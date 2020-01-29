News
FG To Demolish More Buildings On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Federal Government has said that it would demolish more structures to pave way for the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Director of Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funsho Adebiyi, made this known yesterday during a tour of roads including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway.
Adebiyi stated that the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had been redesigned to include interchanges and flyovers hence the need for demolition of structures and buildings along some axis of the road to give room for the new developments.
He stated that some buildings had been marked but that some other structures would go down.
News
Don Laments Under-Development Of N’Delta
A university lecturer in Rivers State, Prof. Henry Bellgam, has lamented the pace of development of the Niger Delta states and communities within the past twenty years of democratic rule in Nigeria.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, Bellgam said the under-development of Niger Delta region by present and past administrations had resulted in extreme poverty, youth unemployment and restiveness in the region.
He said that though the Niger Delta people had contributed immensely in building the Nigerian nation, the people, especially the youths were yet to benefit from the sacrifices they made decades ago for Nigeria’s youth.
He, therefore, called on the government at all levels and the international community to intervene in the Niger Delta struggle for a fair share in the national cake and development.
Prof. Bellgam, of the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Production, University of Port Harcourt, urged Ijaw people worldwide to always sustain peace in the region in particular and Nigeria in general.
He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental projects initiative for the state since inception of this dispensation.
The erudite scholar also cautioned against current political intrigues that negate the development of the Niger Delta region and its people, describing peace, unity and commitment as recipe for lasting development of any society.
He used the opportunity to urge the President Muhammadu Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to commence without delay the development road map of the region in this second tenure, adding thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari and his APC should keep politics at bay and fast track the immediate development of the area through its agencies charged with such responsibility’’.
By: Bethel Toby
News
RSG Restates Commitment To Make Business Thrive
The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to engender a favourable climate to stimulate business growth in the State.
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, reiterated this during the second meeting of the Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
Banigo, who is also the Chairman of the Council said the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike had the political will and commitment to ensure that Rivers State becomes the hub of not only the Hydro Carbon Industry in the country, but the preferred business destination as well.
According to Banigo, a holistic template to facilitate the ease of doing business in the state is being developed, noting that members are working round the clock to ensure that all grey areas are addressed preparatory to the final approval of the template by Governor Wike.
News
Herders Ambush: Police Inspector Missing, Another Hospitalised In Edo
The whereabouts of a police inspector, Ogundele Sunday and his fully-loaded AK-47 rifle have remained unknown days after armed herders opened fire on their boat in an ambush at Ufutebe Riverine community, Owan in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
Those hit by the herders bullets, now hospitalised, were his colleagues identified as ASP Monday Ogeid,e whose rifle also fell in the water during the attack, and one Joshua Ogbeshi.
Meanwhile, operatives of the Edo Police Command led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ekiadolor, CSP Wase on Monday commenced search for the missing inspector.
Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said the police men were responding to a complaint when the herders ambushed them.
According to him, “One Joshua reported at Ekiadolor division that herders in his community murdered his brother.”
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CSO, NDDC MD Spa Over Alleged ‘Fake’ NYSC Certificate
-
Featured3 days ago
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
-
News3 days ago
Rivers, Peaceful State Because Of God’s Blessing -Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Wike Assures Late Gberegbe’s Family Of Continued Support
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Recommits To PH Airport Access Road Dualisation
-
News3 days ago
Death In Cell: Force Hqtrs Orders Fresh Autopsy On Late Mechanic
-
Politics3 days ago
C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
NAFDAC Sanctions 200 Sachet Water Producers In Rivers