religious connotation or give the appearance that the activities of the association are confined to a part only of the geographical area of Nigeria.
Political party according to section 235 of the constitution under reference includes any association whose activities include canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election to the office of president, vice-president, governor, deputy governor, or membership of a legislative house or a local government council.
Beyond the foregoing constitutional requirements of a political party, it also presupposes an organised group of persons, who aggregate the views and interests of its members and articulate same in such a way as to have them reflected in government policies.
Again, political parties, more than canvassing for votes in support of candidates for elective offices, also provide the avenue for a peaceful and orderly succession of administrations,and as well provide political education and sensitization for its members and by extension, the electorate. This in turn enhances people’s political consciousness and participation in the electoral process.
Going by the important role political parties play in the polity, they could be said to be indispensable institutions to reckon with in any democratic setting. There is, therefore, no gainsaying the fact that political parties could be invaluable instruments in fostering political stability in Nigeria’s emerging democracy. This, however, could be realised if only our political leaders and their followers play party politics on the basis of “national interest” as opposed to ethnic, religious, parochial or sectional interests.
It is quite disturbing to note that party politics in Nigeria today is still being played along ethnic and religious lines with the attendant incessant rivalries between and among political party opponents.
The activities of political parties in the present dispensation are similar to what we experienced during the first, second and third republics of 1966, 1983 and 1993, respectively. It will be recalled that during these periods, there were high level political instability in the country, owing to civil crisis occasioned by widespread corruption, nepotism and tribal politics. This consequently led to a prolonged military interventions in the country. The activities of political parties today cannot be said to be different from the past republics. Aggrieved political leaders and their followers now resort to verbal and physical attacks against their opponents.
This ought not to be so, especially when Nigeria is just trying to find its feet as a democratic nation. In some countries like the United States, Australia, South Africa and even Ghana, political ideologies and national interest, other than ethnic, religious and greed for power hold sway. The opposition and ruling political parties compete for elective offices not on the basis of personal vendetta and acrimony but on grounds of effective performance and implementation of public policies, programmes and projects which impact positively on the lives of the people.
To do this, opposition political parties should begin to intensify effort at educating and sensitising its members as well as the electorate on its ideologies and manifestos vis-à-vis the policies and programmes of the ruling party. This would enable the electorate to make informed and right choices of candidates during elections. The effective and positive use of the mass media in propagating these activities in this regard is very imperative.
This way, the spate of unhealthy rivalries and hostilities between the opposition and the ruling political party would be minimized, if not utterly eliminated in Nigeria’s party politics.
Fombo wrote in from Port Harcourt.
By: Iyeowuna Fombo
Opinion
The Media And Rural Development
The mass media otherwise referred to as the press and also christened the forth estate of the realm is one of the institutions that can bring about the expected rural development in Nigeria.
This, no doubt, transcends its legal empowerment to inform, educate, entertain, set agenda and culturally correlate all parts of the society.
Indeed, all strata of the society look up to the mass media for objective information and education on government policies and programmes to enable them flow in the currency of societal development.
In fact, members of the society as well as other institutions can only participate effectively in the development of the society, especially the rural areas when they have the volume of information and knowledge required.
This is why it has become necessary for the mass media to evangelise segments of the society including the citizens with relevant information about government programmes and policies.
However, the majority of the people that needed such information and education are the rural dwellers.
Rural communities in Nigeria require development, especially in the area of rural road network. electricity, potable water, modern markets and in the understanding of the society generally.
Across the length and breadth of the rural populace one is made to witness absence of essential amenities to aid life.
The rural communities, it has been gathered, is the hub of the Nigerian society and again the custodian of the essential culture of the Nigerian society.
It is a sad commentary to note that after independence in 1960 and Republic in 1963, most of the dreams of our founding fathers concerning the development of all parts of the society is still a far cry.
Essentially, the mass media has been licensed to hold government accountable for the development of the society and the citizenry.
In recent time we have observed that most of the mass media institutions in Nigeria are located in the urban areas leading to urban bias.
The radio, television and the newspaper establishments across the country are mostly found in the major cities of Nigeria.
This apart, radio and television signals are also said to be in short supply for the rural communities leading to poor knowledge and idea of government policies and programmes.
More worrisome is the fact that majority of the newspapers are distributed and bought within the urban centers.
It is also hard and difficult to see newspapers with local, national and international focus freely distributed and sold at the rural areas.
This it has been calculated and seen as a minus in the education and information agenda and functions of the mass media.
This is because people act in the impulse of the things they see and hear on daily basis.
Rural communities can only respond to the volume of government policies and programmes on development when they are opportuned to available information on what constitutes development and how it is carried out.
In the course of developing the rural com munities in Nigeria to which the mass media has a role to play, we suggest that the mass media should establish branches at the rural communities so as to bring home the essence of governance and development.
This, no doubt, will aid the mass media to embark on rural broadcasting and reporting to encourage intercourse between the perception of the rural communities and government agenda on development.
In fact, mass media presence in some of the rural communities will avert some of the crimes perpetrated in the local settings and bring the rural communities closer to the government.
Omah wrote from Port Harcourt.
By: Obed Omah
Opinion
Whither Rivers Rice Project?
The ban on importation of rice into Nigeria coupled with the momentary closure of Nigeria’s land borders with her neighbouring West African countries, has revealed the status of rice as an important economic crop and a major staple food for millions of people in sub- Saharan Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.
Within the season under review, not only did Nigerians damn the consequences and made deliberate and conscious efforts to smuggle-in rice into the country, its price soared tremendously high in response to the high demand.
Although Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) identified this increased taste for rice in 2001 when it declared that “the demand for rice in Nigeria has increased at so much faster rate than in any other African country since the mid 1970”, the presidential initiative, which considered ban on importation of rice as a tool to triggering local production, has further helped to unfold the magnitude at which Nigerians treasure this cereal.
While there exist pockets of rice farmers across the length and breadth of the country, supposedly enough to produce about half of the local consumption need, it is possible that the alarming surge in population growth may have redesigned the consumption trend of rice in the country.
It is therefore not to be viewed as a bad omen, but a window to expand the horizon for rice production, and explore its economic potential in the global market.
A decade ago, rice accounted for 10% of household food spending, and 6.6% of total household spending, according to official report. Given the importance of rice as a staple food in Nigeria, boosting its production was accorded high priority by the government.
It was for this purpose that different development studies on rice production were carried out, giving birth to some of the agricultural programmes such as the Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Abakaliki Rice Project (ARP), and the Presidential Initiative on rice (PI).
Nonetheless, despite all these government intervention programmes aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in rice production, one is not surprised how the demand-supply gap has continued to widen, causing the country more expenses on yearly importation of rice worth over two billion dollars, an amount enough to make significant impact if invested within the country.
Some analysts have blamed this on the domination of the Nigerian rice production sector by small-hold farmers who by virtue of their low income have dwindling capacity to access and procure capital, labour and modern inputs.
In the face of a market environment that do not guarantee a fair price for return to investment on modern inputs, the farmers are indeed faced with a production environment that is capable of limiting their enthusiasm to adopt improved production technologies in agricultural production, whereas Nigeria’s rice statistics suggest that there is an enormous potential to raise productivity and increase production.
Ideally, as population increases, along with rural-to-urban migration, ensuring food security in key staples becomes critical. But this cannot be achieved by a system that depends almost entirely on human muscle power and other manual methods.
However, apart from creating an enabling environment that ensures the profitability of mechanisation so as to attract the required investment, no idea can be more ideal than government’s collaboration with local and foreign investors in this regard .
It is on this note that the Nyesom Wike – led administration’s alliance with a South Korean Agricultural Company, Chang B2B Company Limited, to commence a mechanized rice farming in Rumuewhor, Emohua Local Government Area of the state, which will seat on a 10,000 hectares of land is highly commendable.
The agricultural project by the South Korean investor no doubt, is part of the state government’s development framework to promote investment in the agricultural sector of the state’s economy, it is not only intended to create job for not less than 2,000 Rivers citizens, it is very key to food security. Nevertheless, it is still unclear why close to eight months since the introduction of these foreign partners, work is yet to commence.
The anxiety herein expressed by the writer, does not in any way suggest any loss of confidence on the ability of the executive governor of the state to make real his promise of developing the state in liason with private investors to create jobs across the state. It is just about the scriptural injunction of redeeming the time given the evil days ahead.
With the Rivers Rice Project on board, many unemployed youths who may have been distracted for the wrong reasons, could possibly be rehabilitated. With more foods on the table of the state indigenes, the state would definitely be a better place to be.
A little delay on the proposed take-off of the project, reminds Rivers people of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s proposal to revive its rice processing plants at Elele-Alimini, a case that appears suffocated in the pipeline.
The said wasting rice mill with a combined capacity of 210 metric tonnes per day at Elele in Rivers State and Mbiabet-Ikpe in Akwa Ibom State, has the capacity to impact positively on the economy, yet it is left to rot.
If the State government has developed a framework to promote foreign direct investment in the state, especially in the agric sector, where flexible land acquisition scheme has been entrenched and here it is in partnership with a foreign investor committed to foreign investment over the years, I think the scheme should be enabled to fly.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Harm In Female Genital Mutilation
Female circumcision which is also known as genital mutilation is the removal of some or all of the external female genitalia. According to research this practise is found in Africa, typically carried out by a traditional circumciser using a blade.
Female circumcision is conducted few days after birth to puberty and beyond. There have been international efforts since the 1970s to dissuade practitioners from the act. It has been outlawed or restricted in most of the countries in which it occurs, although the laws are poorly enforced.
This circumcision comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genetalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. This act is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights of girls and women.
It reflects deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women. It is always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children. The practice also violates a person’s rights to health, security and physical integrity; also the right to life when the procedure results in death.
Circumcision of the female genitals has no health benefits; it harms girls and women in many ways. This involves removing and damaging healthy and normal female genital tissue which interferes with natural functions of girls’ and women’s bodies.
Procedures are carried out on young girls sometimes between infancy and adolescence and occasionally on adult women. According to research, more than 3 million girls are estimated to be at risk of female circumcision annually. The reason why female circumcision is performed varies from one region to another.
Over time, socio-cultural factors within families compelling them to conform to what others do or have been doing as well as the need to be accepted socially and the fear of being rejected by the community are strong motivations to perpetuate the act. Female circumcision is often considered a necessary part of raising a girl and a way to prepare her for adulthood and marriage.
Women and girls living with this experience have harmful practise. Female circumcision increases the short and long term health risk to women and girls which is unacceptable from a human rights and health perspective. Educating people on female circumcision shouldn’t be seen as old fashion because it happens everyday around us and people need to be educated on the course.
Female genital mutilation can be prevented through the following ways: (a) challenging the discriminating reasons it is practised. Among the discriminating reasons is a need to control female sexuality. The purpose of female genital cutting is to ensure that a girl behaves properly, saves her virginity until she gets married and then stays faithful to her husband; (b) educate girls on their right to decide what happens to their body. Some of them want to cling to this tradition even though they are aware of the consequences.
Another way to prevent this harmful practice is to speak out about its risk and realities because it has lasting physical and mental effects that need to be discussed so that girls and women no longer have to suffer in silence.
We should tackle the secrecy that allows cutting to continue in the old days. Genital cutting was an initiation rite for girls to prepare them for their future. The whole community would participate. But nowadays it has become more controversial and it usually takes place discreetly at home.
Let’s keep pushing for female genital mutilation to be banned. Cutting is a violation of children’s rights; the rights to physical integrity, the right to good health and the freedom to make your own choices. It even violates a child’s right to be educated.
Educational rights-based approaches to eradicating female genital mutilation present communities with a package of opportunities for learning. However, such interventions can sometimes be perceived by communities as an unsolicited top-down approach. Therefore, working with communities prior to implementation is of utmost importance
This increases community acceptance of an intervention, leading to its success. Education is often favoured over other rights-based approaches such as legislation because it is less repressive. Although legal restrictions have been found to reduce the rate of female genital mutilation, they have also been found to drive the practice underground, while legal and political measures are necessary to ending female genital mutilation.
Community-based educational initiatives are also critical as well as campaigns worldwide. Government’s actions are necessary to create a political and legal environment that deters people from practising female genital mutilation, but it is ultimately the women, their families and their communities who must be convinced to abandon the practice.
Community empowerment should be taken into account. Consideration of the target population characteristics must be present in order to contextualize educational interventions that use a rights-based approach.
Cultural competitive training can help improve health outcomes and the quality of care. However, female genital mutilation affects men as well. Many men feel they too are victims of this practice. A sense of social obligation is an important indicator for abandoning the practice.
Harry is a Port Harcourt-based freelance journalist.
Favour Harry
